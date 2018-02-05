President Trump Praises Devin Nunes as “Great American Hero” – Fox and Friends Interview (Video)…

Earlier today House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss the ongoing criticism from Democrats and the media as the HPSCI continues investigating how DOJ and FBI officials corrupted their offices. WATCH:
.
Devin Nunes just did a great interview with Rush Limbaugh. My favorite line by Devin about abuse and stonewalling he is getting: “I’m not going to take their crap.” He’s the real deal.
They stonewalled him for a whole year with a phony ethics investigation. You bet he has a chip on his shoulder. Devin Nunes is exactly the guy we need to bring all the abuses of the deep state into the sunlight.
We need to clone him. An army of Devins in Congress is what’s needed to drain the swamp.
Goodlatte, Grassley, Nunes, Gaetz, Jordan and DeSantis… Pretty good start, Paco!
Don’t forget Admiral Rogers; who stood up first!
Amen!
Amen. Pray for Devin Nunes. A true hero.
We need to pray for Devin Nunes.
I was listening to Sandy Rios this morning. She noted that Devin Nunes is not a wealthy man, worth only about $80,000, plus his home. She also noted that the Left is now going after his family, asking where his wife works, and going after his children as well. These people are despicable and there is no low to which they are not willing to descend.
What do you mean, I thought all Congressmen were millionaires?
Sandy’s show this morning; she talks with J. Christian Adams:
https://afr.net/podcasts/sandy-rios-in-the-morning/2018/february/what-was-in-the-4-page-memo-released-on-friday-with-j-christian-adams/
Nunes’ wife is a schoolteacher. Nunes has three young daughters.
They’re going after an honest hard-working man to preserve their cheating and grifting lifestyles. Nunes is doing the right thing, not the expedient thing like Pelosi and Gowdy who became millionaires selling influence and protection.
“Devin Nunes is who we thought Trey Gowdy was.” – J. Christian Adams (on Sandy Rios this morning)
Get a full ss detail for nunes and family.
The interview was great…the man is strong & not afraid of nuthin’…and he is one of only 5 people who has Rush’s tel #…Rush said if a 6th person calls him, he’ll know where they got it…Wish Nunes could have responded with my name isn’t Adam…
I try to write him on his government contact page frequently and thank Nunes for the most awesome job that he is doing. It is nice for PDJT to give him public praise as a support to keep on truckin’ and bring home the goods. It is hiding in plain sight.
When Nunes was being interviewed on Bret Baier Friday, day of released memo, Bret asked him how he felt about the MSM/Dems, etc. calling him names, etc. Nunes responded that he found it “quite enjoyable” and smiled. That slayed me. Love him
Thank God for Devin Nunes.
However, it speaks volumes about how far we have fallen as a culture and Republic when we consider a politician doing the right thing an American Hero.
In fact, it’s pretty damn embarassing.
Boy, that’s the truth. What a sad state of affairs.
IMHO, we have our *esteemed* 4th Estate (MSM) to thank for that.
4sure-
Senator Joseph McCarthy kept doing the right thing as a politician. He IS a real American hero. He was taken dowwwwwwwn !
A man ahead of the times, for sure.
We all need to pray for his continued safety.
And apparently for the safety of his family too.
Here ya go!
Him and Adm. Rogers will go down as some of the greatest Americans in the modern age.
Imagine the irony of it all. A gov’t official and politician does what is required of them, and we deem them ” as some of the greatest Americans in the modern age”.
Speaks volumes about the task ahead of ridding the country of communists that have infiltrated our great republic.
Guys like Adam Schiff are a disgrace to everything they’re associated with. People need to wake up and smell that horrible coffee and THROW IT OUT.
But we know the corruption runs through the states that elect idiots like Adam Schiff, Spewwell, etc….so they won’t be removed, they won’t be thrown out, they won’t be recalled..
The next question is, what can we do to make it as unpleasant & non-feasible for them remain in Congress and continue to undermine the Constitution?
When the total corruption is seen, perhaps we can have some REAL impeachments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” perhaps we can have some REAL impeachments.” –
That there just makes me smile!!! FYKTGE
Indict them as coconspirators.
Except all we need to do is look at the trial of Senator Menendez to see how well that works when the peers are progressives and the judges are corrupted.
Schiff is known for leaking from the committee. Once they get the majority of the issues in the works, they are going after all the leaks in the Dim party to the MSM. In fact I think I remember some saying they already have some sealed indictments. The more we learn how the DOJ/FBI worked with the MSM and shady characters in the Clinton camp, the more the pattern becomes clear. So incestuous and corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s true! There has been some great stuff out of California – and also the worst of the worst. Nunes and Schiff – just like day and night.
