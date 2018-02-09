Big Picture Question: How Do We Know?…

Yesterday the news broke of Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman, Mark Warner, seeking covert contact with ‘Clinton-Steele Dossier’ originating entity Christopher Steele.

Within the March/April 2017 communication, the back-and-forth centered around Chris Steele wanting a written request signed by both the Vice-Chair (Warner) and the Senate Committee Chairman, Richard Burr.

Without that bi-partisan request, Steele was not willing to engage with Warner unilaterally. If you consider the timing of the attempted communication (March ’17), and you overlay the expressed concerns therein; against the backdrop of the 2016 DC severe ideological effort the push for a special counsel probe based on false pretense against newly-elected President Trump; a picture emerges of Christopher Steele recognizing his endeavors within the enterprise carried considerable risk.

Vice-Chairman Warner didn’t want a ‘paper trail’ and transparently didn’t want the political opposition (republican members), to know of his political intent. Therefore Warner never asked Chairman Burr for his signature upon the letter requested by Steele. Ultimately Mr. Steele was correct in his suspicions, and prudent in his risk avoidance.

All of that is true, however, very few have stopped to ask: how did we, the viewing public, discover the Warner messaging and communication story in the first place?

How did the story of the Warner text messaging get into the media bloodstream? Who was the ‘entity’ who investigated, discovered, and eventually released the Warner messaging?

The answers to those questions are similar to the questions that have been demonstrably overlooked ever since early December when we discover the story of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. Each of the aforementioned ‘small group’ officials was removed from responsibility, disciplined and currently remains in stasis.

Within the overwhelming deluge of information that flowed as a consequence no-one paused to ask: How did we, the viewing public, find out about them, all of them, and their activity?

The December 2017 Strzok, Page and Ohr revelations gave rise to massive downstream consequences:

♦FBI chief-legal-counsel James “Jim” Baker was reassigned; ♦FBI Deputy Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe was resigned; ♦DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was demoted again; ♦FBI Asst. Deputy Director and chief-of-staff Jim Rybicki quit; ♦Deputy Asst. Attorney General in charge of counterintelligence, David “Dave” Laufman quits; ♦FBI Asst. Director Michael “Mike” Kortan, head of the FBI Public Affairs Office, resigns.

Questions:

How did we discover the original text messages?

How do we discover Page/Strzok changing the wording of the Clinton exoneration “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”?

How do we discover Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS; or working with Peter Strzok; or meeting with Christopher Steele?

How did we find out in December about Nellie Ohr, Bruce’s wife, working with Fusion GPS?

How do we find out about text messages for the “insurance policy”; or intentionally incomplete “FD-302’s”?

Most importantly – As the deluge of information now floods the geography around us, has anyone looked up to see who was the shadowy figure atop the damn who triggered the collapse?

Every current story is well down-stream from those initial releases of information into the public sunlight. Not a single story of consequence is disconnected from the origin. None of the FISA revelations, or anything else, would have happened without the initial December 2017 information release…

…And just like yesterday’s news about Vice-Chairman Mark Warner, no-one apparently knows where all this originating information came from.

Many vague and inferential references have been made toward the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, and the investigative oversight of Michael Horowitz via his year-long DOJ investigation, as the impetus of the information flow.

I don’t disagree with that presentation a single bit.

It is virtually a guarantee that IG Horowitz and his team of investigators inside the apparatus are the ones who collected every bit of the evidence that has led to these and other revelations yet to come.

But that still doesn’t answer the question: How do WE find out about them?

The dutiful Michael Horowitz has a boss.

Michael Horowitz’ boss is most certainly in the loop.

His boss is:

Carry on…

