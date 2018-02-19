Brit Hume Discusses Possible Push for Gun Control Legislation…

Posted on February 19, 2018 by

If Nikolas Cruz had been arrested for his prior criminal behavior he would not have passed a background check for a firearm purchase.  The issue was/is not the background check; the issue was/is the lack of a prior arrest.  Hence, the Broward County school and law enforcement policy is ultimately what failed.

.

I don’t say this lightly, but the lawyers have the easiest case for ‘wrongful death’ lawsuits in the history of this type of litigation. The county policy constructed by public officials (School Board and Superintendent), and the county law enforcement policy that was specifically and intentionally designed to ignore unlawful behavior (Broward Sheriff), is the very definition of intentional gross negligence.

Gross negligence requires a pre-disposition to create a system that is inherently dangerous. That is exactly what happened in Broward County, Florida.

Despite specific warnings that unstable and/or violent students would likely slip through the system as a result of intentional ‘willful blindness’; and despite specific warnings by police officers that these policies were dangerous; community leaders, district school administration and local police officials executed those policies anyway.

The resulting loss of life was entirely predictable; and it was predicted.

It will be very important for the families to screen out the lawyers carefully.  Many of the top lawyers are aligned with high-ranking political Democrats.  Political lawyers like John Morgan (Morgan and Morgan) are part of the ideological alignment (with Democrat politicians) that created the system of policies – that led to the deaths of the students.  Morgan would be a terrible lawyer for the families because he, along with many others would hold conflicts.

In my humble opinion, the victim families need to get good lawyers who are not part of the political system within the state of Florida; and must not -EVER- hire Democrats.  There will be massive political pressure around the entire issue with all those who constructed the schemes being protected by the same system that needs to protect former President Obama.

ps. My apologies but my experience in trying to stop this years ago was met with hostility and the most intense political hate imaginable.  As a result, I dislike the characters and officials around this story immensely.  The Sheriff, the School Superintendent and every member of the Broward County School Board are complicit.  They deserve no quarter.

My prayers are for the victims, their families and those who are hostage to these policies.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2nd Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Notorious Liars, Police action, Trayvon Martin, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

178 Responses to Brit Hume Discusses Possible Push for Gun Control Legislation…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Roger Duroid says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      You be staying home a long time.

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        February 19, 2018 at 9:37 pm

        Well…Bye…

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • annieoakley says:
          February 19, 2018 at 9:59 pm

          “Unsafe”? Who talks like this?

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
            • nimrodman says:
              February 20, 2018 at 1:05 am

              “unsafe” is a hugely popular term among snowflakes and social justice warriors.

              On campus they have “safe spaces”. Why? Because they feel “unsafe”.

              The black students have black-only safe spaces because if whites were allowed in then the blacks would feel “unsafe”. Despite having much higher testosterone levels and capability and a proven tendency for far, far more aggressive behavior and violence. And I’m just talking about the females (see also: youtube).

              The LGBQ-BLT contingent have “other-gendered” safe spaces because if the cis-gendered (translate: normals) were allowed in then they’d feel “unsafe”.

              Since PresTrump was elected, many, many, many snowflakes fee “unsafe”.
              Because Hitler.

              So the answer to the question “who talks like this?” is, basically:
              most everyone under 30 who’s also a lefty wingnut …
              plus most everyone over 30 who’s also a lefty wingnut.

              Hope I’ve been helpful.

              Like

              Reply
          • GB Bari says:
            February 19, 2018 at 10:43 pm

            Immature Snowflakes. And in this school, they’re just Children who lack awareness of the background and history of Leftwing-corrupted policies and politics that enabled this situation to occur far more easily than it might have if the old rules had never been changed.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • Carrie2 says:
            February 20, 2018 at 12:02 am

            Hume is saying the same things as I – lawsuits against the school board and police for dereliction of duty and supporting criminal actions. If these students feel unsafe, why did they also approve of criminals acts. The whole thing reeks of lies and stupidity on parents, students, school board, teachers, and police. Well, FL state what are you going to do to clean up this huge mess calling the death of 17 young people? You have a huge problem here and better get your act together and start thinking and acting to get order!

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Lie Detector says:
              February 20, 2018 at 12:34 am

              And pleeese, after the hole legal process, don’t let them use taxpayer money to pay the families filing lawsuits. Enough with having these so call authorities injecting their criminal ideology into our society. Make them accountable and make them dig into their own pockets to pay the victims. Enough is enough! Progressives are destroying our country, our families and our children’s future.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
    • Boots says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      You wanna feel safe, kid? Tell your dad and mom you want to ban gun free zones at schools.

      When they ask why, tell ’em “Because they’re only gun free for law abiding citizens. For the kooks and criminals, they’re free fire zones.”