Serving Day and Night as well.
Schiff and Rothschild’s are joined at the hip. Adam represents the film production area of Burbank.
http://www.selectsurnames2.com/schiff.html
Nunes represents the farmers of the San Jauquin Valley (greatest agriculture area in the world).
4 sure – also speaks volumes of the decline of the kind of people we send to Washington AND our expectations of them, and how much accountability we expect…which has been none.
And the people who elect them.
Love how PDJT has shown them how to fight back for the truth!!!!
Great interview on Rush. Guy has guts.
The President praises Nunes deservedly for his “courage and grit” to endure. I agree but I can’t even imagine the courage, stamina, and grit it has taken President Trump to deal with nonstop hate and sedition from the left since before the election.
NUNES: “Whatever they you accuse you of doing…is what they’re doing.”
BINGO!
I love that Nunes sees it. This is a CLASSIC truth of understanding Alinskyites, and he sees it and more importantly SPEAKS IT.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yippee the truth is getting out especially this!
Devin Nunes is a GOOD MAN! Unafraid and very angry… I applaud him.
Trey Gowdy is compromised. He is spouting off all over the place how this memo had nothing to do with Russia/SC/Etc. How the heck can he say that? It is a HUGE piece of the reason why we have a SC and our President Trump & family/friends are being attacked non-stop. Gowdy is saying the opposite of what Nunes/Gaetz et al are saying….
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
I just love when Liberals quote Gowdy…. I always reply so then he did a good job on benghazi..
Gowdy & McCain are the liberals favorite republicans. ‘Nuff Said…
Maybe he will be appointed the Special Council so he can’t show bias?
I sure hope not! Someone has gotten to him in a big way. Why else would he announce he is no longer seeking re-election all of a sudden?!
I used to like Trey, and really believed he would get to the bottom of what happened in Benghazi and that justice would happen… but, he blew it. He started out great and then, he just let it fizzle to nothing. Shameful.
While I am not a Gowdy’s fan (far from it), people should realize that he is NOT quitting his job all of a sudden. He first said that he would not seek re-election long time ago. Am I the only one who remembers that?
You are not the only one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, why would he accept if bailing was his plan? In fact, why would it be offered if he was an uncertain prospect?
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Agree 100%
Speaking the truth isn’t bias.
Gowdy is irrelevant. His gums flap like a whipperwill’s butt in a windstorm…..lots of movement but nothing of substance really comes out. Nunes is great…..I would gladly pay his bail money if he decides to bitch-slap Adam Shiftless and gets arrested. I think Nunes is or was a dairy farmer.
If so, he certainly is an expert on when someone is slinging bull—t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Its a bird – Scientific name: Caprimulgus vociferus
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’s whippoorwill but I understood what H&HC meant and thought it was funny. 😆
I’d heard nought of this strange creature ere now.
A bird.
When the whipperwill calls it’s sounds like it’s whistling whipperwill whipperwilll whipperwill
Purse your lips like your going to whistle and whistle out whipperwill and that will sound similar to the bird’s call or just google the sounds of the whipperwill and you’ll hear what I’m trying to describe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea in my haste i spelled whippoorwill wrong. It’s not whipperwill
I thought you were talking about gowdy’s hair.
Anyone notice the Media has not produced one single poll confirming the Memo is a dud with the american people?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I think you told us about the one they did… and then they hid it 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
yup….and still noting by others
I recall that, too, Sandra…
They screwed up when they attacked him and sidelined him from the committee. He came back P!ssed off and looking for blood. Good.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes – that was a DIRTY MOVE.
I hope that Pencil-Neck The Traitor is looking at four concrete walls for a LONG time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sweet revenge.
Agree jakee. If he, or anyone, were tepid about their support of PDJT, the left has a way of galvanizing that support.
you know what I’d really like to see….
the cowards actually say some of the crap they are saying to his face – then Nunes take a page from POTUS and lay a MOAB right under their stuck up noses! The BS being played in the media by the minority since Friday is just vomit inducing. Everyone knows they don’t have the guts to say that crap to any of the white hats face…
LikeLiked by 10 people
The heroes are emerging… Congressman Nunes, Grassley, Jordan and a few others, Sundance, Sharyl Atkisson, Sara Carter, John Solomon, Hannity, Ingraham, the Judicial Watch team…. there’s more to the list. I thank God for all of them, they are and have been remarkable. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I view them as less than an ally of the United States, but always willing to expose wrongdoing, and very likely to drop a few bombs on these traitors down the road.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. I was exposed to some “Anonymous” types, and they can be VERY deluded, championing freedom of information while working on software used for suppression of free speech. Very weird mentality in some cases.
