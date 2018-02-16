Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Announces Robert Mueller’s Russian Election Interference Indictments…

There is a particular transparency in timing as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces indictments from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘Russian Interference in U.S. Election‘ investigation on the same day as the FBI is forced to admit they made massive mistakes from reports against the Parkland Florida school shooter.
The thirteen indictments are based on very weak structure. Here’s the DOJ Announcement; and here is Rod Rosenstein’s press conference. Specific wording is used tactically to generate maximum value; however, when you peel back the onion skin and look at the actual indictment itself (full pdf below) there’s not much ‘there’ there:
.
The indictment itself is full of fluff and clearly presents itself as political posturing. The Mueller investigation had to find something, anything; and what they came up with reflects how little substance exists. This is one of those examples where it pays to read the actual indictment; and contrast the facts laid out against the method of salesmanship and parseltongue. It is not a difficult read – even Boris and Natasha could do it.
Example: “unwitting Trump campaign official” is really – A single New York volunteer campaign worker agreed to give some signs to a pro-Trump rally.
.
Like the DOJ/FBI depth chart, we need a similar one now for the State Department. We need some similar resignations/retirements out of there like the 10 or so out of DOJ/FBI. Who may have been at the Asian foreign desk over VISA applications? Any guesses at what department might be relatively free of saboteurs? Maybe small business administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DOJ/FBI getting cleaned out. This may have been Mueller’s message to direct peoples’ focus to the State Department without overtly telling them with neon lights and blaring speakers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
My take is they’re trying to set up Trump for obstruction of justice. That requires a crime, and there are 13 people in this indictment. Trump didn’t ramp up sanctions on Russia. If they can get people worked up about Russia interfering and simultaneously paint Trump as being too soft on Russia, they could convince some people that Trump was obstructing the investigation and prosecution of these people.
They didn’t find anything good, so they’ll go with what they’ve got.
At the same time, how did Rosenstein keep a straight face? Seriously, the indictments read like a political document. We learn that “Project Lakhta” had a budget that got as high as $1.25 million per month. BUT, that was for the whole project, which included, “multiple components, some involving domestic audiences within the Russian Federation and others targeting foreign audiences in various countries, including the United States.” So, in other words, it sort of sounds like a lot of money, but probably the vast majority was spent in Russia, Eastern Europe, and elsewhere. It never says how much was spent influencing the United States, or what subset of that dealt with Trump or Hillary specifically, meaning that number is likely very, very small.
Even if it all went to interfering in the US, does anyone actually believe that our budget for interfering with Russian politics is less than $1.25 million a month? We’re charging Russian agents with crimes for breaking the law in the US, and we want them extradited here, right? Can you keep a straight face while claiming you don’t think our intelligence agents don’t break Russian laws while interfering in their elections? If they charge some of our agents in the CIA or FBI, should we extradite them to Russia?
This is a seriously bad joke, yet a lot of the media is treating this like a big deal. Russia probably was responsible for less than .1% of the money spent on the 2016 election, a very small drop in a very large bucket. A tiny fraction of that was biased towards one candidate.
This is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obstruction of Justice? They disparaged Trump too? How does that work?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t.
LikeLike
The Trump administration slapped a ton of sanctions on Russia…. they just haven’t applied the sanctions demanded by Congress (which if you read what they want to do, we would be at WAR). In addition, they were ridiculous, onerous and very costly to implement.
LikeLike
Tying this aspect to Trump is a stretch I don’t think they can make.
LikeLike
…for the purpose of obstruction, I mean.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, so Mueller is getting his Deep State some fake revenge against a handful of Russians who co-opted Deep State’s own election interference tactics but used them against the Deep State’s favorite candidate. I had to laugh at the examples hashtags cited in the document – of course the fraudsters blended in – the Russkies simply copied what thousands of existing twitter users were doing, including the use of bots. The Left has been using fake Twitter bots for years to amplify their perceived numbers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unbelievable how Rosenstein allows himself to used in the whole Russian saga. He looks like the fool he is. Now can Session be AG again so we can get rid of the impostor…????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said Sundance.
This is a complete joke. And this is all typical stuff that goes on all the time. In past times, these people would have been caught in the fraudulent use of names, stolen credit cards, etc., and we would never hear about it.
It is all about diverting attention from the big reveal that is coming like a freight train.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I didn’t need the Russians to convince me Hillary was the most corrupt person ever to hold a public office. While PDT is doing a great job, the real story here is the face saving nature about these indictments. Really Robert? This was worth your existence? Couldn’t a small number of legit DOJ people have done this a whole lot cheaper?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is the legal difference between a Russian national opening a Facebook account and advocating the election of Donald Trump and a “Dreamer” holding a sign on the side of the road (in America) advocating the election of Hillary Clinton?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Soros
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a toughie. Gimme a week. Or two.