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      I’m sorry, but until you are 18 and a U.S. Citizen, you do not get a vote.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      I wonder if Andy Cooper invited the kid back to his place for some ‘tutelage’.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • guerillapatriot says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      Probably a crisis actor hired by CNN itself. Nothing is off-limits these days.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:21 pm

        Question 1. What were you doing during the shooting?
        Question 2. Did you know the shooter? If so, why did you not try to stop him?
        Question 3. Did you get paid for that interview with CNN?
        Question 4. When will your book come out?
        Interview over…

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • The Devilbat says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:59 pm

        guerillapatriot,

        Obama used a lot of crisis actors at Sandy Hook as well as other places. One of the SWAT team members was pictured holding his rifle by its magazine ( a big no no ). No trained officer would EVER do that.

        Later the same man was shown as a grieving parent. He was later identified as a professional crisis actor called David Wheeler. Yes, I know its unbelievable, Sadly its true.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      Godfather is called to the IRS for an audit. IRS guy says “Godfather, I’m afraid that you owe some additional taxes.” Godfather says “It’s good you’re afraid.”

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      What if existing gun control laws already forbid guns on school grounds?

      Why is they’re no one available at school to enforce the law?

      Documenting the crime helps subjects of the documents how?

      Who gains and who loses from the documenting proves motives.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:02 pm

      Zig….is this kid the son of the “retired FBI agent”?

      Like

      Reply
    • John says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:32 pm

      Britt, you cannot have it both ways…. you say that when Trump is critical of the FBI, there are 1000’s of FBI rank & file. BUT… when Trump is critical of the senior FBI, you say NOT to be critical of the FBI. Both times, it pretty clear who Trump is talking about and the MSM seems to flip it to the innocent. I’m not buying it.

      Like

      Reply
    • Brian says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:37 pm

      Statistically speaking, his school is probably the safest place he could be right now. Has there ever been two mass shootings within a few months at any school?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MGBSE says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:00 am

      Just like Trayvon…had he been arrested for sucker-punching a bus driver, he would still be alive…but then his parents would not be “politically correct” millionaires.

      Like

      Reply
  2. stburr91 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    What crime did Cruz commit that would have prevented him from passing a background check?

    Like

    Reply
    • lav48erne says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      He abused his mother

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • rf121 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      He could have been charged with domestic violence.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      He should have been arrested for threats… he was not allowed on campus – even more shocking it was stated that he was not to be on campus with a backpack.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        February 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm

        That alone stuck out like a sore thumb. Soon as I heard it I knew school was going to be in trouble then I read what Sundance wrote.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • InAz says:
          February 19, 2018 at 10:27 pm

          Except no one will sue…..they are all Marxists…..and the fault lies with the NRA, FBI, and President Trump…… according to the Marxists of Broward County

          Like

          Reply
          • TreeperInTraining says:
            February 19, 2018 at 10:34 pm

            InAz…there’s alot of a $$ covering going on in Broward.

            The Sheriff’s Office was called to Cruz’s home at least 20 times, iirc. The School District let him commit crimes on school property and no charges were filed. They cut him loose on an unwitting public. Lots of complicity to go around, it seems.

            So they finger point.

            Don’t look here….look there! Imho

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
      • MM says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:31 pm

        That kind of smacks you in the face to hear he was not allowed to be on campus with a back pack….

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Thanks, Sundance. I was just commenting on this elsewhere.

      If the public school system purposely excludes LE, there is no end in sight, no matter any addition legislation.

      Iirc, this kid made threats, assaulted another student, brought ammo in his backpack (among other things we have yet to hear about) on school property. In addition, he was expelled from at least 2 schools (some articles say 3) and seems to have done a stint in an alternative school. Considering that history, when it’s all said and done, i’d be willing to bet on a few felonies and multiple misdemeanors…all shoved under the carpet.

      At the days end, this enabling is responsible for a mass amount of deaths and for the ability of a severely disturbed young man to legally purchase a gun.. and a young man, who at best, should have been getting intense mental health treatment and at worst….a kid who should have been incarcerated.

      Not enforcing laws is dangerous and cruel to ALL involved. Perp and victims. Imho

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Derek of Florida says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      Cruz obviously passed a background check to be able to purchase the weapon. What he was not arrested for but could have been was felony cruelty to animals; threatening to commit violence to students (which could have been charged as aggravated assault or aggravated stalking. That’s not even digging deep into his history.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MSO says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      And if Cruz did commit such a crime, why wasn’t he in the NICS database?