Adm. Mike Rogers
Gen. Michael Flynn
Sundance & Co. (like Ad rem)
TrumpSoldier @DaveNYviii
Kimberly Strassel at WSJ
Maria Bartiromo at Fox
Conrad Black @ NY Sun
upcoming:
DOJ IG Michael Horowitz
Feel free to add to this list
James O’Keefe!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katica
Tucker too
Ba da ba da da… I’m lovin it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ba da ba, Banda BOOM 💥
I put this on a previous post.
Several comments have noted other media folks (Rush, etc) reference Sundance/CTH information without attribution. Perhaps thats a way of protecting Sundance/CTH. I’m kinda glad that no story has more than about 1,000 or so comments. Things we read here (and some cool twitters) weeks/months ago are finally finding their way into MSM a little bit. I know we want things now (and hopefully enough gets out before elections), but protection (as much as possible) of quality information source is quite imperative in these interesting days.
When this mess is sorted out, I’m sure POTUS will honor Nunes and the others, who faced evil when others embraced it, and who help save our Tepublic, when others would have put it on EBAY if they could have. I think a medal would be approprite. St Michael overcoming satan in one side, the flag on the reverse. Cast it from a Revolutionary War cannon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left is scared witless over the storm the Nunes memo is about to break upon them.
The Republicans are somewhat in disarray and prone to group think, the budget and immigration issues have them sufficiently divided to add to the chaos. You have a few Republicans like Gowdy and McCain acting like CNN poster children with their memo comments. Plus, the markets have conveniently chosen this time to go into correction mode before the buy-back, merger-acquisition and major IPO season opens. Politically and media wise Trump is currently very vulnerable and the democrats may feel this is likely to be their best chance to sink the president before the entire truth comes to the surface about elections, Clinton servers and other major acts of corruption under Obama’s watch.
The next 1-2 weeks are going to be rough to say the least.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correction…change “The Republicans are somewhat in disarray and prone to group think” to read “The Republicans are somewhat in disarray and NOT prone to group think”.
They haven’t acted like a team in decades.
Nonsense. PDJT is on the ascendency, one forgets he is the President and holds cards few know about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President has the strongest political capital bank account since George Washington.
And you already know that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His political stock in congress is tenuous at best and that is where it counts until the elections are conducted. I hate to say this but until elections in November, political stock with the voters is meaningless.
Not so.
Those of us who regularly email and phone congresscritters every time we get upset, and also every time we like whats happening…FEET to the 🔥! Buckets of cool water when they do something right…
Well, it takes a lot of their assistants’ time to handle all that correspondence, and the Congresscritters DO get the idea.
Especially when they get a letter asking for specific answers not covered by the usual pre-prepared form letters…
Voters not happy with me? In an election year? Not good. Have to say something good, soothing, and for some of them….egads! What I say must be TRUE!
Can we all agree McCain is worthless? He’s in up to his eyeballs with this dossier. No more cancer card, PERIOD.
God bless Congressman Nunes and all the other Patriots fighting the corruption in our government! Actions speak louder than words and they are all showing their hand. You are either with us or against us. I hope they know how grateful we are for their service.
The fake media, as SD pointed out yesterday, is the greatest enemy free people now have. We must find a way to make them irrelevant. Imagine how much easier and how much more Nunes could have accomplished w/o the fake media brainwashing the population w/their damn lies.
How can we hold them accountable? They have destroyed many a good person and they have damn near destroyed the Republic. They must be destroyed. But how?
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have to create a better product! And we are! And it will get better, and bigger, and more amazing. I am CONFIDENT that Trump will BEAT the FAKE NEWS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure the CNNs etc spout lies. Many are turned off with their obvious bias.
Seriously. Other than the “ faithful” who pays attention to their lies.
Take this wonderful site for example, many Canadians and other foreigners are now regulars on this site, and are spreading the word.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!
Perhaps we’ll see a President Nunes some day!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was absolutely my favorite MAGA moment since Election Day and Tax Cuts
There are indeed under cover sleuths working at bringing down the Obama Administration
many wolverines behind the scene.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank God we have some honest men in Congress that want truth and justice!
GOP controls the house and senate— why is the GOP not censuring Schiff for lying. While they are at it, change the law to allow HIGH FINES to Senators/Congressmen that LIE in the house or senate floor.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Someone, somewhere along the line, rewrote the Congressional rules and members can’t criticize or chastise other members of Congress…….
