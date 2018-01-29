Representative Lee Zeldin Shreds Adam Schiff’s Disingenuous Press Conference – Special Session of the House…

After representative Adam Schiff ran to the microphones to decry the lack of GOP support for releasing his ‘minority memo’, congressman Lee Zeldin shares the back-story. Adam Schiff wouldn’t even allow the intelligence committee to see Schiff’s ‘minority memo’, yet he was demanding they vote to declassify it. WATCH:
Representative Zeldin asks President Trump to quickly review and release the memo; and for the entire congress to declassify the underlying supportive documents. The latter request, declassification of underlying documentation, will create massive heartburn within Democrat leadership because it reveals the severity of politicization within the DOJ and FBI.
There is the full special session of the House with remarks by all House Members:
demoncrats are scared Schiffless
The Lion has made another kill. The buzzards are circling.
Chris Hays from NBC doesn’t know the process. I think Schumer is also acting like Schiff.
They have to play dumb to keep up their charade! The fact that the new push from the Republican House Members is for the underlying documentation that Rep. Nunes used to write his memo to be made public has to be scaring the MSM, Democrats, Deep State, Barry and his minions etc. to death 💀! As much as they will try to discredit the memo, they will play right into the hands of the House Republicans. The truth is absolutely on our side. Evil cannot survive when it is completely exposed to sunlight!
Interesting that Schiff failed to mention that the Dems failed to offer to show the memo to the entire House, like Nunes did. No wonder they voted not to allow it to be released.
Pay attention. They voted unanimously to release the dimwit memo, after it goes through the same process at the republican memo.
How do “everyday dems” who believe President Trump was put in office by the Russians hear about all of this? The media will just ignore it. All I have read or heard all evening is that the republicans are releasing a memo they wrote , approved only by Republicans, not based in fact, to take focus off of Mueller probe. How does the rest of America- those people who are not treepers- learn the truth?
And THAT is the $64,000 question! WIll there be enough overwhelming evidence that even CNN, MSNBC, WaPo, and NYT will have to cover it or will it, like every other Democratic scandal of the last quarter century, be portrayed as a partisan witch hunt and roundly dismissed by the chattering classes?
I am praying this time is different but I have to admit that I am not holding out a lot of hope that the Fifth Column will suddenly crack and start doing their job!
Found this over at The_Donald. If any of them were watching CNN tonight, they got to see Pelosi have a meltdown. HAHAHAHAHA!!!
Most don’t want to know on the liberal side. Let’s be honest. Anybody that would latch themselves onto the Russian meme, and that’s just what it is to them, is willfully blocking out any suspension of belief or disbelief. Every liberal I know is so far gone they ain’t coming back very far.
I hope Schiff leaks it like he leaks everything else.
Then goes to jail.
Wonder if a false flag will occur to distract the sheeple.