LikeLike
Mueller is spearing little fish in the pond to deflect from the FISA scandal and resurrect the Muh Russia storyline.
These ‘fluffy’ indictments were ready quite some time ago. It’s a Mueller double-header: get rid of FBI Director Wray and shutdown of the media FISA scandal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The obvious reason that Mueller’s investigation into election interference by foreign governments (remember he had the ability to go beyond the scope of muhRussia) is not finished is
He has indictments against the entire British Parliament for their anti-Trump partisanship during the campaign.
The Government of Britain, the actual GOVERNMENT, not just random hackers…slandered Candidate Donald Trump on international news, and thereby interfered with our US Elections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The first count is “conspiracy to defraud the United States”. Seems to me this perfectly describes what Mueller and his crew have been doing all this time. My continual prayers to make the enemies of MAGA to be even more ridiculous and ever more ridiculous are being answered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe now they stop the fraught they perpetrated on Flynn. Give the man his honor and money back.
LikeLike
Hmmm… Well, the collusion farce was always laughable, therefor any charges of obstructing a farce was laughable. Now, throw in a ridiculous indictment of 13 Russians (who will never see a US courtroom) and voila, Trump really was obstructing… Hope I’m wrong, but that is what this is looking like.
LikeLike
My question is, is it illegal for a foreigner in the US to organize or help organize a political rally? What about all those DACA foreigners who organize political rallies?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see what you are doing there…… love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This indictment allows Mueller to now cleanly pivot towards Hillary and Obama. Keep praising him Dems.
LikeLike
truthbomb says:
“This indictment allows Mueller to now cleanly pivot towards Hillary and Obama. Keep praising him Dems.”
_____________________________________
I am to old to believe in the Easter Bunny.
LikeLike
Paul Raven above says that Mueller will draw this out until 2020: He is right…unfortunately! The Deep State/Leftists in the FedGov will not rest until they chase Republicans away. Phony charges will ABSOLUTELY be given to the House Dems for impeachment proceedings, if they take control this year!
Conservatives MUST NOT rest! Stay vigilant, spread the truth, and VOTE Republican 2018 to support our president!
LikeLike
So there is the big indictment and the targets are “Russians”. When he gets his Kangaroo court conviction will the US Marshals go to the former USSR and nab them? Isn’t a criminal judgment against a foreigner kinda like Jim Jung Uno trying Trump inabscentia for war crimes?
More BullBleep from the loonies on the Left. Yawn.
LikeLike
Are any of these archfiends actually in America where they can be arrested? Does Mueller expect Putin to send Russian citizen to face trial in the US on ridiculous political charges? Of course not. This is all just for show or stirring up trouble.
LikeLike
Not until Putin and the Russian Government stops laughing 😆 the mood.
Putin now realizes they paid way to much to these clowns involved in Uranium One🙈🙈🙈☕️🍩
LikeLike
This is absolutely ridiculous. They have nothing! Because they know, and have known all along, that the crime with which they hoped to indict POTUS Trump is all made up. Conjured up out of their desperation to hide and cover up all the illegal stuff they did to make Crooked Hillary win.
I am convinced that when Ozero44 was asked publicly by illegals whether they could vote or not, he basically told them to go vote. I think that their illegal votes is voter fraud and THAT is a matter for investigation, because that really jeopardizes our voting system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BREAKING NEWS! Adam Sandler releases official statement regarding the indictment of 13 Russians by the Mueller team. https://youtu.be/yXTOB3z12Lc
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
This just goes to show, if you look hard enough, and if you spend enough money and enough time, you will find some kind of crime. Now excuse me as I make a quick trip to Walmart and exceed the speed limit.
LikeLike
Like the Russians, we have to use social media and every other option to push the truth out there –from the indictment itself and from Rosenstein’s remarks. 1. No collusion. 2. Started in 2014. 3. Supported Bernie. 4. Organized anti-Trump rallies. 5. Designed to so discord, undermine faith in process. Dems will never believe, but who cares? They are only 25% of the population…
LikeLike
This entire investigation is a criminal enterprise.
