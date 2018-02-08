The Enigma Man – E.W. “Bill” Priestap…

For over ten months we have been asking about one FBI official who has been mysteriously missing from the story within the DOJ/FBI ‘Small Group’ activity in the Counterintelligence operation, his name is E.W. “Bill” Priestap.
Bill Priestap is the FBI Asst. Director in charge of all counterintelligence operations. Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s boss; he is also at the epicenter of the story surrounding every action taken by the FBI in the Clinton investigation and the Trump campaign investigation.
Bill Priestap was copied on every email of consequence including the writing of the Clinton exoneration talking points delivered by FBI Director James Comey. Priestap is the central figure on the FBI side of both Clinton and Trump operations. “Bill” is mentioned in hundreds of text messages sent by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
In short, Bill is everywhere – except where you would most likely expect to find him, in media discussion.
Priestap is so important that during FBI Director James Comey’s March 20th, 2017, congressional testimony Director Comey told congress it was Bill Priestap who recommended that congressional oversight should not be notified of the ongoing counterintelligence operations. Priestap’s instruction was so important that despite the statutory rules violation FBI Director Comey followed his recommendation and kept congress in the dark.
As FBI Director of counterintelligence Bill Priestap holds a very important position and is one of the few people authorized to sign-off on FISA applications to the FISA court.
Stunningly, everyone around Priestap has been removed or resigned from their position; yet Bill Priestap remains.
FBI Director James Comey was fired; Asst. FBI Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe was removed; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker was removed; FBI Attorney Lisa Page was removed; FBI Agent Peter Strzok was demoted; FBI Special Agent, Chief of Staff, James Rybicki resigned. Yet somehow, even through today, FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap remains.
E.W. “Bill” Priestap is an enigma.
They could still flip him and fire him. The deal could be keep him out of jail.
It looks like they have all the evidence they need. But someone like him would be too risky to keep in such a position. At least demote him.
Chirpin’ Bill? Somebody will, why not him.
Just another Coinkydink
The director of public affairs(Kortan, the one resigning) sounds like someone who would have written that ridiculous press release about the Nunes Memo.
Does he physically show up for work?
I think they were all dirty, obviously, and Priestap was the dirtiest. He was the top dog in his subject matter area (CI) and was part and parcel with the silent coup efforts. He signed. Comey skated around naming him during that infamous questioning session in summer 2016. He might have been the brainchild behind the “how do we f#ck Trump scheme.” He KNEW.
I don’t, therefore, think he is a White Hat (he’s complicit….see above). I don’t think he walked in from the cold and “flipped” himself with an offer to spy. I think he was given an offer he can’t refuse. It goes like this (from the IG). “Bill, we have enough to charge you right now, but we’re not going to. You cooperate and it gets better for you. You don’t “retire” and you can’t quit. And you keep your effing mouth shut. If you don’t – if you step out of line in any way – full charges, trial, and a conviction will happen immediately.”
I assume the IG can bring/force charges without anyone else’s help or approval.
“I assume the IG can bring/force charges without anyone else’s help or approval.”
I don’t believe that’s the case. I think the IG would have to make a referral to the DOJ.
Damn. Much better if IG had charging authority. Which raises a troubling thought. No matter how dogged Horowitz is, if he can’t criminally pursue himself, bringing charges falls to who? Sessions? Sessions #2? That makes it political and that makes it bad for justice.
I am afraid the entire DOJ is too conflicted to be suitable to prosecute. So, as much as I hate the idea of a Special Counsel, I don’t see any other way out. And hopefully, as Jim Jordan said, they pick some retired federal prosecutor or judge from Bumf**k, Iowa, and not some fat swamp critter whiling away the time in a white shoe law firm.
This is all a rigged friggen game. Always having to ask the DOJ to prosecute someone in the DOJ. Pure bullshit. Lets let the internal criminals investigate the internal criminals. The next step is to ask the internal criminals to prosecute themselves, Isn’t that pretty much the same way the Clinton U1 investigation was done?
American Citizens pay their taxes and this is the shit we get for employees. I want them all gone, exterminated and ground to dust.
From what I recall (mebbe from Wray’s testimony), the IG can interview and question; however, he cannot bring charges. He reports on findings. the FBI/DOJ then act on those findings.
I’d like to believe that Priestap has been immunized and is cooperating, but I just don’t see who might have immunized him. I see three players that might have: Congress, the IG or Mueller. I doubt Congress immunized Priestap because that would have leaked by now. Mueller might have nefariously immunized him to create a firewall, but it wouldn’t be much of a firewall given the electronic trails. The reason I doubt that the IG might have immunized him comes from watching the Horowitz videos that Sundance posted. Horowitz seems to be a by the book kind of guy and not out for blood. Horowitz could complete a full investigation without immunizing anyone. I’d also guess that Horowitz would have to clear an immunity deal through the DOJ.
