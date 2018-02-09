Big Picture Question: How Do We Know?…

Yesterday the news broke of Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman, Mark Warner, seeking covert contact with ‘Clinton-Steele Dossier’ originating entity Christopher Steele.
Within the March/April 2017 communication, the back-and-forth centered around Chris Steele wanting a written request signed by both the Vice-Chair (Warner) and the Senate Committee Chairman, Richard Burr.
Without that bi-partisan request, Steele was not willing to engage with Warner unilaterally. If you consider the timing of the attempted communication (March ’17), and you overlay the expressed concerns therein; against the backdrop of the 2016 DC severe ideological effort the push for a special counsel probe based on false pretense against newly-elected President Trump; a picture emerges of Christopher Steele recognizing his endeavors within the enterprise carried considerable risk.
Vice-Chairman Warner didn’t want a ‘paper trail’ and transparently didn’t want the political opposition (republican members), to know of his political intent. Therefore Warner never asked Chairman Burr for his signature upon the letter requested by Steele. Ultimately Mr. Steele was correct in his suspicions, and prudent in his risk avoidance.
All of that is true, however, very few have stopped to ask: how did we, the viewing public, discover the Warner messaging and communication story in the first place?
How did the story of the Warner text messaging get into the media bloodstream? Who was the ‘entity’ who investigated, discovered, and eventually released the Warner messaging?
The answers to those questions are similar to the questions that have been demonstrably overlooked ever since early December when we discover the story of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. Each of the aforementioned ‘small group’ officials was removed from responsibility, disciplined and currently remains in stasis.
Within the overwhelming deluge of information that flowed as a consequence no-one paused to ask: How did we, the viewing public, find out about them, all of them, and their activity?
The December 2017 Strzok, Page and Ohr revelations gave rise to massive downstream consequences:
♦FBI chief-legal-counsel James “Jim” Baker was reassigned; ♦FBI Deputy Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe was resigned; ♦DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was demoted again; ♦FBI Asst. Deputy Director and chief-of-staff Jim Rybicki quit; ♦Deputy Asst. Attorney General in charge of counterintelligence, David “Dave” Laufman quits; ♦FBI Asst. Director Michael “Mike” Kortan, head of the FBI Public Affairs Office, resigns.
Questions:
How did we discover the original text messages?
- How do we discover Page/Strzok changing the wording of the Clinton exoneration “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”?
- How do we discover Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS; or working with Peter Strzok; or meeting with Christopher Steele?
- How did we find out in December about Nellie Ohr, Bruce’s wife, working with Fusion GPS?
- How do we find out about text messages for the “insurance policy”; or intentionally incomplete “FD-302’s”?
Most importantly – As the deluge of information now floods the geography around us, has anyone looked up to see who was the shadowy figure atop the damn who triggered the collapse?
Every current story is well down-stream from those initial releases of information into the public sunlight. Not a single story of consequence is disconnected from the origin. None of the FISA revelations, or anything else, would have happened without the initial December 2017 information release…
…And just like yesterday’s news about Vice-Chairman Mark Warner, no-one apparently knows where all this originating information came from.
Many vague and inferential references have been made toward the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, and the investigative oversight of Michael Horowitz via his year-long DOJ investigation, as the impetus of the information flow.
I don’t disagree with that presentation a single bit.
It is virtually a guarantee that IG Horowitz and his team of investigators inside the apparatus are the ones who collected every bit of the evidence that has led to these and other revelations yet to come.
But that still doesn’t answer the question: How do WE find out about them?
The dutiful Michael Horowitz has a boss.
Michael Horowitz’ boss is most certainly in the loop.
His boss is:
The Justice Department’s No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.
Rachel Brand is leaving for the top legal job at Walmart, friend and former colleague Jamie Gorelick told The Associated Press Friday.