      Like

      Reply
    • David Cyrr says:
      February 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      He threatened his ex girlfriends boyfriend by telling him he’s going to kill him. He threatened his ‘mother’, threatened kids at school, and threatened to cause mass murder at that school. And yet, here we are. He was allowed to carry out his threats and 17 people are dead……

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      Oh for cripe sakes! Don’t play dumb here!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      Aside from the background check, I want to know how this kid, obviously in a less than great economic situation with a single mom, no job and no education managed to scrape together the $500+ necessary to purchase the AR in the first place??? Where did he get the money?? By the way, $500 is on the very low end of the price range.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • TreeperInTraining says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:17 pm

        Older…I get the impression that the adopted parents were well off and that he was going to come into money from his Dad when he turned 21.

        I’m not sure where I read it….I’ll try to find my sources.

        Like

        Reply
    • luke says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      He should have been arrested for some of that crap he was spouting online and his gun taken. Our Constitution was designed for a moral population. Unfortunately both the 1st and 2nd amendment have been and will continue to be used against us.

      By not busting these kids asses early we set everyone up for failure; particually the violent ones. They stay in school or remain free to make sure certain statistics produce desired results. It’s a vicious cycle.

      I know this statement is not going to win much support here. A rifle is much more dangerous weapon as opposed to handgun. Don’t believe me look up and study ammo ballistics. It’s not the size of the projectile its the powder behind it. Even a small caliber rifle like .223 creates a massive amount of tissue damage when compared to a large caliber handgun. Again don’t believe me look it up. Ask any SWAT member who they would rather face a jackass with a glock or a jackass with an AR/AK. I say jackass because that is what these people are. These cowards are not trained or practiced but that matters not when you have a bunch of unarmed people at close quarters.

      Could this happen with a handgun see Va Tech. So yea but chances of survival are diminshed when getting shot by a rifle round (see ballistic gel tests). You want to put armed military men inside schools? Think it through some of these fellers come home with demons (see Chris Kyle). Just putting it out there because I don’t know if that’s the solution either. Truth is I don’t have any good answers but it may be time to scale the production of these firearms back a little.

      Look I’m just spitballing my POV. I have one but I do NOT want more of them out there. That does not make any sense to me. We can simply just say fine and accept the fact that this is going to keep happening and deal with it (about where we’re at). I can tell you this with the utmost certainty; these guns make it much easier to kill and it’s going to get worse much worse I fear unless some common sense measures are taken. Sorry again, if I offend anyone. I have hunted and shot firearms since I was 5. I think we have to be willing to have a conversation and be willing to give a little if it makes sense.

      I’m done talking about guns. I’ve said my peace and I hope to God I am wrong.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:32 pm

        I was wondering what it would be like to have a serious, trustworthy, and patriotic citizen’s commission draft a proposal that would draw a clear line between what’s enough firepower for us citizens, and what would be excessive. Then I woke up from that dream and saw the faces of Pelosi and Schumer sitting across from some of our favorite RINOs, and I said “No – not now, not ever. We already have those lines drawn, with Class 3 and other categories, and the AR-15 and its relatives are exactly what the Founding Fathers would want us to have now.”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Rudy Bowen says:
          February 20, 2018 at 1:10 am

          Damn right. Or, better, full battle rifles like the M14 and it’s modern equivalents. Minimum calibers heavier than 5.56. Serious fight stoppers, no messing around.

          Like

          Reply
      • waltherppk says:
        February 19, 2018 at 10:50 pm

        Guns aren’t the problem. Guns used to be mail order items, anybody could buy a gun, no questions asked. And there was no epidemic of “gun violence” when guns were over the counter items no more suspicious than a Coleman lantern.

        Too many irrational and/or mentally ill people at liberty in a SICK degenerate society are the problem. Populate the insane asylums and prisons with the criminally insane sociopaths, the ones that don’t get sent to the cemetery, and 99% of the problem with crazies and thugs will stop.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          February 19, 2018 at 11:26 pm

          It’s becoming increasingly clear that the ACLU really were communists before we KNEW they were communists.

          Like

          Reply
        • conservativeinny says:
          February 20, 2018 at 1:18 am

          Not sure about other states but here in the peoples republic of ny, they closed all the insane asylums and prisons for the criminally insane. The first were due to abuse. The second to save money. This is why we have homeless nuts all over the city and extra problems in the prison system.

          Like

          Reply
      • incisor says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:02 pm

        With appreciation for your point of view I can tell you with utmost certainty that what you advocate (scaling production of these firearms back) will not lessen the chances of this happening again. The only thing that will lessen the chances of this happening again is for out government and law enforcement officials to enforce the law without an agenda.
        The ONLY agenda an LEO should ever have is THE LAW.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:17 pm

        The Left NEVER stops with accepting “a little” from us. They will continue to press for EVERYTHING until they wear you down or take it by force.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Michelle says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        I would say that the counter argument to your point is that the 2nd amendment is ultimately about being armed enough to prevent formation of a tyrannical government. And even for that, an AR 15 is pretty inadequate. As someone who used to be vehemently anti all guns, now that I see what the government is capable of when they want their way, I now wouldn’t be so fast to start giving up our gun options.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • John in IN says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:05 am

        Ummm. No. Just no.

