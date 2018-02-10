Puzzle Pieces – Former Asst. Sec of State Robert Charles Discusses the ‘FISA Review Court’ – May Explain Judge Ruben Contreras Recusal…

Former Assistant Secretary of State, Robert Charles, discusses the procedures and processes for gaining a FISA ‘Title-1’ surveillance warrant. Within the discussion Mr. Charles outlines the FISA review court and a likely path the Carter Page application could have taken after an initial denial.
Additionally, Mr. Charles discusses the downstream ramifications when the U.S. Department of Justice secures a warrant by providing false and/or misleading information to the FISA court: “fruit of the poisonous tree”.
.
The explanation by the former ASoS might very well explain why Robert Mueller asked for a delay in the ongoing Mike Flynn sentencing; and simultaneously explain why Judge Ruben Contreras was recused from the case.
Against a newly discovered likelihood the Robert Mueller investigation began under false pretenses; and against the backdrop that FBI surveillance and wiretaps were obtained through materially (intentionally) false representations to the FISA court; and against the backdrop the original Flynn plea judge (Contreras) was also the approving FISA judge; and that judge ‘was summarily recused’ from the case; and against increasing evidence that Mike Flynn was set up by a terminal animus, and politically-motivated investigative rogue unit, operating within the FBI; and against surfacing IG Horowitz evidence that FBI investigators manipulated (lied on) their FD-302 interrogation documents; and understanding those falsified 302’s were used in the Mueller/Flynn charging document…
…Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked for postponement of sentencing:
Both parties did not ‘request‘ a postponement; both parties ‘agreed‘ to a postponement. The motive for the request (Mueller) is entirely divergent from, yet complimentary to, the motive to agree to the request (Flynn).
This is all beginning to go backwards.
It is also not coincidental that Brandon L Van Grack is the signatory to the delay request by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s request to the new Judge, Emmet G Sullivan.
If, as has been reported, Inspector General Michael Horowitz now has evidence the FBI manipulated their FD-302 (interrogation and questioning) documents, as also admitted by FBI agent Peter Strzok in related matters regarding Clinton…
…. and those manipulated or falsified FBI 302’s (containing FBI investigative notes of Michael Flynn’s questioning during the January 2017 interview) were used in the actual Flynn charging documents, then Robert Mueller has a big problem.
.
Secondly, the underlying surveillance application evidence presented to the FISA court (June ’16 – denied, perhaps Ruben Contreras), and later resubmitted to a FISA review court (Oct ’16 – approved), became the basis for wiretap surveillance on Trump campaign officials.
The downstream consequence was the FBI interrogation of Michael Flynn.
As a direct result we end up at the December 1st 2017 plea hearing, again back to Judge Contreras although this time in his role as a U.S. District Court, only now the plea is based on evidence that was an outcome of materially misrepresented claims to Contreras (June ’16) when he was within his capacity as a FISC judge and initially denied the DOJ FISA “Title-1” application.
Due to the classification of FISC roles and responsibilities, Contreras would be incapable of discussing his concerns, or asking FISA related questions in open court, during his role as U.S. District Judge.
Hence, Contreras ‘was recused‘ from the Flynn case as an outcome of that initial FISA hearing and his later notification to the FISA court of his concerns about the pleading he just judged with Michael Flynn.
With the IG exposing falsified and manipulative investigative practices by the FBI, Mueller would have no alternative but to throw the brakes on. This whole thing is turning into a sh*t-show of epic proportions. EARLIER WE DISCUSSED
Additionally, the Robert Mueller prosecuting lawyer, the Special Counsel attorney that signed General Flynn’s Statement of Offense filed in U.S, District Court 12/01/2017, was “Brandon L Van Grack”. [See page #5]
When Trump transition team lawyer Kory Langhofer (Trump for America transition organization) contacted the special counsels office about the illegal and unethical way they retrieved transition team emails from the GSA. Who was he put in contact with?
