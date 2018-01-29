Imagine You are Not a Politician, Yet You are Running For The Presidency…

Imagine that despite your always knowing the DC swamp was deep (dangerous and full of terrors), corrupt, and generally horrible, you decided to do it anyway. You “just had to”.

Imagine you have spent years thinking about it; thinking about every angle within it; thinking and talking to people who know almost everything about it, well, from their perspective anyway; and ultimately you decided to do it.

Imagine that even though you knew it was bad, it wasn’t until you actually began running that you discovered the depth of the corrupt nature with it. –SEE HERE– You see things in the campaign you never expected; things no-one ever talked about.

One of the most alarming aspects of the *new knowledge* is discovering that the top-tier of the national intelligence apparatus has a political agenda you never thought about before.

Imagine yourself, a very successful business person, coming to the realization that the intelligence apparatus could, indeed was, weaponized against you. You fall back on your past experience with hostile organizations as your reference point having to contemplate that parts of the United States Government institutions would likely begin to conspire against you.

Imagine yourself having to deal with a weaponized intelligence community. Then, as time progresses, you begin to see those concerns are not imaginings – but they actually begin to surface.

Re-read this October 2016 speech with ‘new eyes’:

[…] For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat. […] This is not simply another 4-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government. The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry. The political establishment has brought about the destruction of our factories and our jobs, as they flee to Mexico, China and other countries throughout the world. Our just-announced jobs numbers are anemic, and our gross domestic product, or GDP, is barely above one percent. Workers in the United States, were making less than they were almost 20 years ago – and yet they are working harder. It’s a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities. […] This is a struggle for the survival of our nation. This election will determine whether we are a free nation, or whether we have only the illusion of Democracy but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests rigging the system. This is not just conspiracy but reality, and you and I know it. […] They control the Department of Justice, and they even clandestinely meet with the Attorney General of the United States – in the back of her airplane, while on the runway – for 39 minutes – to most likely discuss her reappointment in a Clinton Administration just prior to the Attorney General making a decision over whether or not to prosecute Hillary Clinton. Likewise, they have corrupted the Director of the FBI to the point at which stories are already saying the great men and women who work for the FBI are embarrassed and ashamed to what he’s done to one of our great institutions. Hillary Clinton is guilty of all of the things that Director Comey stated at his press conference and Congressional hearings, and far more – and yet he let her off the hook, while others lives are being destroyed for far less. This is a conspiracy against you, the American people. (link)

Knowing what you know now, those words from October 13th, 2016, rally in West Palm Beach Florida most certainly hold a different resonance today, no?

Who can anyone turn to when the very institutions created to preserve liberty are intentionally utilized to eliminate the most basic of liberties: the right to choose our own government.

Imagine you are a candidate for the office of the presidency and you realize your political campaign is a very real existential threat to the system. As you begin to accept this reality you have to think entirely different now.

These people are political enemies.

As troubling as it is to accept, you have to face the reality of a weaponized intelligence community aligned against you; and a professional political class who will deny it exists.

The system, including the media, are now in synergy to eliminate the threat you represent.

Imagine, as time goes on, you realize this weaponized system is not going to go away. You begin to think about how to work around it, from your only reference points in dealing with hostile institutions. Approaches you know from business experience, become references.

Thankfully, you have a man, an intelligence officer, General Mike Flynn, who can rightly explain the capability of the intelligence apparatus. Yet even he cannot adequately describe how it is weaponized. Imagine yourself having to deal with this issue.

You are running for the Presidency, yet you have to accept a complete and incomprehensible inability to trust the U.S. intelligence community. You realize that, absent of your ability to coax individuals to change behavior inside the organization, it may be entirely necessary to build a parallel system that you can trust.

The nomination was tough, but you won.

It is within the general election when you really discover the scale of political alignment referenced as the ‘Deep Administrative State’.

Somehow, through grit, work and a relentless effort – your campaign overcomes many obstacles and a key part of the electorate are sharp enough to understand the bigger issues.

You win the election.

But as people celebrate around you, you know this is not the summit.

When dawn breaks, November 9th, 2016, everyone will begin to see what you already know; the summit is still a long way off. Those adverse interests are not going to accept the disruption. Well, not willingly anyway.

As everyone else cheers, maybe you don’t quite enjoy the same victory because you sense what is to come…

Then, at a critical juncture, a key player within the established system, who is not OK with what’s going on, comes to you and confirms your worst suspicions. –SEE HERE–

The apparatus of the IC is weaponized against you; and it’s worse than you thought.

However, despite the sheer scale of the opposition, and the people aligned against you, you have won the election – and thankfully that same key internal *whistle-blower* has a plan.

He too has been thinking.

Imagine the broad outline of a parallel intelligence system. A system that might only be temporary in nature, but feasibly could be trusted. A system that might overcome the challenge inherent from the domestic enemies embedded inside the current one.

While a politically weaponized intelligence apparatus is targeting/watching you… perhaps your parallel system might just be able to watch the watchers.

If you can imagine such a system, you’ll note the needs: established infrastructure close to completion, or at least in a solid phase of current utility. A safe system, a reasonable distance away from the threat; held and operated by people who have, or would have, a self-interest -a motive- to help you. Also a human intelligence network, contacts with people -who know people- and must also have ability to operate the parallel system.

