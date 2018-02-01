House Speaker Paul Ryan Discusses Memo Release Process…

Posted on February 1, 2018 by

The Memo team have done a great job utilizing the media reporting to draw in interest to the content of the House Intelligence Memo on DOJ/FBI FISA abuse.  During a joint House and Senate  leadership press conference today, Speaker Paul Ryan again clarified the process and procedures.  [Video @08:28 Prompted]

Remember, what is contained in the full story of this DOJ and FBI activity, directly strikes to the heart of the two biggest and most defended people within the Democrat party: former President Obama, and former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The media are losing their minds over this, because of the consequential nature of the facts and what they represent.

141 Responses to House Speaker Paul Ryan Discusses Memo Release Process…

  1. Paulie says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    I’m so thrilled that the good guys have more patience than I do and are playing this out correctly.

    Reply
  2. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Ok their are so many conflicting reports I’m reading at work on the wire…
    Is the memo being sent back or is it being released? If it is what was all the ruckus about then ?

    Reply
    • Eric Kennedy says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      Reply
    • Everywhereguy says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      The rJUckus has been that the Dems and anyone allied with them don’t want it released because it is SO damaging — and if it is released (which it will be) they need as many low-information people as possible to be anti-memo already before it’s even publicly available.

      Reply
      • Caius Lowell says:
        February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

        But of course, PDJT being a media-savvy POTUS, knows this and is playing up the DNC histrionics to increase interest even more…

        Reply
        • Everywhereguy says:
          February 1, 2018 at 4:30 pm

          It’s what Muhammad Ali called rope-a-dope. The Dems have been and will continue insisting that the memo distorts the underlying intelligence documents. So they themselves are adding pressure to release those underlying supporting documents, and then when they *are* released, the Dems, and even more so those criminally implicated here, are gonna wish they’d never been born.

          Reply
  3. Everywhereguy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    It’ll be very salutary, going forward, for both Dems and Reps to see that playing as fast and loose as the whole Obama administration did can ultimately backfire BIGTIME.

    Reply
  4. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Ryan seems AUTHENTICALLY on-board. I think he must truly believe he’s getting a boot taken off his neck by this. That is REALLY GOOD. WOW.

    Reply
  5. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I think the President, Nunes, Wray, et al. have played everyone… Sundance has been predicting this for quite some time.

    Reply
  6. Raffaella says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Reply
    • rmnewt says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      Exactly, for a moment consider what they are falling back on. They argue national security and specifically “sources and methods.”
      Hell, that is the problem, the FBI/DOJ used illegal methods to exploit legal and generally known sources (data collection and other INT sources). No one really needs to go into the multitude of sources to see that lying to a FISA judge or to others in order to tap sources is wrong in spirit and letter of the law.
      On top of this, the argument to not release because it violates even known sources is obstruction. The MSM and dems have that Schiff all over their faces now.

      Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      You cannot kid a kidder. Love me some Julian Assange.

      Reply
  7. StarryNights says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Don’t get wobbly – remain strong. #ReleaseTheMemo

    Reply
  8. mk10108 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Most beautiful of things. Separation of power and government doing its job.

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      Wonderful statement.

      And SO true.

      The things we learned back in grade school/middle school, playing themselves out to the benefit of all law abiding citizens.

      Beautiful to behold, indeed.

      Reply
  9. paulraven1 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Fascinating to watch the MSM desperately attempt to defend illicit secrecy, oppose oversight and block release of memo. Kind of disappointing that Ryan can’t point this out within some historical context of media’s traditional role.

    Reply
    • beach lover says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      Remember… the dossier was “shopped” to the MSM. Comey had it and tried to use it on Trump to “warn” him what was out there about him. I have no doubt Schiff and “The Turdettes” had it as well. And Now!, the FBI and all above are screaming protection for it’s use. I call, bullSchiff!

