Super-MAGAnomic-Winning: Apple Inc Gives $2,500 Bonus, Announces $350 Billion U.S. Investment, Hires 20,000…

Hear that sound?… It started way off in the distance during Q1 last year… After Trump’s MAGAnomic tax plan passed, the distant rumble grew louder… yet MSM still refused to heart it…. It’s now a roar of thundering U.S. corporations rushing back into the U.S. to participate in the MAGAnomic resurgence. The latest addition, Apple Inc.
President Trump is carrying out a very simple economic policy that is entirely against the grain of the past four decades. He called it, his words: America First. President Trump refused to accept their term: “A Service Driven Economy”. He gave the economic financial class the middle finger. He said, openly: ‘Not on my watch’; right to their faces. Trump’s political and economic opposition hate him, H.A.T.E H.I.M. He doesn’t care…
By sheer will, if necessary, POTUS Trump will NOT allow generations of Americans to be robbed by economic usurpation. His message was clear “America First”; non-compliant companies would be called out by name. He did. Massive corporations are now coming to heel based on POTUS Trump’s single-minded determination and focus to put American economic patriotism the front and center policy of U.S. economic policy. Deal With IT.
(CNBC) Apple on Wednesday made a slew of announcements about its investment in and contribution to the U.S. economy in part because of the new tax law.
The headline from Apple is that it will make a $350 billion “contribution” to the U.S. economy over the next five years, although it’s unclear exactly how the company came to that number.The company also promised to create 20,000 new jobs and open a new campus.
It said it expects to pay about $38 billion in taxes for the horde of cash it plans to bring back to the United States. This implies it will repatriate virtually all of its $250 billion in overseas cash.
Apple also said it will spend over $30 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years. About $10 billion in capital expenditures will be investments in U.S. data centers, the company said.
Apple added that it will spend $5 billion as part of an innovation fund, up from the $1 billion CEO Tim Cook announced last year on CNBC’s “Mad Money.”
The job creation will include direct employment and also suppliers and its app business, which it had already planned to grow substantially (app developers earned $26.5 billion in 2017.) The new campus will focus on customer support. (more)
It’s only just begun.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
A kiss for luck and Change we’re on our way
Change, where did that come from
Dr David… it is an excited utterance from deep in your heart …CHANGE is what you wanted and now it is here ; )
😁
I still miss that beautiful voice of hers….sigh.🎶🎶
No one has every come close. No one.
Haven’t you heard? All this economic good news is because of the boy from Kenya. http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/A/APFN_US_TRUMP_ONE_YEAR_ECONOMY?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT
We should demand that they explain ‘how’ he did it…exactly.
Hahaha! Wheatietoo, you are a person after mine own heart! 🙂
It’s kinda like on Shark Tank….they want to know WHERE the idea came for their inspiration for their product.
Once we get enough of these companies to bring jobs back, the hammer will come down on NAFTA and China. China, Mexico, and Canada will either play fair or be screwed.
NAFTA as we have known it, is already dead.
One of the most important points about what is happening, if not THE most important point, is that President Donald Trump is converting us back from the “service industry” economy into one that is a real manufacturing, producing economy. Many people don’t realize how Wall Street and the Democrats were perfectly happy to let us decline into a Starbucks, gas station, McDonald’s lifestyle while we shuttered plants and factories – building nothing.
This changeover is critical – because if we can’t build things – we can’t survive economically. We become a third-rate country (and notice I said third-rate, not third-world).
The reason why we won WWll was because we were able to quickly convert our factories into producing war machines and materials. That ability is still needed today – if we’re to be strong and survive.
I’m about America surviving. So are the #MAGA people. God Bless President Donald J. Trump, and how precious is life that we’ve lived to see this day.
ladypenquin, a most excellent post; full of wisdom. Thank you for sharing.
Yes, exactly.
Manufacturing is like a ‘force multiplier’ in the economic engine of a country.
You get hundreds, thousands, of other business activities that sprout up from manufacturing.
Housing demand fuels home construction and renovation of existing homes.
Auto sales improve.
Restaurants and clothing shops see increases in sales.
Manufacturing causes positive ripples in all directions.
LadyP…i’m Not sure it isn’t Third World. I just viewed a video taken along several miles along the San Ana River, north of Costa Mesa and it was non-stop homeless/squatter tents. It looked exactly like a 3rd world country. Appalling!
H W Bush and G W Bush were both globalists. They were little different from the Democrats in exporting U.S. manufacturing facilities and jobs. It wasn’t just Democrats. the GOPe despises Trump.
