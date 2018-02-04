Sunday Talks: Trey Gowdy Commiserates With Margaret Brennan…

After announcing an intent to retire from congress & find a role for himself within the Justice System, congressman Trey Gowdy waxes philosophically about politics having infected the highest ranks of that system. In this role Gowdy is attempting to forward-position himself as the heir apparent to Robert Mueller. The positioning is transparent: The Institutions Must Be saved.
Gowdy has, as a survival instinct, split himself away from accepting what those institutions represent today – and how they have been manipulated. Instead Mr. Gowdy replaces current reality by projecting his vision of the institutional intent as formed by his own moral compass. Unfortunately, corruption is fully metastasized within the upper-ranks. Curative approaches will not work; culling is needed.
The FBI FISA abuses are symptomatic; they are not the disease itself. Chairman Nunes, Chairman Goodlatte and Chairman Grassley have accepted the pathology reports (Horowitz) and are working on a curative treatment. Gowdy cannot bring himself to believe the scope of the pathology within his beloved institutions. Mueller is of the same ideological mind as Gowdy from the position of having created the system that must now be deconstructed and rebuilt anew.
If we look upon this Gowdy interview, and his framework of Robert Mueller, from the perspective of Alec Guinness in Bridge On The River Kwai things make sense.
As a prisoner of war, Guinness builds a bridge for the Japanese enemy. He doesn’t want to help the enemy, but he’s proud of the purpose the bridge building has given to his men. He is a proud man and if he builds a good bridge his men will be treated better.
WATCH: (In this scene, Guinness splits)
While building the bridge, Guinness allows himself to forget the fact it will be used by the enemy to advance against his own interests; the bridge means something to Guinness that causes him to lose sight of its intended purpose. WATCH:
Gowdy/Mueller are essentially Major Guinness and the corrupted political Justice system is the bridge.
No amount of moral intention will stop the bridge from being used for Machiavellian purpose so long as the bridge is allowed to remain available and operational for the enemy.
Eventually, at the very last minute, Major Guinness realizes that…
Hopefully, in time, Gowdy will realize the err in his view. It’s not his fault, he’s never had a father role and he’s latching on to institutions as stability mechanisms.
A very well-centered kitchen counsel appears to know they need to keep wobbly Gowdy away from the most important discussions and plans.
Curious to see where Trey ends up. There are several regional/national firms with offices in Greenville. I will miss his thoughtfulness. Wish he would run for governor but I take him at his word that his political career is over.
He would make a fine judge… as Rush was teasing.
OK Congressman Gowdy, if one grants your larger point, if you throw out these instances of misdeed, exactly what would your standard be? It appears we are left with none, as long as you don’t send text messages about it.
Gowdy said he wanted to return to the “justice system.” Interesting choice of words. Speaking as a retired lawyer, that almost certainly means he doesn’t want to practice law in private or corporate practice. It probably specifically means a judgeship, a prosecutor or U. S. Attorney or something in DoJ or some other federal or state agency or a Special Counsel – although Dems would never accept him. Unless he’s talking criminal defense, which would be private practice, which I doubt, he is talking about a gov’t function.
Continue suckling at govt teat.
Not necessarily fair. We want prosecutorrs, who sometimes are highly skilled and do dangerous work for relatively low pay. I don’t know enough about Gowdy’s pre-Congressional career, his prospects, his intentions, and his secret dealings and allegiances to judge what to make of his statement, except that it seems to indicate more gov’t positions/functions. That’s why I posted it.
Well, I hope the afterlife is better than this one because:
Andrew Breitbart has an unsettled website, including Bannon etal. as a legacy.
Seth Rich has a bike rack named after him and an unsolved murder
Donald Trump has lost millions and aged about 5 years in 1 year.
The entire Trump clan has a pack of Swamp creatures trying to put the entire family in the clink or worse.
If Gowdy didn’t lay it all at the altar of truth and justice, really who can blame the guy???
Seriously, did anyone get out of the armchair to fight for them? Some did. Not enough tho.
Voting doesn’t count, a lot of people (unnamed only remembered by the masses annually) fought and died for that right.
