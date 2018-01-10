Canada Increasingly Convinced POTUS Trump Will Pull Out of NAFTA…

Oh, go figure.  They re-cog-o-nized that all by themselves…

Yesterday CTH noted Princess Rainbow Sparkles was in Washington DC lobbying Washington State Representative Dave Reichert, Senator Jeff Flake, Senator Lindsey Graham, et al. Isn’t it funny how Canadian officials lobby U.S. representatives for their unique economic interests, but if a U.S. official stepped into Canada to lobby one of their members of Parliament,… yikes, heaven forbid. Foreign election conspiracy. I digress.

Reuters is reporting today that Canadian trade officials are increasingly convinced that President Trump is going to pull out of NAFTA.  The next round of negotiations is scheduled for the end of this month.  Half of the Canadian contingent thinks Trump will exit, the other half think the appearance of a pull-out is simply a negotiating strategy.

An official WH source “close to Trump” is attributing a statement to POTUS: “I want out”.

Ya think?  Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer at Guggenheim Partners, said “if Trump were to announce a NAFTA exit, the stock market would probably pull back by 5 percent or so, before advancing to new highs.”  He’s correct.

With the passage of the recent tax bill U.S. corporate tax rates which includes the immediate capital investment expense write-offs’, if President Trump was to pull us out of NAFTA there would be a significant number of U.S. companies in Mexico and Canada who would immediately make plans to return to the U.S.

LONDON, Ontario (Reuters) – Canada is increasingly convinced that President Donald Trump will soon announce the United States intends to pull out of NAFTA, two government sources said on Wednesday, sending the Canadian and Mexican currencies lower and hurting stocks.

The comments cast further doubt on prospects for talks to modernize the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump has repeatedly threatened to abandon unless major changes are made.

Officials are due to hold a sixth and penultimate round of negotiations in Montreal from Jan. 23-28 as time runs out to bridge major differences.  (read more)

 

 

  1. Pam says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I truly believe POTUS wants out of NAFTA as does the people that voted for him. Just like the recent passage of the tax bill, pulling out of NAFTA would aid in more job creation in the U.S.

  2. Atticus says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Well golll-ly!
    Betcha them Canadians sure are surprised!

    • fleporeblog says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      It is absolutely disgusting to see these bastards begging our RINOs in our country. However, it will make the signature our President places on that EO that begins the six month countdown that much sweeter because he would be telling the D.C. Establishment as well as the Globalist, CoC, Big Club etc. that they can go screw themselves because America First means exactly that.

      Think about the fact that US Auto Manufacturing will be happening back in the USA 🇺🇸! States like Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania etc. will see what America was like prior to NAFTA. What you saw from Toyota and Mazda earlier today will play itself out in the states I referenced above.

      I absolutely can’t wait! This will be as good as when our President told the world to stick their Paris Accord in their a$$es!

      • Minnie says:
        January 10, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        🦁MAGA🦁

        🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:19 pm

        Every time I see, hear, read or think *Trump*, I think GENIUS!

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:29 pm

        Just one more incentive for President Trump to bring back manufacturing:

        H1-B Visa Reform under the “Comprehensive Immigration Bill”
        • Employer must pay H1-B Visa holders 100% of the total compensation that American Citizens receive for the same job. (“No slave labor” doctrine)
        • Employer must pay an H1-B Visa FEE of an additional 50% annually to fund the Apprenticeship of an American-Citizen understudy, to alleviate the qualified-citizen shortage, until the employer sends the H1-B Visa worker back to country of origin.

        Outcomes:
        • H1-B Visa workers are the most highly-qualified on the planet, with more than sufficient skills to train their Apprentice Replacements.
        • Employers praise President Trump for the Trump Tax Cuts that funded the Reindustrialization of America and the Trump Apprenticeship Program.
        • Post-NAFTA Trade Sanctions on Canada, Mexico, China and other cheaters fund the nationwide roll-out of the Trump Apprentice Program.

      • mdaush says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:34 pm

        Just think what the ovation at the College Championship game if all the Alabama fans had known about the 4000 jobs?

      • SpanglishKC says:
        January 10, 2018 at 11:15 pm

        STILL PEE SEZS ME OFF…
        When I recall how the Japanese and German goverments would insult our American car workers inferior to theirs while they subsidized their industries and our politicians sold us out… KARMA… THAT MEANS MAGA IN ENGLISH b’aitch!!!