        Every genocide in the 20 th century was preceded by civilian disarmament for “public safety”. Armenians in Turkey. Cambodia. It’s a long list. Millions slaughtered by there own governments. Count me on side against genocide. And don’t say it couldnt happen here.

        The second amendment is NOT about hunting or self defense. The purpose is to maintain a credible fighting force. We need to find a way to keep schools safe that does not impact the peacable and law abiding

        I want my cake back
        https://www.everydaynodaysoff.com/2013/11/08/cake-and-compromise-illustrated-guide-to-gun-control/

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Rudy Bowen says:
        February 20, 2018 at 1:07 am

        I don’t really care what you want or what you fear.
        Molon labe. PLEASE. TRY.

        Like

        Reply
    • Michelle says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      Also he threatened to kill the students.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Sporty says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    You can push all you want but as a Constitutional God loving American I can tell you mine won’t be forthcoming the way you want them. Molan Labe.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Buckeye Ken says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    More gun laws will make you safe? Check out Chicago.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    I know it’s not talked about, but I think citizens represented by a Conservative group located in Broward County should sue for breach of Public Policy. If they (school officials, local law enforcement, etc) ignored the laws of the State of Florida they created an off-the-books Public Policy that goes against the lawful citizens of Florida. Make it a Class Action by including more than one Conservative Group. Local and keep it local because this is not a National issue. This will teach these idiots in local jurisdictions not to go against the laws.

    This can also be deployed as a remedy for Sanctuary cities. All the parents of those murdered by illegal aliens should do this as well.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • waltherppk says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:06 pm

      What is going on there in Broward County is a “color of law violation” malfeasance where “school officials” are exercising law enforcement authority over matters of law where they have never had and still have no actual formal legal jurisdiction. As a result of that malfeasance “criminal diversion program” the “school officials” are de facto felons and are complicit in the murders, criminally liable for culpable negligence homicide, 17 counts.

      The families of the murdered victims should sue Broward County into bankruptcy.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:44 pm

        I have been tweeting something Guyski found. They met with and BRAGGED to Obama about this “reducing numbers” game in schools. It’s very clear what was going on. The Obama leftists schmoozed these jokers with attaboys and a POTUS gig into MAINTAINING some of the most self-destructive behavior on earth. They made sure there was no backing out of the model. (Any similarities to Comey and Mueller pre-protecting 9/11 – well, never mind that.)

        I know how the leftist propaganda schmooze works in schools. I was used as a “kid genius” type to spout the “Earth Day” and “save the planet” line to business leaders. In retrospect, it is a very cunning operation to abuse kids to psy-op adults. But the point is, they don’t just think up stuff like that on the fly. None of that stuff was “Oh, hey, out of the blue I have this idea – let’s just take this kid….” – NO – they plan this stuff out. They had THAT level of planning in the ’70’s, so you can imagine what this is like. LOOK at those kids they’re using here! The FBI kid! The activist girl. FBI kid’s dad is as much of a communist tool as the women who used me to push Soviet agenda politics onto business leaders to get buy-in. I frigging REMEMBER this woman putting words into my mouth.

        SAME THING HERE – only with real dead bodies as props.

        And you can bet that they leveraged Trayvon and CRS to make it STICK.

        This was ALL PLANNED. DWS, Florida, the swing state they need to lock in. This was all planned even BEFORE Obama came into office.

        This ALL TIES TOGETHER.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Donna in Oregon says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:50 pm

        Yes. Add that too! Love it.

        Like

        Reply
  7. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Numerous accounts of assault on his Mom and/or brother as LEOs were called to his home address on over 30 occasions; details not available at this time. Apparently she did not press charges. A number of issues at school culminating with him being kicked out; specifics of which the school refuses to disclose.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Ari says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Levin, Cruz, Ingraham, Coulter, McCarthy, and Digenova all pro bono. Maybe they can contribute to society for a change.

    Include the governor in all suits.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Gil says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    More than one LEO I know has said that the school, the sheriff, the county have opened themselves to absolute MAJOR lawsuits. That many calls for service to the residence would have resulted in arrests long ago, if they had been handled properly. The issues at school would have also resulted in an arrest based on terrorist/criminal threats and the cross reference of the domestic situation.
    You are 1,000,000% right. No quarter. Its not the guns, its the liberal sjw stupidity that gave rise to the environment for the massacre.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. fleporeblog says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Our President and Governor Scott are doing just fine in the State of Florida!

    PPD has just released their Florida Poll!