      Reply
      • Merle Marks says:
        February 1, 2018 at 4:57 pm

        Imagine…MSM NOT wanting information released…if Hillary were President and the roles reversed, they’d be screaming for it to be released….LOL

        Like

  10. Ziiggii says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    @12:07 – “I say let all of it out…”

    AYE – you goober, WE want all of it out too!
    #ReleaseTheMemo
    #ReleaseTheReferral
    #ReleaseTheDocuments
    #ReleaseTheDocs
    #WeWantSunlight

    Reply
  11. Turranos says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    I am making a big exception here: Typically, if I watch a video with Lyin’ Ryan in it, I come away not being impressed at all. On this topic and the way that he handled the questions, I was very impressed. He spoke with good authority and was not lying. Will I loosen the leash in the future, not a chance. By the way, the Turtle is and will always remain a Turtle.

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Reply
  13. MaineCoon says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    For the second time Ryan has done an excellent job of presenting and preparing the public about the process. He is very smart to present and depart the stage rather quickly. Even Mitch presented support although not substanativie since he hasn’t seen the memo.

    Yes, it’s about the process of protecting American’s civil liberties, but as we treepers know and expect it is also about the Rule of Law and holding accountable all conspirators.

    Reply
  14. Bill Petty says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Yes. It is very confusing. A cynic might think this by design. We’ve brought to the edge, but will we see the promised land? I’m holding my breath.

    Reply
    • Lurker2 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Just keep in mind that the Democrats want you to be concerned. After all we’ve gone through I’m at the point where I’m now laughing at their tactics. 🙂

      Reply
  15. sdharms says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    when the anit-aircraft fire is this strong, you are directly over an important target.

    Reply
  16. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    But, but, my narrative……………..
    adam (stuporman) schiff

    Reply
  17. Firefly says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Wow if the Dems keep this up it looks like they’re the ones who want a police state. Glad the gop is reporting on the fisa abuse rather than hide it. Glad their following the process- as the ends don’t justify the means. The FBI is acting like their unaccountable and everyone is supposed to cover for their actions.

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      Dems=Cult of Liberals=Totalitarian Feudalism.
      Of course they want a police state. Once in control, they never let go.
      This was our final chance for saving the Republic, the Constitution and Rule of Law.

      We cannot lose sight of the great internal enemy of Freedom–tyrants in power and ideologues who don’t share our love of Liberty and Rule of Law.

      MAGA

      Reply
    • Boots says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      America is *already* a virtual police state.

      copwatch.com
      photographyisnotacrime.com

      Reply
  18. paulraven1 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Ryan’s comment that the memo is not an indictment of the FBI or DOJ directly contradicts what some congressmen are saying.

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      FBI needs reforms. The culprits have destroyed FBI credibility.
      The Memo points to the culprits, not to the Bureau as a totality.

      First, we name the culprits, then prosecute.
      Second, we reform the Bureau. Obviously, even an IG is not enough to prevent criminality and corruption. This step will take DOJ to put “controls” on leadership of the Bureau.
      Things cannot just go back to what allowed this to happen. The Bureau is flawed. We see it for years in many “high profile” cases. Las Vegas, San Bernardino and many other sketchy investigations.

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        February 1, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        Other parts of the DOJ are likely highly corrupted. Like the Community Relations Service, which Obama, Holder and Lynch infected with SJWs and lefty attorneys. I need to find my old org chart which marked off other entities within DOJ which were shaky.

        Reply
  19. albrevin says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    BREAKING

    Mueller Report to find President Trump Guilty of OBSTRUCTION OF INJUSTICE

    By Maggie

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to release his long-awaited report on Russian interference in the 2016 US election. It is expected that Mueller has documented evidence leading to a charge of Obstruction of Injustice against President Donald J Trump.

    Sources have told the Times that a combination of Presidential jokes, tweets, and ridicule coupled with alleged suggestions made to known liars, overt political operatives, and leakers “unduly interfered in the conspiracy to defraud our system of government”.

    Senator John McCain spoke out forcefully against his fellow Republican. “We CAN NOT have this sort of activity! It is un-American for a sitting President to interfere with a coup attempt, especially against himself and his family and all those… hobbits., This has been crafted out for well over a year. How can a sitting President, with a straight face, fire a corrupt dishonest FBI Director who was participating in a such a brilliant frame-up? Totally interfered with the con-job. I’m with Mueller. Russia, just bomb them or something, to hell with them!”

    Ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff’s eye balls popped with glee. “Mueller has saved the conspiracy, folks. Russia interfered. Putin did it. Their KGB still exists. It’s all over the world. There are Russians posting all over the internet. Trump is Russian as are all his voters. Russia colluded. Trump colluded. Russian bots are even at CNN. Jim Acosta is Russian. So is Paul Ryan, Bob Goodlatte… Russia is ubiquitous, you know.”

    One of the key focuses of Mueller’s investigation was President Trump’s alleged thoughts that he might fire the Special Counsel. This was after it became clear that the Special Counsel investigation was launched without naming a crime and that Rod Rosenstein referenced a leaked ‘note to a teacher from ‘still-acting’ FBI Director James Comey hinting at interference. Although Comey publicly testified that he felt no pressure or interference from President Trump under oath, he is now claiming the opposite. This was subsequent to Comey making a complete ass of himself going before Congress publicly commenting about one investigation but not others.

    One senior official familiar with the matter proclaimed, “If we don’t let injustice occur at the highest levels of government then government ceases to serve the career bureaucrats that it exists to serve. This kind of interference in our faux democracy can not be tolerated.”

    A likely bullying charge that is sure to appear in Mueller’s report involves the severely hurt feelings of former Deputy Director Andy McCabe. It is likely that President Trump’s tweet disparaging McCabe’s retirement as ‘running out the clock’ caused Mr. McCabe and his wife as well as Terry McAuliffe a severe episode of IBS. This IBS detracted McCabe from further conspiratorial activities designed to prop up the Clinton/Steele dossier, causing a loss of valuable time running the fraudulent scheme.

    A senior official who refused to be named said, “I was supposed to be meeting with Andy in his office but he was in the bathroom all day for 3 days. It really took a lot of wind out of my work on the insurance policy that we were trying desperately to prop-up since the smelly Trump got elected. I just can’t do any of this data falsifying without Andy’s approval. It’s just too scary and makes all of us queasy. No way a President, especially one elected by these rubes, should be able to obstruct a bogus investigation like this. Just, damn. No way. Don’t these Wal-Mart voters know WE decide who runs this damn country!”

    Mueller’s report is also likely to reference the new salacious book Fire and Fury and cite Steve Bannon’s ‘treasonous’ references about President Trump’s son, Don Jr. “Mr. Bannon’s documented and absolutely accurate quotes provide a major substantiation for the Mueller team” said one source who shared her insight on the condition of anonymity. “I mean we all hated the guy at one point but, you know, now we’ve come to realize what a pure genious Mr Bannon really is. Not a racist or anti-semitic bone in his body anymore! Ba ha ha ha”.

    There is no precedent for the charge Obstruction of Injustice but that has not stopped Mueller. Sources say that Mueller and his team as well as a group of low-level bureaucrats called Dumbledore’s Army have been irate that a sitting President would actually attempt to halt an injustice against the American people.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions was unavailable for comment.

    Reply
  20. Tonawanda says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    I am really struggling with what is best: government transparency or government hiding?

    There must be millions of Americans agonizing over this: should the government be transparent, or should the government hide things?

    Tough, tough question.

    Reply
    • jbowen82 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Remember, when they hide information about their own misconduct, they’re doing it for our good.

      Reply
    • Turranos says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      Generally speaking, the government does not know how to be transparent or flat out refuses to be transparent. History confirms that. However, once in a while sunlight does hit the cesspool.

      Reply
    • Boots says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      The answer is found in this question: Who’s govt is it, “theirs” or ours?

      If it’s theirs, they do what Obamunist, Killery, Brenna, Clapper, Lynch, Holder, Mueller, and the rest of the treasonous pigs have done. And they hide every bit of it.

      If it’s ours, then we have a right to know what those we elected to represent our interests are doing.

      Therefore, transparency is due to “we, the people”.

      Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      I’m for gummint small enough to hide under a thimble!

      Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      LOL. We should do a poll Tonawanda.

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      Problem is that high levels of hidden corruption kept in the dark has an exponential impact once it hits the light of day. A poster below stated a truth, that sadly there will always be corruption in government as the old saying goes, “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

      Over the past 8-10 years, the level of hidden corruption reach absolutely dangerous levels, to the point the very foundation of the Republic is now under threat. A Democrat administration and party actually turned major elements of the government against its opponents to cement its place in power supported by 90% of the media as well as very rich patrons. This pain is absolutely necessary at this point in time.

