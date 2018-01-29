Representative Lee Zeldin Shreds Adam Schiff’s Disingenuous Press Conference – Special Session of the House…

After representative Adam Schiff ran to the microphones to decry the lack of GOP support for releasing his ‘minority memo’, congressman Lee Zeldin shares the back-story. Adam Schiff wouldn’t even allow the intelligence committee to see Schiff’s ‘minority memo’, yet he was demanding they vote to declassify it. WATCH:



Representative Zeldin asks President Trump to quickly review and release the memo; and for the entire congress to declassify the underlying supportive documents. The latter request, declassification of underlying documentation, will create massive heartburn within Democrat leadership because it reveals the severity of politicization within the DOJ and FBI.

There is the full special session of the House with remarks by all House Members:

