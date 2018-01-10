Canada Increasingly Convinced POTUS Trump Will Pull Out of NAFTA…

Oh, go figure. They re-cog-o-nized that all by themselves…
Yesterday CTH noted Princess Rainbow Sparkles was in Washington DC lobbying Washington State Representative Dave Reichert, Senator Jeff Flake, Senator Lindsey Graham, et al. Isn’t it funny how Canadian officials lobby U.S. representatives for their unique economic interests, but if a U.S. official stepped into Canada to lobby one of their members of Parliament,… yikes, heaven forbid. Foreign election conspiracy. I digress.
Reuters is reporting today that Canadian trade officials are increasingly convinced that President Trump is going to pull out of NAFTA. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for the end of this month. Half of the Canadian contingent thinks Trump will exit, the other half think the appearance of a pull-out is simply a negotiating strategy.
An official WH source “close to Trump” is attributing a statement to POTUS: “I want out”.
Ya think? Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer at Guggenheim Partners, said “if Trump were to announce a NAFTA exit, the stock market would probably pull back by 5 percent or so, before advancing to new highs.” He’s correct.
With the passage of the recent tax bill U.S. corporate tax rates which includes the immediate capital investment expense write-offs’, if President Trump was to pull us out of NAFTA there would be a significant number of U.S. companies in Mexico and Canada who would immediately make plans to return to the U.S.
LONDON, Ontario (Reuters) – Canada is increasingly convinced that President Donald Trump will soon announce the United States intends to pull out of NAFTA, two government sources said on Wednesday, sending the Canadian and Mexican currencies lower and hurting stocks.
The comments cast further doubt on prospects for talks to modernize the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump has repeatedly threatened to abandon unless major changes are made.
Officials are due to hold a sixth and penultimate round of negotiations in Montreal from Jan. 23-28 as time runs out to bridge major differences. (read more)
I truly believe POTUS wants out of NAFTA as does the people that voted for him. Just like the recent passage of the tax bill, pulling out of NAFTA would aid in more job creation in the U.S.
I agree Pam– but oh nooooooooooos it is the ( cue music dun dun dun dunnnnnnn) “penultimate round”. The very last ( Jan. 23-28) one EVER !
“penultimate” means second to last
hmm I thought it meant last but one in a series of things.
last *but* one = last *except* the actual last one
it took me a few minutes to decipher.
I really like that last picture, the one with Robert Lighthizer and Chrystia Freeland.
It looks like he’s telling her the facts of life. She is the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and he’s the US Trade Representative.
Canada wants a “climate change” chapter to NAFTA, they want to add a “gender justice” committee to NAFTA, they’re pushing for an “indigenous rights” chapter, and they really hate our America First policies.
Now Canada has filed a complaint against the US with the WTO.
NAFTA needs to be cancelled.http://reason.com/blog/2017/08/15/free-trade-must-come-with-social-justice
Canada really has gone off the deep end. Social justice has to with free trade. Right.
🙄😮😣🤢 💥💥💥💥💥💥☄️☄️☄️🔥
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Who says Chriysta isn’t brilliant? /s
Pocohontas in yoga pants? Noooooooooooooo….
Pathetic!
Why are all these liberal women so darned unappealing? Never a pretty, pleasant looking one among them. Ugh!
Their “ugly” emanates from their souls.
Pray for their conversion of heart.
Yes Canada has gone off the deep end. Foreign investors have been propping up our economy for many years now. Our immigration minister is a Somalian immigrant.
If one is interested check out real estate values in Vancouver B.C. a 70 year old on a 33 x 120 lot ( a tear down, land value only.) on Vancouvers Westside could fetch $3,000,000 ( Can) approx $2,500,000 ( U.S.)
Cash buyers only. Vast majority from overseas mostly from mainland China.
The Government charges overseas buyers a 15% foreign purchasers tax, and. 1% sales tax on all purchases. Our social programs are funded in large part by these taxes, and of course income taxes collected from realtors, lawyers and accountants that facilitate these deals.
Then there are the massive property taxes.
Sorry if I have gone on. But if the U.S. sinks NAFTA ( and I believe they should.)
We are sunk…and the smirk will be off Twinkletoes Trudeau.
God bless PDJT.
Thanks, Dek – always so interesting to hear your perspective on life up North. Yikes!
Cheers.
though the foreign buyers (if this was trump probe, we’d call them money launderers) are responsible for a large percentage of canadian economy, i’d estimate the largest sector and influence on economic success is the natural resources, specifically oil and natural gas.
the canadian dollar marches in lockstep with the price per barrel of oil. canada is for all intents and purposes a petro state.