The reason why we won WWll was because we were able to quickly convert our factories into producing war machines and materials. That ability is still needed today – if we’re to be strong and survive.
THIS!!!
Truck tariffs take effect if nafta terminates, and that explains why truck mag is coming back home .
Yeah… but I want it DEAD dead. NO twitching.
I just came across this article in the WSJ. Just let that number sink in for a minute. THAT’S how much money Apple alone has offshore… Astonishing, actually.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-to-pay-38-billion-in-repatriation-tax-plans-new-u-s-campus-1516215419
When even the WSJ presents an overall positive spin on the economics that is a good sign indeed.
Trumponomics is not hard to understand. It is the rejection of Rubinomics. I’ve been explaining to people for years how quickly this could be turned around, based almost entirely on things that I heard Donald Trump say when interviewed on the Michael Savage radio show. I wrote a series of articles about it, including one about this exact scenario with Apple two and a half years ago. It’s almost like I could see the future. (I could, it was Donald Trump! 😉😉😉😉). It makes me so happy to see this actually happening. We are going to make America great again. No, scratch that. We are in the process of making America great again. https://www.theburningplatform.com/2015/06/16/the-fruit-company/
By the way, I wrote that the night that Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president. I had never written online articles, but I was so excited I had to do something
I read your site
Great link!
You know what Trump had, that nobody else had – even SCIENTISTS?
Disbelief.
He didn’t believe any of the FAKE JUNK IDEAS that this ENTIRE PLANET was operating under.
What’s even more ASTOUNDING is that so many people DID believe the junk.
Wolf, they were junk. President Trump just never bought into the phoney bologna. I used to hear him on the radio in 2011, and it made me never give up hope that things could get better, because I knew there was a guy out there who had the resources and the talents and the resolve to get elected and actually get something done. That’s an impressive man. A very impressive man
It’s been a concerted, coordinated effort to dumb-down the American People.
Leftist indoctrination through our schools, the media and the entertainment industry.
They used to teach Basic Economics in public schools.
It was part of the required curricula.
But when Jimmy Carter created the Dept of Education…the dumbing down began.
Businesses and Corporations were demonized and vilified, in tv shows and movies.
They still are.
But the general population is too dumbed down to realize…when you chase off those ‘evil’ corporations, you chase off Jobs, too.
The great Global Warming Hoax was a part of it.
Blame manufacturing for ‘destroying the planet’, so then it’s okay if that evil factory is closed down.
If it weren’t for Trump changing things so fast, the conspiracy would not be uncovered fast enough to see it. But he’s changing things so fast, their hands are basically still in the cookie jar.
Jimmy Carter is still ALIVE – and yet it’s now clear that he wasn’t simply a weak President who didn’t understand how to deal with the Soviets – he was a frigging Soviet dupe. He has no clue, and he was as good as brainwashed.
Frankly, it’s just plain scary.
“We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”
Remember when Zero44 said that?
He said it more than once.
It sent chills up my spine when I heard that.
He got elected because they had finally created a population of dumbed-down sheep, who would fall for his hollow rhetoric and lies.
Wow. Yeah, he did say a few very scary things, and that was one of them.
Yes, if we can avoid the disaster of the Democrats taking the House in 2018 and then filing articles of impeachment which they surely will.
Trump said so many times during the campaign…” It’s is going to happen so fast your head is going to spin”… He was right.
Reports say $2-3 trillion parked overseas by American companies, but that is just an estimate. I suspect it is more like $6 trillion, all of which may now be transferred into the US for investment here. Pay the reduced tax and bring it in. What’s more, add in individuals and family cash, and Reuters estimated we are talking about $32 trillion stored offshore, primarily for tax reasons. That’s CASH or its equivalent, folks, assets that can be liquidated and transferred to the US by wire, tomorrow, to invest in US businesses.
I’ll say it again. 6% GDP growth in 2018.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-offshore-wealth/super-rich-hold-32-trillion-in-offshore-havens-idUSBRE86L03U20120722
More than one headline today was “apple to pay 38 billion in taxes!”. Its beyond peanuts and stated, 250 billion comes back, plus investment in people and places. Im glad apple jumped on board.
Whats China saying?
LikeLiked by 10 people
38 Billion is 2/3 of the total revenue of the fortune 100 company where I am employed. This is a mind boggling amount of money just on taxes.