Bush appointee worked on Mc Cains Transition team and then this. from wikipedia
In 2012, Brand was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB).[15] She was confirmed on August 2, 2012 to a term ending January 29, 2017.[16]
Brand dissented from several recommendations included in the PCLOB’s 2014 report on NSA’s bulk metadata collection program under section 215 of the USA PATRIOT Act. She declined to join in the Board’s view that the program was illegal as a statutory matter and argued that, in policy terms, it struck a justifiable balance between privacy and national security and, as such, should not be discontinued.[17] The Board, for its part, had recommended the program’s termination.
And this
Brand has served as Chief Counsel for Regulatory Litigation at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
And
In 2015, Brand expressed support for revised guidelines issued by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, arguing that they represented a welcome shift in the intelligence community away from what she termed its historical “reflexive secrecy.”[25] She has also suggested that the National Security Agency ought to develop a set of guidelines beyond the Fair Information Practice Principles—which she alleges are insufficient in the intelligence-gathering context—to govern its own approach to privacy
Based on these Statements my take away is she is a true believer in the Idea that Government agencies are perfectly capable of policing themselves.
and then this, all from Wiki
On February 1, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Brand to be United States Associate Attorney General.[19] Her appointment was confirmed 52–46 by the U.S. Senate on May 18, 2017,[20] and she was sworn in on May 22, 2017. The reauthorization of the 702 section of the surveillance law was a job assignment of the subject according to CNN
It is possible mission completed time to move on to making money.
Good job 👍 She’s a certifiable swamp thing.
Mass exodus outta Dodge. Always heading where
the MONEY is/ which is the private sector now.
Here’s the link Donny Vee ….https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/09/us/politics/rachel-brand-justice-department.html?smid=tw-share&mtrref=t.co
Good friend of (stovepipe) Jamie Gorelick who wouldn’t allow intelligence agencies to speak with one another (Gorelick Wall), a harebrained policy of Bill Clintons Justice Department, leading to 9-11. In true Swamp fashion she then sat on the 9-11 commission, it would be kinda funny if it weren’t so tragic. Or the brilliant legal/financial mind that she is allowing the bundling of Sub-prime mortgages as Vice-chair of Fannie Mae where she made $26million from 1997-2003, there’s that good old swamp doo-dah, all the way to the bank. Man, I really do dislike these smug jerks. Birds of a feather…
Go for it Deborah! You never lost faith!
Deborah fought tough for Session. Kudos Kid!
Tough doesn’t begin to describe deb.
Deborah you are the one Treeper that would fight tooth and nail on behalf of Jeff Sessions. You have every right to let us all have it this evening. Knowing that Jeff Sessions is involved in such a stealth way will allow me to sleep well at night. Each and everyone of these POS will face the justice that is appropriate for their crime. For some it could very easily involve a date of EXECUTION!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Several Treepers have fought tooth and nail for Sessions. Georgiafl has spoken up many times, and so have many others (I’m at a loss for names at the moment). I point this out, not to detract from Deborah or to quibble with what’s been said here, but to give credit to others, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BD as well!
In my head, for the last couple of days, I keep hearing Braveheart. “Hold. Hold.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
@sallyal
I hear that most days 🙂
William Wallace: Yes, fight and you may die. Run and you will live at least a while…. and dying in your bed many years from now, would you be willing to trade all the days from this day to that for one chance, just one chance, to come back here as young men and tell our enemies that they may take our lives but they will never take our freeedooom!
Excellent. Thanks.
It is easy to understand how IG Horowitz learned about Page, Strozk and Ohr. He has access to all records at the FBI. But how does IG Horowitz find out about the texts between Senator Warner and Waldman. He wouldn’t have access to those texts. Maybe he learned about the text exchange from some FBI source who learned about it directly from Steele? Maybe someone on Senate Intel Committee tipped him off? Senate Intel committee has known about this for four months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Either Intel Committe leak or Waldman’s comms with the Russian got picked up which led back to Warner who was probably unmasked. Plus there was the AG leak investigation so there were several options here.