Seriously, Gowdy didn’t sell us out even close to 1/10,000,000,000,000 (that’s $10 Trillion) that Obama did. If we were like our forefathers this conversation wouldn’t even be happening now would it? Obama would have had masses protesting, right? Correct? Oh, right that didn’t happen.
Not saying we should do anything untoward, just saying selective outrage against the least offensive (compare Gowdy to Schiff for Brains)……may be offensive.
Good point about few of us doing anything. People confuse posting on blogs with real action in the real world.
His attempt to explain away the judge(s)’ conduct in the FISA warrant was both unconvincing and misleading. Judges in any court are not robots and are expected to ask questions, not to mention in this constitutional crisis-creating warrant application.
His attempt to explain away the actions of McCabe and Eisenstein is even worse. “I don’t judge a person by a single (evil criminal) decision in an otherwise stellar career.” There are no mulligans, Gowdy. You suck. At the end, talking about retirement, he compares his inability to make strong moral judgements to some institutional pull in congress. Weak man. Just a weak man.
LOL, nothing “stellar” about Mccabe
Gowdy was sent in to be ‘damage control’ – to mitigate the damage.
Everything Gowdy said was to try to damp down and smother the indignation and outrage every American SHOULD rightly feel about the surveillance of a political opponent by the Obama administration and Clinton campaign and their operatives!
Gowdy seemed to do the same thing with Benghazi – wear out the topic until the news cycle is over and make sure no one is referred to the Justice Department and courts for prosecution.
Yep. I’m not sure this tool even knew he was a tool. He needs to go.
“The dossier has nothing to do with the meeting in Trump tower.” Both Fusion GPS productions, right?
I think Gowdy would like to deal with right and wrong, rather than today’s politics of good vs. evil. Right and wrong can be reduced to objective facts by the Law which can then impose remedies. Good and evil can only be accurately judged by looking into someone’s heart – something we’re cautioned to avoid, as it is God’s realm. Once we declare someone to be evil, we can be fooled into believing almost anything about them.
No one does right or wrong without a motive, and motives require looking at someone’s heart.
…And a prosecutor does not need to prove motive.
All that matters is that he’s going. Never did figure that not having a father role would lead to some need to change hair styles every week, what a goofball.
Comes a time when exhausted you lay the hammer down. Only took seven years to do him in. Gowdy respects process over winning and better suited in aother arena.
In context of war one blows the bridge to deny enemy movement. Representing our judical process, condemning it serves no purpose, however saving the bridge keeps the Republic while judging the people who abuse it is noteworthy.
“Better suited in another arena”. Yeah, bagging groceries. Moral equivalence is what got us here. If that is your creed, we don’t need you in the legal system. Anywhere.
For now evidence shows a handful of politically motivated people took it upon themselves to use the bridge to overturn an election. Moral equivalence identified them, process will judge them.
Trey’s job was to investigate and make findings to turn over to the Executive where leadership was corrupt. I’ll raise 🥃 for his time in the Arena.
Sundance –
I appreciate the analogy as well as the very clear message that Gowdy is not an enemy. I wish more of the folks commenting here saw that, but people see what they want to see. Sadly, though an apostle to Christ, even Peter drew a sword, and was rebuked for doing so.
Thanks for not throwing a well-intentioned and hard working conservative under the bus.
FG&C
PS – You could have, but that’s not what you did. In your analogy, Lt. Col. Nicholson was an honorable man who realized his mistake and in the end, was the very one to correct it.
Lt. Nicholson’s mistake was was interfering with an outside group destroying the bridge. His moral equivalence is preserved for building it.
Our country needs FISA, the argument to end it because of rouge employees is without merit. The courage to be diligent in oversight along with leadership to due process reinforces its structure.
That is the MOST fantastic analggy – Alec Guinness and the Bridge when discussing Trey Gowdy –
I have watched that movie so many times because it is true to life in so many ways – thank you
Trey Gowdy’s father is a pediatrician who retired and then served in the public health field and won the Order of the Palmetto – a SC award for public service.