It was Brandon L Van Grack who was in communication w/ the Trump for America transition organization; and, according to the documents on this topic (attached), misrepresented (ie. lied about) the Special Counsel access to the GSA emails on 12/12/2017. (Pdf Link)
What reason would Van Grack have for taking the call from the transition attorney in the first place?… and then, what reason would he have for lying about the information that was requested?
It is my belief, based on mounting evidence, a specific cast of characters -within the Mueller “Russia Election Interference” probe- were placed there, specifically by former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker, to protect the people behind the FBI’s 2016/2017 counterintelligence operation against Trump.
I suspected, and ongoing evidence has confirmed, the same FBI and DOJ “small group”, the team who worked diligently to ensure Hillary Clinton was never found culpable in the 2015/2016 email investigation, later worked on the 2016 Trump counterintelligence operation (FISA wiretapping surveillance etc).
That same “small group” within the FBI and DOJ were then given the task in 2017 of covering both prior operations: A) *Clear Hillary Clinton, and B) *Counterintel op on Trump.
To cover, cloud and protect the DOJ and FBI officials engaged in both operations, the “small group” was then reassembled within Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel team as organized by James Baker.
Inside Mueller’s crew, the “small group” essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering…. under the auspices of investigating ‘Muh Russia’ etc.
If the “small group” comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail. That is their purpose inside the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller probe.
That objective is why the Special Counsel attorney that signed General Flynn’s Statement of Offense filed Dec. 1, 2017, was the same attorney who responded to the Trump transition team inquiry. Brandon L Van Grack.
This “small group” are essentially around 20 career DOJ and FBI staff lawyers behind and beside the visible names we have recently become aware of. Including: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Lisa Page, Bill Priestap, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, James Comey, James Baker, David Laufner, Mike Kortan, Jim Rybicki, Trisha Beth Anderson, John P Carlin, Mary McCord, etc.
There’s a whole lot of the “fruit of the poisonous tree” lying around.
It’s a very big Poisonous Tree.
We’re gonna need some wheelbarrows and shovels, to clean up all that poisonous fruit.
They’re using the powers to degrade and defame now…they have nothing but faint hopes that their Congressional Coup may work but how? There is nothing but lies and digital manipulation…they may even release “intimate surveillance” in 2020
Let’s worry about 2018 elections for now.
But if ‘they’ do dare to go there, with manipulated ‘intimate surveillance’ against our Potus…then they will not like firestorm that ensues as a result.
Wheatie, we need to take the axe to that tree, and then burn the sucker down.
OK easy on the tree cutting remarks i’m sitting in one right now.
We’re gonna need more jails.
Some gallows would solve that problem.
Give it all right back to the swamp dwellers.
Reap what they have sown and choke on it.
We are lucky to have a cold civil war, by a thread we are clinging, but its strong.
I suggest feeding it to the hogs. You know who you are.
We are throwing a rope over a branch on that tree to hoist them on
Remember when they purloined Trump transition emails they failed to use an ‘ethical wall’ or ‘taint team’. They simply didn’t care. Mueller’s team think they’re above the law. If the Page warrants are overturned times that by 1000.
I keep asking but no one answers: can Flynn, Manafort or even Trump in his interview negotiations, bypass these congress/DoJ/FISC shenanigans and challenge Mueller over the Page warrant probable cause forcing review higher up the chain?
God will help you move mountains but you better bring a shovel.
mueller image
I guess turn around is fair play: If the glove don’t fit, must acquit! Millions of dollars spent on Mueller and his henchmen (the ones that are left, for now) and ZERO to show for it. But so far 8 DOJ/FBI agents, have been rounded up, fired, quit, demoted or reassign to “call center duty”. Have to make another Popcorn Store run.
It’s all based on Impeachment…90% of Congress is RINOs Nevertrumpers Dems…they do it in a second if only they could…
But they won’t because there is already too much more dirt to be dug up on these people. They know it’s only a matter of time before the hammer falls on many of them and they are getting desperate.