    • Sunshine says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      Princess Rainbow Sparkles is surprised. She thinks so highly of herself although she has zero qualifications to deal with world trade issues – Just like her boss, Sock-Boy.

      The Canadian government is so entrenched in flimsy ideologies that nobody takes them seriously, and with good reason.

  3. FTWPhil says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Right in the ol’ Eh-hole!

  4. webgirlpdx says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Well…..well……a President who actually means what he says, and does it. And to think all these amateurs thought they could roll him.

  5. milktrader says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Five percent sell off would be excessive. Wouldn’t really expect more than 2-3% at most.

    • milktrader says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      To elaborate, a 5% sell off represents over 1,300 points in the DJIA. That would need to include at least one or two 500 point dips. I highly doubt those dips could sustain themselves before buyers (and algorithms) jumped in.

      Agree that we end up going higher afterwards though.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:53 pm

        Notice how President Trump’s tweet today invited the world to invest in America.

        After 30%+ gains in the stock market, won’t they be jumping in before the algorithms trigger the hedgers? (Seems like hedgers are having a very tough time whipsawing the market with all the profitability and growth drivers moving in the same direction and results consistently exceeding expectations.)

  6. Orygun says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Gee, pulling out creates more jobs for Americans. I wonder what he will do? /s

  7. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    I’m ready! But we gotta get that wall built. I laughed yesterday when PDJT told his Homeland Security Secretary that he never wanted to hear her say again it would take seven years to build the wall. He said it would take a year.” I’d do it. I’d do it under budget and on time.” You go, PDJT! Light a fire under these folks!

  8. Gil says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Where are we in negotioations? And what is the deal with the complaint to the WTO? The complaint seems like tattling just to tattle. Does the WTO have leverage over us? Im guessing no but what the heck? Their whole approach smacks of incompetence and immaturity.
    “WAHHH, make them be nice. Someone fix it for us.”

  9. TheLastDemocrat says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    AS I have commented, I think the strategy for Trump has been and will be: “sure, we can have NAFTA – if it looks like this, this, and this, including no China pass-through fraud.”

    Those positions will be broadcast, and will sound reasonable to the average American. But since they change the relation from Canada or Mexico exploiting us, there will be no big advantage for NAFTA for either of them, anymore. [I am sure NAFTA got in place in the first place because it had a bunch of sweetheart deals for congressmen.]

    Canada and Mexico will see the deal on the table, and will themselves walk away.

    This advance notice is
    1. to set people’s expectations for the eventual non-renewal
    2. help the economic shock be spread out, in Mex and CA.
    3. try to spin it to make it look like Trump ended it all, not Canada or Mexico.

    • yucki says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Sounds about right, in a nutshell.

    • Judiciary says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:10 pm

      Clinton strikes again. Wasn’t NAFTA his baby claiming its passage would mean jobs? He’s also responsible for setting North Korea on the path to nuclear capability. Thanks, Bill/sarc.

    • LBB says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      Sometimes I catch Wilburine on the financial shows like Bloomberg or Squawk box. Heard him in the last few weeks. He sure makes it sound like they are trying hard to negotiate a workable agreement. He gives all the pros & cons. What is new from the old, etc.

      It would be a NAFTA deal, but would not be original deal. Almost like you canceled , but created a new one. Some of same groundwork, but under today’s rules & needs of US.
      He does acknowledge Mexico or Canada maybe would pull out because of the new terms, but they (team) is trying to put together the best (optimal?) agreement to hand to President for him to decide if it makes the cut.

      We know our President wants out of the current bad deal, but is it salvagable ? We will find out what he decides . He may start with the 90 days notice knowing it will be tough achievement to make it acceptable.

      Ross also indicated it would be a year or more for some of the terms and logistics to get worked out (if agreement reached).

  10. starfcker says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Canada is in the same predicament we were in with Zero. No adult leadership in the room. Kevin O’Leary called this perfectly. They’re pretty much screwed no matter what they do. Not because of Trump, but because of their own inability to recognize reality. So caught up in things that don’t matter, and stone cold blind to certain things that do. Liberalism is a mental disorder

    • Angel Martin says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      O’Leary’s characterization of Baby Doc Trudeau vs Trump was: “Bambi vs Godzilla”

    • yucki says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:56 pm

      They don’t have the Electoral College. Bless our Founding Fathers for our Republic, as opposed to mob rule of a Democracy.
      With hordes of “New Canadians” block-voting in the big cities in the east, it’s all over by the time the polls close out west. It’s a disaster, heartbreaking for those of us who grew up on the border and love Canada.

