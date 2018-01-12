Giddy Up – Friday Night Document Surprise from Office of Inspector General…

Well, well, well… here’s a surprise. Office of Inspector General has apparently begun giving Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte the 1.2 million pages of evidence from the year-long inspector general investigation into FBI and DOJ politicization:
As previously discussed, Inspector General Michael Horowitz had promised to deliver around 1.2 million pages of documents from his investigation to Chairman Bob Goodlatte on/around January 15th, 2018.
The DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs is Stephen Boyd; he’s a Trump appointment and replaced the politically corrupt Peter Kadzik (John Podesta’s pal). Boyd is the liaison between the DOJ and Congress responsible for complying with oversight requests from the Judicary Committee. Looks like Stephen Boyd delivered early.
I’s this backing up the ties with all the ppl
Involved in all the Uranium deals? What Dan Bongino talked about?
No
Uranium One is a different investment
However this is the huge investigation which strikes at FBI and DOJ
https://mobile.twitter.com/lukerosiak/status/951960053183123456
I saw this earlier….
Ted Lieu LOL……….
This guy needs to buy a clue…..
wtd, take the mobile out of link for tweet to show up like Pam’s.
Capt. Trump to bombardier: “Are we over the TARGETS , yet”. B to Capt” Yes sir and as you can see we’re taking a lot of flank” Capt T to B” Then drop the entire load on the sh*t holes”!
Twitter is having a blast with the sh*tholes……….
is there a link to the IG documents?
The Conservative Treehouse is easily the best site for Investigations of Democrat Crime
So I’m tired and this may make no sense but
were the stolen NSA hacking tools used to hack the NSA?
I do remember one day right before the general election when NSA was offline due to a hack….I have to wonder did Brennon and company steal the tools???
Yep, Crooked was supposed to be under FIB investigation, but instead Crooked and the DNC were rigging a primary election and the FIB was spying on the opposition.
Well this explains the rather strange PSA I heard on WABC this evening while listening to John Bachelor: a short talk on how the corruption of a few FBI agents casts a taint on the entire Bureau so remember, most of the agents are good men and women, or words to that effect. It was attributed to “The FBI Today” or something like that. Did anyone else hear this? Looks like they’ve been bracing for the revelation of a scandal.
