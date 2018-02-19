Brit Hume Discusses Possible Push for Gun Control Legislation…

If Nikolas Cruz had been arrested for his prior criminal behavior he would not have passed a background check for a firearm purchase. The issue was/is not the background check; the issue was/is the lack of a prior arrest. Hence, the Broward County school and law enforcement policy is ultimately what failed.
.
I don’t say this lightly, but the lawyers have the easiest case for ‘wrongful death’ lawsuits in the history of this type of litigation. The county policy constructed by public officials (School Board and Superintendent), and the county law enforcement policy that was specifically and intentionally designed to ignore unlawful behavior (Broward Sheriff), is the very definition of intentional gross negligence.
Gross negligence requires a pre-disposition to create a system that is inherently dangerous. That is exactly what happened in Broward County, Florida.
Despite specific warnings that unstable and/or violent students would likely slip through the system as a result of intentional ‘willful blindness’; and despite specific warnings by police officers that these policies were dangerous; community leaders, district school administration and local police officials executed those policies anyway.
The resulting loss of life was entirely predictable; and it was predicted.
It will be very important for the families to screen out the lawyers carefully. Many of the top lawyers are aligned with high-ranking political Democrats. Political lawyers like John Morgan (Morgan and Morgan) are part of the ideological alignment (with Democrat politicians) that created the system of policies – that led to the deaths of the students. Morgan would be a terrible lawyer for the families because he, along with many others would hold conflicts.
In my humble opinion, the victim families need to get good lawyers who are not part of the political system within the state of Florida; and must not -EVER- hire Democrats. There will be massive political pressure around the entire issue with all those who constructed the schemes being protected by the same system that needs to protect former President Obama.
ps. My apologies but my experience in trying to stop this years ago was met with hostility and the most intense political hate imaginable. As a result, I dislike the characters and officials around this story immensely. The Sheriff, the School Superintendent and every member of the Broward County School Board are complicit. They deserve no quarter.
My prayers are for the victims, their families and those who are hostage to these policies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You be staying home a long time.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Well…Bye…
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Unsafe”? Who talks like this?
LikeLiked by 6 people
A coached teen.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“unsafe” is a hugely popular term among snowflakes and social justice warriors.
On campus they have “safe spaces”. Why? Because they feel “unsafe”.
The black students have black-only safe spaces because if whites were allowed in then the blacks would feel “unsafe”. Despite having much higher testosterone levels and capability and a proven tendency for far, far more aggressive behavior and violence. And I’m just talking about the females (see also: youtube).
The LGBQ-BLT contingent have “other-gendered” safe spaces because if the cis-gendered (translate: normals) were allowed in then they’d feel “unsafe”.
Since PresTrump was elected, many, many, many snowflakes fee “unsafe”.
Because Hitler.
So the answer to the question “who talks like this?” is, basically:
most everyone under 30 who’s also a lefty wingnut …
plus most everyone over 30 who’s also a lefty wingnut.
Hope I’ve been helpful.
LikeLike
Immature Snowflakes. And in this school, they’re just Children who lack awareness of the background and history of Leftwing-corrupted policies and politics that enabled this situation to occur far more easily than it might have if the old rules had never been changed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
isn’t he a senior? 4 months to go
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hume is saying the same things as I – lawsuits against the school board and police for dereliction of duty and supporting criminal actions. If these students feel unsafe, why did they also approve of criminals acts. The whole thing reeks of lies and stupidity on parents, students, school board, teachers, and police. Well, FL state what are you going to do to clean up this huge mess calling the death of 17 young people? You have a huge problem here and better get your act together and start thinking and acting to get order!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And pleeese, after the hole legal process, don’t let them use taxpayer money to pay the families filing lawsuits. Enough with having these so call authorities injecting their criminal ideology into our society. Make them accountable and make them dig into their own pockets to pay the victims. Enough is enough! Progressives are destroying our country, our families and our children’s future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You wanna feel safe, kid? Tell your dad and mom you want to ban gun free zones at schools.
When they ask why, tell ’em “Because they’re only gun free for law abiding citizens. For the kooks and criminals, they’re free fire zones.”
LikeLiked by 17 people
Don’t forget Drug Free School Zones or Smut Shop Free School Zones. Those two zones really succeeded. /sarc
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m sorry, but until you are 18 and a U.S. Citizen, you do not get a vote.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I wonder if Andy Cooper invited the kid back to his place for some ‘tutelage’.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hot dogs. Pizza is for little girls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Andy cooper had that look in his eye!!!
LikeLike
Probably a crisis actor hired by CNN itself. Nothing is off-limits these days.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Question 1. What were you doing during the shooting?
Question 2. Did you know the shooter? If so, why did you not try to stop him?
Question 3. Did you get paid for that interview with CNN?
Question 4. When will your book come out?
Interview over…
LikeLiked by 4 people
guerillapatriot,
Obama used a lot of crisis actors at Sandy Hook as well as other places. One of the SWAT team members was pictured holding his rifle by its magazine ( a big no no ). No trained officer would EVER do that.