A Somalian immigrant is in charge of Canada’s immigration???
Now I’ve heard everything. Your politicians must be even more stupid than ours.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Canada hasn’t discovered that China is buying the country on the cheap?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are actively selling it. Trudeau try to underhandedly sell Bombardier to China, through which China could have supplied plane and train via NAFTA. He also tried to make sweeping change to the TPP11 the morning of the ratification. These changes were all favouring China. The other countries were pissed off. He also met up with know Chinese agent after receiving (iirc) a million dollar from them. I could go on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose Canada never thought to outlaw Treason.
LikeLike
CANADIAN POLITICIANS ARE JUST AS ‘STUPID.”..
As Americans politicians (and greedy. Canada is rich in natural resources there is no reason it could not be an economically independent country if it wasn’t for their politicians selling them out and progressives run amok. It will take economic implosion to wake Canadian’s up and see its all of their own making to fix it. It will happen but first THE PAIN must be the teacher… let’s hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Climate change, Gender justice. FFS. No wonder he want’s out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well golll-ly!
Betcha them Canadians sure are surprised!
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is absolutely disgusting to see these bastards begging our RINOs in our country. However, it will make the signature our President places on that EO that begins the six month countdown that much sweeter because he would be telling the D.C. Establishment as well as the Globalist, CoC, Big Club etc. that they can go screw themselves because America First means exactly that.
Think about the fact that US Auto Manufacturing will be happening back in the USA 🇺🇸! States like Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania etc. will see what America was like prior to NAFTA. What you saw from Toyota and Mazda earlier today will play itself out in the states I referenced above.
I absolutely can’t wait! This will be as good as when our President told the world to stick their Paris Accord in their a$$es!
🦁MAGA🦁
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Every time I see, hear, read or think *Trump*, I think GENIUS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very Stable Genius:)
Just one more incentive for President Trump to bring back manufacturing:
H1-B Visa Reform under the “Comprehensive Immigration Bill”
• Employer must pay H1-B Visa holders 100% of the total compensation that American Citizens receive for the same job. (“No slave labor” doctrine)
• Employer must pay an H1-B Visa FEE of an additional 50% annually to fund the Apprenticeship of an American-Citizen understudy, to alleviate the qualified-citizen shortage, until the employer sends the H1-B Visa worker back to country of origin.
Outcomes:
• H1-B Visa workers are the most highly-qualified on the planet, with more than sufficient skills to train their Apprentice Replacements.
• Employers praise President Trump for the Trump Tax Cuts that funded the Reindustrialization of America and the Trump Apprenticeship Program.
• Post-NAFTA Trade Sanctions on Canada, Mexico, China and other cheaters fund the nationwide roll-out of the Trump Apprentice Program.
You are on fire 🔥!
Just think what the ovation at the College Championship game if all the Alabama fans had known about the 4000 jobs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Your right!
STILL PEE SEZS ME OFF…
When I recall how the Japanese and German goverments would insult our American car workers inferior to theirs while they subsidized their industries and our politicians sold us out… KARMA… THAT MEANS MAGA IN ENGLISH b’aitch!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Princess Rainbow Sparkles is surprised. She thinks so highly of herself although she has zero qualifications to deal with world trade issues – Just like her boss, Sock-Boy.
The Canadian government is so entrenched in flimsy ideologies that nobody takes them seriously, and with good reason.
I thought Princess RainbowSprinkles was Justin From Canada.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re right
So did I.
He is Prince Rainbow Socks 🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
All part of the same Rainbow family.
Freeland, not Trudesu.
Right in the ol’ Eh-hole!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect comment FTWPhil 😀
Well…..well……a President who actually means what he says, and does it. And to think all these amateurs thought they could roll him.
LikeLiked by 19 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Five percent sell off would be excessive. Wouldn’t really expect more than 2-3% at most.
LikeLiked by 12 people
To elaborate, a 5% sell off represents over 1,300 points in the DJIA. That would need to include at least one or two 500 point dips. I highly doubt those dips could sustain themselves before buyers (and algorithms) jumped in.
Agree that we end up going higher afterwards though.
Notice how President Trump’s tweet today invited the world to invest in America.
After 30%+ gains in the stock market, won’t they be jumping in before the algorithms trigger the hedgers? (Seems like hedgers are having a very tough time whipsawing the market with all the profitability and growth drivers moving in the same direction and results consistently exceeding expectations.)