    Keep in mind that a day before the election in 2016, they had our President winning FL by 1.6%. He won the state by 1.2%. Some major takeaways:

    1) Our President’s Approval Rating is 51%. This is even higher than what it was on Inauguration Day.

    2) 19% of Democrats Strongly or Somewhat Approve of our President.

    3) Governor’s Scott has an Approval Rating of 59%! This is HUGE because he will most likely run for Bill Nelson’s Senate seat in 2018 (November).

    4) In a Head To Head matchup, Scott beats the Incumbent Bill Nelson by 2 points (39.2% to 37.2%).

    5) Overall 57.7% said armed personnel on campus would do more to prevent a school shooting than stricter gun control laws (43.3%).

    6) Republicans are super happy to speak with pollsters compared to Democrats. This phenomenon just happened for the first time. As recently as a month ago, the opposite was true.

    7) The Economy and Jobs is the number 1 item for the midterm election (24.1%) followed by Healthcare (22%), Gun Control (19.4%), National Security and Terrorism (16.9%) and Immigration (12.8%).

    8) The sample identified a partisan split of 32.64% Republican, 32.09% Democrat, 31.10% Independent and 4.18% “Something Else. 55.8% Women versus 44.2% Men.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      Looks great on the surface but there’s a potential problem here. Democrats were really smarting from getting snookered by the polls leading up to Nov 2016. One of the most common themes heard and written about why polls were so wrong was that the Trump voters wouldn’t talk to pollsters or be honest with them as freely as would Hillary supporters. Democrats have regrouped and are formulating a ground game that will be kept very quiet by the media, so polls may not reflect the true attitudes of the Leftwing voters. Just sayin’, I’d do a lot more polling or surveying before getting too confident.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:40 pm

        Trust this pollster since he has an incredible track record! Called Florida (Trump winning by 1.6 a day prior to the election). He won by 1.2 points. He also called Pennsylvania and Michigan a day prior to the election.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  11. Ziiggii says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Student David Hogg during Florida school shooting: ‘It’s time to take a stand’ on gun control
    http://www.latimes.com/visuals/video/95939817-132.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      I think he meant “take a knee”

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      Only the first few seconds of that video were made during the shooting.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • TrueNorthSeeker says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      Something about that kid really gets my antenna up. He’s just a little too practiced. Saw him with the group of four others giving interviews. Noticed the few that spoke already used exact same phrases. For example, something about ” community took 17 bullets to the heart”. All rehearsed and ready made for such an occassion?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Joe Blow says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:51 pm

        Noticed the same. They’re all junior activists, expertly indoctrinated & activated for such a time as this. They were also sharing the line “you’re either with us or you’re against us!!!”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        February 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

        I was used like this as a kid. The teachers put words in my mouth (even though I technically wrote my speeches), and then drove me around to speak to business groups and organizations. These were young teachers, fresh out of college, just recently indoctrinated by Marxists. I had no idea. My parents had no idea either.

        Dig behind this and I GUARANTEE there is a teacher or two. He’s getting special time at school to work on this, etc., etc. Why? Oh, you know why. NO EYES on the school policy used to CREATE this.

        This is the novel DUNE. They DROPPED THE SHIELDS on purpose.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Brainless kid. Hopelessly used as propaganda by his ignorant parents. He is too young to know what the world is all about and the only ideas he has formulated have come from his home and school (and we all know the liberal brainwashing that goes on in schools by lunatic leftist teachers).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Mk10108 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    It doesn’t matter. School districts buys state insurance and the payouts are of no concern. Polices will not change more students will die and they will not loose one moment wondering what wine to drink with their cheese. Saying anything to the contrary is lying.

    Like

    Reply
  13. freddy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Look for evidence the school covered up any records or files on this kid and offer a great deal of money to any school official who can deliver. It would be worth millions. Hurry get a school guy who likes money to rat his friends out and win a huge case………..This is not chess this is go for the throat……..You can be sure these altered or falsified records exist……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. TwoLaine says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Sundance, I will keep you in my prayers for your sanity and safety. I can only imagine what a gut punch this was to you. And the teacher of the year had the nerve to point at the parents. Enablers, all of them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. Minnie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Thank you, Sundance.

    This is topic is very difficult but it is necessary for discussion.

    Discovery alone, not to mention depositions and disclosure, will blow up right in their smug and sanctimonious faces.

    Victoria Toesing?
    Jay Sekulow?

    God rest all those innocent souls.
    God bless the injured.
    God bless all of their loved ones.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Ziiggii says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Ziiggii says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    CNN full court press

    Like

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Capt. Mark Kelly’s wife was shot in the head (Gabby Giffords) by another grown adult kid that was allowed to act like an A-hole and run around loose. No one in authority (ding, ding, ding…another school dropped the ball) and the LEO’s and the courts AND A SHRINK gave this loser the opportunity to kill.