      • AM says:
        January 10, 2018 at 9:11 pm

        Yes, very much so. I’m from Vermont and have Canadian relatives. I hate to see it. Canada was so much more even just 2 decades ago. It’s the tyranny of the cities right now in Canada.

      • sadsack says:
        January 10, 2018 at 9:26 pm

        Thanks yucki ! It is frightening as well as heartbreaking to see what is happening to our country. Without the Electoral College, I’m not sure how we can stop the liberals from getting in again. Ontario and Quebec together have more ‘seats’ than all of the other 8 provinces and territories combined.

        Most of the refugees Canada accepted, settled in Ontario and Quebec making the problem worse. More voters for the liberal party.

        There is no doubt in my mind that Trudeau is destroying our country.

        I prayed with some of my canadian friends throughout the US election cycle that Donald Trump would be elected your president. I truly felt that he was the last chance for the american people to save their country.

        Prayers continue to go your way. Any prayers sent our way would be greatly appreciated.

        If we lose the next election and Trudeau remains in power, I would encourage the american people to fund a wall on the canadian border.

        God bless the USA! If the US can get merit based immigration passed, maybe you will see an influx of Canadians.

        • Dekester says:
          January 10, 2018 at 9:56 pm

          In Vancouver it’s worse.

          Why does Canada’s third largest city even bother to vote. The election is declared before voting has even closed on the Westcoast.

          Interestingly though millions of intelligent Canadians are quietly rebelling. They are very inventive in circumventing the bass turds in political office.

          God bless PDJT.

          • Frog says:
            January 10, 2018 at 11:29 pm

            If Quebec vote for the Bloc, then it’s up to the West to decide.

            I can’t believe out West no one has put any effort in truly antagonizing Quebec to the point it separate. If it splits off, then Canada would be majority Conservative country.

        • sunnydaze says:
          January 10, 2018 at 11:50 pm

          Thanks for your prayers during the election, Sadsack and YES, Americans need to pray for Canada and Canadians.

          We need a neighbor we can be solid with, not a bunch of flakes.

      • Sentient says:
        January 10, 2018 at 9:50 pm

        They don’t have a First Amendment, either. They do have an Ontario Human Rights Commission making sure you don’t misgender anyone.

      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        January 10, 2018 at 11:10 pm

        I’m glad that you identified The United States as a Republic. Too many of our fake ‘journalists’ keep calling us a democracy.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:53 pm

      Your last two sentences, spot on! Thanks, star….

  11. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    So sick of different rules for other countries and the US. Canadian leadership as crooked and full of it as ours is. Liberalism destroys all it comes in contact with.

  12. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Ross Perot predicted the giant sucking sound of jobs leaving The US due to NAFTA. President Trump is bringing jobs into The US and the sound from other countries is AWWSHIIITE!

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Trump can certainly bluff in negotiations….he can also walk away from a bad deal.

    Glad POTUS-VSG belongs to us!!! 😀

    • AM says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:13 pm

      You know…I don’t Trump doesn’t bluff very much. I’ve had the audacity to believe what he says for the most part and it’s correctly predicted his behavior. The problem is the globalists aren’t used to working with people who have a completely different set of priorities. They tend to believe he’s bluffing because they don’t really even understand his goals.

  14. Turranos says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Ya Think? There are absolutely NO good reasons to stay NAFTA. This crap treaty gutted this nation. Rip it to shreds POTUS and move forward. Back in the day, I did everything possible to stop NAFTA, I lost that battle but hey, this time I get to WIN thanks to PDJT!
    NAFTA now stands for Never Again Freakin’ Treaty (for) A**wipes

  15. emet says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Both Canada and Mexico will be better off without NAFTA. And the peoples of both Nations are realizing the importance of having leaders (POTUS for example) who love their countries and have concern for working men and women, instead of rigging the government to benefit the few. More and more Canadians and Mexicans will demand to know why their governments cannot function like the Trump administration.

