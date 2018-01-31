Chartered Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Collides With Dump Truck in Virginia…

A Chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican congressmen headed to a GOP retreat collided with a dump truck blocking the tracks in Crozet Virginia just outside Charlottesville. One person on the truck was killed, a few of the lawmakers were injured.
(Via NBC) A chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat collided with a trash truck in Virginia Wednesday morning and left at least one person dead. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there was one confirmed fatality and one person seriously injured.
“There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff,” she said in a statement. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans to the retreat in West Virginia when it hit the truck.
“We were on our way to West Virginia and it was a sudden impact, a loud noise and everyone was jolted,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, said on MSNBC.
Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was taken to an area hospital for a reported concussion, but did not sustain a serious injury, according to a senior leadership source on the train.
A statement from Amtrak said the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.
“Two Amtrak crew members and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident,” the statement said. (read more)
I’m surprised that no one has said the magic word yet: “Russians!!!” (sarc)
Guaranteed not terrorism… here’s why.
There were three men on the truck.
If I were a jihadist, and I was planning to attack a train by blocking the tracks with a vehicle, it would make no sense to have everyone involved stay in the vehicle. I’d have my accomplices hiding in the woods with guns, or knives, or whatever, waiting to attack the victims AFTER the derailment. And if were planning on hijacking a truck, I wouldn’t be keeping the hostages alive. In an attack scenario I would therefore expect two or three dead occupants, not one For reference, the Berlin Christmas market truck attacker killed the driver of the vehicle he hijacked.
Additionally, examine the damage to the engine. Impact damage appears to be centralized to the left front side, suggesting the truck cab was not completely blocking the tracks. Damage to truck cab also suggests impact occurred to the forward third of its front right side. To me, this evidence suggests accident rather than intent. Someone intent on derailing the train would most likely have blocked the tracks completely, or attempted to ram it instead.
It’s a large truck, moving uphill, probably slowly. Based on the damage to both vehicles, the truck had either just began crossing the railroad tracks when the train approached and initiated the signal crossing warnings, and/or became stuck. I suppose it is also possible the driver realized the truck would not be able to cross the tracks before impact, and tried to back up instead. The engine should have had an operating camera, so the position and movements of the truck should be easy to clarify.
I see better evidence for an accident at this point, rather than for a deliberate act. Of course, I remain open to changing that opinion as more evidence comes out.
Keeler , your synopsis is bang on.
An error in judgement of the driver, the terrain that the tracks are on is hilly and on a long curve with trees blocking the views.
Easy to not see the train in time.
Same old, familiarity breeds contempt and in this case death & injury to the occupants of that truck.
Actually, after getting a look at the Daily Mail photos, of which there are more and of better quality, damage to the truck appears to be further back than the cab. However, I still stand by the conclusion there is more evidence of an accident than malice.
There are so many Law Makers jumping ship since Trump became elected, along with strange and unaccountable mass murders. Something is happening within the Deep State, and you would have to be a fool not to see it.
Tell me the names/background of the sanitation crew.
There were helos up and down that track.
Otherwise, #thatcat.
I’m no expert on anything of this sort, but looking at the pictures on the Daily Mail (why do they always have more/better photos than US sites?), it looks to me like the back of the trailer and the back of the cab are smashed in. Is it at all possible that the truck was on the tracks horizontally, and not “crossing?” Hoping someone has some knowledge on how this *should* look.
Well now that’s interesting. It doesn’t look to me like the truck was hit on the side, more on the front end, possibly obliquely. I too am hoping for others’ input.
How’s this: Left front corner of locomotive struck rear left corner of the compactor assembly (i.e. truck was very nearly out of the way, but not quite enough.). The impact sheared the compactor off the truck bed and the compactor was driven forwards into the back of the truck cab causing most of the visible truck damage.
There where two engines on the train the one you see at the crossing is the rear engine. The front crash end is way down the track.
Another thought.
The train occupants were not a load of rocks. There’s some intelligence amongst those folks, and probably suspicous cats as well. Smoking gun would probably be at the forefront of Thought
But no alarm called out publicly by them of ill intent possibility. Just going on their merry way to their destination. Wouldn’t happen under an attack, I’d bet
See here: “Apparently we have hit a large DUMPTRUCK”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/31/january-31st-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-377/comment-page-6/#comment-4941308
No mention of a garbage truck in this early CBN report: big difference to me in “dumptruck” and “garbage truck.”