Later the same man was shown as a grieving parent. He was later identified as a professional crisis actor called David Wheeler. Yes, I know its unbelievable, Sadly its true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Godfather is called to the IRS for an audit. IRS guy says “Godfather, I’m afraid that you owe some additional taxes.” Godfather says “It’s good you’re afraid.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
What if existing gun control laws already forbid guns on school grounds?
Why is they’re no one available at school to enforce the law?
Documenting the crime helps subjects of the documents how?
Who gains and who loses from the documenting proves motives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zig….is this kid the son of the “retired FBI agent”?
LikeLike
David Hogg is the son of a FBI agent
LikeLiked by 2 people
Britt, you cannot have it both ways…. you say that when Trump is critical of the FBI, there are 1000’s of FBI rank & file. BUT… when Trump is critical of the senior FBI, you say NOT to be critical of the FBI. Both times, it pretty clear who Trump is talking about and the MSM seems to flip it to the innocent. I’m not buying it.
LikeLike
Statistically speaking, his school is probably the safest place he could be right now. Has there ever been two mass shootings within a few months at any school?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t talk statistics! Math is hard….🙄
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ahhhh, another day that I didn’t use Algebra.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like Trayvon…had he been arrested for sucker-punching a bus driver, he would still be alive…but then his parents would not be “politically correct” millionaires.
LikeLike
What crime did Cruz commit that would have prevented him from passing a background check?
LikeLike
He abused his mother
LikeLiked by 7 people
He pulled a knife on his ex-girlfriends new boy friend. A felony, which would have prevented him from purchasing the AR-15.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Was caught carrying a weapon on school ground a year prior to the 2018 event.
LikeLiked by 12 people
A domestic violence conviction would have blocked him in a heartbeat. It would not even had to been a felony. A misdemeanor domestic violence case will block you from legally obtaining a firearm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He could have been charged with domestic violence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How did the school cover that up?
I agree with with Sundance on this issue, but I don’t follow the logic about how the school was involved in covering up this domestic violence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read ash dances previous thread. It will take all your confusion away
LikeLiked by 6 people
Stupid auto correct. Read Sundances previous thread. very informative and will answer your questions.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There were posts written by Sundance back then that outlined the reality that the schools basically ran their own end of a police department and thus it was the school deciding whether or not charges would be pressed in specific situations. We soaked and lived in those things for months and they were detailed, chased down, Sundance documented them, knocked on doors, filed FOIAs and brought sunlight onto the procedures and policies that created the very situation.
“The logic” you are looking for is in the reality of their intra-school system, their quasi police operation within the school, and their effort to reduce significantly any record of criminal behavior from within their student bodies or on their campuses. Their goal was to reduce the #s that the public would see, and they bent policies and operations to get that result.
LikeLiked by 24 people
You were nicer than I was Sharon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Guyski found a nice public admission where they BRAGGED to the Obama White House about this stuff in 2015. FOIA?
http://wlrn.org/post/south-florida-schools-join-white-house-school-discipline-summit
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you work for the school system, you are a mandated court reporter — that means if you catch even a whiff of something like this you are supposed to notify the proper authorities; I’ve had to do it myself. If you don’t; you can loose your license and could be held culpable.
Sounds like the school covered this up and didn’t report — or maybe not in a timely manner — big no-no.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some states remove all guns from the home with a domestic violence charge. Not sure if Fla is one of those states.
LikeLike
He should have been arrested for threats… he was not allowed on campus – even more shocking it was stated that he was not to be on campus with a backpack.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That alone stuck out like a sore thumb. Soon as I heard it I knew school was going to be in trouble then I read what Sundance wrote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Except no one will sue…..they are all Marxists…..and the fault lies with the NRA, FBI, and President Trump…… according to the Marxists of Broward County
LikeLike
InAz…there’s alot of a $$ covering going on in Broward.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to Cruz’s home at least 20 times, iirc. The School District let him commit crimes on school property and no charges were filed. They cut him loose on an unwitting public. Lots of complicity to go around, it seems.
So they finger point.
Don’t look here….look there! Imho
LikeLiked by 2 people
>The Sheriff’s Office was called to Cruz’s home at least 20 times, iirc.<
39 times
LikeLiked by 2 people
That kind of smacks you in the face to hear he was not allowed to be on campus with a back pack….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Sundance. I was just commenting on this elsewhere.
If the public school system purposely excludes LE, there is no end in sight, no matter any addition legislation.
Iirc, this kid made threats, assaulted another student, brought ammo in his backpack (among other things we have yet to hear about) on school property. In addition, he was expelled from at least 2 schools (some articles say 3) and seems to have done a stint in an alternative school. Considering that history, when it’s all said and done, i’d be willing to bet on a few felonies and multiple misdemeanors…all shoved under the carpet.
At the days end, this enabling is responsible for a mass amount of deaths and for the ability of a severely disturbed young man to legally purchase a gun.. and a young man, who at best, should have been getting intense mental health treatment and at worst….a kid who should have been incarcerated.
Not enforcing laws is dangerous and cruel to ALL involved. Perp and victims. Imho
LikeLiked by 10 people
SD is correct.Hope many law suits are brought against Broward County Officials.And,hei s correct.Don’t hire any Dim lawyers.
LikeLike
Yes.
Try to enter a courthouse, nuclear power plant, The White House, as a wholesome, law-abiding, ccw holder with your gun.