I also read recently where U.S. oil production is up to 10 million barrels a day and will be at 11 million barrels a day (matching the largest producer in the world: Russia) by 2019 and that is nothing compared to the amount of natural gas being produced (All the liquified natural gas import terminals along the gulf coast are turning to export terminals). This will all be accomplished before we even get started tapping into ANWR in Alaska, one of the largest known deposits of oil in US (10 billion barrels = 27 years at 1 million barrels per day).
If this keeps going, Trump may just be able to MAGA and pay for the foolishness (I mean debt) of the last 8 years. I would call that a MAGA definition of success. Making USA resources; natural and human, productive again. What is not to like about that! What a concept.
Winning!
Globalism…meets…America First!
Our President laid out an inviting banquet table of economic prosperity and said…”Welcome, come on in and pull up a chair.”
He knows how to be a gracious host.
And he knows what is attractive to the captains of industry, because he has been one.
He also knows that you can accomplish more with Incentives…than you can accomplish with force.
Like a Boss!
Like a Genius BOSS !
Here in CA, we are having a bizarro economy! Walmart prices way up, gas due to taxes, min wage went up and immediately the hike was passed on to us. My kiddos swim lessons just went up due to tax liability and min wage. Jerry brown and dems just hate success I think.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m so sorry, Gil, that you’re having to live under such draconian oppression.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’ve taken to drawing up a big list of necessities then driving all the way to So. Orange County for a monthly shopping trip.
That’s like…back in frontier days, when you had to travel a long ways to ‘go to town’.
Sorry you’re having to suffer through this, Ad Rem.
Progressives screw up everything.
Yeah….you’re right!
Theres a lot like that here. Horse ranches and people near deserts and low mountains. Gotta drive for a big load. Now if you see Ad Rem and me running around looking like Laura Ingalls, we need some help asap!
LOLOL!!! (Pa-a-a-a-a!)
Ad, ive got a super center and small walmart, plus costco. And if those dont work, I can drive an extra city or 2 over to another one. I have heard that competition angle. They have an issue with leaving old walmarts for new build and no one to take over the old space , but its not their building at that point.
The unfairness might just be the lack of employee unions to fill their pockets.
OTOH….we have a great new Costco. They abandoned the first one, and built a new one twice the size just behind the old one last year.. The only problem with Costco is the limited variety of products.
What’s happening with the old Costco building? They’re using it as a storage lot for new Nissan cars and trucks…I kid you not.
I used to live in SoCal. Escaped 12 years ago and moved to VA. Yeah, the Dems are working to kill this state too, but it’s way better than Mexifornia. If you can, I advise moving out. It’s not going to get better.
Miss the weather, but not much else.
Alas…..we’re tethered here ’til the daughter and her husband decide to move. I’m not giving up on watching my 3 y/o grandson grow up. 😦
We are here til mr gil retires. Not 20 years, but a while. And my mother wants to see her grandson too, she doesnt travel.
Hello Ad rem – I think I know where you live because I’ve shopped at that big new Costco. If it’s the one I am thinking of (by my in-laws) you have some pretty good shopping in the area compared to me up in Los Angeles proper. And the beach isn’t too far away either.
Gil: Don’t you like communism? Because that’s what you and I are paying for with the taxes, fees, licenses, permits, certificates and other forms of “revenue” that our CA poiticians extort from us. It’s all good, though, because CA is a sanctuary state and we welcome illegal immigrants, under-treated psychiatric patients, drug addicts, gang members, terrorists and so forth. On the other hand, my two dogs are licensed in LA at $20/year/dog, after providing proof of vaccination, which costs another $150, or whatever the vet is charging these days.
Don’t forget the poor little pedophiles they release to friendly neighborhood safe houses or one of your local “secretly subsidized” motels. Grrrrr…..
LikeLike
it is apparent that the economy is changing (for the better) and the attitude of the public is more up beat.
I just came out of a nine year demise where all my money went to attorneys, and my diet was beans and rice for a majority of my meals.
Jerry Brown is heading outta town .
Nancy,and Diane are on the ropes
Make Ca Red again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Brown is an absolute Moron. I am in Cali– gas prices hiked from the gas tax, You are right 16.00 for a beef tenderloin ( used to be about 7.00) but the most important job to Brown is slamming President Trump’s success !
There’s something very odd about globalism.
It’s not good for the planet.
It SAYS that it is, but it seems to do the exact opposite, destroying everything it touches.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now who is it that likes to use such Orwellian opposite-speak?
Oh yeah…the Left.
Globalism sprang up from the Leftists not wanting to live with the policies that they force on us.
Raise taxes, raise the minimum wage, heap on piles of burdensome regulations…who did this?