The President’s popularity is going up and more people believe he has been falsely accused; I think this makes it more difficult to impeach. What I wonder is, what do you call sedition and treason when half of the population supports it? Is that a revolution? It seems it started out with Trump being the revolutionary, and now the resistance has become the revolutionary…there is so much going on, it gets somewhat confusing. Thank God for Sundance; he helps a lot.
The Dems should have to fund raise all money spent on their witch hunt Would end the party for good
This goes further to the 7th Floor! They took down Steve Wynn…
Can you clean this up so that the right column adverts do not overlay the text?
But please remember if you use AdBlock, SD doesn’t get paid, so hit the “donate” button occasionally to make up for it….
Very informative interview by Robert Charles. Very good explanation of how a FISA warrant was first denied by a basically a bi-partisan panel of judges, but was approved later by an Appeals panel of 3 judges—all Clinton appointees!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The depths of the corruption is mind boggling and sickening.
Good news, these treasonous operators are out in the sunlight. This Mueller thing is a charade of epic proportions. Good news, Trump has them by the you know what. Looking forward to the hammer meeting nail.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess the sceptic in me but can we win at this point, we know that the past administration along with Hillary and the MSM was corrupt their core so how can we overtake it.
Search Van Grack on the White House visitor log. Like Rain Man said: “There’s lots of them. Lot’s and lots of them.”
Who are these “20 career DOJ and FBI staff lawyers” and, just as importantly, who are their spouses?
Meet the all-star team of lawyers Robert Mueller has assembled for the Trump-Russia investigation
http://www.businessinsider.com/lawyers-robert-mueller-hired-for-the-trump-russia-investigation-2017-6
and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_Counsel_investigation_(2017%E2%80%93present)#Legal_teams
Members of the team include:
Zainab Ahmad: assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, specializing in terrorism cases
Greg Andres: former deputy assistant attorney general, managed foreign bribery division[31]
Rush Atkinson: trial attorney in the DOJ fraud section[30]
Peter Carr: team spokesman, a veteran DOJ spokesperson[32]
Ryan K. Dickey: a veteran cyber prosecutor from the Justice Department’s computer crime and intellectual-property section[33]
Brock W. Domin: FBI Special Agent.[34][35]
Michael Dreeben: Deputy Solicitor General, who oversees the Justice Department’s criminal appellate docket; an expert in criminal law[36][28][30]
Kyle Freeny: attorney for the money laundering unit at the Department of Justice[37]
Andrew D. Goldstein: former leader of the public corruption unit, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York[38][30]
Adam Jed: Attorney in the DOJ Civil Division, appellate section[39]
Robert Mueller: team leader; Special counsel for the United States Department of Justice
Lisa C. Page (departed): DOJ trial attorney in the FBI’s Criminal Division Organized Crime Section; formerly an attorney in the office of the FBI general counsel.[29] Her departure from the team was reported in late September 2017.[40]
Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar: Assistant with the Solicitor General’s office; fluent in Russian; former law clerk to Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan[41][30]
James L. Quarles III: former assistant special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force[30]
Jeannie S. Rhee: Partner at WilmerHale, specializing in white-collar crime; a former attorney in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia[30]
Peter Strzok (departed): a veteran counterintelligence investigator. He departed from the team in late July 2017, reportedly for exchanging anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton text messages with a colleague prior to Mueller’s investigation.[42][43][44]
Brandon Van Grack: United States Department of Justice National Security Division Prosecutor[30]
Andrew Weissmann: Chief of the DOJ Criminal Division’s Fraud Section[22][30]
Aaron Zebley: former chief of staff to Mueller at the FBI[30]
Aaron S. J. Zelinsky: an attorney on detail from the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland[45][46]
Zainab Ahmad …lol was the one being fretted about by Lisa Page in her texts; unhappy that “Z” was being included in the big stuff and that she was being excluded.