The results of not holding Congressional members accountable by their own peers has resulted in the travesty that masquerades as a Representational Congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is exactly what Schiff is doing but hey, he’s a Democrat….they don’t need no stinkin’ rules.
It’s better to ignore him and he will continue to make a fool of himself!
I don’t agree with that at all.
Rep. Nunes is doing great 🙂 He’s a formidable opponent and wouldn’t want to square off with him!
The same way they do ours call the advertisers
w/o a doubt. It is self-evident the whole Bob Mueller team of partisan hacks is there to overturn the election results on behalf of the political/media establishment. If that group tries to pull some vague ill-defined ‘obstruction of justice’ bs, the game is over. The emperor will be completely disrobed, laughed it, and respected about as much as Berlin in April 1945. The US government will lose its legitimacy.
The Darth Vader Soros is firing all guns to blow up wall street with the biggest drop since 2008 . This is obvious punishment / warning to Trump , plus attempt to distract from memo .
LikeLike
It bears repeating….. the FBI and DoJ were deliberately lying when they claimed the memo would compromise national security.
A lie that was part of a desperate attempt to stop the release of the Memo. Gee, I though the FBI would be extremely grateful to have Congressional backing to investigate criminal political activity within its own ranks.
🙂 Apparently that’s not of any interest to them.
on my lunch break, ABC news was claiming that the memo is the reason the markets are tanking…
LikeLike
For all the people here (admittedly not many) who want our side to consider the political consequences of “what they will say” if the rule of law is enforced and justice prevails, consider this: they lie and slander no matter what. They created falsehoods and used the government to try to prosecute and eliminate our President and also, BTW, take out members of his family.
In the world we live in, there are now abilities to manudacture digital information and evidence against people that looks real. Do you think that our Intelligence agencies do not have access to this?
Our future is very bleak if we do not demand action to end the unlawful abuses in our Government Agencies,
It all reminds me of Mordeicai speaking to Esther. He told her that she could risk her life to speak truth to the King (powers that be) or be silent and deliverance would come for her people from another source but that she would perish.
This article is important. It looks like they updated to include a hidden connection and possibility of a relationship between Buzzfeed Rosie Gray and MJ’s David Corn. There are so many strong connections in this long a very well researched article on the FISA memo connections dating back to 2012. https://idahoconservatives.com/national/fisa-memo-obama-fusion-gps/
Treepers even yesterday were still excoriating Nunes here at the Tree House. Some have no understanding of what Nunes suffered through. And of what he accomplished. The same contempt is still being directed to Gowdy, whose legal expertise, under very trying circumstances, in fact crafted the Memo into a superb legal-quality document able to withstand scrutiny from some ingenious and evil people. Lay off Gowdy already, Treepers. Benghazi is over. He could not accomplish miracles then with the Deep State in charge. Take the miracle he has just given you, for chrissakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JMC – A lot of trolls have been hitting this site. Poor Ad Rem must be running at warp speed.
:))
Watch for Dems to use California Voter Fraud to pry Nunes out of office.
That’s the perfect invitation for President Trump to appoint him to Director of Deep State Cleanout.
Dems always overplay their hand!
“Dems always overplay their hand!”
Yup. It’s part of their nature.
Their planning on using it for multiple seats throughout socal, in normally red areas. They reshaped districts, brown has made a whole lot of appointments around the state in various areas. We will be needing watchmen around the state then, bigly.
Does the fact Fox didn’t push Nunes on Rosenstein’s reported threat to him and members of congress mean there’s nothing to it? Probably. The problem is there was nothing to the President saying he hoped Comey goes easy on Flynn either (if he even said it) yet Rosenstein created a mini extra justice department to investigate that.
Maybe our man for 2024?
Such a long way away. But, since you mentioned it, I’ve got my eye on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Boy can that guy SPEAK. Very savvy and sharp.
MAGAnificent! Rep. Nunes thank you for your work in restoring the rule of law in America.
Note: Ty Lis for the fixed spelling of MAGAnificent! 🙂
For accuracy
Nunes claims Trump never met with ex-adviser Papadopoulos despite photo
https://nypost.com/2018/02/05/nunes-claims-trump-never-met-with-ex-adviser-papadopoulos-despite-photo/
I think he might have got him crossed up with Carter Page. Page is the guy that supposedly never even met with Trump.
V.D. hansen thiinks Nunes is a competent, smart, brave leader. I agree with Vic!