His mother is a Trump supporter – and fan of both Donald and Melania: https://www.facebook.com/novalene.gowdy
face it Gowdy is the cleaner. He gives out the alibis based on his passionate pleas and rooster dance. He’s a fraud you can tell just sitting in your chair and listening. He is sent in to all these investigations and never allowed to win or take a scalp. It’s a lowly job and batting .0000 for 5 years now has to be wearing on him…He sold out long ago………
I suspect one of the reasons for Gowdy’s decision to leave is that he considers Trump to be an intellectually inferior buffoon and his Congressional cohorts to be engaged in disgusting political activities that are beneath his superior morality, ethics and intelligence. Gowdy is a clever and well educated man but he also acts like a snob looking out for his own future by attempting to ingratiate himself with the Washington elite and moderate liberals who he seems to prefer over his colleagues that have recently been in the muddy trenches fighting for the people’s justice. I might be wrong of course.
While he knows the “justice” system is an aggressive adversarial system, he doesn’t seem to realize that democratic politics must be as well. Both are set up for one side to win and the other to lose. (not including settlement negotiations etc) If you lose in court you could be imprisoned or financially ruined, whether innocent or guilty, so winning is important for both sides. If you lose in the messy and unpleasant world of politics to the corrupted or misguided, your country could be ruined by open borders and other inane policies. There are too many partisan mega billionaires, corrupt media outlets and others that inject their wealth, their provocative opinions and their influential power into politics to ever expect that moderation and kindness will ever rule in politics. Somehow despite all that was being hurled at the American people, they voted for Trump and it is the people that inevitably decide who wins or loses as it should be.
One of my all time favorite war movies…William Holden was “the deplorable” who sacrificed his life.
Commander Shears (William Holden): You mean, you intend to uphold the letter of the law, no matter what it costs?
Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness): Without law, Commander, there is no civilization.
Commander Shears : That’s just my point; here, there is no civilization.
Colonel Nicholson : Then we have the opportunity to introduce it.
POW camp is “the swamp”… holding our country hostage… the Bridge is the Globalist bureaucracy! Thank God for the Deplorables and PDT45
Never Give Up! Never!
It appears the actions or non-action of certain individuals could be explained as for the good of the institutions (DOJ/FBI). Arguably, their actions or non-actions are being used to put the Republic at risk.
Then, among these individuals, Mueller, Rosenstein or Sessions, who will most likely be a Lt. Col. Nichoson, to blow up the “Bridge” after some sort of awakening at the last second?
Sorry, wrong thread.
Gowdy is being smoothly disingenuous.
Mueller’s function is not to investigate Russian involvement. His role is to prosecute anyone on the Trump team found to have broken any law at any time.
He is a prosecutor.
Agreed. If Gowdy was being investigated by a Special Prosecutor on similarly unverified accusations, he would certainly not be as accepting and supportive. He would be outraged and bellicose. But it’s not him, under attack so he can grandstand and impress MSM hosts with his superior intellect and moral purity.
I wonder what THEY have on him?
I think he is jockeying for a future position like SCOTUS and wants to be approved by both parties.
Gowdy is writing the DOJ / FBI exoneration letter before the investigation is finished.
Sound familiar?
well said
rich–Brilliant and succinct.
I dont see how Gowdy exonerates Rosenstein’s signing for the fisa warrant when he had to be aware the the dossier was fake.
I don’t trust Gowdy. He seems superficial to me. He plays a role but does not have core values. He stays at the superficial level so he can be the jack of all trades but not really stand for anything. To me, he is not someone that you can really count on because he is a chameleon to fit the current narrative.
Will there ever be a 7th day in our lifetimes?
I think Gowdy has visions of grandeur… he seem to want to be named as the Special Counselor that the GOPe is starting to call for. It would make sense I mean he did such a good job in the Benghazi Investigation.
The problem I have with Gowdy is he seems to always be over the target and then at the last minute pulls away. He has links to The Swamp and seems not to want to ruffle the feathers of some of his future employers when he’s serving as a DC lobbyist. The guy was all talk and no spine. Devin Nunes he ain’t!
