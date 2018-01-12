Giddy Up – Friday Night Document Surprise from Office of Inspector General…

Well, well, well… here’s a surprise.  Office of Inspector General has apparently begun giving Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte the 1.2 million pages of evidence from the year-long inspector general investigation into FBI and DOJ politicization:

As previously discussed, Inspector General Michael Horowitz had promised to deliver around 1.2 million pages of documents from his investigation to Chairman Bob Goodlatte on/around January 15th, 2018.

The DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs is Stephen Boyd; he’s a Trump appointment and replaced the politically corrupt Peter Kadzik (John Podesta’s pal).  Boyd is the liaison between the DOJ and Congress responsible for complying with oversight requests from the Judicary Committee.  Looks like Stephen Boyd delivered early.

“He who laughs last”…

More from DaveNYviii today:

245 Responses to Giddy Up – Friday Night Document Surprise from Office of Inspector General…

  1. tdaly14 says:
    January 12, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    I’s this backing up the ties with all the ppl
    Involved in all the Uranium deals? What Dan Bongino talked about?

    Like

    Reply
  3. LibertyONE says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Capt. Trump to bombardier: “Are we over the TARGETS , yet”. B to Capt” Yes sir and as you can see we’re taking a lot of flank” Capt T to B” Then drop the entire load on the sh*t holes”!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    is there a link to the IG documents?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Rock Eye Jack says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    The Conservative Treehouse is easily the best site for Investigations of Democrat Crime

    Like

    Reply
  6. Michael says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    So I’m tired and this may make no sense but

    were the stolen NSA hacking tools used to hack the NSA?

    Like

    Reply
    • MM says:
      January 12, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      I do remember one day right before the general election when NSA was offline due to a hack….I have to wonder did Brennon and company steal the tools???

      Like

      Reply
  7. woohoowee says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Yep, Crooked was supposed to be under FIB investigation, but instead Crooked and the DNC were rigging a primary election and the FIB was spying on the opposition.

    Like

    Reply
  8. angieunderground says:
    January 12, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Well this explains the rather strange PSA I heard on WABC this evening while listening to John Bachelor: a short talk on how the corruption of a few FBI agents casts a taint on the entire Bureau so remember, most of the agents are good men and women, or words to that effect. It was attributed to “The FBI Today” or something like that. Did anyone else hear this? Looks like they’ve been bracing for the revelation of a scandal.

    Like

    Reply