I guess all the congress swamp dwellers maybe thinking twice before texting. That big brother operation to spy on everyone may come back to bite them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
According to Q, all communication (email, text, phone) is scooped up by the NSA
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were on Signal so they were disappearing messages. Which means they were screenshots which means the guy Warner was texting with was involved in them getting to the IG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Cotton tipped IG off, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi folks,
As correctly noted, Sessions has a Boss too and keep in mind what Pres Trump was tweeting about early March 2017…….
——————————————-
@realDonaldTrump
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!
4 Mar 2017
@realDonaldTrump
Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!
4 Mar 2017
Perhaps, but, perhaps not.
Who does Horowitz’s boss regard to be Horowitz’s boss’s boss?
One might postulate that Horowitz’s boss regards his own boss to be We The People, if one accurately had studied and knew Horowitz’s boss very well.
One might also postulate that Horowitz’s boss knows his own boss very well, from years of listening to We The People.
It is possible that IG Office leaked w/o Session knowledge?
If no…is it ethical or breaking law to leak (maybe POTUS Trump declassified before giving OK to leak)
(just trying to give Howie some cover to engage in this forum post by SD)
BTW… Where IS Howie?
i have been wondering
Me too.
I miss his posts.
Hope he comes back soon
It is not political correct to not agree concerning Session. I guess Howie had his fill to be reminded how busy Session is even though we do not see it.
I myself believe Session is in a bunker until the air is clear and safe to come out…/S
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been so conflicted regarding Sessions…it has been about 80/20 Schizo split in my convoluted brain… (80 love Elf/ 20 uncertain) It is the lack of action that drives it…I have grown impatient in my aging self…I used to be so patient with people and events!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The older you get, the less time you have to waste on patience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know, right? Then I started to ponder after that thought i posted flowed out. I remembered Patience is a Christian Virtue. It keeps us from lashing out in anger was my first thought…
LikeLike
Boy, does that make sense. I’ve been told to never pray for patience, because the Good Lord takes his sweet time giving it to you.
Beware the Ides of March.
I’ve wondered about Session myself–I won’t lie. BUT… Sessions has been on the right side of this fight for many, many years. Nobody questioned his integrity until his recusal. Then came another ‘Real Leak, Fake News’ about Trump supposedly ‘livid’ at Sessions and thinking about firing him. Didn’t happen. Sessions stepped in front of cameras the next day sporting a very amused grin. I think Stealth Jeff is the elf sapper–an unseen operator blasting sinkholes open under the enemy’s fortifications.
LikeLike
I too have been so conflicted regarding Sessions. I kept asking myself how I could be so wrong about him. Whenever Sundance pictured him with all of the White Hats I was like suspicious cat wondering if he was the Black Hat I feared he was or if he was the White Hat I so wanted him to be. I began doubting my aging mind and it’s capability of using logic.
LikeLike
You can deflect about political correct all you want.
Have some crow. well earned.
LikeLike
Sessions is smart for keeping his business out of the public eye. No need to warn the criminals that you’re on to them.
I cannot recall past Attorney Generals who blabbed in public about serious ongoing investigations. Can you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nibbler, I keep telling my 36 year old son, who has been complaining that “Sessions isn’t doing anything”, that Sessions and his team had to go back and start on all of these investigations, from scratch, because every single one of the previous ones are tainted.
Sessions is playing poker, and he is not going to show his hand unless and until he knows he will win.
LikeLike
POTUS has thrown out a HUGE NET to drain the swamp. Hollywood, Congressional, MSM sexual harassments exposed, roundup of M13 gang, Gymnastic sexual assaults, sex trafficking 1500++++ arrests, DOJ/FBI corruption exposures and firings are not coincidences. Uranium one/Clinton Foundation investigation reopened. When POTUS elect met with Adm. Mike Rogers on November 18,2016 the shit hit the fan. This was BEFORE DJT was sworn in. Transitions offices moved to NJ and Sessions helped put together the Sting. Patience because it is all coming together.
