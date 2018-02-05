President Trump Praises Devin Nunes as “Great American Hero” – Fox and Friends Interview (Video)…

Posted on February 5, 2018

Earlier today House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss the ongoing criticism from Democrats and the media as the HPSCI continues investigating how DOJ and FBI officials corrupted their offices. WATCH:

.

(Link To Tweet)

133 Responses to President Trump Praises Devin Nunes as “Great American Hero” – Fox and Friends Interview (Video)…

  1. missilemom says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Devin Nunes just did a great interview with Rush Limbaugh. My favorite line by Devin about abuse and stonewalling he is getting: “I’m not going to take their crap.” He’s the real deal.

    

    
  2. Brian L says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Him and Adm. Rogers will go down as some of the greatest Americans in the modern age.

    

    
  3. coveyouthband says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Great interview on Rush. Guy has guts.

    

    
  4. Judiciary says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    The President praises Nunes deservedly for his “courage and grit” to endure. I agree but I can’t even imagine the courage, stamina, and grit it has taken President Trump to deal with nonstop hate and sedition from the left since before the election.

    

    
  5. ForGodandCountry says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    NUNES: “Whatever they you accuse you of doing…is what they’re doing.”

    BINGO!

    

    
  6. Sandra-VA says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Devin Nunes is a GOOD MAN! Unafraid and very angry… I applaud him.

    Trey Gowdy is compromised. He is spouting off all over the place how this memo had nothing to do with Russia/SC/Etc. How the heck can he say that? It is a HUGE piece of the reason why we have a SC and our President Trump & family/friends are being attacked non-stop. Gowdy is saying the opposite of what Nunes/Gaetz et al are saying….

    

    
  7. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Anyone notice the Media has not produced one single poll confirming the Memo is a dud with the american people?

    

    
  8. jakee308 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    They screwed up when they attacked him and sidelined him from the committee. He came back P!ssed off and looking for blood. Good.

    

    
  9. Ziiggii says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    you know what I’d really like to see….

    the cowards actually say some of the crap they are saying to his face – then Nunes take a page from POTUS and lay a MOAB right under their stuck up noses! The BS being played in the media by the minority since Friday is just vomit inducing. Everyone knows they don’t have the guts to say that crap to any of the white hats face…

    

    
  10. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    The heroes are emerging… Congressman Nunes, Grassley, Jordan and a few others, Sundance, Sharyl Atkisson, Sara Carter, John Solomon, Hannity, Ingraham, the Judicial Watch team…. there’s more to the list. I thank God for all of them, they are and have been remarkable. MAGA!!

    

    
  11. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Ba da ba da da… I’m lovin it.

    

    
  12. Brant says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I put this on a previous post.

    Several comments have noted other media folks (Rush, etc) reference Sundance/CTH information without attribution. Perhaps thats a way of protecting Sundance/CTH. I’m kinda glad that no story has more than about 1,000 or so comments. Things we read here (and some cool twitters) weeks/months ago are finally finding their way into MSM a little bit. I know we want things now (and hopefully enough gets out before elections), but protection (as much as possible) of quality information source is quite imperative in these interesting days.

    

    
  13. emet says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    When this mess is sorted out, I’m sure POTUS will honor Nunes and the others, who faced evil when others embraced it, and who help save our Tepublic, when others would have put it on EBAY if they could have. I think a medal would be approprite. St Michael overcoming satan in one side, the flag on the reverse. Cast it from a Revolutionary War cannon.

    

    
  14. thedoc00 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Just came back from Gym and while there was subjected to two hours of CNN and NBC, on top of the other various channels on display. I always like to compare notes across the spectrum, while watching because CNN-Fox-NBC-ABC monitors are all side-by-side. I have a bad feeling that Mueller is going to forced by his Democrat and neverTrump handlers to act now because I have never see major media talking heads just flat out lie for two hours…I have seen obfuscation and quibbling centered on out of context and incomplete reporting but never flat out falsehoods being spewed for so long by the “stars” of the democrat MSM allies. Fox did their normal “balancing and waffling act” but all the others, 100% lie in spoken word, flashed banners and ticker tape headlines.

