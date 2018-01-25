President Trump Hosts Bilateral Meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May…

U.S. President Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Against the backdrop of increasing discoveries surrounding the U.K. involvement in undermining the candidacy of Donald Trump; and against the left-wing U.K. political forces consistently highlighting criticism of President Trump; the reality is the U.K. is now in a position of economic vulnerability and needs favorable financial outcomes from President Trump.
As such, Prime Minister May is in a tenuous position and hoping the U.S. President will be magnanimous in his forgiveness of the past two years of scheming, ankle-biting and very public criticism. The scale of President Trump’s leverage over Prime Minister May is very visible in their dialogue and body language.
Right now the U.K. needs American economic help and POTUS Trump. Almost nothing has worked in their economic benefit since they made the conscious decision to take a position of adversarialism. If the U.K. doesn’t knock off the nonsense President Trump will stand aside and watch them suffer. Theresa May knows this is her reality.
T-Rex is enjoying the art of the deal, having flashbacks to corporate life, remembering the power of holding all the leverage while witnessing an apex predator circling his prey. Cohn and McMaster well understand the play…
WHITE HOUSE: President Donald J. Trump met today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom. The President and Prime Minister discussed joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and other jihadist terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq.
They discussed the importance of confronting Iran’s destructive behavior across the Middle East and fundamental flaws in the Iran nuclear deal. The leaders committed to expanded trade between the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as how the two countries can work together to ensure all nations engage in fair and reciprocal trade practices.
The two leaders also discussed plans for a working visit to London in the coming months and affirmed the “special relationship” between the two countries is stronger than ever. (Link)
Ha. I swear you could see the thought bubble over his head during the press photo op this morning “loser”
haha! I can’t blame him if isn’t too fond of her because I can’t say I am either. She’s a full throated globalist and it shows every time she opens her mouth but our president knows how to handle these people. 😉
Reagan was lucky to have Thatcher, pity that Trump doesn’t have someone similar. What a team that would make! The Brits have been backstabbers to Trump since day one, starting with Cameron.
You know things are bad when Macron is the best you have.
Or “Tessie May wants a bailout”
Sadly, she is no Margaret Thatcher.
She ought to wise up and realize that she is no match against our president.
Maganomics is beyond her ken.
Britain needs Nigel.’
It’s a really good thing I had put my coffee down.
Nice WH release regarding POTUS trip to Davos. Love the photo! Whoa!!! Marine1 thru the alps!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/american-switzerland-president-trump-goes-davos/?utm_source=ods&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=1600d
The Alps are breathtaking and taking the Glacier Express (in the summer) was down right scary! The picture doesn’t do it justice.
Short vid of Marine One landing in Davos. Prestty (scary).
FTA: As such, Prime Minister May is in a tenuous position and hoping the U.S. President will be magnanimous in his forgiveness of the past two years of scheming, ankle-biting and very public criticism.
She can ‘hope’ ’til the cows come home, but she gambled at POTUS’ expense and lost. Now she rightfully will receive the consequences of her actions, her mouth, the London Mayor’s mouth, the retraction of the invite….
Can’t play with MAGA, Master Negotiator, Winner Trump, you shouldn’t have gotten in the ring with him.
Payback’s a b*^&$
He made a huge effort very early on. He finally had the “I wish them luck” state of mind and moved on. They arent on the train and we dont have brakes. If she wants in, she has to get her country going the right direction and catch up.
So true Gil. IMO I think she has totally missed the boat. She blew it on the Brexit. She’ll never be on the Trump Train. Missed that too. Blown it all around. Sad. Used to be a great country.
Gil – “They’re not on the train & we don’t have brakes.” ROTFLMAO
Comey only wishes his quotes were that good.
Well done, Treeper 🇺🇸👍
Maybe She’ll give up the dirt on the Dumbo regime asking them to bug Trump tower.
PDJT already knows the dirt. That’s the leverage….and she knows PDJT knows. How stupid could she have been this past year, but then again her coddling of the muzzies is just another example of her stupidity.