POTUS is playing for ALL the marbles. We all want the entire collapse of the evil empire so think RICO. Arrests are coming. Easier to monitor traitors while employed. Their passports have been pulled. There have been 8 resignations/firings so far. The singing is about to begin in chorus.
Sessions got him.
When the IG issues his report chock full of criminal referrals, we’re going see the mild-mannered Mr. Sessions become the Incredible Hulk. Watch out, climate change.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We hope a Southern wolverine on steroids in a mighty foul mood.
I get the impression that Session uses his preceived negatives; his physical appearance (some say elfish look) and his slow southern drawl to his advantage.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Similar to how PDJT uses his perceived negatives to absolutely bulldoze over his enemies, eh?
Like Columbo?
Your question about who is finding to release these pertinent facts are indeed Mr. Jeff Sessions of course. His recusal in the Russian probe was no accident. This is how I see it. This was planned very well by our heroic Commander In Chief and Mr. Sessions to then be placed into the DOJ just for this reason. And so far perfection. President Trump is very well organized for draining the swamp. DO NOT doubt this. He has plans to drain the swamp already set for the next 8, yes I said 8 yrs. He is as shrewed an organizer as a business man. TRUMP 2020!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be the biggest sting ever if Mueller who is connected with corruption and cover up going back many years,(Clinton/Bush) being informed of his future after the 2016 election. Cut a deal, proceed to lock’em up or get a rope or a 8×10 w/SSsink for life.
Probably takes the latter with Jeff waiting on deck!
I am sure this thought has entered the physc of anyone connected to the criminal attempt to overthrow the USA government. OMG now realizing will I be the last one to the door? Sleepless days/nights.
LikeLike
I don’t know if many of the embedded bad actors are thinking of coming clean. Every federal government institution was inundated with ideological leftists for at least eight years. It’s not everybody but it seems to be the norm now. These particular people in federal law enforcement and administration of justice think our Constitution is a joke. They took their oaths of office with a smirk. Most of them are probably more hardened then ever. Just look at smug Comey or the dead eyes of commie John Brennan and then every lunatic Democrat screaming about how President Trump releasing the Nunes memo would cause bombings.
I think some are flipping to save themselves, but the rest are going full bore crazy to start a civil war just to cover their crimes, which are vast and deep. Obama spoiled these whacked out people by doing everything he could to turn this country in to their totalitarian dream and they never thought Hillary would lose.
Their weakness is their hubris and the fact that they are dumb enough to walk right in to traps. But it’s going to take a while to take ALL the garbage out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
skiff…they’ve been embedded far longer than eight years. FDR started rotting the Federal offices waaaay back in his day. He left plenty of lefties around so it didn’t matter who was POTUS or who controlled Congress: the left would still matter.
bo was converting political appointees to career embeds in the closing weeks of his run, but there have been plenty of other embeds lurking about from the Carter cell and after. (Shoot, knowing how expert the demoncraps are at raising the dead to vote, they may have perfected the technique of raising JFK bureaucrats from the dead to rule as well.)
LikeLike
BREAKING Trump will not release Dem Intel Memo!
On Fox Business Channel
I wonder what the play is here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
becoming more clear on Tucker…POTUS wants more redaction ..probably sources and methods.
I doubt it
My guess is that is the bait they say no, he says okay then ill have to declassify the base documents
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh…I Like that! Very good thinking.
Movie Hemingway suggested that the Dems put something in their memo that exposes sources & methods. They want President Trump to be the bad guy in redacting/stopping the release.
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is a man of God.
’nuff said.
Mark Levin was on this back in MARCH 2017, and notes the Guardian and McClatchy were first open source on anonymous sources…and surmises it was likely Strzok and Mistress Page.
https://www.crtv.com/video/ep404–the-silent-coup-against-trump-escalates
(start about 14;00)
And at 25;00 or so, Levin is asked by the Fox News talking heads “where does it go from here” – (keep in mind this is almost a year ago now)
Levin, as a former Chief of Staff to AG under Reagan-
“Congress should go back to the FISA court and get the original two applications”…
(like Grassley is asking now) and
“Copies of the Presidential Daily Briefs since then…”
(noting there is NO WAY that POTUS Obama would NOT be briefed on FISA warrants to spy on a political opponent during the presidential campaign).
