Representative Mark Meadows Discusses FISA Abuse Memo…

Representative Mark Meadows appears on Lou Dobbs last night to discuss the four-page House Intelligence Committee FISA abuse memo currently under executive branch review. The HPSCI of the Legislative Branch has created a classified work product (the memo) and is requesting executive branch declassification.
After invited (executive) review by Christopher Wray on Sunday night, and two officials on Monday, the HPSCI voted to release to the executive. The remaining executive branch (NSC, OLC, WH legal, CoS, etc.) is currently reviewing. Lou Dobbs is concerned about five FBI officials visiting the White House (w/ Chief-of-Staff Kelly).
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
It’s not clear to me if this FBI objection letter came from Wray. If not, who else has the authority to make an appeal to the president on the FBI’s behalf? If it is from Wray, what’s he up to?
He’s not doing a very good job if his staff is issuing “important” statements like this without his blessing.
It would seem that the memo exonerates President Trump in the muh Russia investigation. I say this because of what Adam Shitty declared about President Trump releasing the memo.
To paraphrase, “We cannot rely on the President to put the interests of the country above his own interests”, which leads me to believe that the memo shows that the entire Russian investigation is nothing but the witch hunt that President Trump has said it is!!!!
I think any notification that is solely attributed to “The FBI” is by default the position of the director himself.
If a notification were put out by somebody else inside the FBI it would, or should give proper reference to that individual.
Only the director could permit this to be released given the sensitivity and public outcry.
We need to support Nunes.
The “small group” of FBI, Justice, plus Clapper, Brennan, Schiff and their propaganda team, the MSNS will wage an all out attack on Nunes.
We need to support him.
Call his DC number 202-225-2523 and say “thank you.” He is doing what we hope the people we vote for will do.
Absolutely. I feel so bad for him. WH should give him more support. We all should strongly support him.
My guess is there are 20-30 perps involved in this story not just the 4 or 5 we know about right now. No ones mentioned McCain and his staff yet. Also, the top people we know about aren’t the worker bees that do all the field work. Each one of those field agents would be subject to prosecution. The staff lawyers are liable.
Did you forget about the Awan Vrothers and the 50 some people involved in that? Not to mention the Clinton Foundation.
Tired fingers…Brothers…
I’l be very surprised if the Memo is not released in full tomorrow. Probably in the AM..
We should beware of politicians and bureaucrats using “governing” as a handy excuse to justify withholding this kind of information from the public. What’s happening now is the deep state exerting maximum pressure on Gen. Kelly who is described as one of the more establishment oriented members of the Trump White House and who just might agree with the FBI and DOJ partisans that “governing” might somehow be impaired if the public realizes just how corrupt these powerful and threatening organizations actually are. There is a strong opinion within the Deep State that corruption is a natural by-product of governing and so it’s always better to keep it hidden from public view lest it undermine the credibility of government organizations.
Credibility? At this point I can’t think of a single government institution – save the Presidency – that any longer has any credibility. And I’m pretty sure that a majority of this country also feels that way, or POTUS wouldn’t have been elected in the landslide he was.
What the founding fathers would think of our bloated corrupt police state. Yet worse, what would think of the citizens clamoring for it.
Trouble is we already know the
corruption is deep. Nothing would
shock at this point.
100% Release the memo. PDJT last night.
COS Kelly can’t stop him/ has to be done.
Sunlight kills vampires, and the power of the Deep State Swamp !
Time to for such things to hit the fan. The clock has struck ZERO!
Since the FBI has such “grave concerns” about the memo, all supporting documents/material should be released at the same time as the memo. Then we’ll all know the truth.
Exactly.
Imagine not having Sundance/CTH to keep track over the last weeks and months. People who just casually watch TV ‘news’ have no idea what’s going on.
Without this site, I wouldn’t know anything…yeah, Tucker and Hannity look agitated about something, but the depth that Sundance has gone just blows the ‘news’ people away.
Thanks Sundance, you do good work.
Great work…thank you.
Were I to make and educated “guess” – based on all the information we have been able to read and hear here at CTH, I would say Wray, at the least, has been somehow compromised, and at the worst, had himself measured for a black hat. I cannot say that with any ironclad assurance, true, but having worn the weird collar of an ordained pastor for almost 32 years, and having personally witnessed the issuance of denials and outright lies and attempts to shift blame and obfuscate matters however possible all those years, I’m getting a very bad read from Wray’s behavior this week.
As Mr. Dobbs and Mr. Meadows said, Wray is the President’s man, and to be explicitly opposing the President puts all of this completely out of kilter. Others my have an opposing opinion, and the truth may lie somewhere in-between, but that little Texan voice in the back of my mind is yelling – “Be careful what you steppin’ in.” Or in other words . . .
Wray’s actions ain’t passing the “smell test.”
Smells like hardball and bats negotiation going on, it is taking a long time to release Memo… How much damage to the Dhimmi’s vs how much Dhimmi’s will give in return? The Train Wreck was a nice negotiation intimidation by violence touch, which for Trump does not work, did not work for Scalise or Paul, still it implies hardball and bats talks still ongoing. The home run speech last night means the DhimmiRats are completely screwed, they are in a lose badly – nuclear lose position as 2018 looks to be a blow out even without the Memo release.
Trump has these clowns over a barrel and is requiring the moon or else, hence the Dhimmi’s try the Truck – Train.
Dhimmi’s are caught between the rock and hard plate, Globalists won’t let them give in. Trump will release the Kraken, errrr, the Memo.
Release the memo as approved by Chairman Nunes’ committee. Let the sunshine on all the related documents. It is the best and fastest way for everyone to know the truth.
Thank you Rep Meadows for speaking up for truth.
Waiting, waiting…… Memo waiting syndrome.
The Establishment is desperate to ensure some talking head they approve of “interprets” this for those dumb deplorables. The raw data will only worry our pretty little heads.
Why is Shiffty out in front on this? Is he the best they have?
Yes. Total tool.
It is high time to release the memo. The wild fake stories by the liberals are waxing worse and worse. They wail that it was done illegally but after careful (and long) investigation, it will prove to have been done legally. Bless Nunes. 202 225 2523. Tell him he is a hero in every patriot’s eyes.
The so-called black hats are walking into a trap with the change in objections- when you start going on and on about omissions of facts, you are expected to support your argument with those omitted facts, and you can no longer obfuscate and stall about transparency. Those who have their objections will have to answer the questions about them publicly and can’t hide behind national security or privilege.
I think there is a good chance now that most of the underlying material will be declassified at some point in the coming months and made public. Schiff and others can no longer object to to doing so- they are the ones making the argument that it needs to be released in the last 2 days. I think Nunes has played them like fiddles.