    • Stephen Reed says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Just drove through the Texas panhandle where big Mexican grain processing plants operate. NAFTA killed Mexican small farms by lower cost production in the USA.

      Republicans were a great party when protecting USA industry was the priority- per Lincoln.

    • Stephen Reed says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Just drove through the Texas panhandle where big Mexican grain processing plants operate. NAFTA killed Mexican small farms by lower cost production in the USA.

      Republicans were a great party when protecting USA industry was the priority- per Lincoln.

    • Coldeadhands says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:55 pm

      …and President Trump has essentially said that to every world power. He expects them to advocate for their people just as he advocates for his people.

  16. SeekerOfTruth says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    many Wall Streeters who have pushed hard for the many previous bad trade agreements are out there doing their usual sky is falling fear mongering routines.

    Also many on Wall Street want a buy-able dip because they missed much of the recent rally. Too bad. So they are trying to fear talk the market down so they can buy.

    Bottom line:
    In any NAFTA pull out the President would say and do some things to calm the market ahead of time and after the announcement made. Like say ABC companies are announcing moving to and building in USA.

    • SeekerOfTruth says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      the mechanics of Wall Street.
      1) mid-late December many people and funds sell and rotate stocks. For a number of reasons – rebalancing, tax selling,
      2) This often leads people and many funds with excess cash starting January.
      3) Many then wait for the “usual” Jan 4-10 dip and start the buying back in.
      4) It did not happen this year and so many are sitting on too much cash and afraid to put it in now and need a pullback to more safely buy back in.

      Bottom line:
      Train has left the station likely for good for qtr 1 2018 and they are trying to talk market down publicaly. While privately they are buying every little dip now.

      • wheatietoo says:
        January 10, 2018 at 9:39 pm

        The Stock Market could dip 2000 points and it still wouldn’t be down to where it was when Pres Trump was elected.
        There is like a 7000 point ‘cushion’ now, that has happened since PDJT won.

        You are right.
        It’s due for a dip…and traders are going to be looking for any excuse to help it happen.
        Hedge funders also want to see a dip; they want it real bad.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 10, 2018 at 11:07 pm

        Foreign investors have to be buying in (WAY too late) on every dip as well.

        So many disbelievers, that every Trump success draws another tranche of investment.

  17. John says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Getting the corporate tax rate down effectively removes a self imposed tariff on US domestic goods to US Consumers. Sucks to be Canada. Now they have very little of what we need since energy opened up as well.

  18. SeekerOfTruth says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    The Heartland of Canada are great people. Too bad they are run by the French Easterners.

    • Angel Martin says:
      January 10, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      There are a (very) few of us Trump fans out here on Canada’s west coast as well.

      And when I say very few.. if some of my mother’s neighbours saw my Trump MAGA hat they would probably jump from their back patios into the ocean !

    • AM says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      Actually, given a real purpose in life and a struggle for survival French Canadians aren’t that bad either (that’s half of my family). Remember the Cajun Navy? Many of those are part of the same brood that headed south. The problem is that the cosmopolitan French, particularly, have lost their way almost completely. They were so much better off without socialism and when they were bickering with the English. Now it’s Cirque du Soleil and a competition about who can take everyone else’s money quickly.

    • NYGuy54 says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      Toronto is overrun by snowflakes.

  19. Alison says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Nixing NAFTA?

    Nifty!

  20. kenneth altwies says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    NAFTA gonna get the shafta eh?

  21. Iamcat says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    I say bring those companies home! We need them!

  22. steelbreeze7 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Our president has many things on his to do list. Onward and upward Sir.

  23. Sayit2016 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    I am starting to feel bad for countries that do not have a President like ours………

  24. wheatietoo says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    NAFTA was a bad deal even if our trading partners had followed the intent of it and not cheated.

    It was poorly written.
    It allowed other countries to slip into Mexico and Canada to slide into the favorable treatment that NAFTA afforded.

    End it.
    NAFTA has destroyed lives and killed towns.
    Tear it up and let it serve as an Example of the drastic effect that a bad trade deal can have on our economy and our country as a whole.

  25. sobriquet4u says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Embrace the suck “Sparkle Boy”.

  26. nigelf says:
    January 10, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    It’s gonna suck for us up here in Canada but Go Trump Go!
    Man I wish we had someone like him up here but it would never fly…we’re too liberal and politically correct.