That leaves me guessing that Priestap is cooperating and spinning as best he can to save his own skin. Priestap has a lot to lose. He wasn’t a shot-caller. Comey threw him under the bus. I do think he’s the rumored skittish informer that’s been whispered about.
John Kerry in his second act of treason!
Is the guy EVEN a real person?
RR in the house today. Start from 2:56:36 where Ratcliff talks about obsence and very biased text. He also lists out other members in Uranium team who are so biased. One of the member texted saying “is there to work for her t-shirt everyday in department”. No one is asking about RR bias to sign unverified FISA warrant and continue with investigation.
My thought is that Priestap is a “bad hombre” just like the rest of them. I don’t consider Chris Wray to be much better.
Lets spread this Great Video to friends and family! The Republicans are finally growing a backbone thanks to our President!
In one of the texts, didnt Page or Strokz make fun if him as a nervous nelly?
He might have spilled his guts.
Is it reasonable to suggest or assume that Priestap is still useful in his current position?
Comey mentioned Priestap’s title during congressional testimony, but did not reference him by name. I think this is for at least 3 reasons:
1) To bolster the claim (to the public) of the matter’s ‘sensitivity’ – the Dir of Counter Intel made the reccomendation
2) To obfuscate
3) Because Priestap was being thrown under the bus (the buck stops with Comey – it’s Comey’s job to inform Congress; Priestap’s recommendation is irrelevant). Comey was too cowardly to look at Priestap in his eyes when he threw him under the bus.
If Priestap knew of the scandal, and saw that he was the one taking the fall for it by Comey, that would surely have to piss Priestap off mightily. This is just me but if someone stabbed me in the back I’d pull the knife out and return the favor in their throat.
I think Priestap is cooperating. Is it any wonder that Priestap’s direct report, Strzok, has had their text messages so conveniently available to the investigators?
And by the way, I’m not suggesting that Priestap is innocent. For a few months Strzok seemed to be the focus of the scandal, but at the moment I see Strzok as an accessory to all this.
The first actual, legitimate crime I’ve seen so far is material omissions of fact to the FISC for the FISA warrants. I think this alone is going to land people in prison and cost the FBI hundreds of millions in civil penalties when Carter Page and basically everyone in the Trump Campaign takes them to court for violations of their civil rights.
Sundance has mentioned in the past that his wife has a ‘Goldman Sachs family connection.’ That may have something to do with what is happening. Mustn’t let anything be connected to them.
Bill could be a roll over for the prosecution NOW, but let us please not make Mr. Priestap out to be any where near the caliber of Admiral Rogers.
Bill could have made the right choice a long time ago and revealed the absolute criminal FBI and DOJ leadership.
Please do not forget, we do not know yet how many times the FBI has made up lies to put before a FISA court with a 98% approval ratio
There could be some very incriminating evidence against Bill Priestap coming from I.G. Horowitz’s investigation. If that’s the case, then eventually he’ll fall like the rest. That, or perhaps he is cooperating with I.G. Horowitz, pointing him in the right direction. We now know that Andrew McCabe ruled with an iron fist. Hard to say what direction Priestap ran in under McCabe’s dictatorship, but it still doesn’t look good for him. He could be a whistleblower, but since they really aren’t protected like they should be, he had to do things on the down low in regards to talking to someone charged with the power to do something about the wrongdoing on the 7th floor at the Hoover building.
Besides Priestap we have also heard nothing from Farkas(sp) or Jarrett or other Obama cabinet members (or lawyers, amongst others) who were “official CNN spokepersons-stars” back in the day…
Bill Priestap’s wife is old money, Goldman Sachs. He rolled over for the man. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5YF9AALr0m8
One thing we learned from “former FBI” Steele is that there is no such thing as “former”!
“Inconvenient” 4th Amendment means it’s just way more convenient to have one of the other Allies (Britain, Australia, etc) initiate/do an operation like this. Priestap may be more involved than we originally thought.
In charge of all counterintelligence operations… says it all. What is counterintelligence… Humm…
Is it not, the process of taking intell gathered and turning into a weapon to throw back at an adversary in a believable format that works against the interests of the adversary, hence the ‘counter’ conjunction (it is NOT a hyphenated word) with intellegence.
If there are absolutes to Truths, a signally important truth to be remembered, is the desire of the brain to make, sort, to filter in a manner that affirms and actualizes oneself.
Counterintelligence exploits that.
You know what really irritates me…All I ever hear Rod Rosenstein say is that he awaits the IG report. Is he really that dumb? He has oversight responsibility for all these people, and he can’t make his own assessment. Aren’t DOJ officials supposed to be top-notch investigators? I’d never believe it. He’s totally paralyzed without report. “This sure sounds concerning, but I have to wait for the IG report.” My goodness, what would this fool do if there weren’t an IG? I guess what he normally does…absolutely nothing.