    The left is scared witless over the storm the Nunes memo is about to break upon them.

    The Republicans are somewhat in disarray and prone to group think, the budget and immigration issues have them sufficiently divided to add to the chaos. You have a few Republicans like Gowdy and McCain acting like CNN poster children with their memo comments. Plus, the markets have conveniently chosen this time to go into correction mode before the buy-back, merger-acquisition and major IPO season opens. Politically and media wise Trump is currently very vulnerable and the democrats may feel this is likely to be their best chance to sink the president before the entire truth comes to the surface about elections, Clinton servers and other major acts of corruption under Obama’s watch.

    The next 1-2 weeks are going to be rough to say the least.

    

    
    • thedoc00 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      Correction…change “The Republicans are somewhat in disarray and prone to group think” to read “The Republicans are somewhat in disarray and NOT prone to group think”.

      

      
    • Blacksmith8 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      No. PDJT is NOT politically vulnerable at all.
      Our President has the strongest political capital bank account since George Washington.
      And you already know that.

      

      
      • thedoc00 says:
        February 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

        His political stock in congress is tenuous at best and that is where it counts until the elections are conducted. I hate to say this but until elections in November, political stock with the voters is meaningless.

        

        
        • KBR says:
          February 5, 2018 at 4:47 pm

          Not so.
          Those of us who regularly email and phone congresscritters every time we get upset, and also every time we like whats happening…FEET to the 🔥! Buckets of cool water when they do something right…

          Well, it takes a lot of their assistants’ time to handle all that correspondence, and the Congresscritters DO get the idea.
          Especially when they get a letter asking for specific answers not covered by the usual pre-prepared form letters…

          Voters not happy with me? In an election year? Not good. Have to say something good, soothing, and for some of them….egads! What I say must be TRUE!

          

          
    • Patsy says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      Can we all agree McCain is worthless? He’s in up to his eyeballs with this dossier. No more cancer card, PERIOD.

      

      
  15. bluegirl says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    God bless Congressman Nunes and all the other Patriots fighting the corruption in our government! Actions speak louder than words and they are all showing their hand. You are either with us or against us. I hope they know how grateful we are for their service.

    

    
  16. 4sure says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    The fake media, as SD pointed out yesterday, is the greatest enemy free people now have. We must find a way to make them irrelevant. Imagine how much easier and how much more Nunes could have accomplished w/o the fake media brainwashing the population w/their damn lies.

    How can we hold them accountable? They have destroyed many a good person and they have damn near destroyed the Republic. They must be destroyed. But how?

    

    
  17. Peeeach says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Perhaps we’ll see a President Nunes some day!

    

    
  18. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    This was absolutely my favorite MAGA moment since Election Day and Tax Cuts
    There are indeed under cover sleuths working at bringing down the Obama Administration
    many wolverines behind the scene.

    

    
  19. Kaco says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Thank God we have some honest men in Congress that want truth and justice!

    

    
  20. Sayit2016 says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    GOP controls the house and senate— why is the GOP not censuring Schiff for lying. While they are at it, change the law to allow HIGH FINES to Senators/Congressmen that LIE in the house or senate floor.

    

    
  21. woohoowee says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Rep. Nunes is doing great 🙂 He’s a formidable opponent and wouldn’t want to square off with him!

    

    
  22. john easter says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    The same way they do ours call the advertisers

    

    
  23. albrevin says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    w/o a doubt. It is self-evident the whole Bob Mueller team of partisan hacks is there to overturn the election results on behalf of the political/media establishment. If that group tries to pull some vague ill-defined ‘obstruction of justice’ bs, the game is over. The emperor will be completely disrobed, laughed it, and respected about as much as Berlin in April 1945. The US government will lose its legitimacy.