You can’t. Why? Enforcement.
Leaving your children in care of individuals who are not legally permitted to protect them from acts of mass murder makes sense?
It is OK for law-abiding individuals with no prior acts of unlawfulness, until they decide to commit mass murder, that ability, without common sense protocols to thwart?
LikeLike
Ad to that list a driver for President van.
LikeLike
Can’t carry a gun close to the President. /s
LikeLike
Cruz obviously passed a background check to be able to purchase the weapon. What he was not arrested for but could have been was felony cruelty to animals; threatening to commit violence to students (which could have been charged as aggravated assault or aggravated stalking. That’s not even digging deep into his history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And if Cruz did commit such a crime, why wasn’t he in the NICS database?
LikeLike
WHAT?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uhm…right, Zig?
Anyway…here’s an article that details what was going on at school and some of the reasons he was expelled (from this one):
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article200126034.html
It would be interesting to see why he was expelled from the other(s).
Imho
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because, despite his history, he was never charged with any crimes.
There’s a warped sense of enabling out there that makes school systems and certain area LEAs to NOT pursue charges against children so as “Not to ruin the child’s future”.
Imho
LikeLiked by 5 people
He threatened his ex girlfriends boyfriend by telling him he’s going to kill him. He threatened his ‘mother’, threatened kids at school, and threatened to cause mass murder at that school. And yet, here we are. He was allowed to carry out his threats and 17 people are dead……
LikeLiked by 6 people
….yet, a 5 year old brings a bubble gun to school and all he’ll breaks loose.
Broward is treating criminal kids exactly the way the Progs treat illegal entry into this country.
Take all emotion out of these issues, enforce the laws, and lives WILL be saved.
Imho
LikeLiked by 7 people
Or chews a poptart in the shape of a gun…
LikeLike
It’s the AR-15 fault.
LikeLike
Oh for cripe sakes! Don’t play dumb here!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aside from the background check, I want to know how this kid, obviously in a less than great economic situation with a single mom, no job and no education managed to scrape together the $500+ necessary to purchase the AR in the first place??? Where did he get the money?? By the way, $500 is on the very low end of the price range.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Older…I get the impression that the adopted parents were well off and that he was going to come into money from his Dad when he turned 21.
I’m not sure where I read it….I’ll try to find my sources.
LikeLike
He should have been arrested for some of that crap he was spouting online and his gun taken. Our Constitution was designed for a moral population. Unfortunately both the 1st and 2nd amendment have been and will continue to be used against us.
By not busting these kids asses early we set everyone up for failure; particually the violent ones. They stay in school or remain free to make sure certain statistics produce desired results. It’s a vicious cycle.
I know this statement is not going to win much support here. A rifle is much more dangerous weapon as opposed to handgun. Don’t believe me look up and study ammo ballistics. It’s not the size of the projectile its the powder behind it. Even a small caliber rifle like .223 creates a massive amount of tissue damage when compared to a large caliber handgun. Again don’t believe me look it up. Ask any SWAT member who they would rather face a jackass with a glock or a jackass with an AR/AK. I say jackass because that is what these people are. These cowards are not trained or practiced but that matters not when you have a bunch of unarmed people at close quarters.
Could this happen with a handgun see Va Tech. So yea but chances of survival are diminshed when getting shot by a rifle round (see ballistic gel tests). You want to put armed military men inside schools? Think it through some of these fellers come home with demons (see Chris Kyle). Just putting it out there because I don’t know if that’s the solution either. Truth is I don’t have any good answers but it may be time to scale the production of these firearms back a little.
Look I’m just spitballing my POV. I have one but I do NOT want more of them out there. That does not make any sense to me. We can simply just say fine and accept the fact that this is going to keep happening and deal with it (about where we’re at). I can tell you this with the utmost certainty; these guns make it much easier to kill and it’s going to get worse much worse I fear unless some common sense measures are taken. Sorry again, if I offend anyone. I have hunted and shot firearms since I was 5. I think we have to be willing to have a conversation and be willing to give a little if it makes sense.
I’m done talking about guns. I’ve said my peace and I hope to God I am wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering what it would be like to have a serious, trustworthy, and patriotic citizen’s commission draft a proposal that would draw a clear line between what’s enough firepower for us citizens, and what would be excessive. Then I woke up from that dream and saw the faces of Pelosi and Schumer sitting across from some of our favorite RINOs, and I said “No – not now, not ever. We already have those lines drawn, with Class 3 and other categories, and the AR-15 and its relatives are exactly what the Founding Fathers would want us to have now.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Damn right. Or, better, full battle rifles like the M14 and it’s modern equivalents. Minimum calibers heavier than 5.56. Serious fight stoppers, no messing around.
LikeLike
You do what the Israelis do. YOU TRAIN and YOU ARM!
https://townhall.com/columnists/lawrencemeyers/2018/02/15/president-trump-have-education-department-mandate-active-shooter-protocols-n2449726
LikeLike
Guns aren’t the problem. Guns used to be mail order items, anybody could buy a gun, no questions asked. And there was no epidemic of “gun violence” when guns were over the counter items no more suspicious than a Coleman lantern.
