Brett Baier Interviews Devin Nunes After HPSCI Memo Release…

Fox News host Brett Baier interviews Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes after the release of the House Intelligence Committee memo:
Indian American lawyer Kashyap “Kash” Patel is the author [ probably one of] of the Nunes House memo. Patel is on the staff of Representative Devin Nunes, the Republican who is chairman of the committee.
He formerly worked for the National Security Division of the Justice Department’s National Security Division as a counter-terrorism prosecutor. He joined the committee as a senior counter-terrorism counsel last April.
https://www.newsx.com/world/indian-american-lawyer-wrote-republican-memo-critical-of-fbi
Very Fascinating
It seems to me that what has been taking place is a rebellion. The last rebellion saw President Lincoln suspend Harbeus Corpus to go after collaborators of the rebellion. The precedent is set. I would not mind seeing that repeated by PDJT today
What is the story of McCabes testimony in Dec. 2017?
Was that closed or was that a public hearing?
This is a key question. Is there any way to know or look back at what he testified to?
At that hearing is supposedly when McCabe said;
“Deputy Director McCabe testified before the Committee in December 2017 that no surveillance warrant would have been sought from the FISC without the Steele dossier information,”
Nunes said that was his testimony and that anything different would not be factual in the interview with Brett Baier.
Can that be checked out?
I believe it was a closed door hearing. So it would be classified or confidential, not sure how that works.
It’s also been reported it was taped testimony. Ruh Roh
James Kalstrom noted the players purgered themselves in federal court giving false testimony to a federal judge to get the FISA warrants approved. I think that route is perhaps the primary goal of this particular memo. And perhaps others like it. Get the process charge going and move up the ladder. You get the street dealer to reveal his sources.
