President Trump Hosts Bilateral Meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May…

U.S. President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Against the backdrop of increasing discoveries surrounding the U.K. involvement in undermining the candidacy of Donald Trump; and against the left-wing U.K. political forces consistently highlighting criticism of President Trump; the reality is the U.K. is now in a position of economic vulnerability and needs favorable financial outcomes from President Trump.

As such, Prime Minister May is in a tenuous position and hoping the U.S. President will be magnanimous in his forgiveness of the past two years of scheming, ankle-biting and very public criticism. The scale of President Trump’s leverage over Prime Minister May is very visible in their dialogue and body language.

Right now the U.K. needs American economic help and POTUS Trump. Almost nothing has worked in their economic benefit since they made the conscious decision to take a position of adversarialism. If the U.K. doesn’t knock off the nonsense President Trump will stand aside and watch them suffer. Theresa May knows this is her reality.

T-Rex is enjoying the art of the deal, having flashbacks to corporate life, remembering the power of holding all the leverage while witnessing an apex predator circling his prey. Cohn and McMaster well understand the play…

WHITE HOUSE: President Donald J. Trump met today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom. The President and Prime Minister discussed joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and other jihadist terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq.

They discussed the importance of confronting Iran’s destructive behavior across the Middle East and fundamental flaws in the Iran nuclear deal. The leaders committed to expanded trade between the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as how the two countries can work together to ensure all nations engage in fair and reciprocal trade practices.

The two leaders also discussed plans for a working visit to London in the coming months and affirmed the “special relationship” between the two countries is stronger than ever. (Link)