Too many irrational and/or mentally ill people at liberty in a SICK degenerate society are the problem. Populate the insane asylums and prisons with the criminally insane sociopaths, the ones that don’t get sent to the cemetery, and 99% of the problem with crazies and thugs will stop.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s becoming increasingly clear that the ACLU really were communists before we KNEW they were communists.
LikeLike
Not sure about other states but here in the peoples republic of ny, they closed all the insane asylums and prisons for the criminally insane. The first were due to abuse. The second to save money. This is why we have homeless nuts all over the city and extra problems in the prison system.
LikeLike
With appreciation for your point of view I can tell you with utmost certainty that what you advocate (scaling production of these firearms back) will not lessen the chances of this happening again. The only thing that will lessen the chances of this happening again is for out government and law enforcement officials to enforce the law without an agenda.
The ONLY agenda an LEO should ever have is THE LAW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Left NEVER stops with accepting “a little” from us. They will continue to press for EVERYTHING until they wear you down or take it by force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say that the counter argument to your point is that the 2nd amendment is ultimately about being armed enough to prevent formation of a tyrannical government. And even for that, an AR 15 is pretty inadequate. As someone who used to be vehemently anti all guns, now that I see what the government is capable of when they want their way, I now wouldn’t be so fast to start giving up our gun options.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ummm. No. Just no.
Every genocide in the 20 th century was preceded by civilian disarmament for “public safety”. Armenians in Turkey. Cambodia. It’s a long list. Millions slaughtered by there own governments. Count me on side against genocide. And don’t say it couldnt happen here.
The second amendment is NOT about hunting or self defense. The purpose is to maintain a credible fighting force. We need to find a way to keep schools safe that does not impact the peacable and law abiding
I want my cake back
https://www.everydaynodaysoff.com/2013/11/08/cake-and-compromise-illustrated-guide-to-gun-control/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ones saying it can’t happen here are the ones who want to make sure it happens here.
LikeLike
I don’t really care what you want or what you fear.
Molon labe. PLEASE. TRY.
LikeLike
Also he threatened to kill the students.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can push all you want but as a Constitutional God loving American I can tell you mine won’t be forthcoming the way you want them. Molan Labe.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Gun control. The left controls the guns.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen. NOT. GOING. TO. HAPPEN.
LikeLike
More gun laws will make you safe? Check out Chicago.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Heh, check out Mexico and remember, the Dems wouldn’t let us build the wall.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another couple generations and we’ll need the army patrolling if not sooner. The stuff going on just across the border is Apocalypse Now stuff. We’ll be in big trouble wall not built before then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
its mad max stuff, to be sure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This^^^^.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico doesn’t allow their citizens guns though…. oh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No they get them from Obama and Holder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know it’s not talked about, but I think citizens represented by a Conservative group located in Broward County should sue for breach of Public Policy. If they (school officials, local law enforcement, etc) ignored the laws of the State of Florida they created an off-the-books Public Policy that goes against the lawful citizens of Florida. Make it a Class Action by including more than one Conservative Group. Local and keep it local because this is not a National issue. This will teach these idiots in local jurisdictions not to go against the laws.
This can also be deployed as a remedy for Sanctuary cities. All the parents of those murdered by illegal aliens should do this as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What is going on there in Broward County is a “color of law violation” malfeasance where “school officials” are exercising law enforcement authority over matters of law where they have never had and still have no actual formal legal jurisdiction. As a result of that malfeasance “criminal diversion program” the “school officials” are de facto felons and are complicit in the murders, criminally liable for culpable negligence homicide, 17 counts.
The families of the murdered victims should sue Broward County into bankruptcy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have been tweeting something Guyski found. They met with and BRAGGED to Obama about this “reducing numbers” game in schools. It’s very clear what was going on. The Obama leftists schmoozed these jokers with attaboys and a POTUS gig into MAINTAINING some of the most self-destructive behavior on earth. They made sure there was no backing out of the model. (Any similarities to Comey and Mueller pre-protecting 9/11 – well, never mind that.)
I know how the leftist propaganda schmooze works in schools. I was used as a “kid genius” type to spout the “Earth Day” and “save the planet” line to business leaders. In retrospect, it is a very cunning operation to abuse kids to psy-op adults. But the point is, they don’t just think up stuff like that on the fly. None of that stuff was “Oh, hey, out of the blue I have this idea – let’s just take this kid….” – NO – they plan this stuff out. They had THAT level of planning in the ’70’s, so you can imagine what this is like. LOOK at those kids they’re using here! The FBI kid! The activist girl. FBI kid’s dad is as much of a communist tool as the women who used me to push Soviet agenda politics onto business leaders to get buy-in. I frigging REMEMBER this woman putting words into my mouth.
SAME THING HERE – only with real dead bodies as props.
And you can bet that they leveraged Trayvon and CRS to make it STICK.
This was ALL PLANNED. DWS, Florida, the swing state they need to lock in. This was all planned even BEFORE Obama came into office.
This ALL TIES TOGETHER.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction: late 60’s. The ’70’s had some interesting stuff, too, that grew out of what they accomplished earlier.
LikeLike
@Wolfmoon ….loose the dogs on them
LikeLike
Yes. Add that too! Love it.
