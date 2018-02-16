White House Statement on Russian Election Interference Indictments…

WHITE HOUSE – Earlier today, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced indictments against 13 Russian nationals and 3 Russian entities for meddling in the 2016 Presidential election, which began in 2014 before the President declared his candidacy. President Donald J. Trump has been fully briefed on this matter and is glad to see the Special Counsel’s investigation further indicates—that there was NO COLLUSION between the Trump campaign and Russia and that the outcome of the election was not changed or affected.

President Trump says, “it is more important than ever before to come together as Americans. We cannot allow those seeking to sow confusion, discord, and rancor to be successful. It’s time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories, which only serve to further the agendas of bad actors, like Russia, and do nothing to protect the principles of our institutions. We must unite as Americans to protect the integrity of our democracy and our elections.” (read more)

  1. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:27 pm

  3. decimusausonius says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Mueller will draw this out until 2020: He is right…unfortunately! The Deep State/Leftists in the FedGov will not rest until they chase Republicans away. Phony charges will ABSOLUTELY be given to the House Dems for impeachment proceedings, if they take control this year!

    Conservatives MUST NOT rest! Stay vigilant, spread the truth, and VOTE Republican 2018 to support our president!

    • decimusausonius says:
      February 16, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      Typo: He is not “right” – We need an editing feature ex post facto.

    • Pam says:
      February 16, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      It won’t do them any good even if they were to take control of the house (blue wave is nothing more than a pipe dream). Impeachment won’t happen either. The votes will never be there. These people are just sick and delusional. Liberalism truly is a mental disorder.

    • Eric Kennedy says:
      February 16, 2018 at 5:35 pm

      I don’t think so. This sounds like they are wrapping this up.

      • Flight93Gal says:
        February 16, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        No, they are not wrapping this up, according to a “source” that contacted Bloomberg. According to him, Mueller will likely continue until 2020. The VSGPDJT attorneys need to be reality checked and not believe this is over. They need to work to shut this down NOW. IG Horowitz is finally up to bat in March 2018…will his report shut this down? MAGA Treepers hope the answer is “YES”!

  4. Pam says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Rosenstein’s statement just confirmed what the electorate already knew. There is no telling how much $$$ has been wasted on this nonsense.

    • Brian Baker says:
      February 16, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      It’s a politically motivated clown show. Mueller’s high profile team of partisan lawyers wasted, and continues to waste, millions of taxpayer dollars to righteously conclude that Hillary was disparaged, propagate the Russian bot nonsense, and discover that a few gullible U.S. citizens believe anything posted on social media.
      Imagine instead if all those resources and energy went into following legitimate leads to proactively investigate school shooters.

  5. npsrangerman says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Meanwhile, the FBI (a.k.a. FIB), admits to missing a second chance to f/u on the Florida shooter from a quite alarming HOT TIP line call. So they are busy trying to unseat our legitimate POTUS instead of stopping a killer. Talk about misplaced priorities… and more importantly, MISPLACED TRUST. Time withdraw the consent of the Governed in support of this group of misfits. Start with the proverbial 7th floor and fire the lot of them. At least there needs to be some serious revocations of security clearance. Who knows, maybe one of the real bad guys up there is guilty of spousal abuse. Maybe that would get some results.

  7. Somewhere in Dixie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    I smell a rat. Who are these Russian nationals? Are they diplomats? If so, they have diplomatic immunity. They will cancel their diplomatic visas and kick them out of the country. I don’t think they can go to trial.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      February 16, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Did you read the indictment? Did it say anywhere that they had diplomatic immunity or that they were diplomats?

      Where in the indictment did it say they were here in the USA?

      However, you are right that they will not go to trial… because they are in RUSSIA. 🙂

  8. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    This should be the face-saving nothingburger Mueller uses to exit the collusion witch-hunt. Of course it won’t be. Americans were ‘unwitting pawns’ and thus not active conspirators. Both parties were targeted. No election-altering influence can be traced. Okay, Russians. State actors? Retirees? An investment club? If it’s state-financed, then a teeny-tiny version of our National Endowment for Democracy (NED) But is this some sort of xenophobic attack using Russian nationality as an ethnic specter? They were Russians nudge nudge wink wink.

  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    “The 37-page indictment issued today represents a massive blow to Trump and his supporters.”
    – Huffington Post

    lulz

    I’m so reeling.

  10. scruffyleon says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    According to this Mueller “indictment”, we are colluding to undermine the elections of our British or French friends if we use the internet to express our opinion about any of their candidates.

    Like

  11. Lion2017 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    When is the witch hunt ending?

  12. filia.aurea says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    This is unacceptable b.s. How many $millions did Mueller waste? When & how is General Flynn’s reputation going to be restored, and his financial losses compensated? Shut down the FBI/CIA. Halt all DARPA/InQTel experiments on Veterans, military, citizens. The FBI/CIA is beyond repair – they have become one and the same pile of garbage. Military tribunals. Dear White House, WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY, we are a CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC. #MAGA POTUS Donald J. Trump.

  13. LannyD says:
    February 16, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    2014? I view this as the Obama administration intelligence team – including Clinton, Kerry, Holder, Rice at al. – being negligent in not protecting the Amercan electorate. The same intelligence groups conspiring against Trump dropped the ball on this. Thats the cost of polticizing.