The Dems, doing the bidding of their leftist big donors.
Then, the Dems openly extolled the virtues of “investing in struggling countries”…translation: Offshoring Jobs.
Middle class hardest hit.
They didn’t care.
They did this on purpose.
The Dems claim to be “progressive”…but that is just opposite-speak to cloak their regressive policies.
Do you suppose Apple (like many others) is now seeing the Trump writing on the wall for the next 7 years? You know what? The stable genius of Trump foresaw that profits “trump” ideology for all of these companies. How blessed we are to have not only a genius in the White House, but a man who does what he says he will do and convinces everyone of it.
dissonant1: Nope. All the execs and employees at Apple will vote the straight Democrat ticket during every upcoming election.
That was PRE-TRUMP no one forgets who gives them money ; )
Refresh my memory, folks. Remember early in his Presidency, POTUS invited all the big tech CEOs to a meeting to be part of a board to advise the Administration on updating the technology of the Government and they all introduced themselves, etc. Then shortly thereafter they got into a snit about something and after several dramatically and publically resigned the Board was dissolved. Wasn’t the Apple guy reluctantly there, a look of contempt throughout the meeting? Or, am I thinking of someone else?
Yep that was him. Glad he thinks he’s special. Cook is a manager. Jobs was an innovator.
Cook is no Jobs, never will be.
Even liberal-led companies will soon recognize the folly of last-to-the-party … or sucking hind you-know-what.
Absolutely awesome. What a president. What an administration.
MAGA, baby, MAGA!
My father, eight grade education, 1st generation American-born (Greek) was able to build anything. I grew up loving watching construction, any kind. I think that’s why I understand and have such a soft spot for Donald Trump – he is a builder and he has the same feeling in his blood as some of us have had. We’re builders – builders are optimistic, they see the future, they don’t settle for less. This is who this great man is.
He wants to build America up. The fascist/globalists wanted to tear it down – and have been doing so for decades. Once people see real revitalization taking place in their cities they’ll understand. This isn’t going to be fake Obama signs from his Stimulus. Remember those green “recovery” signs plastered everywhere and showing nothing…
I read an article when he was still a candidate where the writer remarked, being a builder elevates Trump above all other candidates, bc builders are visionaries.
Elegant understanding!
What makes me giggle at night ? When I think of all the SWAMP members proclaiming how insane it was to THINK that a business man could run the country….”Unheard of” they cried ! preposterous ! Touched in the head ! Delusional !
and yet here we are…. in Trumpland, USA.
for the most part; building new structures is constructive, hence construction.
The quality of construction and the lack of it during Barry’s run was urban blight at best.
Hopefully quality construction will rise again, but it won’t be soon. Most of those who did it are out of business, and the video game generation could care less.
Sad!
Fascist / Globalists. Exactly! I encourage anyone to read Hayek (or look at history) to understand how socialism and controlled economies invariably lead to fascism and totalitarianism. Alternatively, private initiative, private investment, and Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” of the marketplace reflect and lead to an increase in individual freedom and prosperity. Trump understands this. So very few intellectuals do, and so very few corporatists want to deal with competition when they can pay the government to shut it down.
Sounds pretty damn simple for PDJT to tell CONgress my tax policy brought in the $38B and I want 20 of it for $20B worth of American jobs and material. You are stlll $18B ahead than if you’d never listened to me. Plus, there is even more coming I!
Just paid for the wall. And Mexico will pay it back!
President Trump is the best President ever. I love this!!! What’s it called again? Oh yeah, WINNING!!!!!
⭐️⭐️⭐️
“We will make America WEALTHY again. And we will make America GREAT AGAIN!”
– Donald J Trump
Apple just has to reach $194 a share it will be the first trillion dollar company and it won’t be the only one under Trump’s watch! MAGA!!
‘Like, with a magic wand or something?’
Obama was a stooge, he was put where he was put, for 8 years. For 8 years America stopped. Mr. Redistribution.
God has saved us. That is how big this is.
There’s the money for the wall and border security!!! Our President is a genius. WINNING!
Those that run these massive corporations aren’t stupid, nor are the stockholders. Yeah, they may lean left politically, but profit always “trumps” ideology with these people
And who knows the real reasons the major corporations have become social justice warriors. We always wondered why they made business decisions that pissed off half the country
Well, read Sundances expose of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, & the extortion of all the major corporations by a radical weaponized government doesn’t seem far fetched
But yeah, MAGA is the new top dog, & it’s beginning to wind it’s way through the mindset of our economic movers & shakers
The trickle down in every aspect is going to be awesome
Dang, are those ‘Trickle Down’ bonuses?!!
