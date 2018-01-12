Giddy Up – Friday Night Document Surprise from Office of Inspector General…

Well, well, well… here’s a surprise. Office of Inspector General has apparently begun giving Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte the 1.2 million pages of evidence from the year-long inspector general investigation into FBI and DOJ politicization:

As previously discussed, Inspector General Michael Horowitz had promised to deliver around 1.2 million pages of documents from his investigation to Chairman Bob Goodlatte on/around January 15th, 2018.

The DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs is Stephen Boyd; he’s a Trump appointment and replaced the politically corrupt Peter Kadzik (John Podesta’s pal). Boyd is the liaison between the DOJ and Congress responsible for complying with oversight requests from the Judicary Committee. Looks like Stephen Boyd delivered early.

“He who laughs last”…

The Inspector General Report into the 2016 Election and the Hillary Clinton Investigation contains 1.2 Million documents. Production date: January 15th, 2018 #RosensteinHearing pic.twitter.com/ceMWfMFpG0 — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) December 13, 2017

More from DaveNYviii today:

1) Inspector General Friday Night Surprise! pic.twitter.com/E2jtKMzvzz — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 13, 2018

2) At 5:56pm Capitol Hill Reporter Chad Pergram tweeted this out.

(He does not identify the original source of the documents)https://t.co/IlImfWSDFz pic.twitter.com/sQxrfJUmre — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 13, 2018

5) Stephen Boyd is Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs. He is the liaison between the DOJ and Congress. He is a Trump appointee that replaced Podesta's buddy Peter Kadzik. pic.twitter.com/pGDuBKytCb — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 13, 2018

9) Here is the letter from July 27th, 2017. This is the KEY LETTER.

It demands a Special Counsel and outlines Goodlatte's investigation.

The letters before it (in the above list) are the precursors. The ones after the add-ons.

PDF>https://t.co/gscpkulJ5O pic.twitter.com/t8AF7I562T — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 13, 2018