      Reply
    • PS says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      To paraphrase Einstein, the Government should hide as much as necessary, but no more.

      I am perfectly happy in my little bubble knowing that there are processes out there searching for terrorists cells, at home and abroad. I expect that everything I write is being archived somewhere, my phone calls are recorded, my emails are stored. I for one do not do anything out of the ordinary, other than I happen to support and vote for conservative causes, as do a sizable portion of the country. I do not expect my government to target me for my beliefs, search those archives because of my political activities or what websites I choose to visit. I do not expect my government to operate in a corrupt manner then hide under the veil of secrecy.

      I hate that we have destroyed our mass transit and plane travel systems in the name of protecting ourselves, instead of a targeted system (dare I say profiling). We used to have a reasonably priced plane system, now it takes half a day to fly anywhere, where most of it is spent sitting around waiting for what? They know I haven’t visited foreign countries, aligned with terrorists, etc.

      I hate that I can’t see what they know about me, like I can do with a credit report. Why can’t I access my email archives or phone archives, instead of having a tiny tiny amount of voicemail space with Verison? If my tax money is paying for a hard drive somewhere out there to record everything I stored in the cloud, why do I have to pay extra to these private companies to hold another copy of my data? Just admit that no one has or had any privacy, and commercialize the crap out of it.

      Reply
  21. Kenneth says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    This site is the most well written, informative, and accurate I have ever seen. I don’t know who Sundance is, but it’s almost as if he, or she, or they, can for see the future.

    Reply
    • Will says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      He’s been outed by various groups that dislike him and this site. You can find him if you really want to know. Whatever his background, however, he’s a true Patriot.

      Reply
  22. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    If you think the tension is bad for us, imagine if you were one of the black hats.

    How much of war is psychological?

    Soon they will be ripe for their downfall.

    Reply
  23. USA First! says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    There once was a memo the dems claimed was fake,

    They didn’t want it released because they knew what was at stake,

    The depth of corruption, soon all will know,

    Hillary and Obama have been indicted, don’t you know?

    The fake news network is losing their mind,

    How will they get their masters out of this bind?

    I’m holding my scorecard , giving Trump a perfect 10,

    Yes I’m elated we’re making America great again!

    Reply
  24. lastinillinois says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Oh, great, we’ve got Paul Ryan on our side – ugh.

    Why am I all of a sudden feeling less enthusiastic about ‘the memo’?

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      No worries, Ryan won’t stay in camp very long.

      Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Don’t be……as a Treeper pointed out earlier this week…..When Ryan saw his Grindr account up on the big screen over in Saudia Arabia, he’s towing the line now.

      Reply
    • George True says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      The latest false meme by the MFM is that the memo is the REPUBLICAN memo. It does not matter to the lying MFM that the decision to release the memo was voted on by the House Select Committee on Intelligence Oversight. Even though the Democrats on that committee, led by ‘Shifty’ Schiff, lost that vote, this does not somehow transform it into the ‘Republican’ memo.

      These lying crapweasels of.the MFM need to be made to pay a costly price for willingly serving as a fifth column operating in direct and coordinated support of an attempted coup d’etat against our lawfully and consttitutionally elected government.

      Reply
  25. John Rawls says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    the three-branched, bicarmel republic seems to be working.

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Reply
  27. mad GP (@madashellGP) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I’m with Wictor on this. The memo is a strategic deception. The forced recusal is real. The personnel changes/ firings are real. The delayed sentencing request is real. The IG report will be real

    Reply
    • NYGuy54 says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      I love Thomas but I differ from him. I believe this memo is a table setter. Or the appetizer for the main meal.

      Reply
      • anotherworriedmom says:
        February 1, 2018 at 5:00 pm

        Agreed. Thomas is on point for many things but I respectfully disagree with his interpretation that Mueller will be revealing the FISA abuse. The entire case against Flynn can be thrown out if it is shown that Mueller knew about the poison fruit evidence used to get an admission of wrongdoing, and if he goes forward with sentencing then it’s prosecutorial abuse. That is the reason for the delay. He knows he is boxed in and he’s stalling for time. He’s waiting to see where the memo release leads.