  27. Bert Darrell says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Let me think for a moment. I thought the Canadian representative (the one who pretends to fluently speak three languages and when she speaks two of them makes me laugh so much my ribs hurt) was trying to force LGBTQ interests into a deal that’s supposed to be about trilateral trade and commerce. What an out-of-place flake she is!

    Of interest, please notice that Sen. Flake is already internationally recognized as being easily bribed. That’s why foreign lobbyists go straight to him. And don’t get me started about Sen. Linda G. (McCain’ former butler and often maid as well). U.S. Rep. Reichert, the retiring nevertrumper, must be collecting farewell checks, I guess. The word gets around pretty quickly, doesn’t it?

  28. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Today PDJT said there may be more big accomplishments for his first year in the coming days….
    Wonder if it is going to be “Pulled out of NAFTA”?

  29. steelbreeze7 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    The agenda is huge!

  30. steelbreeze7 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Momentum is everything.

  31. StanH says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    “Princess Rainbow Sparkles” …that’s perfect.

  32. Joe says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    MAGA! I love my President! Now please add mandatory e-verify to the DACA deal and you will remain my favorite.

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      E-verify is not the ‘fool proof’ device that people think it is.

      If an illegal gives a SocSec number that is valid, then the employer has no choice but to hire them.
      Illegals have learned ways of getting SocSec numbers that will thwart E-verify.

      If we just get rid of the PC crap that prohibits an employer from Asking Questions about citizenship…then that would solve the problem, right there.

      • Gil says:
        January 10, 2018 at 9:35 pm

        You cant even ask about criminal history here in CA. You might not hire the poor parolee whos never been worth hiring to begin with…

        http://punchingbagpost.com/california-employers-cant-ask-about-criminal-background-or-salary-history/

        • wheatietoo says:
          January 10, 2018 at 9:43 pm

          Yeah, I think it’s that way everywhere, Gil.

          And then…employers can be sued for ‘allowing an unsafe work environment to exist’!

          It’s not right.
          Employers are between a rock & a hard place.

          And yet, people still demonize employers…then wonder why there are no jobs.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 10, 2018 at 11:17 pm

        Quote from Chairman Goodlatte’s website on the pending Immigration Bill:
        BIOMETRICS are coming.

        “It would provide for the construction of additional ports of entry and a full implementation of the biometric entry-exit system…”

        E-Verify is coming too, and including Border Biometrics would be a no-brainer.

        “Our bill would achieve these goals by cracking down on people who overstay their visas, by requiring employers to use the accurate and hugely successful E-Verify system to ensure that they hire only legal workers…”

        • wheatietoo says:
          January 10, 2018 at 11:25 pm

          Goodlatte is on with Shannon Bream right now, talking this up.

          It ‘sounds’ nice…but I stand by what I said about letting employers ask about a potential employee’s citizenship.

          That is simple and basic.
          It works…and doesn’t cost anything.
          That’s why the Dems/GOPe who love illegals have outlawed it.

          I’m wondering if Goodlatte has taken money from the companies who would make millions off of Biometrics and E-verify.

  33. Publius2016 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    President Trump is MAGA…Ending the giant sucking sound from our north and south will ensure it happens even faster!

  34. Bill Robbins says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    We’ll take ice hockey. They can keep curling.

  35. Ono says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    The demise of NAFTA…

    Horrible, I say Horrible!/s

    How wil all those illegals get into America if not for the NAFTA commercial trucks that drive through with a green light at the border.

    MAGA

    • Gil says:
      January 10, 2018 at 9:39 pm

      I tell ya what. I have seen a dramatic increase along the south 15 through san diego. Border patrol pulling people over and always more than a couple units. Its better than last year for sure.

  36. modsquad says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Trudeau does what he’s told by those who put him in place. He inherited his mother’s mind to go with her looks, leaving him intellectual light years behind Pierre Elliott. He believes he’s saving the world.

    There are almost no politicians in this country who understand how the world (central banking) works, an accurate representation of the populace. Short of WWIII happening on our land, or experiencing life as Venezuelans do now, nothing will wake up the Canadian people. As far as nations go, we’re autistic savants, adept at sewing wallets for the streets of Hong Kong while being blissfully ignorant that our own pocket is picked each and every day.