He probably will be magnanimous. And then he’s going to own her
It will be VERY easy to close Trade Deals with President Trump.
Just show him how they M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Yep. She isn’t Churchill that’s for sure
She isn’t even Chamberlain.
May is a complete sellout to the Muslims hoping they’ll kill her last.
Great Britain has endured thumps in the head from their Islamic population which should have woken them up decades ago…1400 years of Islamic conquest/expansionism is simply too difficult to understand, it seems…as a European society they have greased the skids to their own demise.
European culture and its descendants brought modern civilization to the world…Islam only death, destruction and totalitarianism.
Long live the Queen.
I go between deep sadness over what’s coming to Great Britain, especially to the children and unbelievable anger over the men’s surrender to the Muslims.
Globalism has driven Europe to the brink of extermination. It denies truth and reality for the fantasy of one world government. The globalist elites buy out national leadership for the promise of a place at the table. They are wolves. They will first destroy their supporters. Their henchman, the mad mullahs, will see to it. Euroweenie leaders will not get to be the last sheep eaten. They will be the first.
They are promised a place at the table…the mistake they misidentify is their failure to define just what that place is…
Which is roasted with an apple in their mouths and stuffed with cornmeal and giblets.
Meanwhile, the damage is done….to the rest of us.
If the Brits don’t do her first for her treachery to Britain
Bromides and platitudes. And very noisy cameras.
Trump stronger than ever and gaining Big Momentum. May weakening and clinging to power by a thread. Brits should now beg him to visit London! Love the rock star status he enjoys at Davis, only growing around the world. Only Trump could do this, a great leader and a good man. Never prouder to be an American.
LikeLiked by 12 people
A strong message that resonates and he doesn’t back down.
No need for lies and underhanded globalist supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has to deal with Theresa May because she is the elected representative of our friends the English people.
I have met thousands of English visiting the USA and what I always hear is we (the American people) are nothing like the Media in the UK describe us. We are nice, and so friendly, etc. etc.
They have the same propaganda to deal with that we do. The MSM is global and full of crap. Brits exceptionally nice people and a lot of fun. I prefer thinking of them instead of Theresa May and her stupid games.
When O’Dumbo was our President, I would cringe every time he visited another country. Maybe the Brits are doing the same.
The average British person is like the average American. They just want to live their lives in peace. It’s our governments that are the problem.
Actually, they don’t even have the right to elect the Prime Minister. They’re elected by Parliament.
She has backstabbed President Trump along with her own citizens. I hope the pressure our President applies is enough to get her to follow through on Brexit and allow citizens to regain their sovereignty. Our government is not the only one full of corruption.
He should demand the dirt on Dumbo bugging Trump Tower.
I’m a Brit. I agree Trump has massive leverage over our weak PM. The trouble is May has always been anti-Brexit and is using her anti-Trump messaging to sabotage a successful Brexit. I don’t believe she cares if the atrocious behaviour towards President Trump continues as it will bring her closer into alignment with the Eurocrats overseeing the demise of the EU – that way her crony future lies.
I am appalled by our political classes. President Trump has been received more warmly by the Islamic World at the Riyadh summit than P44. His trade, economic and diplomatic doctrine is paying off spectacularly. Yet somehow, our leaders are ignoring the reality of his success, accusing him of Islamophobia and siding with the mad mullahs of Iran against the people rebelling over there. Madness – this is a deeply shameful period in our history.
Islamophobia: A word crafted by devious Muslims for a condition more accurately known as “sanity”.
Islamophilia a word that describes Britain’s government and news.
Whether it describes native Brits or not depends solely upon whether they can think or must be led to think, since their speech is not free.
“overseeing the demise of the EU – that way her crony future lies.”
So true. But these people are not Britain. They’re barely even Brits any more.
Britain died when it opened up immigration from all of its former colonies in the 60s. In India alone their are over 500 million Islamics. The demographics in the U.K. have been stood on their head with the massive migration from the colonies like India and Pakistan. WASP Englishmen will soon be another footnote in the history of the world wide Jihad as England becomes dominated by Moslems and Sharia Law.