Notice that “Z” is below Van Grack’s siggy on the request to delay sentencing. Definitely a rat.
It’s my opinion that the current plan is to have the left and media validate the Mueller investigation just prior to Mueller arresting those who in the previous days or who are currently defending his investigation as legitimate.
Does Robert Mueller know what Van Grack was up to? Not completely sure he realizes that among his RATS 🐀 he has creatures that are far worse because their job is to protect the swamp and the future of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that part of the reason for this loooonnnnnggggg wait to indict is to set up, reveal and expose as many of the swamp creatures as possible.
People who have been revealed over the last 6-8 weeks are not of the small potatoes kind. They are top tier with only 1 or 2 levels above them–which means those top 2 will got caught in all these snares as well.
I don’t think any of the people exposed thus far are actually rogue–the entire operation was calculated, planned and executed among them all. It means the net sweep is going to be huge and will include people we never thought we’d live to see indicted, convicted and put away.
Mueller is a swamp rat so it would be only natural for him to choose anti-Trump deep- state swamp rats to be there with him. His SC investigation was to be a home run for the Dems and the deep state but it is going to ultimately backfire on them.
And/or their job is to protect their own fat rat asses!!
That question re: ‘what does Mueller really know’ occurred to me while reading this latest, excellent iteration by Sundance. Did Mueller pick his team or did he get snookered by someone who recommended the ‘small group’. Sure Mueller looks tainted, or at least politically compromised, but the same rats keep appearing in every ‘confluence’.
It makes me sick to see these court documents headed ‘United States v. Mike Flynn’.
They should read ‘Deep State Swamp Rats v. USA’.
Thanks for the laugh Alison! Your right about what the title should be. However, let Generation Z share it with their kids and grandkids just the way it is so that the story during our President’s Incredible 8 years can show them exactly what he and our country was up against!
As for Mueller,I still wonder how much he knew about all these criminal POS. Would it surprise anyone that he himself didn’t realize the extent of these creatures.
The fact he met with our President, Rosenstein and Sessions the day before he was announced is hard for me to shake. He was interviewing for the FBI job. We can just imagine what the conversation was like.
This is getting too fun. Each day is bigger and uglier than the previous.
Too much winning too fast! I want this spy thriller novel to last!
It’s looking increasingly likely that the last chapter my end with Mark Taylor’s military tribune prophecy.
Note: I don’t believe this list (above) is complete. There was a new attorney added recently. Trying to find.
Sundance, any guess why that Greek… Papp…is staying silent, his girlfriend however has made appearances on MSNBC, but why hasn’t his lawyer made the same case, politcal bias and corrupt FBI/DOJ… Fruit of the poisonous tree. Trump tweeted after his name and plea was known.. something along the lines that he was a democrat plant.
Isn’t it a huge and illegal deal for the CIA to get involved in US domestic politics, if they are saying that this was incidental to the retrival of NSA ” tools” then they made it aware to the President in his daily briefing or Pompeo, right. If he wasn’t aware about the tools retrieval and the hey they say they got dirt on you what should we do… is that crimnal and proof the CIA was working against the actual President of the United States.
Georgie was a Clinton plant and is probably keeping his head down for good reasons (Arkancide being one of them.)
Another Clinton associate comitingsuicide by shooting themselves in the back of the head?
The entire Trump “Russia Collusion” allegation is a completely manufactured CRIMINAL FRAUD that is the product of MALFEASANCE, Criminal Conspiracy, Evidence Fabrication / Tampering, Obstruction of Justice, Sedition, and ESPIONAGE.
Memo to all those regular Einsteins who are domestic enemies, criminals, and Trump haters……
Keep rolling the dice with that crap shoot you think is so smart and see where it leads, because a reckoning is coming with all you lowlife POS’s where you get your thugs and traitors payday.