You are aware that Levin reads Sundance the night before and then “breaks” Levin’s Bombshells the very next day, yes?
Levin is not unique in this behavior, btw.
Breaking on Lou Dobbs: President Trump will not approve release of dimm’s “memo”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Minnie says:
“Breaking on Lou Dobbs: President Trump will not approve release of dime’s “memo”
_______________________________
Looks Shiff overplayed his hands..?
Sounds like it was written to not be approved to claim a cover up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Friends at the NSA…they see and hear everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget the “ORB” the Saudis have going on…
LikeLiked by 2 people
As my father used to say (and was extremely up there in NYS Union politics, I mean big):
“A pig this good – you don’t eat all at once.”
In this case, you want to get to the really good stuff around September/October…
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
El Torito, we were saying same thing today. I’m hoping to see a grand jury in September for the AWAN Brothers scandal – take down dems in the house.
Remember when Hillary was summoned to appear before a Congressional investigation and she delayed it 6 months finally showing up and saying “After all this time what difference does it make”?
Then they got Mueller to run a lifelong food bowl investigation that we all know will only end if Trump leaves office or Mueller dies from old age. Well this is the Trump Administration slow walking the investigation of the left. They just need to spread it out for another 9 month coming to a zenith at the beginning of November for the elections. Its delicious to think of 9 more months of torturing the Left and the MSM. They are showing the effects of the stress.
The left has got a few parking tickets to hang on us and we got them speeding in a school zone, reckless driving, money laundering, perjury, obstruction of justice, destroying subpoenaed evidence and tampering with witnesses. I am hoping for RICO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for your service. Trump has this.
Putting faith in MEN is how we got in this mess in the first place.
Trust but VERIFY.
Without arrests, there can be no verification that ANYTHING is actually happening.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Justice delayed is justice denied.
……………………………..
“Justice delayed is justice denied” is a legal maxim meaning that if legal redress is available for a party that has suffered some injury, but is not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no redress at all.
……………………………..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justice_delayed_is_justice_denied
We the People are the injured Party.
Breaking: fox is reporting POTUS won’t release Dem memo!
It would be hilarious if he made them twist in the wind for a few days, stomping their feet and insisiting he is obstructing the truth, only to have him then release their memo along with all of the information underlying the FISA applications, which he has the ability to declassify on his own.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our Very Strategic Genius is playing the Dems like a fiddle.
Hes gonna make ’em want it – no, hes gonna make ’em demand it – and then hes going to give it to them.
Right between the eyes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trump is having some fun.
How hard is this going to be for the Democrats to keep from leaking?
It feels like sting in the air…..I mean cough, cough ‘Spring’.
I think this is great! I love my President and his steel backbone and God fearing courage!
This way, in order to get the disinformation out, Schiff will have to lead classified information!
Are there any consequences for that?
Sigh…lead=leak
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President makes me think of Moses.
Numbers 12:3 “Now the man Moses was very humble, more than any man who was on the face of the earth.”
Humble doesn’t mean week.
He’s the best. Love every moment of it.
The issue will now be framed as Trump protecting national security and Dems trying to breach it.
We finally have someone who knows how the game is played. No more Bushes and National Review faux-sophisticates. We have a winner. He’s our winner. DJT.
He’s going to send it back to Dems to redact sources and methods themselves.