Gee, pulling out creates more jobs for Americans. I wonder what he will do? /s
I’m ready! But we gotta get that wall built. I laughed yesterday when PDJT told his Homeland Security Secretary that he never wanted to hear her say again it would take seven years to build the wall. He said it would take a year.” I’d do it. I’d do it under budget and on time.” You go, PDJT! Light a fire under these folks!
He and Don Jr. will be out there stacking the bricks themselves. 😍
LikeLiked by 11 people
The grandkids will help too…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
No kidding! And I’d buy a couple of extra large bottles of Advil and drive on down to the border to help! Everyone I know feels the same way.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Count me in!
I’ll drive if need be, all the way from the liberal capital of NY!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sounds good! I’ll bring more Advil. Don’t forget your work gloves!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And my sun bonnet 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nah, make that my MAGA Hat!!!
😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
And your shovel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pick me up Minnie if you pass through the city!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Swing across the hudson first and grab the engineers at rpi. They love to build! They would also like other americans to have jobs so that they won’t be having their entire salaries taken as taxes to support the non-working people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will you pick me up in St. Louis, Sylvia. I’ll help with the driving and bring Tylenol.
LikeLike
Oops! That was meant for Minnie…but if Sylvia is coming through here, same offer holds.
LikeLike
Sure, Road Trip!!
Plenty of seating in my SUV 🙂
LikeLike
I’d help, but I’d probably need morphine…
LikeLiked by 5 people
We sure as hell do!
It wouldn’t be the first time DJT jumped in and helped on a work site.
The WALL could have been built by now … but those dreamers……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treeper Trump Soldier, I think it is–I forget his twitter handle b/c I don’t tweet, dave something, did a look at the initial legislation approved by GWBush for the “fence” and step by step what happened there.
It is on the President’s Daily Thread. Pretty interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will check it out…. actually Pelosi’s daughter did a pretty good documentary called THE FENCE and it has some great arial shots to show the fence and the challenges near the Rio Grande.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@DaveNYvii
The DACA stuff maybe what gets us our big beautiful wall, along with a bunch of other stuff that have never happened with a uniparty committed to insanely open borders. It maybe yet another gift from God, if looked at from the right view.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree– I think Trump will do whatever it takes to get it started….people are gonna scream it is the end of the world no matter what .
The Dreamers can help too!
We put them to work on the South Side of the wall….
LikeLiked by 4 people
See… that is a good idea ! ; )
Over 10 years (I say less) it will cost USA to keep dreamers 5x the cost of the wall. Trump knows this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Afraid his new Sec’y of Homeland Defense’s heart really isn’t in the Wall or much else of PDJT’s policies on immigration and enforcement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. I expect that is one of those “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” types of deals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You talking about Kirstjen Nielsen?
If you are, you’re wrong. Go listen to her at the meeting yesterday. she was great.
Where are we in negotioations? And what is the deal with the complaint to the WTO? The complaint seems like tattling just to tattle. Does the WTO have leverage over us? Im guessing no but what the heck? Their whole approach smacks of incompetence and immaturity.
“WAHHH, make them be nice. Someone fix it for us.”
LikeLiked by 24 people
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoops i had to reread. End of the month is penultimate. Last is when?
FINI?
😁
Penultimate. Is 2nd to last, then last sometime, then probably another cooling off time, then cancel. So Im wondering when it really will be over?
According to the article, …(t)he talks are scheduled to wrap up by the end of March.
Ty…i skimmed, didnt find it.
He looks like he’s going to cry.
Mismatched socks again…
A lighter shade of fail…
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙄🧐🤨😖
We should’ve stayed out of the WTO. Just more Clinton BS.
If we weren’t a member other countries wouldn’t be able to buy up America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s an other soft wood lumber situation. Canada can produce soft wood lumber at a cheaper price and the US put tariffs on it. Canada then complains and the WTO says the US needs to pay back Canada. The US doesn’t but the tariffs are off for about 8 to 10 years. Rinse and repeat.
AS I have commented, I think the strategy for Trump has been and will be: “sure, we can have NAFTA – if it looks like this, this, and this, including no China pass-through fraud.”
Those positions will be broadcast, and will sound reasonable to the average American. But since they change the relation from Canada or Mexico exploiting us, there will be no big advantage for NAFTA for either of them, anymore. [I am sure NAFTA got in place in the first place because it had a bunch of sweetheart deals for congressmen.]