The best outcome for all the culpable parties who presented a defected FISA Affadavit that contains “Reckless Disregard for the Truth” is to with draw all charges against Flynn before any kind of Suppression Hearing can ensue…
Although Flynn may been surveilled under 702 when he talked to Russian diplomat..
sh*t-show of epic proportions. << exactly. Tons more popcorn please, coconut oil and sea salt on mine, if anyone cares.
“A sh*t-show of epic proportions.“
TY SD: The small group’s mission in life within the DOJ and FBI: cover, cloud and protect; impede, block, delay and deflect.
“This whole thing is turning into a sh*t-show of epic proportions.” is in my estimation, an understatement. ‘Sh*t-show’ doesn’t begin to describe the treasonous nature of what has been, and still is, taking place here.
I hope Gitmo has been expanded, as plenty of holding cells will be required very shortly. After that, let the tribunals begin and let REAL JUSTICE be served. Everyone and anyone involved has betrayed everything their country is supposed to stand for, and MUST PAY for their sedition.
All the president’s enemies…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/multimedia/collection/all-the-presidents-enemies/
Reminds me of another Hitlery comment, “If I go down, I won’t go down alone.” It is beyond my wildest imagination to envision the number that are going to go down with her. Plus, these new ones she takes down will be in addition to all of the others that are beginning to be outed.
She said that?!
If Mueller has a working brain cell he will conclude his investigation immediately before he gets swept up into the guilty ‘small group” simply by association.
Mueller’s concern may be that unless he goes for broke then he eventually gets found out because of the role he played in Uranium One.
Gowdy showed that sort of introspect in an interview the other day, body language, demeanor, etc. “I am one of the good guys, how did I end up here?” Not quite remorse, more, how do I get out alive? (And keep my cushy pension)
Muller does as he is told.
Someone has dirt on him that is a lot bigger than we know…yet
At this point Mueller has no choice but to forge ahead due to the many skeletons in his closet. Unless he becomes a Rat on clinton and obama to save his ass. He is in a serious predicament, indeed..
The falsification of the 302’s is a big deal as it relates to Flynn. The claims that he lied are based on what the agents claim he said. There is no recording or transcript…it’s only what is contained in the 302 memorializing that interview.The fact that there are admissions in the texts of fudging the contents of 302’s to meet political ends, makes all 302’s suspect. It reminds me of the corrupt, drug addict crime lab woman in Mass. who was caught grossly falsifying drug reports. It put into question every single drug test she ever did…and allowed a lot of criminals to walk.
Please tell me: What’s the end-game here with Mueller? Does he go for broke or toss in the towel?
Could be that team Mueller&Lawyers objective has morphed into “how do we save our buts” rather than continuing any “…muh find something!! find ANYTHING!!…” charade.
Great question, JohnParham
And yet we still hear Gowdy et al. say they trust Mueller. Getting old.
I think Gowdy is going to be the special prosecutor to indict these people. Need to stay apolitical.
A definite possiblity…
Sundance, please tell me that White house council follows this blog? Seriously!
Well….Mike Huckabee referenced CTH recently in a tweet and we know his daughter is a direct line of communication. Lou Dobbs and Sarah Palin read here and have posted several times. Yes, I believe PDJT and his lawyers get every bit of Sundance’s fantastic research. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Is it time to start referring to it as ‘The Special Council’ instead of Counsel? Can we make that happen?
A great piece of real investigative journalism, Sundance. The pieces are truly beginning to come to together.
Lou Dobbs Show last night was the first time I have heard anyone also bring up the DENIED FISA application. I have this queued to the spot.
FISA Surveillance Abuse-Fred Fleitz
QUOTE:
“Why was the original June 2016 FISA request denied, and what was changed in the Oct. 2016 application that caused it to be approved?”
I’ve wanted an answer to this for a long time. Finally someone else is asking the question too. Someone who was CIA and also used to be on the Intel Committee.