It is going to stone cold irony if it turns out Wray and Sessions got a FISA Title I warrant against Blumenthal, Steele (or would that be via some other means?), or some other member of that group, as they all seem to have contact with foreign actors of all stripes; if such a warrant led to all kinds of interesting revelations, including WARNER, that will be rich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or perhaps the buggy-eyed Dem Senator is under investigation himself?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what I’ve been thinking too
Having worked for an OIG, although technically the IGs report to the head of the agency, they are really an independent oversight arm of the Congress. The investigation started based on a Congressional request. I suspect most of the info came from whistleblowers inside of the DOJ/FBI informing Congress and the DOJ OIG. Then the OIG investigators found a treasure trove during the investigation. So, to me, it’s very doubtful that Sessions did much on this. He was basically set up by the corrupt cabal to recuse himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the point is that info originating from the DoJ OIG would only find its way into public awareness because Sessions allowed—or engineered—it’s occurrence. Sessions didn’t dig up the info, but he’s in a pivotal position to control what happens with it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s my understanding of Sundance’s point as well.
Yea, Sundance is wrong. /S
Not!
Is Sessions allowed to see the info? Since he recused himself?
I hope you’re right Sundance. I also hope that should we learn that Sessions has been working diligently behind the scenes, some folks who have been denigrating him on these interwebs realize it may not be wise to jump on bandwagons. Draining the swamp doesn’t happen overnight, and Sessions is an honorable man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW! U.S. Spies Paid $100,000 To ‘Shadowy’ Russian Promising Damning ‘Kompromat’ On Trump
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/wow-u-s-spies-paid-100000-shadowy-russian-promising-footage-trump-prostitutes-hotel-room/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. I think Horowitz. Other possibilities include Mueller and Rosie. Hopefully all three are working as a team. That would be a devastating combination.
Sessions is in on it to the extent that he knows but is not a player. He cannot be part of the leaks and the sleuthing sting. He needs to remain above the fray and appear impartial. That’s why he recused. He’s the killer piece that comes into play later. He’s the cavalry held in reserve.
The fake Clinton email investigation and the utterly bogus attempt to frame President Trump for non-existant crimes, while heinous in themselves, are merely the attempt to cover up the more serious crimes committed by the previous administration. The crimes that would be exposed in Hillary Clintons missing emails.
We can only speculate as to the nature and extent of that criminality.
Corruption, bribery, perjury, theft, for sure.
Maybe even, blackmail, murder, treason and crimes against humanity.
“Hanging from nooses.”
REMEMBER “WE” HAVE IT ALL ALREADY IF WE HAVE NSA through Adm Rogers
or however…. So we are watching a PLAY……or TV.
Imo, the day Adm. Rogers sat down with trump, they had most of the info they needed and with flynn on the team at that time, would seem to be an invaluable asset to dig up everything. Been my position for quite some time that there are 2 time continuums, their timeline for discovery and months later start dribbling it out to us. We are hearing today what they likely knew a year ago.
Trump won’t release Dem propaganda memo because it’s not their turn at bat, and it won’t be for a very long time. I think the good guys may just bat around a few times after Horowitz drives their only viable pitcher (Mueller) to the showers.
PURE EVIL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Man ‘o man. (shudder)
I’m pretty sure Q is legit. Sundance has confirmed portions of his hints all too often.
Speaking of big picture, and with gratitude as a relatively new reader/poster here, for the deep explanations of process, connections, and timeline- leaving another timeline resource, at Forbes.(h/t breitbart)
http://politicalvanguard.com/biased-fbi-and-doj-officials-broke-the-law-and-tried-to-decide-the-election-an-annotated-timeline/
from the article- last of the conclusions:
“9. It is right to say that this episode is the worst abuse of political power in American history related to elections. Watergate is nothing by comparison. That involved people not employed by the government. Later it involved a cover-up in which Nixon and other WH staff participated.
Watergate did not involve the DOJ and the FBI – two institutions which must be non-partisans for this Republic of ours.
This case does involve the FBI and DOJ. It also is foolish not to assume that Loretta Lynch and President Obama were ignorant of the goings on – if not involved in them.
Finally, the dishonest investigation of Hillary who committed actual crimes should not be acceptable. Nor should FBI or DOJ officials be allowed to alter events and Court proceedings for political purposes.