Normal allies, at least the historic perspective of ‘allies’ as known to us outside the system, could not be used. The “Five Eyes” intelligence allies would be useless, because the embedded IC opposition would quickly discover the networking. They are, after all, an international intelligence community; and share a generally common ideology.

No, you would need a ‘new’ system.

Something outside current systems, yet mirroring the technological capability.

And all of this must take place in such a fashion as no-one would ever suspect it taking place. Yet, you don’t want to hide it, because that’s ultimately the easiest way for the adverse IC enemy to discover it.

That’s what you’d need.

Now, consider:

I know, it’s a mind-blowing exercise to fathom…. but why not?

As we consider this, basic frames of reference are questioned. Do your own work, your own analysis, apply your own reasoned logic. You, we, all of us, have all just recently began to understand the scale of the corruption within the U.S. intelligence apparatus, specifically the DOJ and FBI.

What if we had known it back in November of 2016?

How would we understand all of the intelligence events from November 2016 though today if we knew the scale of the Justice Department weaponization, back then. We have the benefit of hindsight to overlay against current events.

Do not trust me, nor expect me to convince you. Something about this has just struck me as deliberate for over eight months – for multiple reasons. So use your own knowledge, and put down an actual or mental timeline back to January 20th, 2017 (Inauguration day), and look/think carefully about what transpired. Who visited where, when, and how.

Look at who visits the White House, early on in the administration. Think about what you know of those visits and your reference points. Many citations will follow:

Look at what actions were taken, in the specific area, to secure any adverse entity away from discovering the intent of a possible parallel construct. –SEE HERE– Saudi Arabia Arrests 11 Princes, including Alwaleed.

Look at times and dates when specific people travel to the same specific area:

Understand that a parallel system means creating new alliances. Any entity aligned with the current adversary, or former administration, cannot be trusted. –SEE HERE– Qatar, financial epicenter of the Muslim Brotherhood, ally with the Obama administration, no longer considered a geopolitical ally; and completely isolated amid the Gulf States.

Then we have Canada, Australia and New Zealand, normally friendly allies, being exceptionally combative to an incoming administration –SEE HERE– and adding to the mix, the United Kingdom being more of an ideological adversary than geopolitical ally –SEE HERE– oh, there’s that Five Eyes reference again.

When you begin to question prior assumptions, some overseas visits by administration officials, emissaries or unofficial officials, take on new meaning. Visits seemed random. But maybe not –SEE HERE– Jared Kushner making unannounced visits to Saudi Arabia.

With a new nexus established, things continue for a long time; a very long while. All the while Deep-State Black Hats have absolutely no idea they are being watched.

Perhaps seemingly random or innocuous events take on a different dimension. –SEE HERE– Vice-President Mike Pence Travels to Egypt, Jordan and Israel.

Without context, things just don’t make sense.

The media are perplexed –SEE HERE– Headline: “Mike Pence visit to region serves no purpose“, ie. it doesn’t make sense.

However, with context, things, the timing of things, not only begins to make sense, but changes the entire landscape of what was previously thought. –SEE HERE– House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes travel to Saudi Arabia.

That’s Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes innocuously in the background.

While everyone was recently waiting on the memo….

Toured Saudi Arabia’s Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology to learn about its efforts to defeat terrorism and other threats in the Middle East. https://t.co/mdP657Kx6r pic.twitter.com/HuIX0dWRS4 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 24, 2018

And waiting on the #ReleaseTheMemo…

#Saudi Ambassador to US Prince Khalid Bin Salman joins US congressional delegation headed by House Speaker Ryan as it visits the Global Center For Combatting Extremist Ideology, @Etidal https://t.co/TZEqoVATXR — Fahad Nazer (@fanazer) January 25, 2018

The history of interactions begins to shape a new understanding:

Maybe, just maybe, the ‘Intelligence Orb’ that everyone enjoyed was real.

Only ‘real’ in a way it just wasn’t thought of before:

Then again, what if the Orb, the new Saudi counter-extremism intelligence hub, is not technically *theirs* after all…

What if that Saudi Intelligence Orb (hub) is actually ours, or at least, maybe, we are leasing and equipping it for use… for a while…

…While our White Hat team (CIA-Pompeo, NSA-Rogers) modified the intel-hub’s operational use, to monitor and catch the Black Hat team.

Although this is simply just a citation of various events, with a rather different take on what they might possibly mean, it could, possibly, change the entire dynamic of what has been happening.

Did you think two years ago that FBI officials would actually be spying on political opposition? Did you fathom a year ago that the FBI, actual agents inside the FBI, might have been intentionally conspiring to help Hillary Clinton escape legal jeopardy?

Did you know the FBI were withholding evidence, lying to courts, using burner phones to communicate; hiring contract agents and giving them access to NSA and FBI counterintelligence databases to conduct domestic political spying operations?

Could you fathom the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI purchasing opposition research from Hillary Clinton, pitching it to FISA Courts as evidence; and working with their allies in the media by leaking information to place intentionally false material within their stories?

Were you previously ever able to imagine people within the Justice Department making demands of congressional oversight to see evidence of their own corruption in advance of accountability? …and the media making out congress as the bad-guy in that dynamic?

No? Don’t feel bad. Me neither.

I mean, seriously?

So my entire set of “reasonable assumptions” is considerably different now and I don’t dismiss possibilities that actually have a basis-in-fact that might explain what has taken place as the other side of the intelligence apparatus fights back against this jaw-dropping intelligence corruption.

