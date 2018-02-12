President Trump Hosts White House Infrastructure Initiative With State and Local Leaders…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a White House discussion meeting to outline an infrastructure initiative with state and local leaders. The initiative is part of a $1.5 trillion proposal to join with federal, state, local and private investment toward rebuilding American critical infrastructure, roads and bridges.
[Via White House] BUILDING AMERICA’S INFRASTRUCTURE: Today, President Donald J. Trump released his legislative goals to rebuild our Nation’s crumbling infrastructure. The six principles include:
- $200 billion in Federal funds to spur at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments with partners at the State, local, Tribal, and private level.
- New investments will be made in rural America, which has been left behind for too long.
- Decision making authority will be returned to State and local governments.
- Regulatory barriers that needlessly get in the way of infrastructure projects will be removed.
- Permitting for infrastructure projects will be streamlined and shortened.
- America’s workforce will be supported and strengthened.
STIMULATE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT: President Trump’s plan will lead to at least $1.5 trillion in investments to rebuild our failing infrastructure and develop innovative projects.
- $200 billion in Federal funds will spur at least $1.5 trillion in new infrastructure investments.
- Federal infrastructure spending will promote State, local, and private investments and maximize the value of every taxpayer dollar.
- Of the $200 billion, $100 billion will create an Incentives Program to spur additional dedicated funds from States, localities, and the private sector.
- Applications for the Incentives Program will be evaluated on objective criteria, with creating additional infrastructure investment being the largest factor.
- The Incentives Program will promote accountability, making Federal funding conditional on projects meeting agreed upon milestones.
- $20 billion will be dedicated to the Transformative Projects Program.
- This program will provide Federal aid for bold and innovative projects that have the potential to dramatically improve America’s infrastructure.
- The program will focus on projects that could have a significant positive impact on States, cities, and localities but may not attract private sector investment because of the project’s unique characteristics.
- $20 billion will be allocated to expanding infrastructure financing programs.
- Of the $20 billion, $14 billion will go to expanding a number of existing credit programs: TIFIA, WIFIA, RRIF, and rural utility lending.
- $6 billion will go to expanding Private Activity Bonds.
- $10 billion will go to a new Federal Capital Revolving Fund, which will reduce inefficient leasing of Federal real property which would be more cost-effective to purchase.
- A new fund will allow some incremental revenues from energy development on public lands to pay for the capital and maintenance needs of public lands infrastructure.
INVEST IN RURAL AMERICA: Rural America’s infrastructure has been left behind for too long, and President Trump’s plan will make sure it is supported and modernized.
- $50 billion of the $200 billion in direct Federal funding will be devoted to a new Rural Infrastructure Program to rebuild and modernize infrastructure in rural America.
- The bulk of the dollars in the Rural Infrastructure Program will be allocated to State governors, giving States the flexibility to prioritize their communities’ needs.
- The remaining funds will be distributed through rural performance grants to encourage the best use of taxpayer dollars.
INCREASE STATE AND LOCAL AUTHORITY: President Trump’s proposal will return decision-making authority to State and local governments, which know the needs of their communities.
- Funds awarded to State and local authorities, such as through the Incentives Program and the Rural Infrastructure Program, will be allocated to infrastructure projects they prioritize.
- This empowers States and localities to make more infrastructure investment decisions and prioritize projects based on the needs of their communities
- The plan will expand processes that allow environmental review and permitting decisions to be delegated to States.
- The plan will also allow Federal agencies to divest assets that can be better managed by State or local governments or the private sector.
ELIMINATE REGULATORY BARRIERS: The President’s plan would eliminate barriers that prevent virtually all infrastructure projects from being efficiently developed and managed.
- The President’s plan will:
- Provide more flexibility to transportation projects that have minimal Federal funding but are currently required to seek Federal review and approval.
- Incentivize the efficient development and management of water infrastructure, in part, by providing more flexibility to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its partners.
- Give the Department of Veterans Affairs the flexibility to use its existing assets to acquire new facilities by allowing it to retain property sale proceeds and exchange existing facilities for construction of new facilities.