Any evidence obtained illegally (the fruit of the poisonous tree) is forever poisoned. That particular evidence can NEVER be used. Other evidence, separate and apart from it, would have to be used to prosecute. So, unless they can/have obtained a legitimate FISA warrant and gather new evidence based on it, any investigation now ongoing based on the Carter Page Title I FISA warrant is dead, assuming all of the evidence for presentation to a grand jury came from the illegal surveillance or any investigatory action taken based on that “evidence”.
No wonder the sentencing has been delayed. You can bet that M. Flynn’s attorney(ies) have had the conversation with Meuller re: same. Any freshman lawyer could get Flynn off on “fruit of the poisonous tree” defense. I’m only a paralegal and I could eloquently make the argument.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are not "only a paralegal"! You are a well-informed Treeper dedicated to the Truth! I found your words very helpful.
Well, thank you, JMC. Very kind words.
Nice to hear someone with integrity stand up and speak. Why are there not more of these folks going on the record? Apparently not a single democrat with courage anywhere to be found.
It is routine for the prosecution to delay the sentencing of a cooperator such as Flynn until his cooperation is concluded. Sometimes that can be years, as the cooperator’s testimony may be needed at trial. Page 6 of Flynn’s plea agreement spells that out. There is absolutely nothing unusual about the joint status report notifying the court the matter is not ready to be scheduled for sentencing. Anyone who thinks otherwise is talking through his hat.
Then that further “cooperation” that Flynn may supply will probably also be “fruit of the poisoned tree” also.
Incredible that it happen and incredible that Sundance has exposed it. I hope to God that Mueller’s investigation is terminated until this corruption is litigated in court. The President should go no where near a Mueller interview until this is resolved.
Why is no one filing ethics complaints against individual lawyers on Mueller’s team known to have violated rules, e.g., getting the transition team’s emails. Also, that’s potentially another “poisonous tree.”
The biggest flaw I see in any “obstruction” case seems so obvious I must be missing something. testified Trump was NOT under investigation when he was fired. Trump was careful to get that admission from Comey before firing him. So WHAT WAS THERE TO OBSTRUCT? What am I missing?
Drain the swamp? This is more resembling transhipping the Sahara Desert using teaspoons and lunch pails!
Every rock that is overturned releases ten more slimy, wriggling creatures who immediately burrow deeper into the sand. This is going to take years to unravel, IF it ever happens.
God sent us PDJT, pray that He also gives us some (many?) people with spines for the mid terms!
Into the breach my friends. The UK is fully with you. You must take your country back. This is simply war. Not done with tanks or planes. Done with economics. We have the biggest punch in the world. Our great city of London will engage. We are on your side!
Dilly dilly! 🙂
Riddle me this: At this stage in the game, why on earth would any one of these swamp-rats personally risk anything more to cover for Hillary or Hussein? It’s got to be every rat for himself or herself at this point.
Lawyers….this is why they’re dangerous. Mr. Brandon Van Grack didn’t lie when he said the Special Counsel’s investigation hadn’t gotten emails off the hardware. GSA sent them, SC didn’t retrieve them.
It will be interesting…Carter Page might be the first person ever who can demonstrate standing to sue USG for that FISA warrant.
I still want to know who’s the “Kerry sleeper” mentioned by Strozk. That’s interesting also.
42 USC 1983. Malicious prosecution. Then Flynn files for damages.
Great analysis, Sundance.
i
So Contreras may have been recused or recused himself for reasons under seal, because it became evident to someone that he would be a witness to FISA corruption and the poison effects on Flynn and perhaps others. Sure hope that’s it and not bc he’s a prosecution target. I’d like to keep thinking that most judges are not ideological crooks and try to do the right thing.
Trump should refuse to talk to Mueller on the grounds that he has used fraudulent and illegally obtained material to preface his case! In other words Trump has been set up and Mueller is well aware of this. He has obfuscated and in some cases lied to protect the guilty. Mueller is attempting to “RAILROAD” Trump, just as he railroaded Flynn, Page, etc….