Shut it down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, is this FINALLY is the END of the ammunition for the MSM’s TRUMP-Russia collusion story? Look at CNN”s hilarious damage control effort:
Robert Mueller just made it impossible for Trump to call the special counsel probe a ‘total hoax’
https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/16/politics/mueller-indictments-special-counsel/index.html
LikeLike
Ok.. this is how I see it. Mueller task was to determine if the Russians interfered in the 2016 election…they had 12 hakes essential holding rallies for and against Trump, creating fake ( shocker) FB pages for their propaganda. Ok soooo Mueller indicts the Russians all ready out of the country for their bad mischief, which did not effect the VOTES of the elections.
The MSM MEDIA did tamper with the election by being the water carrying boys and girls for Clinton, and the Uniparty before the election ( which even though Trump DID affect the votes ) and these same people sought to take down President Trump AFTER he was elected by planting patently false stories, polls and yes the dirty dirty dossier….
My question is… why are not members in the Media that were complicit in this ruse not indicted. How is what they did any different than the indicted Russians ?
hmmmmm…. even my puppy says this is dog-gone-wrong!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Within the document but on later pages, are mentioned pro-Hillary and anti-Trump rallies, pro-Muslim-and-Hillary rallies, rallies post-election that were pro-Hillary claiming the election was unfair.
LikeLike
“My question is… why are not members in the Media that were complicit in this ruse not indicted.”
Simple, because they’re the “desired narrative” promoting propaganda arm of the swamp.
LikeLike
Perspective: If we are to believe the FBI, it only takes 13 Russians to detail an American election? It seems that are Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is giving the Russian a little more credit than they have coming.
LikeLike
Stand by – Democrat talking points should be released and distributed shortly.
LikeLike
Something likely to be very similar if not identical has already been released by their lapdog cable “news” station, CNN:
Robert Mueller just made it impossible for Trump to call the special counsel probe a ‘total hoax’
https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/16/politics/mueller-indictments-special-counsel/index.html
Hilarious.
LikeLike
Count 57 is quite interesting:
“At the same time, Defendants and their co-conspirators, through another ORGANIZATION-controlled group, organized a rally in New York called “Trump is NOT my President” held on or about November 12, 2016. Similarly, Defendants and their co-conspirators organized a rally entitled “Charlotte Against Trump” in Charlotte, North Carolina, held on or about November 19, 2016.”
So, it would seem that the objectives of this ORGANIZATION were not to support Trump, but to sow discord within the U.S. Isn’t that what was stated a year ago about the social media advertising that was found to have Russian origins? It seems that Mueller is just now getting around to indictments for what we have know about for a year.
Rather late. And rather weak sauce from the Mueller team.
LikeLike
That should be PARAGRAPH 57, not count 57.
LikeLike
The FBI finally got their man….Russians were indicted….Might just as well have indicted Santa Clause…..LOL
This IS their grand exit from the rather fruitless “Investigation”? So Hillary WAS right all along. The Russians “rigged” the Election against her & for Trump…/s Since Trump & his “organization” were unwitting dupes in the whole saga, he can claim vindication. Hillary can claim she & the Dems were right all along.
What a thing of beauty Mueller created…Everyone was right & no one did wrong…Funny that!! Now he can disband his “investigators” & let the people know that they are once again safe from Russian “meddling”…
What a joke this has turned into. Please tell me that there isn’t a sane individual out there that actually believes this?
Oh..by the way…What did this fiasco cost the US Taxpayers…. But, damned if we didn’t get to the bottom of it all../s
All kidding aside. Let’s get some REAL indictments underway starting with the corrupt upper level FBI, DOJ & Obama Administration hacks.
That’s when there will finally be no more “Election Meddling,,,,”
LikeLike
Those who actually indict people get to control the narrative.
The Republicans have resigned themselves to this course of action through inaction.
The IG report will be out by April…congress will scream at Sessions for the 73rd time to appoint a special counsel, he will refuse, and Bob is your uncle.
LikeLike
This is why Mitt is running, Mueller is over and now they want to pass the venomous baton to Mitt.
We need to find a way to reach the people of Utah and beg them to give MAGA a chance.
LikeLike
Stay focused on the big picture. 13 indictments of Russian nationals will eventually bring out evidence of where the money came from. These Russian nationals did not do this without some financial incentives. This will all point back to George Soros and Hillary Clinton.
LikeLike
After seven months, and the big Russian “election interference” that Mueller is able to establish is 13 Russians who established “hundreds” (Rosenstein’s words) of fake social media accounts ?
In an electorate of 120+ million voters, that was obviously the difference ! LOL !
Rosenstein is going by the book, as he always does, but this is a legal demonstration that the “Russian interference” was just not significant.
LikeLike
My government went on a political witch hunt and all I got was this lousy tee shirt!
And on top of that it was the wrong size and wasn’t even made in the USA!
Phooey!
LikeLike