    If NAFTA goes, first thing that happens is Ontario loses the last remnants of the Big Three auto manufacturing. Canadians will blame GM, Ford and Trump, in that order. Then will go back to sewing wallets, smug with the knowledge they’re right.

  37. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 10, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Don’t tell Obama.
    Rumor has it President Trump’s nicknamed his Magic Wand: “Lighthizer”
    (He does resemble Luke, now doesn’t he.)

  38. Thecleaner says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    As a Canadian I cant for the life of me understand why our trade reps are trying to salvage this POS.
    Canada runs a net trade deficit with the US of $12.5 billion. The US population and economy is 10x the size of Canada. Per capita this would represent the equivalent of $125 billion US deficit if this deficit were reversed.

    https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/americas/canada

    From the Office of the US Trade Representative linked above:

    U.S.-Canada Trade Facts

    U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled an estimated $627.8 billion in 2016. Exports were $320.1 billion; imports were $307.6 billion. The U.S. goods and services trade surplus with Canada was $12.5 billion in 2016.

    As for Mexico, Canada’s trade deficit with them is more than $25 billion.

    Canada currently runs massive trade deficits with BOTH NAFTA partners. The only member country in such a position.

    So I say kill it…stat.
    Lets not let facts get in the way of a good fairy tale.

    • itswoot says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      “U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled an estimated $627.8 billion in 2016.”

      You are cherry picking the year when the U.S. had the lowest trade in goods defecit with Canada. It is the lowest amount for ANY year since 1994. Try going back to look at the deficit numbers (trade) for the years 2000 to 2008 to get a more realistic perspective over the life of the agreement.

      The bottom line is that the net effect of NAFTA has been a massive loss in the U.S. of blue collar jobs and of factories closing.

      • Thecleaner says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:53 pm

        Sorry to burst your bubble, but I can assure you your jobs aint up here.
        I didnt cherry pick anything. Those are the current numbers taken right off of your Trade Representatives website.
        The whole arguement being made is trade deficits…must fix…show it to me.

  39. itswoot says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    It’s an eye opener to see how badly out of balance the U.S. trade in goods has been with Canada and Mexico since NAFTA went into effect on January 1, 1994.

    Scroll down the page to see each year going back to 1985. Numbers in the “balance” columns are in millions of dollars.

    Canada:
    https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c1220.html

    Mexico:
    https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c2010.html

    • Thecleaner says:
      January 10, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      Your census stats conveniently leave out trade in services.
      The truth is, when US service exports are included the US runs massive trade SURPLUSSES with every single country in the western hemisphere except Nicaragua.
      Some trivia for you.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:43 pm

        You’ve completely missed the point:
        The Trump Agenda is to Reindustrialize America. That’s the ONLY agenda that counts.

        America’s Trade Deficit in Goods with Canada was $15.3 Billion for 2017 before adding December.

        Canada should have elected a Capitalist Titan instead of a Sock Mannequin… if they cared.

      • itswoot says:
        January 10, 2018 at 10:53 pm

        I read through the link you provided in your previous post.

        “Some trivia for you.”

        My gut feeling is that what your are stating as fact is more akin to creative accounting.

        • Thecleaner says:
          January 10, 2018 at 11:08 pm

          Not really. All stats available on the link provided from your government.
          The US wants to build widgets again. Thats fine, build widgets.
          But for every widget you sell us, we will have to slap a new tarriff on your tech companies, bean counters and other professional service providers to even up balance of Trade.
          You dont really think we are without recourse do you.
          We dont make widgets here so it wont affect us much if you do.
          The US is barrelling headlong into trade wars with its allies and largest suppliers of strategic resources. I for one say bring it, but Im a conservative and would shut off your Uranium , Nickel and Hydro in a heartbeat. I suspect Trudeau doesnt have the balls though.

        • wheatietoo says:
          January 10, 2018 at 11:38 pm

          This person who posts as “Thecleaner” always does these passive-aggressive posts that amount to “You’ll be sorry” whenever there is a thread about NAFTA.

          He/she did the same thing regarding TPP — “You’ll be sorry.”

          It’s why he’s here.
          He builds his thread cred on other threads to gain people’s trust, then reveals his motives on the Trade threads.

