Senator Ron Johnson Claims FBI “Informant” Has Information About Secret DOJ/FBI Meetings…

Senator Ron Johnson, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has been investigating FBI activity surrounding the Clinton email investigation.

Tonight during an appearance on Fox News, Senator Johnson claimed to have an FBI informant who has information about secret 'off-site' meetings between high-level FBI and DOJ officials.

Earlier today Senator Johnson released copies of text messages (full pdf below) between DOJ/FBI attorney Lisa Page and FBI Lead Investigator Peter Strzok which indicated the FBI agent saw no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and was reluctant to join the Special Counsel Robert Mueller team because “there’s no big there there.”

(Via Chuck Ross) […] In an interview with WISN-Milwaukee radio host Jay Weber, Johnson read aloud a May 19, 2017 text that Strzok sent to Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer and his mistress. Strzok wrote: “You and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern that there’s no big there there.” “In other words, Peter Strzok, who was the FBI deputy assistant director of the counterintelligence division, the man who had a plan to do something because he just couldn’t abide Donald Trump being president, is saying that his gut sense is that there’s no big there there when it comes to the Mueller special counsel investigation,” he said. The text message was included in 400 pages of text messages exchanged between Strzok and Page. Lawmakers have started reviewing the trove of documents for evidence of anti-Trump and pro-Clinton bias. (link)