        Mueller was FBI Dir from 2001 – 2013. That covers F&F, Benghazi and U1. He is currently using the SC investigation as a shield to protect himself. He will drag it out until 2020 if he has to. The minute the investigation is stopped, then he can’t claim “obstruction” from any path that leads to him. Just my opinion…

        Reply
    • zimbalistjunior says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      please explain.

      Reply
  28. Angel Martin says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Amazing ! I actually like McConnell here. He had a golden opportunity to grandstand and undercut the memo or argue for delay (like Burr). But he didn’t.

    Real leadership gets people to do things better than they normally would. And that is the Trump effect here.

    Go Trump !

    Reply
  29. ALEX says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Superb job by Ryan and McConnell. Sundance couldn’t be more correct that all involved have done a great job of drawing interest on the memmo and Ryan is 100% correct this is about Civil Liberties and the role of Congress to keep an eye on this particular FISA power

    “To paraphrase and add to the famous Robert Conquest quote: any organization that does not face competition of some form or another over time becomes (a) bloated, inner-facing and controlled by a cabal of enemies to its initial purpose and (b) statist in its demeanor and ideology.

    There are certainly bad and corrupt police departments, but there is an overarching pressure on municipal and state government agencies: if they are really f…ing up their jobs and become too self-absorbed, people have the option in America to move to another city / state / suburb.

    FBI faces no such competition and as a result took its eye of the end objective and decided to get into the political racket on the side of the home team.

    Reply
  30. Davey says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Sundance, that you for keeping us all in the loop as to what is REALLY going on. My question is, WHAT’S NEXT? What SHOULD happen and what DOES happen are usually far apart. Sooo, what next?

    Reply
  31. bluegirl says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Who’s watching the watchers?

    Reply
  32. Craft Eccentric says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Isn’t it great to put names and faces to all those opposed. My fingers are chewed to the knuckles though!

    Reply
  33. nigella says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    So anyone think Wray is gonna quit?

    Reply
  34. FofBW says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    IMO, Wray has allowed himself to get wrapped up in FBI politics and can no longer be an effective change agent for PT. He will be doing himself and America a favor if he resigns.

    Reply
  35. Pam says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Reply
  36. Rick Bauer says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    The more the Dems squeal, the happier I feel!

    Reply
  37. Landslide says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Need a meme of Yoda here—-saying “Come out it will. Unredacted.” 😊

    Reply
  38. Chris says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Don’t you love how every question from the press has a snide, condescending tone to it? They are so disconnected from normal citizens, that it’s laughable. Their main goal is to drive left-wing causes/issues and to discourage any type of oversight by mainstream America.

    Reply
  39. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    We already know that numerous abuses of the FISA process occurred over a period of years. That document is public. No one paid a price (except, almost, the person who brought it to the court’s attention); they merely promised to be good from now on. No consequences=no reform of behavior.

    Reply
  40. Powered by Trump says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Ryan, indirectly, just called Schiff a scumbag.

    Reply
  41. georgiafl says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      February 1, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      I am so thankful for Don Jr. I’m almost certain he has President Trump’s ear, and that’s a benefit to all the patriots in our country. I’m sure he’s been advocating President Trump to release the memo. I know that I’ll take heat for this, but I’m not a fan of COS Kelly. I can’t explain it, but I just don’t like/trust him. Even when I see him on TV interviews, he rubs me the wrong way.

      Reply
  42. Sentient says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    For anyone who still believes in the myth of journalists trying to uncover the truth from a secretive government (“All the President’s Men”, etc.), it should seem bizarre to have a roomful of journalists calling out “questions” (accusations, really) arguing against release of information.

    Reply
  43. kriseton says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Trump has stepped aside in order to reaffirm that the Legislative Branch is a co-equal branch of our government. And that THEIR oversight of the Executive Branch is very very important to keep the balance of power between all branches co-equal. I also suspect there was Exec. misdeeds with regard to Supreme Court that will soon be exposed and/or gone that will return that branch as well to its co-equal status. Ryan & McConnell showing exactly how this is done. They have POWER back that Obama took away by abusing the system and withholding oversight. That should NEVER have happened. I am glad this is all going to be straightened out. Hopefully, new laws concerning oversight that do away with this ever happening again.

    Reply

