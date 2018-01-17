Super-MAGAnomic-Winning: Apple Inc Gives $2,500 Bonus, Announces $350 Billion U.S. Investment, Hires 20,000…

Hear that sound?… It started way off in the distance during Q1 last year… After Trump’s MAGAnomic tax plan passed, the distant rumble grew louder… yet MSM still refused to heart it…. It’s now a roar of thundering U.S. corporations rushing back into the U.S. to participate in the MAGAnomic resurgence. The latest addition, Apple Inc.

President Trump is carrying out a very simple economic policy that is entirely against the grain of the past four decades. He called it, his words: America First. President Trump refused to accept their term: “A Service Driven Economy”. He gave the economic financial class the middle finger. He said, openly: ‘Not on my watch’; right to their faces. Trump’s political and economic opposition hate him, H.A.T.E H.I.M. He doesn’t care…

By sheer will, if necessary, POTUS Trump will NOT allow generations of Americans to be robbed by economic usurpation. His message was clear “America First”; non-compliant companies would be called out by name. He did. Massive corporations are now coming to heel based on POTUS Trump’s single-minded determination and focus to put American economic patriotism the front and center policy of U.S. economic policy. Deal With IT.

(CNBC) Apple on Wednesday made a slew of announcements about its investment in and contribution to the U.S. economy in part because of the new tax law.

The headline from Apple is that it will make a $350 billion “contribution” to the U.S. economy over the next five years, although it’s unclear exactly how the company came to that number.The company also promised to create 20,000 new jobs and open a new campus.

It said it expects to pay about $38 billion in taxes for the horde of cash it plans to bring back to the United States. This implies it will repatriate virtually all of its $250 billion in overseas cash. Apple also said it will spend over $30 billion in capital expenditures over the next five years. About $10 billion in capital expenditures will be investments in U.S. data centers, the company said. Apple added that it will spend $5 billion as part of an innovation fund, up from the $1 billion CEO Tim Cook announced last year on CNBC’s “Mad Money.” The job creation will include direct employment and also suppliers and its app business, which it had already planned to grow substantially (app developers earned $26.5 billion in 2017.) The new campus will focus on customer support. (more)

I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! https://t.co/OwXVUyLOb1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2018

Advertisements