The Democrats Will Live To Regret the Day That Not One Single Democrat Voted In Favor Of the Tax Reform Bill!
Folks everything right now is just noise! The Democrats are DEAD and they realize it. Every single day that goes by more and more incredible economic news is coming out.
The coming months leading up to mid-terms will be spectacular!
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Choo Choo, Baby!!
The greatest MORON of them all and a National Treasure is Nancy Pelosi! Her Armageddon and Crumbs will be on every tv and radio ad next year!
Great tweets, flep, great finds. Thanks!
Great news! I had an argument lately with 6 family members who denied that companies were coming back to the US. It was me against 6 and I knew I was right.
Planning yet to take the lumps out?
On his show tonight, Jim Cramer compared Apple’s plans to the post WW2 Marshall plan, in terms of the amount of $$ that will be invested in the US. He also said that he much preferred to have Apple and the private sector spending $$ on the economy over the government. AND, he gave a great deal of credit to the President. Poor Jim (who is basically a lib, but believes in the free market); no more invitations to fancy NYC cocktail parties. Reluctantly, I give him credit for honesty.
He is a lib at heart, but even he knows that the economic sabotage over the past decade was a farce. We now have $11 TRILLION more dollars in debt than we did that we will have to figure out how to make interest payments on. Thank God for giving us Trump at this time in history.
Government “money” is nothing more than taxpayer monies or, because the government can take on debt, it’s really fake money they’re spending. Printed money, taking it from Peter to pay Paul, but it’s not really growing the economy, only growing the government.
When businesses spend money it’s real money flowing into the economy.
Top 15 Offshore Money Companies
That was in 2013 add an additional 20 % to those numbers.
Looks like Apple is repatriating $250 billion based on the tax liability reported. In 2013, none of these companies would have wanted the Kenyan imposter to know how much they really held offshore. So maybe we need a whole number multiplier as opposed to a fraction. 🙂
The headline from Apple is that it will make a $350 billion “contribution” to the U.S. economy over the next five years, although it’s unclear exactly how the company came to that number. Five years future profits>
Trump has a plan using this repatriated money committed by company and what project they have committed to for the Invest In America Infrastructure Plan. He did this before being elected!
I love all the MAGA winning! One thing that does concern me is how we will pay interest on $20T when long term interest rates return to normal. Every 1% increase in rates equal $200B in additional interest payments. If long term rates return to their average, that is about $600B more in interest per year.
What do you folks think? I mean, we can only hope that the increase in the number of tax paying workers, and the reduction in entitlement recipients will help to create a budget surplus which can go against the debt and pay it down over time.
The train station at the end of this whole presidency is the Federal Reserve.
If there is 3 Trillion offshore, Apple just announced that 9% of it is coming back in one swell foop!
“Indefinitely invested earnings aren’t making their way back to the United States anytime soon, which lets them off the hook for taxes and thus fatten after-tax profits.”
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2017/aug/03/donald-trump/are-there-over-4-trillion-untaxed-corporate-earnin/
Was just going to post this. Here’s a link that the local TV station ran on this groundbreaking ceremony that happened today.
http://www.ktvn.com/story/35355984/apple-announces-data-center-expansion-buys-downtown-reno-lot2
Downtown Reno, along with the area outside of Reno where Tesla is building their large battery manufacturing plant are Free Trade Zones, where items can be shipped in, or shipped out, to international locations without paying duties or storage taxes; which may be why Reno is attracting a lot of firms that had considered California.
Also, no state income tax.
CNN: THAT”S not groundbreaking, WE”RE groundbreaking
I’m happy for Pat Buchanan who has spent the last two decades or more talking about America First. The abuse he suffered for his stance (racist; nazi, etc.) was unrelenting. Now he’s vindicated by DJT and I hope he goes to bed every night grinning like the Cheshire Cat. He deserves it.
Death of the West, the first Pat Buchanan book I ever read, has more to do with my political beliefs than anything I’ve read since. I recommend it to all. Pat was way ahead of his time. Great man
“They” created a fake popular wisdom against Buchanan. But it was nothing of the kind. It was the world’s biggest seeded echo chamber of foolish intellectuals puffing each other up, while they themselves were LED (or rather MISLED) by pied pipers of the left. Throw in a few cultural Marxist initiators and fake first followers, and VOILA – a FAKE consensus forms.