If we let this go, and people are not brought to justice, we will have forever damaged our Republic and the World’s view of us as a nation of laws.
PLS SHARE THIS ARTICLE!”
Andrew Breitbart warned us about this seven years ago.
Was it PODESTA who was just snatched in Shanghai ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw podesta on CNN today
“And just like yesterday’s news about Vice-Chairman Mark Warner, no-one apparently knows where all this originating information came from.”
Headline: Democratic Sen. Mark Warner texted with Russian oligarch lobbyist in effort to contact dossier author Christopher Steele
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/02/08/democratic-sen-mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-dossier-author-christopher-steele.html
“The messages, which were obtained from a Republican source, are all marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and are not classified.”
Uh, sorry Fox News, but “CONFIDENTIAL” (and that (C) marking before paragraphs that Clinton claimed (lied as usual) to be ignorant of even though she would have most definitely been briefed on that multiple times during the training required for access to classified materials) -IS- classified material, just at a low level. BTW, much of what any Secretary of State communicates daily on non-routine business related topics should be handled at least at the level of CONFIDENTIAL. It is BORN classified.:
Classified information in the United States
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classified_information_in_the_United_States
Confidential – This is the lowest classification level of information obtained by the government. It is defined as information that would “damage” national security if publicly disclosed, again, without the proper authorization.
I am glad AG Sessions is getting a respectful thread. Just because many of you find him physically unattractive and slow doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working. Sessions has and always had his poker face on. Law and order can’t play out with a hysterical, hand wringing AG. He is methodical and will make everyone proud. When the end of the big ugly comes, everyone will be glad he is AG. The evidence will be air tight and no doubt what happened. It will be a mic drop to the dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thats been my hope all along but like many we have had our doubts, looking like those here were right but the waiting is hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with Sundance on this. Sessions, working in the shadows, slowly and systematically letting out the facts the way a prosecutor would introduce evidence in his case. He’s cleaning up DOJ one secret society member at a time, with Mueller off on a Russian snipe hunt Trump/Sessions tricked him into taking. It’s just like getting rid of mice. Slow patient work. You trap them one at a time until they are all gone.
Early on, Candidate Trump assured us that we would know of his actions against bad actors after they occur.
If you see the current situation in DC as a war, which I believe it truly is, then it is easy to understand that we don’t know what we don’t know for a dayum good reason.
So glad this topic has been raised. How do we know? Where is it originating. My thoughts on Sessions and his recusal: Had he not, and had he gotten in to the mix and on the record, the traitors would just turn it up and condemn it as more collusion. Bias, in the same vein as Lynch and Holder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best thing Sessions and POTUS did by design was to publicly air their “differences.” Got the DEMS and REPS to sing Sessions praises. Came to his defense and “Forbade” POTUS to fire him.. Game on!!!!
“But that still doesn’t answer the question: How do WE find out about them?
The dutiful Michael Horowitz has a boss.
Michael Horowitz’ boss is most certainly in the loop.
His boss is: [A.G. Sessions]”
_________________________
Why is this even a question?
Why hasn’t this question been asked and answered MONTHS ago, if the answer is actually unknown, even now?
Either the information is being LEAKED, which is against the law;
OR
The information is being officially RELEASED, in which case the SOURCE has no reason to hide
Which is it?
If it all comes from released text messages, WHO is releasing them?
They don’t just materialize out of nowhere. Where is the earliest REPORT, who is the author, and what is his or her source?
And of ALL the guilty parties (Democrats, DOJ, FIB, media), NOBODY is challenging the authenticity of the evidence/information/text messages. They certainly WOULD BE challenging them, if there was anything remotely inappropriate about this information being released.
Where is the information FIRST appearing?
Wherever it is first appearing, what SOURCE is being cited?
How did we even get to this point without knowing where the information is coming from?
My suggestion? Go back and begin reading Sundance’s posts beginning 12/1/17, if not before.