    

    
    • Mariposa323 says:
      February 5, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      The Darth Vader Soros is firing all guns to blow up wall street with the biggest drop since 2008 . This is obvious punishment / warning to Trump , plus attempt to distract from memo .

      

      
  24. South Col says:
    February 5, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    It bears repeating….. the FBI and DoJ were deliberately lying when they claimed the memo would compromise national security.
    A lie that was part of a desperate attempt to stop the release of the Memo. Gee, I though the FBI would be extremely grateful to have Congressional backing to investigate criminal political activity within its own ranks.

    🙂 Apparently that’s not of any interest to them.

    

    
  25. LM says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    For all the people here (admittedly not many) who want our side to consider the political consequences of “what they will say” if the rule of law is enforced and justice prevails, consider this: they lie and slander no matter what. They created falsehoods and used the government to try to prosecute and eliminate our President and also, BTW, take out members of his family.

    In the world we live in, there are now abilities to manudacture digital information and evidence against people that looks real. Do you think that our Intelligence agencies do not have access to this?

    Our future is very bleak if we do not demand action to end the unlawful abuses in our Government Agencies,

    It all reminds me of Mordeicai speaking to Esther. He told her that she could risk her life to speak truth to the King (powers that be) or be silent and deliverance would come for her people from another source but that she would perish.

    

    
  26. habenero says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    This article is important. It looks like they updated to include a hidden connection and possibility of a relationship between Buzzfeed Rosie Gray and MJ’s David Corn. There are so many strong connections in this long a very well researched article on the FISA memo connections dating back to 2012. https://idahoconservatives.com/national/fisa-memo-obama-fusion-gps/

    

    
  27. JMC says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Treepers even yesterday were still excoriating Nunes here at the Tree House. Some have no understanding of what Nunes suffered through. And of what he accomplished. The same contempt is still being directed to Gowdy, whose legal expertise, under very trying circumstances, in fact crafted the Memo into a superb legal-quality document able to withstand scrutiny from some ingenious and evil people. Lay off Gowdy already, Treepers. Benghazi is over. He could not accomplish miracles then with the Deep State in charge. Take the miracle he has just given you, for chrissakes.

    

    
  28. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Watch for Dems to use California Voter Fraud to pry Nunes out of office.

    That’s the perfect invitation for President Trump to appoint him to Director of Deep State Cleanout.

    Dems always overplay their hand!

    

    
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      “Dems always overplay their hand!”

      Yup. It’s part of their nature.

      

      
    • Gil says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      Their planning on using it for multiple seats throughout socal, in normally red areas. They reshaped districts, brown has made a whole lot of appointments around the state in various areas. We will be needing watchmen around the state then, bigly.

      

      
  29. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Does the fact Fox didn’t push Nunes on Rosenstein’s reported threat to him and members of congress mean there’s nothing to it? Probably. The problem is there was nothing to the President saying he hoped Comey goes easy on Flynn either (if he even said it) yet Rosenstein created a mini extra justice department to investigate that.

    

    
  30. Madison Grant says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Maybe our man for 2024?

    

    
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 5, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      Such a long way away. But, since you mentioned it, I’ve got my eye on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Boy can that guy SPEAK. Very savvy and sharp.

      

      
  31. NC Nana says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    MAGAnificent! Rep. Nunes thank you for your work in restoring the rule of law in America.

    Note: Ty Lis for the fixed spelling of MAGAnificent! 🙂

    

    
  32. Rondo says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    For accuracy

    Nunes claims Trump never met with ex-adviser Papadopoulos despite photo

    https://nypost.com/2018/02/05/nunes-claims-trump-never-met-with-ex-adviser-papadopoulos-despite-photo/

    

    
  33. Rod the Old says:
    February 5, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    V.D. hansen thiinks Nunes is a competent, smart, brave leader. I agree with Vic!

    

    