Does this debris look the same as the debris in later photos? This looks more like construction trash to me, later photos show garbage bags & a whole lot more. Is this a different location?
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DU4tnt_XkAAJ-K_?format=jpg
If the truck was not on the paved road because the “train crossing” arms were set in the down position, then the truck would have had to driven on the grass to access the tracks…..hmmm?
That is one hell of a coincidence.
wait for it…
The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!
How does a truck get stuck between rails if it’s crossing the rails at a 90 degree angle to the rails?
LikeLiked by 1 person
surely the SURROUNDING AREAS will be carefully combed-over, as part of the investigation.
awfully “coincidental”, if you ask me.
Just heard on the radio that Capitol Police got out of the train and surrounded it with guns drawn… I’m thinking your suggestion is likely
Also, FBI is at the scene along with NTSB officials…
Good … the FBI is there … how convenient.
Bill Kristol needs to get a hormone check-up. He’s unbalanced.
hormone check-up hahahaha!
He’s one of the smart guys? How in the world is that something to make jokes about? I’m sure the families of the dead and injured could use a laugh.
Poor Bill Kristol, still inconsolable. So much losing, he can’t take any more.
Crash happened at 11:20.
Suspicious Cat should replace Christopher Wray as the Director of FBI.
I’m thinking that about now, Bill Priestap is looking much like the cat.
We may have to put out a search for a suitably suspicious mate because one suspicious cat isn’t enough for all this nonsense.
I hope the “garbage” was not high level contaminated. Anybody wonder why they see no FBI jackets at a train wreck involving 200 congressmen?
Twitter does a lousy job displaying the time zone of the poster — he DID NOT tweet prior to the accident. This misinfo is gaining traction, unfortunately.
Do you follow his twitter feed? Just curious how you would know exactly what time he sent that (I sure wouldn’t lol)
Per SD, “a dump truck blocking the tracks” was impacted by the train.
I googled the weight of a dump truck vs. tractor trailer vs. full size car (see stats below).
Dump truck averages 36 tons (how much more loaded? 5, 10, ?? tons)
Loaded garbage trucks ~25 tons
Loaded tractor trailer ~40 tons
A loaded dump truck would weigh MORE than 40 tons.
Certainly one of — if not the worst – vehicles to impact head-on is a loaded dump truck.
What are the odds that an Amtrak train chartered by the GOP Republican congressmen impacts a loaded dump truck, which arguably could be labeled the most legal vehicle on the road.
SC.
“Charter buses weigh an average of 20 tons, while fire trucks can range from 19 to 30 tons, according to PennDOT and a loaded garbage truck can weigh 25 tons. A loaded state plow truck weighs about 28 tons, cement trucks average 33 tons, dump trucks average 36 tons and a loaded tractor-trailer averages 40 tons.”
“Long-haul trucks and their contents can weigh 80,000 pounds. However, the shorter wheelbase of garbage and recycling trucks results in a much lower legal weight — usually around 51,000 pounds. Since these trucks weigh about 33,000 pounds empty, they have a legal payload of about nine tons.”
“The legal weight for an eighteen wheeler is 80,000 lbs. [40 tons].[ 36287 kg Canadian] That is without any oversize or overweight permits. In comparison, the average automobile weighs over somewhere around 5,000 lbs. The average length of an eighteen wheeler varies greatly depending on the type of cab they are driving.”
“Compact cars (Honda Civic) should weigh between 3,000 to 4,500 pounds. Midsize cars (Ford Taurus) usually weigh between 4,500 pounds to 5,500 pounds. Full size cars (Mercedes S Class) average between 5000 and 6000 pounds.”
Was the dead driver Paddock? He does get around.
Don’t Republicans know any better than go in a group anywhere for a while until this nation is under the lock and key of patriotic law and order. Think of that baseball game with Scalise shot. We are very, very lucky that many more (crucial) Republicans were not taken out.
No groups. Wake up and take care.