Canada and Mexico will see the deal on the table, and will themselves walk away.
This advance notice is
1. to set people’s expectations for the eventual non-renewal
2. help the economic shock be spread out, in Mex and CA.
3. try to spin it to make it look like Trump ended it all, not Canada or Mexico.
Sounds about right, in a nutshell.
Clinton strikes again. Wasn’t NAFTA his baby claiming its passage would mean jobs? He’s also responsible for setting North Korea on the path to nuclear capability. Thanks, Bill/sarc.
LikeLiked by 5 people
NAFTA was a Bush Sr. idea. He gave it to Bill Clinton on the way out of office.
The same two clowns are responsible for North Korea getting nukes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sometimes I catch Wilburine on the financial shows like Bloomberg or Squawk box. Heard him in the last few weeks. He sure makes it sound like they are trying hard to negotiate a workable agreement. He gives all the pros & cons. What is new from the old, etc.
It would be a NAFTA deal, but would not be original deal. Almost like you canceled , but created a new one. Some of same groundwork, but under today’s rules & needs of US.
He does acknowledge Mexico or Canada maybe would pull out because of the new terms, but they (team) is trying to put together the best (optimal?) agreement to hand to President for him to decide if it makes the cut.
We know our President wants out of the current bad deal, but is it salvagable ? We will find out what he decides . He may start with the 90 days notice knowing it will be tough achievement to make it acceptable.
Ross also indicated it would be a year or more for some of the terms and logistics to get worked out (if agreement reached).
Canada is in the same predicament we were in with Zero. No adult leadership in the room. Kevin O’Leary called this perfectly. They’re pretty much screwed no matter what they do. Not because of Trump, but because of their own inability to recognize reality. So caught up in things that don’t matter, and stone cold blind to certain things that do. Liberalism is a mental disorder
LikeLiked by 22 people
O’Leary’s characterization of Baby Doc Trudeau vs Trump was: “Bambi vs Godzilla”
LikeLiked by 13 people
Baby Bambi….
O’Leary is soooooooo right!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t have the Electoral College. Bless our Founding Fathers for our Republic, as opposed to mob rule of a Democracy.
With hordes of “New Canadians” block-voting in the big cities in the east, it’s all over by the time the polls close out west. It’s a disaster, heartbreaking for those of us who grew up on the border and love Canada.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yes, very much so. I’m from Vermont and have Canadian relatives. I hate to see it. Canada was so much more even just 2 decades ago. It’s the tyranny of the cities right now in Canada.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a great description. I hope you don’t mind, I’d like to borrow “tyranny of the cities”….it describes NYS to a tee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and California and Illinois and Missouri (if we don’t hold on).
Thanks yucki ! It is frightening as well as heartbreaking to see what is happening to our country. Without the Electoral College, I’m not sure how we can stop the liberals from getting in again. Ontario and Quebec together have more ‘seats’ than all of the other 8 provinces and territories combined.
Most of the refugees Canada accepted, settled in Ontario and Quebec making the problem worse. More voters for the liberal party.
There is no doubt in my mind that Trudeau is destroying our country.
I prayed with some of my canadian friends throughout the US election cycle that Donald Trump would be elected your president. I truly felt that he was the last chance for the american people to save their country.
Prayers continue to go your way. Any prayers sent our way would be greatly appreciated.
If we lose the next election and Trudeau remains in power, I would encourage the american people to fund a wall on the canadian border.
God bless the USA! If the US can get merit based immigration passed, maybe you will see an influx of Canadians.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In Vancouver it’s worse.
Why does Canada’s third largest city even bother to vote. The election is declared before voting has even closed on the Westcoast.
Interestingly though millions of intelligent Canadians are quietly rebelling. They are very inventive in circumventing the bass turds in political office.
God bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Quebec vote for the Bloc, then it’s up to the West to decide.
I can’t believe out West no one has put any effort in truly antagonizing Quebec to the point it separate. If it splits off, then Canada would be majority Conservative country.
LikeLike
Thanks for your prayers during the election, Sadsack and YES, Americans need to pray for Canada and Canadians.
We need a neighbor we can be solid with, not a bunch of flakes.
LikeLike
They don’t have a First Amendment, either. They do have an Ontario Human Rights Commission making sure you don’t misgender anyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t have anything like our second amendment either.
In 1993 the Canadian supreme court concluded that Canadians have no constitutional right to bear arms.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/is-gun-ownership-a-legal-right-in-canada-1.2723893
It’s worse than you can imagine. Truth is not a Defense for hate/provocative speech.