LikeLike
It can never happen. The left will never get our guns.
http://www.civilrightstaskforce.info/gun_control_forbidden.htm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting – thanks for the link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Numerous accounts of assault on his Mom and/or brother as LEOs were called to his home address on over 30 occasions; details not available at this time. Apparently she did not press charges. A number of issues at school culminating with him being kicked out; specifics of which the school refuses to disclose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Domestic abuse is an automatic charge in every state. So something is being covered up here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe it is because they plea bargain to a much lesser charge. The plea bargains also help state and federal governments showing that their pet prison reform projects have a lower repeat offender rate than what they actually produce.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And he was reported to the FBI….twice….for terroristic threats.
Maybe he should have posted lyrics to a song…that seems to get the authorities busy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey baby baby it’s a wild world.
LikeLike
Remember Brandon Raub?
….let the bodies hit the floor.
LikeLike
Maybe he should have been making guitars out of African oak. Then they would have paid2 attention
LikeLiked by 2 people
Levin, Cruz, Ingraham, Coulter, McCarthy, and Digenova all pro bono. Maybe they can contribute to society for a change.
Include the governor in all suits.
LikeLiked by 7 people
More than one LEO I know has said that the school, the sheriff, the county have opened themselves to absolute MAJOR lawsuits. That many calls for service to the residence would have resulted in arrests long ago, if they had been handled properly. The issues at school would have also resulted in an arrest based on terrorist/criminal threats and the cross reference of the domestic situation.
You are 1,000,000% right. No quarter. Its not the guns, its the liberal sjw stupidity that gave rise to the environment for the massacre.
LikeLiked by 11 people
THIS ^ ^ ^ ^ !!! ABSO-EFFING-LUTELY!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This works for me
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/09/21/armed-texas-teachers-will-protect-students/
Much more effectivevthan those stupid no guns signs. We need to abolish the gun free zone myth
LikeLike
Our President and Governor Scott are doing just fine in the State of Florida!
PPD has just released their Florida Poll!
Keep in mind that a day before the election in 2016, they had our President winning FL by 1.6%. He won the state by 1.2%. Some major takeaways:
1) Our President’s Approval Rating is 51%. This is even higher than what it was on Inauguration Day.
2) 19% of Democrats Strongly or Somewhat Approve of our President.
3) Governor’s Scott has an Approval Rating of 59%! This is HUGE because he will most likely run for Bill Nelson’s Senate seat in 2018 (November).
4) In a Head To Head matchup, Scott beats the Incumbent Bill Nelson by 2 points (39.2% to 37.2%).
5) Overall 57.7% said armed personnel on campus would do more to prevent a school shooting than stricter gun control laws (43.3%).
6) Republicans are super happy to speak with pollsters compared to Democrats. This phenomenon just happened for the first time. As recently as a month ago, the opposite was true.
7) The Economy and Jobs is the number 1 item for the midterm election (24.1%) followed by Healthcare (22%), Gun Control (19.4%), National Security and Terrorism (16.9%) and Immigration (12.8%).
8) The sample identified a partisan split of 32.64% Republican, 32.09% Democrat, 31.10% Independent and 4.18% “Something Else. 55.8% Women versus 44.2% Men.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks great on the surface but there’s a potential problem here. Democrats were really smarting from getting snookered by the polls leading up to Nov 2016. One of the most common themes heard and written about why polls were so wrong was that the Trump voters wouldn’t talk to pollsters or be honest with them as freely as would Hillary supporters. Democrats have regrouped and are formulating a ground game that will be kept very quiet by the media, so polls may not reflect the true attitudes of the Leftwing voters. Just sayin’, I’d do a lot more polling or surveying before getting too confident.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trust this pollster since he has an incredible track record! Called Florida (Trump winning by 1.6 a day prior to the election). He won by 1.2 points. He also called Pennsylvania and Michigan a day prior to the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Student David Hogg during Florida school shooting: ‘It’s time to take a stand’ on gun control
http://www.latimes.com/visuals/video/95939817-132.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he meant “take a knee”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Only the first few seconds of that video were made during the shooting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something about that kid really gets my antenna up. He’s just a little too practiced. Saw him with the group of four others giving interviews. Noticed the few that spoke already used exact same phrases. For example, something about ” community took 17 bullets to the heart”. All rehearsed and ready made for such an occassion?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Noticed the same. They’re all junior activists, expertly indoctrinated & activated for such a time as this. They were also sharing the line “you’re either with us or you’re against us!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was used like this as a kid. The teachers put words in my mouth (even though I technically wrote my speeches), and then drove me around to speak to business groups and organizations. These were young teachers, fresh out of college, just recently indoctrinated by Marxists. I had no idea. My parents had no idea either.
Dig behind this and I GUARANTEE there is a teacher or two. He’s getting special time at school to work on this, etc., etc. Why? Oh, you know why. NO EYES on the school policy used to CREATE this.
This is the novel DUNE. They DROPPED THE SHIELDS on purpose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brainless kid. Hopelessly used as propaganda by his ignorant parents. He is too young to know what the world is all about and the only ideas he has formulated have come from his home and school (and we all know the liberal brainwashing that goes on in schools by lunatic leftist teachers).