- Expand funding eligibility for land revitalization projects through the Superfund program and establish tools to help manage their legal and financial matters.
STREAMLINE PERMITTING: President Trump’s infrastructure proposal will shorten and simplify the approval process for infrastructure projects.
- Working with Congress, we will:
- Establish a “one agency, one decision” structure for environmental reviews.
- Shorten the lengthy environmental review process to two years while still protecting the environment.
- Eliminate certain redundant and inefficient provisions in environmental laws.
- Create two new pilot programs to test new ways to improve the environmental review process.
INVEST IN OUR COUNTRY’S MOST IMPORTANT ASSET – ITS PEOPLE: The President is proposing reforms so Americans secure good-paying jobs and meet the needs of our industries.
- The President’s plan would reform Federal education and workforce development programs to better prepare Americans to perform the in-demand jobs of today and the future. This includes:
- Making high-quality, short-term programs that provide students with a certification or credential in an in-demand field eligible for Pell Grants.
- Reforming the Perkins Career and Technical Education Program to ensure more students have access to high-quality technical education to develop the skills required in today’s economy.
- Better targeting Federal Work-Study funds to help more students obtain important workplace experience, including through apprenticeships.
We need to do more in our own backyard. Rather than in other nations. Military should secure our own borders rather than those of other countries.
Our President is going back on the road to sell his proposal!
We ❤️❤️❤️❤️ OUR President 🦁
Federalism at its best!
In case you haven’t had time to catch up on the Presidential open thread let me just say that I really enjoyed watching this. If you have time, this was a fun watch – so interesting to see the
President in action, working with politicians from across the country…and across the political spectrum.
I learned about infrastructure but more is listed above as far as facts go. What I learned much more is how POTUS works with, motivates and brings out the best in people. He also sets expectations and competition among the country’s leaders.
I actually saw a few minutes of this meeting…This is me, grinning ear to ear. Our President didn’t seem like any President, he seemed like a BOSS! I can’t quite describe it.. I just loved the way he handled the meeting, the people, the discussion, the give and take…it was just so different from anything I have seen from another President… BOSS!!! I loved the straight forward talk, down to earth, totally believable. Our country needed a businessman… and how! We were sliding so far down into that dark place…. It was just such a pleasure.
Well, look at that! A POTUS being “Presidential”! Instead of bowing to foreign leaders and sending them boatloads of cash.
He was beyond Presidential, in a good way… Woot woot.
MAGA 🙂
I really appreciate President Trump’s focus on technical schools and apprenticeships. We badly need more skilled workers in the Aerospace industry. CNC programmers / Machinists / Welders / CMM programmers make good money.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I personally know 3 strapping, bright and eager young men willing to hone a craft.
Where can we sign them up?
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
The resistance that squeals the loudest are without a doubt the most corrupt!
Trump hadn’t even cleared the podium when Louisiana governor Edwards started boo-hoo-hooing that the plan was unworkable because it relied at some point(s) on the state kicking in monies and states like Louisiana don’t have extra cash.
Louisiana’s so-called budget is about a billion-$$$$ short this year, as it is most years. It’s given huge tax breaks to industry to move in, especially the movie industry, the governors and legislature not quite realizing, due to their basic self interests, that taking bribes to give tax breaks and attract business doesn’t create that much revenue.
There’s also the fact that damn near half the state’s budget is earmarked for special interest groups and can’t be touched. OK, it really could be touched but no one wants to touch that 3rd rail and gouge some other legislative ox for fear theirs will be gored in return. So the Lady’s Coastal Oyster Appreciation Club and Marching Band continues to get its yearly stipend while the touchable portion of the budget bleeds.