I find it interesting that there was not a single word about ISIS. Yes, I know it is an economic summit, but from 2012-2016 ISIS was almost always talked about when the UK leader and President met. Why no mention of ISIS ? Because ISIS has been degraded thanks to DJT. I hate the amnesty for DACA- and feel betrayed as a DJT and Angel Mom supporter. I do like that ISIS has been deteriorated thanks thanks to DJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who said anything about Amnesty for DACA? I must have missed that.
He is willing to bargain, but holds ALL the cards. He is asking for much, and is voicing support for the Dreamers. They’re a dream all right, but if granted citizenship they will be revealed as Nightmares, as shown by their aggressive entitlement demands.
Frankly, the only thing they are “entitled” to, is deportation. Trump can offer Green Card legalization on good behavior, delayed citizenship, another DACA extension, or nothing at all. But to get what he wants thru the Senate he will have to throw the Dems a bone.
If the Dreamers were not so influenced by Globalists, Democrats, and Soros their position might be considered differently. Where is their gratitude for the bounties that America offers?
All that ,to say this,
” I hate the amnesty for DACA- and feel betrayed as a DJT and Angel Mom supporter.”
Yup.
ISIS was a big topic being mentioned often whenever May and Trump met previously.
Now that PresidentTrump’s leadership has nearly wiped out ISIS Britain does not want bring ISIS up simply because praising PDJT’s very successful leadership about ISIS is NOT what they want to do.
Ocb2020,
You can’t always get what you want.
I hate that DACA and Nightmares ever were allowed to stay.
Every dollar and every effort on the Nightmare’s behalf right from the start constitutes
AIDING AND ABETTING and ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT of FEDERAL crime.
Name me even one US-citizen juvenile who having broken Federal Law, that has Congress or the President
1)discussing huge funding for him and
2) discussing get-him-off-scott-free legislation and
3) discussing rewarding him
such that the federal-law breaking juvenile can CONTINUE his lawbreaking?
Even one?
You cannot. And they are millions.
The law they broke at the time they broke it had zero reference to age of aliens illegally crossing our border. None.
And the law that the Congress has broken for years and President is discussing as a possibility,
namely their aiding and abetting federal crimes and accessories after the fact to federal crimes
Is at the heart of these discussions.
Law and order, folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trade, trade, trade………………..get out of the EU…………life will be so much better.
Have some fun. Go see what Q is saying.
https://qcodefag.github.io/
POTUS is actually becoming a rock star. Seriously.
So you mean to say that they have isolated themselves and need us since they decided to take the #brexit route?
Not even close.
Brexit would have been the U.K. golden ticket to massive economic wealth if carried through simply and directly. Now, they are mired in economic muck and investment quicksand because they were too tenuous in their approach….. which is exactly what the left-wing euro-centric schemers planned on.
It never made any sense from the start.
Nigel Farage succeeds in Trumpian fashion, Brexit succeeds, and then Nigel runs away, allowing the equivalent of Hillary Clinton (Theresa May) to run and become Prime Minister.
A pure, openly anti-Brexit, globalist, Marxist psychopath. An Ellsworth Toohey type.
It made no sense at all.
From that moment, the moment Theresa May came into the picture, it was over. She reminds me of the character Gollum in a Tolkien film I saw as a child. She is repulsive, in her words, in her body language, in her presentation and appearance. Repulsive.
As I said from the beginning, the way to conclude “Brexit” is to hold a ceremony, down at the Thames River. Take the EU contract, light it on fire, throw it in the Thames.
Ta-da.
It’s over.
That’s all they have to do. Britain is a sovereign nation. They don’t need anyone’s permission to do squat.
The entire EU was a fraud perpetrated on the people of Europe, and as with any contract, if there was not full disclosure, that contract is null and void.
Yep. We should have left on the 27th June and reverted to WTO rules. However our entire political class has betrayed us over the last 30 years, chief among them Blair.The country is now fckd. The future of the US hangs entirely upon whether Trump gets his second term. Otherwise you will end up in a similar situation as us…on the slippery road to a multicultural, mongrol race.