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t matter. School districts buys state insurance and the payouts are of no concern. Polices will not change more students will die and they will not loose one moment wondering what wine to drink with their cheese. Saying anything to the contrary is lying.
LikeLike
Negligence could be assigned to individuals probably not just to the school district itself. That would do the job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look for evidence the school covered up any records or files on this kid and offer a great deal of money to any school official who can deliver. It would be worth millions. Hurry get a school guy who likes money to rat his friends out and win a huge case………..This is not chess this is go for the throat……..You can be sure these altered or falsified records exist……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I will keep you in my prayers for your sanity and safety. I can only imagine what a gut punch this was to you. And the teacher of the year had the nerve to point at the parents. Enablers, all of them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you, Sundance.
This is topic is very difficult but it is necessary for discussion.
Discovery alone, not to mention depositions and disclosure, will blow up right in their smug and sanctimonious faces.
Victoria Toesing?
Jay Sekulow?
God rest all those innocent souls.
God bless the injured.
God bless all of their loved ones.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recall her smug puss on Fox that horrendous evening.
It definitely rubbed me the wrong way and now I know why.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, good old CNN. Their ratings are down 23% for the quarter. That is significant! Especially when you only have a couple hundred thousand watching in the first place. I don’t understand how they don’t know how awful they are. Delusional AND stoopid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They love to see students on the streets. If there were ever a picture that makes a Communist proud, it’s a mass of students on the streets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN full court press
LikeLike
Capt. Mark Kelly’s wife was shot in the head (Gabby Giffords) by another grown adult kid that was allowed to act like an A-hole and run around loose. No one in authority (ding, ding, ding…another school dropped the ball) and the LEO’s and the courts AND A SHRINK gave this loser the opportunity to kill.
Course this shooter was also ignored by the people taxpayers pay to handle these crap heads. Important to mention that he was stopped by a gun owner after he shot the Congresswoman in the head.
The gun owner that responded at the shooting scene was very responsible, unlike the morons in the College and shrink that was supposed to do something about this guy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Giffords and Kelly should have never gotten involved in the gun debate. They seemed like fine people, now they are looney activists. Should have never, ever done it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sickening. This needs to spread like wild fire to expose these phonies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are these kids real? Actors? They have such a huge student body, it’s not like anyone would know if they weren’t really part of the student population. Still, very sad and sorry for all of their families. I hate to be so cynical.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not giving the government my guns. You might as well build suicide booths and get 100 million volunteers to get in. The Storm needs to have happened yesterday. These Luciferian, rogue CIA creeps that are staging this stuff should have been exposed already and paraded publicly prior to execution. The Las Vegas shooting remains a ridiculous mystery, and an insult to the public. Enough worrying about the influence of CNN and NBC. If we have to have a civil war with these leftwing idiots, let’s get it over with. Not giving you my guns, and giving my children into slavery. Go to hell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great words!
LikeLike
Scott is in big trouble. Hold him accountable! Not for gun laws but for allowing these types of school district policies. Florida (and Texas) have a long history of producing problematic GOP politicians. Let’s squash this Scott character before he does more damage in the Congress.
LikeLike
The Trump DOJ Civil Rights Division should be all over this. Put the School District, Sheriff, and County Prosecutors under one of those DOJ oversight orders (can’t remember the name). That will get their attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Order of indictments:
Sheriff Scott Israel
Those from his office involved in calls
Each and every school board member<=======This is VERY important
Superintendent
Principal
And I'd like to know where the ARMED security guard was that he never encountered the shooter.
And then…possibly him. Or her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When are we going to have Truck control legislation, poison control, knife control, etc.
Their must be thousand ways to kill people with every day objects.
This not about the weapon, it’s about the person. Crazy people are not always suptid.
Terrorist, have shown that they even willing to use planes.
Statistics, have shown us in fact that guns can reduce crime, in the right hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disparate Impact strikes again. What I don’t understand, I thought Broward County was only trying to let the Black Kids evade justice. Did they think Cruz was a minority?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a lot of dis-honest actors in this. An honest debate looking at all the issues of mass violence would be a welcome thing. The left is unified by a hysterical motive of ‘gun control’ which makes no sense at all.
David French at NRO tries to split the difference by offering up a CA law that says an individual can be legally restrained from having a gun if there is appropriate due process. Well, at least there due process so that’s a plus. But the seething leftists in the comments want to go full bore on controlling the guns (whatever that means)
But even if we had such a law…a crazy person can still do lots of damage, and can still get a gun from somewhere. The root cause is not the gun, nor the materiel necessary to do great damage. A crazy dangerous person is crazy and dangerous.
And of course the flaming leftists on TV pour more gasoline on the fire with days of coverage, which simply increases the odds of copycat killings.
We seem to be in a vicious cycle….with the left grandstanding and carrying matches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did not the Sandy Hook shooter kill mother use her guns.
LikeLike
I hope that the lawsuits name as defendants not only the county and school administration as institutions, but also the individual pols and bureaucrats. I’m not sure with what degree of qualified immunity they might have but I would hope that there’s strong evidence for crimes that would remove that immunity. Strong possibilities would be interference with the administration of the law, perjury, falsification of official records, and conspiracy to do all of the above.