There have been a few windfalls over the last 30ish years that have resulted in extra cash flow. The legislature could hardly conceal its glee and overwhelming desire to spend the cash as quickly as possible but ‘cooler heads’ prevailed (usually referred to as ‘political BS artists’) and a rainy-day fund was established to house the bucks in case of a fiscal rainy day. This being Louisiana where rainy days are legend…
There was the off-shore casino movement where funds generated by the gambling industry would be sequestered and dedicated to improving the state’s public education system which regularly fought with Mississippi for nation’s worst. The funds were shifted to the general fund while Louisiana’s public school system is still the nation’s worst (even DC beat La), the state’s colleges and universities are suffering massive cuts and the state’s college scholarship fund is going to get steamrollered. Ladies in the Oyster Club won’t get hit though.
So expect Louisiana and a cohort of like spendthrifts to cry poor mouth and expect the Feds to squeeze the cash out of taxpayers to fund their states’ infrastructure programs while they continue their fiscal wastrel ways. Crap, Hillary wouldn’t have expected them to clean up their own messes, Trump’s plan’s…welllll…racist…or something like that.
At this point.. as long as something REAL gets actually build with federal money we can be “happy”.
To me it sounded like Trump will put the projects at the top that are possible to be finished within few years.
I have NO DOUBT that Trump will only finance the projects with the biggest bang for the buck.
This would’ve been a pretty great idea back in the mid-70s. Imperial fedgov has been raping state and local tax bases and pushing them to fund more and more social engineering (to favor Demonrats, then uniparty) since mid-60s. There’s almost no capacity in state and local gummint to repair infrastructure and there won’t be, if, as continued massive Imperial fedgov deficit spending mandates, big creepy Uncle Sam continues to rape and pillage the tax base. Moreover, state and local gummints are infested with SJWs and related idjits who have no idea how to manage, maintain, repair, or improve infrastructure–all they’re capable of is paying consultants to develop programs to spend more money on the non- or counter-productive. Sorry to be a wet blanket, but until fedgov gets starved back into its constitutional cage, none of this shiite is gonna work. And the stock and bond markets know it.
Glad to skip your state that can’t balance its budget and won’t co-fund infrastructure.
More for the rest of us.
First-come, first-served for shortest-cycle State and Local Approvals of worthy projects!
So long as the funds hold out.
DISQUALIFY SANCTUARY STATES & CITIES!
I live in Washington State – home of the ultra-liberal sanctuary city of Seattle, where the Legislature can’t raise gas taxes fast enough and our property taxes have increased by double digits for years…BUT I agree with you!
Our roads/traffic are awful and all the politicians want to do is try to shove more people into poorly run public transportation. If the Feds will match dollars and improve the infrastructure of states that are willing to work with them, then it MAY finally wake up enough people in King County to dump the Democrats and finally return this beautiful state to a place of sanity!
(But hand in hand with this is the need to remove the entire voting system which is so rife with fraud that no one trusts the results. This goes for the whole country!)
Best solution: Privatized infrastructure, from construction through maintenance to co-funding with performance-based hurdles.
For some liberal states it needs to get much worse until they will change their ways.
Along with the tax reform I expect many states who are run in a common sense way to prosper more setting an example.
I agree with your sentiment even though my state (Maryland) is probably one of those against the proposal since our congressional Reps and Senators are overwhelmingly radical left wing progressive Democrats who simply badmouth and obstruct President Trump at every opportunity. Even though I vote “R” in every election, we rural Deplorables have become heavily outnumbered by the palms-up crowd in the DC and Baltimore metro areas.
President Trump knows how to work with anyone within reason, and money talks.
We’ll either get em with infrastructure or end em with infrastructure.
Is there any mention of cyber infrastructure and electrical grid. Those are extremely important and seem to have been ignored in the past – especially the grid. Needs hardening. Yesterday.
I cringe at places like California with regards to public projects and Federal dollars allocated there. This place has “prevailing wage” on ALL public projects which (in summary), inflates wages for these projects many times 10-fold of what the realistic costs should be. The prevailing wage schedule has EVERY job description one could imagine and the hourly rates are truly off the charts. Just about any project has the lowest person making $30+ per hour! I remember a project I was involved in 10 years ago….there was actually a position called sheet-rock-layer and it was $33/hour!
At any rate – anything done in California will literally be 500% that cost of elsewhere.. They will get money and it will actually do very little compared to most other States… SAD!