      Course this shooter was also ignored by the people taxpayers pay to handle these crap heads. Important to mention that he was stopped by a gun owner after he shot the Congresswoman in the head.

      The gun owner that responded at the shooting scene was very responsible, unlike the morons in the College and shrink that was supposed to do something about this guy.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Giffords and Kelly should have never gotten involved in the gun debate. They seemed like fine people, now they are looney activists. Should have never, ever done it.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Madison Grant says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I’m not giving the government my guns. You might as well build suicide booths and get 100 million volunteers to get in. The Storm needs to have happened yesterday. These Luciferian, rogue CIA creeps that are staging this stuff should have been exposed already and paraded publicly prior to execution. The Las Vegas shooting remains a ridiculous mystery, and an insult to the public. Enough worrying about the influence of CNN and NBC. If we have to have a civil war with these leftwing idiots, let’s get it over with. Not giving you my guns, and giving my children into slavery. Go to hell.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Ari says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Scott is in big trouble. Hold him accountable! Not for gun laws but for allowing these types of school district policies. Florida (and Texas) have a long history of producing problematic GOP politicians. Let’s squash this Scott character before he does more damage in the Congress.

    Like

    Reply
    • Ari says:
      February 19, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      The Trump DOJ Civil Rights Division should be all over this. Put the School District, Sheriff, and County Prosecutors under one of those DOJ oversight orders (can’t remember the name). That will get their attention.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. John Doe says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Order of indictments:
    Sheriff Scott Israel
    Those from his office involved in calls
    Each and every school board member<=======This is VERY important
    Superintendent
    Principal
    And I'd like to know where the ARMED security guard was that he never encountered the shooter.
    And then…possibly him. Or her.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Bill says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    When are we going to have Truck control legislation, poison control, knife control, etc.

    Their must be thousand ways to kill people with every day objects.

    This not about the weapon, it’s about the person. Crazy people are not always suptid.
    Terrorist, have shown that they even willing to use planes.

    Statistics, have shown us in fact that guns can reduce crime, in the right hands.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. progpoker says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Disparate Impact strikes again. What I don’t understand, I thought Broward County was only trying to let the Black Kids evade justice. Did they think Cruz was a minority?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. stats guy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    There’s a lot of dis-honest actors in this. An honest debate looking at all the issues of mass violence would be a welcome thing. The left is unified by a hysterical motive of ‘gun control’ which makes no sense at all.

    David French at NRO tries to split the difference by offering up a CA law that says an individual can be legally restrained from having a gun if there is appropriate due process. Well, at least there due process so that’s a plus. But the seething leftists in the comments want to go full bore on controlling the guns (whatever that means)

    But even if we had such a law…a crazy person can still do lots of damage, and can still get a gun from somewhere. The root cause is not the gun, nor the materiel necessary to do great damage. A crazy dangerous person is crazy and dangerous.

    And of course the flaming leftists on TV pour more gasoline on the fire with days of coverage, which simply increases the odds of copycat killings.

    We seem to be in a vicious cycle….with the left grandstanding and carrying matches.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Uncle Al says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    I hope that the lawsuits name as defendants not only the county and school administration as institutions, but also the individual pols and bureaucrats. I’m not sure with what degree of qualified immunity they might have but I would hope that there’s strong evidence for crimes that would remove that immunity. Strong possibilities would be interference with the administration of the law, perjury, falsification of official records, and conspiracy to do all of the above.

    It’s not that the electorate who voted for these monsters and the bureauvermin they appointed should be let off the hook. Not at all. But I would like to see the pols and ‘crats impoverished personally first.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Public Policy Definition: Certain acts or contracts are said to be against public policy if they tend to promote breach of the law, of the policy behind a law or tend to harm the state or its citizens.

    The left and their minions want to make it against the ‘usual suspects’ the 2nd Amendment. However the real issue is Public Policy and what that county, school district, law enforcement and courts allowed. If it is a change in the Public Policy on the books and violates the law AG Pam Bondi should charge those public employees that violated the law to such an extent that they created a bastardized Public Policy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    This is my rifle
    This is my gun
    Try to grab either
    Your grabbin’s done

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. John Doe says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    We won’t hear from the ROTC cadets or the football players who so loved Coach Feis. I think those kids would be able to add some sanity to the debates that are coming.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Minnie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    President Trump to meet with State Governors and State AGs, anyone have that date?

    From radio this morning – Mr. President has vowed to make school safety top priority and I know he means it.

    He follows through on his promises because he is NOT a politician.

    I look forward to seeing/hearing the press conference after that meeting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. The Jimmy Jack says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Thank you for calling out the school district and superintendent. Their policies are directly responsible for not just this tragedy but the political fallout from it as well. The left will use this shooting anyway they can.