“My suggestion? Go back and begin reading Sundance’s posts beginning 12/1/17, if not before.”
__________________
If the answer was in there, then why is Sundance asking the question now?
If you know the answer, why don’t you reveal it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m wondering if Pres is quietly re-classifying in order for Sessions to release.
And the bad guys aren’t questioning the validity of the source, cuz if they do ………….
Pres may just have to provide evidence ………
Dammit!
“DE-classifying”
LikeLiked by 2 people
We the People own those texts. We own the devices those texts were sent on. We own the time of the FBI employees that sent them. We own the words that they wrote.
We own the Federal government…….period.
But you should read the aforementioned 12/1/17 because you own your own thoughts. 🙂
“We the People own those texts. We own the devices those texts were sent on. We own the time of the FBI employees that sent them. We own the words that they wrote.
We own the Federal government…….period.”
______________
Agreed!
.
.
“But you should read the aforementioned 12/1/17 because you own your own thoughts.”
_______________
I’m just asking questions.
If the answer was in the CTH articles since 12-1-17, then why is Sundance asking the question now?
If anyone knows the answer, why keep playing games, why won’t they reveal it?
Will there ever come a time for clarity, for straightforward speaking, for speaking clearly and plainly?
I can scarcely imagine the relief.
Here is Del Becarro, writing in Forbes, saying the same thing as Mark Levin in March 2017:
1. Get the original first two FISA applications, and
2. Get copies of the PDBs for the last year of Obama’s admin.
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/02/09/tom-del-beccaro-corrupt-doj-fbi-roads-lead-obama/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen to that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Okay. Now I officially love you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steele singing like a canary.
He better.
The Dems have already written him off, he’s basically Seth Rich walking.
Anyone hear Dershowitz on FOX Business tonight? He claims no laws have been broken, but there may just be contempt f court for lying to FISA. Is that it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, that’s not it by roughly infinity.
Dershowitz is either insane or he is as corrupt as the worst of those being investigated.
Every chance he gets, Dershowitz goes on TV and claims no laws have been broken by anybody, especially not by Democrats.
He is as credible as his good pals the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of the old joke, “How can you tell if a Democrat is lying?”
Their lips are moving.
All aboard the ‘Lolita Express’: Flight logs reveal the many trips Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz took on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with anonymous women
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2922773/Newly-released-flight-logs-reveal-time-trips-Bill-Clinton-Harvard-law-professor-Alan-Dershowitz-took-pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein-s-Lolita-Express-private-jet-anonymous-women.html
Dershowitz is compromised/corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which drives US to be careful about agreeing w/ those who want to see him go. Why are they so vociferous in their desire to see AG Jeff Sessions resign? They don’t like what WE ARE LEARNING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions: Crown jewel of senatorial endorsements for Trump. Silent low key killer. American hero. Hahaaaahaa!
DRAIN IT
Too many retirements and NO arrests. Everyone seems to have a fast track to a big fat check….or retirement. Comey gets a book deal and a job at William & Mary to teach ETHICS.
McCabe, retirement and what’s left of the wife’s $700,000 campaign money.
Even Strzok is headed toward retirement. What Dershowitz on FOX Business tonight left out is that we are going to be paying these weasels until they die of natural causes.
I am sure everyone else has seen the pattern too. It’s obvious.
I’m not happy about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree someone has to go to jail to start the mutiny.
Everything is starting to rush at Light Speed.. (fed .Gov style)..
🙂
Question: Didn’t the Democrats ask for this IG INVESTIGATION?
I sure hope you are right it would explain his seemingly lack of care.
Off subject but really respect most people’s opinion on this site.
At what point in time do we call what the leftist in this country (Obama, Clinton, Schumer, FBI, DOJ) what it real is, a coup, an attempt to unseat a constitutionally elected President?
If I have my history correct there was a husband and wife team that were given the death penalty for much less. What these people have done deserves nothing less then death.