I always thought people were ganging up on Buchanan with the media chorus tipped against him. But I didn’t SEE how it worked. Now I realize how punditry, experts, and the whole layer of convincers and influencers were misled and brainwashed. Buchanan didn’t go along. He was RESISTANT to what was happening.
My daughter is a LEED engineer and lead construction engineer is working for a company bidding on the APPL $10B data center complex. Pre-construction phase bids now and then hopefully later construction phase.
She is not working on this bid directly as she and her husband are currently building the Facebook data center complex in the same area. Des Moines, IA, central Iowa.
Microsoft is also building a new data center in the same general area.
Data center people like central USA for location. low taxes, low cost utilities, good workers for lower pay than other areas. location on key continental internet trunk lines east-west, and north-south.
Being a LEED engineer, the FB data centers all all designed to be ecologically and energy efficient in many ways.
PS. Does she believe in human caused global warming? No. But LEED design helps anyway for efficiency.
There’s nothing wrong with shaving a few million kwh off a company’s electric bill. As an investor, I expect that sort of thing. (I do not expect, nor do I appreciate, management BS about carbon footprint reduction and diversity is our strength. Just do your damn jobs and make me money!)
I simply cannot wait for our great president to kill NAFTA, then work out an even handed deal with China.
In case some here are not aware, our greatest President Lincoln presided over a Republican Party whose policies were rooted in the notion of high tariffs to protect domestic labor from British competition.
My question is will the populace see it before November, have my doubts with the garbage coming out of the MSM.
Don’t get me wrong as I see PDJT like I saw Reagan but have my doubts that he is fighting.
Ask these democrat crossover Trump voters if they see it. This is 180 degrees from the lies the MSM is trying to feed us on a daily basis.
Just curious if anyone beside me has had this question fall upon them. If the successes keep piling up what is to stop TPTB from collapsing the economy around October 1 to swing the election to the communist scum and negate the progress POTUS has made. Remember there are trillions of $$$ at stake. Lay it on me!!
RICO Prosecutions all summer long.
President Trump keeps on winning for the American people !!! Nancy polosi and chuck schummer and Maxine waters keep crying and gritting there teeth!!!! They know President Trump is chosen to lead this country into more victories!!!!!
I wonder if someone is tracking all of these corporate promises and then 6 months out, 1 year out, 2 years out, will report on what exactly they actually did.
WINNING! https://youtu.be/Ex2r86G0sdc
MAGAONOMICS is the way forward. It is vital that this sapling develops hearty roots and continues to grow at an exponential rate. It is what will save this country and perhaps the world.
The only downside is the President’s foes become more desperate. The media is unhinged. Yes I know they always have been to a degree but now they are bats*** crazy. They exhibit the behavior of a cornered animal. I pray Trump’s security team stays on the top of their game. These media elites are sick and unfortunately there’s no cure for what they have.
Now you’ve got James Woods quoting you … bats*** crazy!
Paradigm Shift. We lived chained to a slogan (change) for eight years and nothing. Now we a simple policy of Americans first, we make our own change.
That’s the crazy part. What DJT is doing is not rocket science by any stretch. It is common sense economic strategy, that any working person could lay out in a discussion at the local diner. It’s just that DJT was the only one with the conviction and courage to lay it on the table, and then follow through when elected.
On the first day Congress reconvenes in January 2019, President Trump should announce a bill TERMINATING the Reduced Tax-Rate Repatriation deal, effective July 1st.
That’s what we call adding ACCELERANT to a ROCKETING ECONOMY.
Trump has demonstrated to all Americans that the reason manufacturing jobs left is because of our legislative actions. He’s exposed the truth to everyone. No politician will dare try to ship jobs overseas again under the guise of transforming our country into a service economy. The Democrats can kiss goodbye to the Rust Belt.
This falls under “does a bear shit in the woods”? If a huge chunk of the population does not read/hear about this success then it will not matter come November. So this will be a race in how fast the good results are experienced which will over ride the fake news.
But if “the storm” arrives then even the fake news will have to report it and that will collapse the dems. I hope.
Prediction: 80% of America First reindustrialization and economic growth will be in Red States.
Only an idiot would invest in Blue States with highest-and-escalating tax rates, expanding regulatory drag, litigation piranhas, illegal sanctuaries, spiraling crime rates, welfare havens, etc.
Michigan is getting it’s share from the auto industry. I still consider them a blue state for now.
I love that picture of Trump.
It reminds me of this.
Dow: 26,115 oh my …. so many crumbs. Thank you President Trump.
