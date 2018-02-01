House Speaker Paul Ryan Discusses Memo Release Process…

The Memo team have done a great job utilizing the media reporting to draw in interest to the content of the House Intelligence Memo on DOJ/FBI FISA abuse. During a joint House and Senate leadership press conference today, Speaker Paul Ryan again clarified the process and procedures. [Video @08:28 Prompted]

Remember, what is contained in the full story of this DOJ and FBI activity, directly strikes to the heart of the two biggest and most defended people within the Democrat party: former President Obama, and former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The media are losing their minds over this, because of the consequential nature of the facts and what they represent.