It’s not that the electorate who voted for these monsters and the bureauvermin they appointed should be let off the hook. Not at all. But I would like to see the pols and ‘crats impoverished personally first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Public Policy Definition: Certain acts or contracts are said to be against public policy if they tend to promote breach of the law, of the policy behind a law or tend to harm the state or its citizens.
The left and their minions want to make it against the ‘usual suspects’ the 2nd Amendment. However the real issue is Public Policy and what that county, school district, law enforcement and courts allowed. If it is a change in the Public Policy on the books and violates the law AG Pam Bondi should charge those public employees that violated the law to such an extent that they created a bastardized Public Policy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is my rifle
This is my gun
Try to grab either
Your grabbin’s done
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you PHC………
LikeLiked by 2 people
We won’t hear from the ROTC cadets or the football players who so loved Coach Feis. I think those kids would be able to add some sanity to the debates that are coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Allowing anyone Left of center to set terms of a debate on gun control is a fool’s folly.
LikeLike
And if Coach Feis had been allowed to carry—–the shooter would have gone down–instead he had to use his body to shield the students.
LikeLike
President Trump to meet with State Governors and State AGs, anyone have that date?
From radio this morning – Mr. President has vowed to make school safety top priority and I know he means it.
He follows through on his promises because he is NOT a politician.
I look forward to seeing/hearing the press conference after that meeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for calling out the school district and superintendent. Their policies are directly responsible for not just this tragedy but the political fallout from it as well. The left will use this shooting anyway they can.
This is the MO for school districts across the country. They protect criminal students to avoid negative stats impacting their ratings and accreditation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here at the Treehouse I don’t see the reason for the discussion about the 2nd Amendment. We cannot allow this subject to be ignored again. The left constantly hijacks the real conversation we need to have.
We must join together and push for Mental Health regulations that remove the dangerous and untreated from our society and place them in facilities that can provide long term treatment and care. 72 hour holds are not enough.
We abandoned this population to save a buck back in the 1970’s. It has been cruel and unusual punishment for a population that are a danger to themselves and others. Sometimes they don’t kill themselves, they kill us.
If we allow this opportunity to fix a long-standing civil abandonment of the needy to pass us by once again…. we are doomed to repeat this. Again and again. Until we make amends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tonight, I read that the APA did a study and only 1% of shootings involve someone who is mentally ill. I only read the headline and do not know more than this. The percentage may be a little off as I was just scanning headlines, but I was surprised at how low the number it was. Maybe another Treeper read this and can reference a link as I can not.
LikeLike
Well it is certainly worth it to the 17 dead in this newest attack of the crazies, eh? So if it is such a small population we should have no problem fixing it.
Great news!
LikeLike
I think they are conflating the typical ghetto shootouts with something like this. While gang bangers and drug dealers may not be fully “sane” I would venture to say they don’t qualify as mentally ill. Also, about a third of all gun deaths are suicides which ARE mental illness so I don’t see how their numbers stack up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is only true if gangs are consider sane.
LikeLike
So, law enforcement and politicians screw up and the law abiding pay the price?
LikeLike
Well, according to Murphy’s Law…yes. The drunk walks away from the accident and the family of 4 dies. Bill Clinton rapes and pillages….walks away. Or was that Mrs. Clinton? One in the same. Well, point made.
There is no way that LEO’s that get paid crap to be targets for loons in our society will also take on the litigious in our society.
If you think that there is another person in your community that will set themselves up like that to protect your life I gotta bridge to sell ya….
We have to ride them like Seabiscuit. Force them to do their jobs. That is our job.
LikeLike
School board knew of Parkland shooter’s obsession with guns and violence, documents show
https://www.local10.com/news/parkland-school-shooting/school-board-knew-of-parkland-shooters-obsession-with-guns-and-violence-documents-show-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusting–this is a must read
For years, schools tried to get help for accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2018/02/19/for-years-schools-tried-find-help-for-florida-shooting-suspect-nikolas-cruz/WnXemxzEZkSjV6olgQpkLJ/story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh dear. Maybe lobotomy should be on the menu?
LikeLiked by 1 person
SAIP, but as far as I can tell you don’t have one damn thing to apologize for, Sundance.
Nothing is more heart-breaking, and angering, than to do everything you could to prevent a tragedy and not only be stymied but villainized for it. Were I you, I would be FURIOUS.
That said, I will hope and pray your excellent advice and material(s) get into the hands of the parents who suffered such a tremendous loss. If I were one of those parents, I would be contacting Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch for representation.
LikeLike
I hope the parents find a good attorney who is not dirty and sue the school board, county officials and the sheriff’s department too. Sue their pants off so all the other school boards who’ve done what these idiots have done learn a lesson and rethink their ways.
LikeLike
I apologize for not recognizing all the previous efforts by Sundance and the Treehouse to stop this.
Eternal consequences are so hard. Because there is no remedy for those that were destroyed by a problem that was identified and reported.
Those that tried to stop it may feel angry, guilty, or depressed. Normal to wonder “what if”.