    This is the MO for school districts across the country. They protect criminal students to avoid negative stats impacting their ratings and accreditation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Here at the Treehouse I don’t see the reason for the discussion about the 2nd Amendment. We cannot allow this subject to be ignored again. The left constantly hijacks the real conversation we need to have.

    We must join together and push for Mental Health regulations that remove the dangerous and untreated from our society and place them in facilities that can provide long term treatment and care. 72 hour holds are not enough.

    We abandoned this population to save a buck back in the 1970’s. It has been cruel and unusual punishment for a population that are a danger to themselves and others. Sometimes they don’t kill themselves, they kill us.

    If we allow this opportunity to fix a long-standing civil abandonment of the needy to pass us by once again…. we are doomed to repeat this. Again and again. Until we make amends.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • seekingthetruth2 says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:01 pm

      Tonight, I read that the APA did a study and only 1% of shootings involve someone who is mentally ill. I only read the headline and do not know more than this. The percentage may be a little off as I was just scanning headlines, but I was surprised at how low the number it was. Maybe another Treeper read this and can reference a link as I can not.

      Like

      Reply
      • Donna in Oregon says:
        February 19, 2018 at 11:16 pm

        Well it is certainly worth it to the 17 dead in this newest attack of the crazies, eh? So if it is such a small population we should have no problem fixing it.

        Great news!

        Like

        Reply
      • stpaulchuck says:
        February 20, 2018 at 1:13 am

        I think they are conflating the typical ghetto shootouts with something like this. While gang bangers and drug dealers may not be fully “sane” I would venture to say they don’t qualify as mentally ill. Also, about a third of all gun deaths are suicides which ARE mental illness so I don’t see how their numbers stack up.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • thinkthinkthink says:
        February 20, 2018 at 1:15 am

        That is only true if gangs are consider sane.

        Like

        Reply
  32. zombietimeshare says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    So, law enforcement and politicians screw up and the law abiding pay the price?

    Like

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      February 19, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      Well, according to Murphy’s Law…yes. The drunk walks away from the accident and the family of 4 dies. Bill Clinton rapes and pillages….walks away. Or was that Mrs. Clinton? One in the same. Well, point made.

      There is no way that LEO’s that get paid crap to be targets for loons in our society will also take on the litigious in our society.

      If you think that there is another person in your community that will set themselves up like that to protect your life I gotta bridge to sell ya….

      We have to ride them like Seabiscuit. Force them to do their jobs. That is our job.

      Like

      Reply
  34. dizzymissl says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Disgusting–this is a must read
    For years, schools tried to get help for accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz

    https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2018/02/19/for-years-schools-tried-find-help-for-florida-shooting-suspect-nikolas-cruz/WnXemxzEZkSjV6olgQpkLJ/story.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    SAIP, but as far as I can tell you don’t have one damn thing to apologize for, Sundance.

    Nothing is more heart-breaking, and angering, than to do everything you could to prevent a tragedy and not only be stymied but villainized for it. Were I you, I would be FURIOUS.

    That said, I will hope and pray your excellent advice and material(s) get into the hands of the parents who suffered such a tremendous loss. If I were one of those parents, I would be contacting Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch for representation.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Snow White says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    I hope the parents find a good attorney who is not dirty and sue the school board, county officials and the sheriff’s department too. Sue their pants off so all the other school boards who’ve done what these idiots have done learn a lesson and rethink their ways.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    I apologize for not recognizing all the previous efforts by Sundance and the Treehouse to stop this.

    Eternal consequences are so hard. Because there is no remedy for those that were destroyed by a problem that was identified and reported.

    Those that tried to stop it may feel angry, guilty, or depressed. Normal to wonder “what if”.

    If it leads to depression I hope that this site becomes a place of refuge. It is so awful to feel helpless in a tragedy and to know that all your best efforts weren’t enough. Anyone that deals with the government or the system has known some form of this malady.

    https://palousemindfulness.com/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. glissmeister says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Bad Faith Case Management. It’s not an accident. It’s deliberate. We can see it all over the government from local to federal. Normalized. It’s Fast and Furious. It’s the Bengazi lies. It’s the HRC email investigation. Of all the malignancies taken root in modern government culture, the serial instances of bad faith case management may be the most pernicious.

    Mighty hard to hang a horse thief with a horse-thief judge.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. treehouseron says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    The school systems are a joke. It’s been that way for at least 15 years… 15 years ago I had a friend, young woman who was a teacher. She had just started. She went out of her way to explain to me how she wasn’t allowed to hug her 2nd grade students. They had a policy, that if a kid tried to hug you, you had to turn sideways and attempt to pat them on the arm.