          • Thecleaner says:
            January 10, 2018 at 11:47 pm

            Im posting facts sorry if they get in the way of the bash Canada jerks who ignore facts.
            Im ashamed of my government for grovelling. I would kill this disaster in a heartbeat or call the bluff. We have weak leadership.
            The numbers are the numbers. Deal with it.

  40. America First says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Maybe this is why Rumplestiltskin aka Tom Donohue declared campaign money war today.

  41. NYGuy54 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    • Minnie says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:23 pm

      Excellent!

      Thanks for posting, NYGuy 🙂

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      I figured this would happen.
      Other countries want to keep their corporations from relocating to the US…so they will lower their Corp Rate to compete with ours.

      Our President wanted to lower ours to 15%.
      I hope Congress will see that this is what we should’ve done, and just do it.

  42. rightofb says:
    January 10, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    “Princess Rainbow Sparkles” lolz

  43. treehouseron says:
    January 10, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Just for giggles, someone should show the Canadians ….. this newspaper article….. from 1993…. describing a big conference where Trump spoke “Ardently” against NAFTA.

    You know.

    24 years ago.

    https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=2245&dat=19931025&id=EWczAAAAIBAJ&sjid=IzIHAAAAIBAJ&pg=5696,7925486&hl=en

    • Thecleaner says:
      January 10, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      Since 1993 pre nafta US imports FROM CANADA are up 150%…US exports TO CANADA are up 163%

      Those are the numbers. I know they dont fit the current narrative being peddled here, but facts are a tricky thing.

      Exports

      Canada was the United States’ 1st largest goods export market in 2016.

      U.S. goods exports to Canada in 2016 were $266.0 billion, down 5.2% ($14.6 billion) from 2015 but up 15.3% from 2006. U.S. exports to Canada are up 165% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). U.S. exports to Canada account for 18.3% of overall U.S. exports in 2015.

      The top export categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($48 billion), machinery ($ 40 billion), electrical machinery ($24 billion), mineral fuels ($16 billion), and plastics ($12billion).

      U.S. exports of agricultural products to Canada totaled $23 billion in 2016, our 1st largest agricultural export market. Leading categories include: prepared food ($1.9 billion), fresh vegetables ($1.8 billion), fresh fruit ($1.6 billion), snack foods nesoi ($1.3 billion), and non-alcoholic bev. (ex. juices) ($1.2 billion).

      U.S. exports of services to Canada were an estimated $54.2 billion in 2016, 4.0% ($2.3 billion) less than 2015, but 43.1% greater than 2006 levels. It was up roughly 218% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). Leading services exports from the U.S. to Canada, in 2015, were in the travel, intellectual property (software and audio-visual), and transportation sectors.
      Imports

      Canada was the United States’ 3rd largest supplier of goods imports in 2016.

      U.S. goods imports from Canada totaled $278.1 billion in 2016, down 6.1% ($18.1 billion) from 2015, and down 8.1% from 2006. U.S. imports from Canada are up 150% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA).

      The top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($58 billion), mineral fuels ($54 billion), machinery ($19 billion), special other (returns) ($15 billion), and plastics ($10 billion).

      U.S. imports of agricultural products from Canada totaled $22 billion in 2016, our 2nd largest supplier of agricultural imports. Leading categories include: snack foods ($4.0 billion), red meats, fr/ch/fr ($2.2 billion), other vegetable oils ($1.8 billion), live animals ($1.5 billion), and processed fruit & vegetables ($1.4 billion).

      U.S. imports of services from Canada were an estimated $29.6 billion in 2016, 2.0% ($585million) more than 2015, and 23.6% greater than 2006 levels. It was up roughly 225% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). Leading services imports from Canada to the U.S., in 2015,were in the travel, transportation, and telecommunications, computer, and information services sectors.
      Trade Balance

      The U.S. goods trade deficit with Canada was $12.1 billion in 2016, a 22.1% decrease ($3.4 billion) over 2015.

      The United States has a services trade surplus of an estimated $25 billion with Canada in 2016, down 10.4% from 2015.

  44. Jvlovesk says:
    January 10, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    I know this may be a little off topic but Sundance please share your thoughts about China halting purchasing US Treasuries. I have been trying to read about it all day but I am getting conflicting reports and information. I am dying to know if it is a real threat or just more posturing. Thank you so much!

  45. Vince says:
    January 10, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Are these people registered foreign lobbyists? I learned recently that not registering is a really, really bad thing.

