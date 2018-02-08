The Enigma Man – E.W. “Bill” Priestap…

For over ten months we have been asking about one FBI official who has been mysteriously missing from the story within the DOJ/FBI ‘Small Group’ activity in the Counterintelligence operation, his name is E.W. “Bill” Priestap.

Bill Priestap is the FBI Asst. Director in charge of all counterintelligence operations. Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s boss; he is also at the epicenter of the story surrounding every action taken by the FBI in the Clinton investigation and the Trump campaign investigation.

Bill Priestap was copied on every email of consequence including the writing of the Clinton exoneration talking points delivered by FBI Director James Comey. Priestap is the central figure on the FBI side of both Clinton and Trump operations. “Bill” is mentioned in hundreds of text messages sent by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

In short, Bill is everywhere – except where you would most likely expect to find him, in media discussion.

Priestap is so important that during FBI Director James Comey’s March 20th, 2017, congressional testimony Director Comey told congress it was Bill Priestap who recommended that congressional oversight should not be notified of the ongoing counterintelligence operations. Priestap’s instruction was so important that despite the statutory rules violation FBI Director Comey followed his recommendation and kept congress in the dark.

As FBI Director of counterintelligence Bill Priestap holds a very important position and is one of the few people authorized to sign-off on FISA applications to the FISA court.

Stunningly, everyone around Priestap has been removed or resigned from their position; yet Bill Priestap remains.

FBI Director James Comey was fired; Asst. FBI Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe was removed; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker was removed; FBI Attorney Lisa Page was removed; FBI Agent Peter Strzok was demoted; FBI Special Agent, Chief of Staff, James Rybicki resigned. Yet somehow, even through today, FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap remains.

E.W. “Bill” Priestap is an enigma.