You probably will go with this too,SD knows what he is talking about,
” Trump told CNBC on Thursday that he would consider joining the massive deal between 11 Pacific nations if the terms were improved.
“I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal. The deal was terrible. The way it was structured was terrible,” he said during a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “
FTA: Commitment to work together on key national security challenges
No wonder May looks subdued, sheepish. Had a little chit chat about GCHQ, 5 Eyes, Steele, stuff like that — not to mention that dossier.
Bet POTUS gave her a firsthand comeuppance. Well deserved tongue lashing.
Now, May, this is how the security challenges are going to be handled in the future…
President Trump to PM May:
We’ve taken the same approach to our National Security Partners that we took to Immigration: MERIT-BASED opportunity.
When Steele and his MI-X Co-Conspirators have been extradited, we resume discussions on how you will Reform British Intelligence Agencies to PROVE we can trust them as a PARTNER to receive FINDINGS from our NSA data.
Your ability to search it is DEAD.
Team Trump, Team America, deep in the belly of the Beast. I love it
“Team Trump, Team America, deep in the belly of the Beast. I love it”
_________________
Like Aliens (a.k.a. Alien part II).
Use the grenade launcher, straight into the belly of the ‘queen’, and evacuate.
Fast forward to 3:20
Trump’s got her by the pu$$y!
Teresa sweetness believes identifying muslim imports who want to kill us and destroy our society, as all Koran believers must, is “unhelpful”. Britain’s muslim population will eventually destroy it culturally, Teresa doesn’t care, it must be a desired outcome.
Once muslims reach 3% of the population the snare is set…at 10% it springs and 15% the end is historically defineable.
Which is why we Brexiteers are furious. This woman should never have been PM. She and her rabidly pro-EU nutjobs seem intent on destroying the UK. It’s a real disaster. We should never have been in this ridiculous position.
Very true and very sad.
I was born in the Uk, but have lived in Australia for over 60 years. I have always followed the UK political scene and I can tell you that May is no Thatcher. Unfortunately for them, many British have always had a resentment toward the U.S. which, I think mainly stems from a bit of jealousy. They do understand the position they are in but don’t want to see how POTUS Trump can help them out. In other words, they are being foolish in the extreme.
Like Australia, (and the U.S. for that matter), left-wing ideologues have gained positions of power and influence in the UK and the press are biased to the extreme. Many in the UK and Australia can only hope for their Trump to come.
Colin, Canada too, but sadly there is only one PDJT.
I was born and grew up in Scotland. B.C. Is now my home.
IMO PDJT is a saviour ( at least for now.) for all that is good.
We must marginalize the media your ABC our CBC the BBC..all three are utter scum..
PDJT started the fake news theme, we must carry the torch and mock them at every opportunity.
Hi Dekester. Totally agree with regards to ABC, BBC etc. I do not watch any news/opinion program from any of them. I get enough biased nonsense from the Murdoch press which is slightly better than some.
He took her down a couple of pegs, sometimes that has to be done. Trump is really a great leader.
Not her, or the citizens.You’re blaming the wrong people.
Where do you think the model of our deep state came from exactly ?
Their deep state has been running since the City of London corp. was chartered 700 years ago,
might even be longer, but since then I know for fact.
King,Queen, or prime minister, it doesn’t matter,the levers of power are held by them.
There is nothing new about the NWO or deep state, its the Old World Order rebranded.
There is a much, much bigger picture here.The OWO wants serfdom back with
no middle class.Seems to be getting there here and in the UK.
Over regulation, over taxation,lost property rights,agenda 21,gobull warming.
The common theme is plain.
Interesting, Winston….
I am thinking along the lines of the lust for power, influence and riches being a motivating factor behind some human behaviour……(sp…haha)….
I am reminded of “Felt”….
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/29/mark-felt-the-man-who-brought-down-nixon-peter-landesman
In the old days when ever we had trouble with the United Kingdom we would threaten to invade Canada. Good Times.