    Hearing nonsense like this “diversionary Program” doesn’t surprise me because it sounds just as wrong minded and ridiculous as what she described.

    I’ve also heard tons of horror stories about how they have a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for fighting at most schools; if two kids get into a fight they both get suspended no matter who instigated it, so you get kids being bullied relentlessly and can’t defend themselves.

    We could be here all night, it’s like they’re purposefully hurting the kids.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. treehouseron says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Ironically, the day of the shooting when they were talking about the Coach who I’m sure was a great guy, a gentleman posted on twitter his experiences with him. He said when he was in school, he was a kid who was a drug addict, etc. and the Coach caught him in his car one day with ecstasy, pot, and some cocaine residue. He reported him to the police, but helped the kid get rid of the ecstasy and the cocaine before the cops got there because he said he didn’t want to ruin the kids life.

    The guy apparently has gotten his life together, but was saying that the Coach treating him so compassionately really influenced him in a positive way… but at the same time, it’s ironically the same kind of ‘look the other way’ behavior that led this kid to be able to commit this shooting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. treehouseron says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    It’s not as simple as new laws about people with mental health issues being able to access guns. This is yet another gun grab, we have to resist any talk of that kind of stuff.

    There are plenty of scenarios where single mothers live in bad neighborhoods, and suffer from depression, those single mothers shouldn’t be denied the ability to protect themselves and their families just because they go see a therapist to address their depression.

    The whole thing can be immediately reconciled at the school level by arming people at the school, and that can be done tommorow.

    Long term, we need to do as President Trump suggested, find a better way to make sure our children feel like someone is there for them and get them the help they need long before they get this far gone. The School dropped the ball on this particular kid, not just all the ones they failed to protect.

    Like

    Reply
  42. victorsharp says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    I knew there was a reason that I hated the Morgan and Morgan commercials that are on repeat here.

    Like

    Reply
  43. vikingmomsite says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Okay – i haven’t read every comment on here so maybe this has already been addressed, but the problem is NOT always with Law Enforcement Officers BUT is with the city/county Prosecutors. Too often they just want easy cases and high conviction rates, so they will often decline to prosecute a case if they think there is any chance they won’t win or they will plea down a case in order to get a guilty plea on a lesser charge because it ups their record.

    I have a family member who is a police officer in a large, liberal city and the number of times that a great collar simply gets released because the city wants to pretend they don’t have a crime problem would infuriate most of the citizens if they knew the truth. If the cops were having to go to this kid’s house time and time again, they were certainly writing paper on it and forwarding it to the Prosecutor for charges. BUT, it is out of their hands at that point and if the city declines to move forward then nothing happens…I would be very interested to see how many times Cruz was written up and how many times charges were pled down or not even filed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. David Reznor says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Brit Hume is a water-carrier for the Deep State, and has been ever since the Watergate hoax. Hume and Jack Anderson were never the “targets” of the CIA’s completely illegal Operation Mudhen in DC; the CIA was eavesdropping on and recording a DC call-girl ring that had NOTHING to do with the DNC, but that had everything to do with providing Liddy with juicy gossip Liddy could then dictate into a dictaphone and give to his secretary Sally Harmony. Those are the only “logs” that ever existed. Read Ashton Gray’s *Watergate: The Hoax*. (Full disclosure: as an independent contractor, I helped somewhat in the later stages of research for that book—but I did it solely because I admired the unparalleled research and analysis that had been going into it for years.)

    Brit Hume also is a master at never saying **anything**. He is constantly saying phrases such as, “as you said,” or “as was pointed out earlier,” then regurgitating some penetrating glimpse into the obvious that someone else has already says. And he **never** gives a plus without giving a minus, interjecting “however” or “on the other hand” into every pedantic sentence he utters, and always, always soft peddling every single statement with “perhaps” or “it could be the case” or “it seems that it might” or some other weasel words.

    Truly one of the all-time great evaders, and as close to worthless as it’s possible to get as a “commentator.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      February 20, 2018 at 12:53 am

      That’s all most of FOX News has become…with the exception of Fox and Friends and Fox primetime (after 8 pm). FOX Business is better than most of Fox News. Those liberal sons need to get Dana Perino, Shep Smith and The Five off the air. They are terrible shows. I am not very impressed with Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream, but looking forward to Mark Levin’s new show on Sunday at 10 pm.

      Like

      Reply
  45. woohoowee says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Lawlessness as policy in Florida’s safest city for 2017. Not hard at all to see how the low crime stats were achieved.

    Like

    Reply
  46. Rynn69 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Thomas Jefferson: “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. stpaulchuck says:
    February 20, 2018 at 1:08 am

    instead NRA will be sued along with the gun manufacturer and anyone else not actually responsible under the law while so-called law enforcement failed epically in their duties to the citizens

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s