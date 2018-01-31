Chartered Train Carrying Republican Lawmakers Collides With Dump Truck in Virginia…

A Chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican congressmen headed to a GOP retreat collided with a dump truck blocking the tracks in Crozet Virginia just outside Charlottesville. One person on the truck was killed, a few of the lawmakers were injured.

“There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff,” she said in a statement. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

( Via NBC ) A chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat collided with a trash truck in Virginia Wednesday morning and left at least one person dead. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said there was one confirmed fatality and one person seriously injured.

The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans to the retreat in West Virginia when it hit the truck.

“We were on our way to West Virginia and it was a sudden impact, a loud noise and everyone was jolted,” Rep. Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, said on MSNBC.

Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota was taken to an area hospital for a reported concussion, but did not sustain a serious injury, according to a senior leadership source on the train.

A statement from Amtrak said the crash happened at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.

“Two Amtrak crew members and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident,” the statement said. (read more)