If it leads to depression I hope that this site becomes a place of refuge. It is so awful to feel helpless in a tragedy and to know that all your best efforts weren’t enough. Anyone that deals with the government or the system has known some form of this malady.
https://palousemindfulness.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bad Faith Case Management. It’s not an accident. It’s deliberate. We can see it all over the government from local to federal. Normalized. It’s Fast and Furious. It’s the Bengazi lies. It’s the HRC email investigation. Of all the malignancies taken root in modern government culture, the serial instances of bad faith case management may be the most pernicious.
Mighty hard to hang a horse thief with a horse-thief judge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The school systems are a joke. It’s been that way for at least 15 years… 15 years ago I had a friend, young woman who was a teacher. She had just started. She went out of her way to explain to me how she wasn’t allowed to hug her 2nd grade students. They had a policy, that if a kid tried to hug you, you had to turn sideways and attempt to pat them on the arm.
Hearing nonsense like this “diversionary Program” doesn’t surprise me because it sounds just as wrong minded and ridiculous as what she described.
I’ve also heard tons of horror stories about how they have a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for fighting at most schools; if two kids get into a fight they both get suspended no matter who instigated it, so you get kids being bullied relentlessly and can’t defend themselves.
We could be here all night, it’s like they’re purposefully hurting the kids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ironically, the day of the shooting when they were talking about the Coach who I’m sure was a great guy, a gentleman posted on twitter his experiences with him. He said when he was in school, he was a kid who was a drug addict, etc. and the Coach caught him in his car one day with ecstasy, pot, and some cocaine residue. He reported him to the police, but helped the kid get rid of the ecstasy and the cocaine before the cops got there because he said he didn’t want to ruin the kids life.
The guy apparently has gotten his life together, but was saying that the Coach treating him so compassionately really influenced him in a positive way… but at the same time, it’s ironically the same kind of ‘look the other way’ behavior that led this kid to be able to commit this shooting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not as simple as new laws about people with mental health issues being able to access guns. This is yet another gun grab, we have to resist any talk of that kind of stuff.
There are plenty of scenarios where single mothers live in bad neighborhoods, and suffer from depression, those single mothers shouldn’t be denied the ability to protect themselves and their families just because they go see a therapist to address their depression.
The whole thing can be immediately reconciled at the school level by arming people at the school, and that can be done tommorow.
Long term, we need to do as President Trump suggested, find a better way to make sure our children feel like someone is there for them and get them the help they need long before they get this far gone. The School dropped the ball on this particular kid, not just all the ones they failed to protect.
LikeLike
I knew there was a reason that I hated the Morgan and Morgan commercials that are on repeat here.
LikeLike
Okay – i haven’t read every comment on here so maybe this has already been addressed, but the problem is NOT always with Law Enforcement Officers BUT is with the city/county Prosecutors. Too often they just want easy cases and high conviction rates, so they will often decline to prosecute a case if they think there is any chance they won’t win or they will plea down a case in order to get a guilty plea on a lesser charge because it ups their record.
I have a family member who is a police officer in a large, liberal city and the number of times that a great collar simply gets released because the city wants to pretend they don’t have a crime problem would infuriate most of the citizens if they knew the truth. If the cops were having to go to this kid’s house time and time again, they were certainly writing paper on it and forwarding it to the Prosecutor for charges. BUT, it is out of their hands at that point and if the city declines to move forward then nothing happens…I would be very interested to see how many times Cruz was written up and how many times charges were pled down or not even filed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brit Hume is a water-carrier for the Deep State, and has been ever since the Watergate hoax. Hume and Jack Anderson were never the “targets” of the CIA’s completely illegal Operation Mudhen in DC; the CIA was eavesdropping on and recording a DC call-girl ring that had NOTHING to do with the DNC, but that had everything to do with providing Liddy with juicy gossip Liddy could then dictate into a dictaphone and give to his secretary Sally Harmony. Those are the only “logs” that ever existed. Read Ashton Gray’s *Watergate: The Hoax*. (Full disclosure: as an independent contractor, I helped somewhat in the later stages of research for that book—but I did it solely because I admired the unparalleled research and analysis that had been going into it for years.)
Brit Hume also is a master at never saying **anything**. He is constantly saying phrases such as, “as you said,” or “as was pointed out earlier,” then regurgitating some penetrating glimpse into the obvious that someone else has already says. And he **never** gives a plus without giving a minus, interjecting “however” or “on the other hand” into every pedantic sentence he utters, and always, always soft peddling every single statement with “perhaps” or “it could be the case” or “it seems that it might” or some other weasel words.
Truly one of the all-time great evaders, and as close to worthless as it’s possible to get as a “commentator.”
LikeLike
That’s all most of FOX News has become…with the exception of Fox and Friends and Fox primetime (after 8 pm). FOX Business is better than most of Fox News. Those liberal sons need to get Dana Perino, Shep Smith and The Five off the air. They are terrible shows. I am not very impressed with Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream, but looking forward to Mark Levin’s new show on Sunday at 10 pm.
LikeLike
Lawlessness as policy in Florida’s safest city for 2017. Not hard at all to see how the low crime stats were achieved.
LikeLike
Thomas Jefferson: “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
instead NRA will be sued along with the gun manufacturer and anyone else not actually responsible under the law while so-called law enforcement failed epically in their duties to the citizens
LikeLike