I’m glad that you identified The United States as a Republic. Too many of our fake ‘journalists’ keep calling us a democracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your last two sentences, spot on! Thanks, star….
So sick of different rules for other countries and the US. Canadian leadership as crooked and full of it as ours is. Liberalism destroys all it comes in contact with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ross Perot predicted the giant sucking sound of jobs leaving The US due to NAFTA. President Trump is bringing jobs into The US and the sound from other countries is AWWSHIIITE!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Don’t think Trump isn’t going to bring that back to the forefront.
Perot called it. Spot on.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Before Trump, there was Perot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let us all remember the flak that man had to endure from the swamp. This is where it helps to be a Manhattan/World developer, he gives as good as he gets.
LikeLiked by 8 people
100%
Trump on running as the Reform Party candidate. “The machinery is not in place”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like Trump was alluding to Fake News even back then:
‘Taken out of context’…
Trump talked about the off shoring of jobs in the 80’s…
Trump can certainly bluff in negotiations….he can also walk away from a bad deal.
Glad POTUS-VSG belongs to us!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 14 people
You know…I don’t Trump doesn’t bluff very much. I’ve had the audacity to believe what he says for the most part and it’s correctly predicted his behavior. The problem is the globalists aren’t used to working with people who have a completely different set of priorities. They tend to believe he’s bluffing because they don’t really even understand his goals.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent statement, AM 👍
They also aren’t used to people who push back against them. Most Politicians are such stupid, and/or corrupt, sheep.
The Globalists have really had it made for quite some time. Got whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted it, just by asking (or telling).
Ya Think? There are absolutely NO good reasons to stay NAFTA. This crap treaty gutted this nation. Rip it to shreds POTUS and move forward. Back in the day, I did everything possible to stop NAFTA, I lost that battle but hey, this time I get to WIN thanks to PDJT!
NAFTA now stands for Never Again Freakin’ Treaty (for) A**wipes
LikeLiked by 18 people
Both Canada and Mexico will be better off without NAFTA. And the peoples of both Nations are realizing the importance of having leaders (POTUS for example) who love their countries and have concern for working men and women, instead of rigging the government to benefit the few. More and more Canadians and Mexicans will demand to know why their governments cannot function like the Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just drove through the Texas panhandle where big Mexican grain processing plants operate. NAFTA killed Mexican small farms by lower cost production in the USA.
Republicans were a great party when protecting USA industry was the priority- per Lincoln.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and President Trump has essentially said that to every world power. He expects them to advocate for their people just as he advocates for his people.
LikeLiked by 9 people
many Wall Streeters who have pushed hard for the many previous bad trade agreements are out there doing their usual sky is falling fear mongering routines.
Also many on Wall Street want a buy-able dip because they missed much of the recent rally. Too bad. So they are trying to fear talk the market down so they can buy.
Bottom line:
In any NAFTA pull out the President would say and do some things to calm the market ahead of time and after the announcement made. Like say ABC companies are announcing moving to and building in USA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
the mechanics of Wall Street.
1) mid-late December many people and funds sell and rotate stocks. For a number of reasons – rebalancing, tax selling,
2) This often leads people and many funds with excess cash starting January.
3) Many then wait for the “usual” Jan 4-10 dip and start the buying back in.
4) It did not happen this year and so many are sitting on too much cash and afraid to put it in now and need a pullback to more safely buy back in.
Bottom line:
Train has left the station likely for good for qtr 1 2018 and they are trying to talk market down publicaly. While privately they are buying every little dip now.
The Stock Market could dip 2000 points and it still wouldn’t be down to where it was when Pres Trump was elected.
There is like a 7000 point ‘cushion’ now, that has happened since PDJT won.
You are right.
It’s due for a dip…and traders are going to be looking for any excuse to help it happen.
Hedge funders also want to see a dip; they want it real bad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We can see it with the Fox Business commentators, too.
Constantly trying to talk the market down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Foreign investors have to be buying in (WAY too late) on every dip as well.
So many disbelievers, that every Trump success draws another tranche of investment.
Getting the corporate tax rate down effectively removes a self imposed tariff on US domestic goods to US Consumers. Sucks to be Canada. Now they have very little of what we need since energy opened up as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We buy hydro power from Canada.
Yeah the lefties are crying “isolationism”, like it’s a dirty word or something.
I don’t mind isolationism one bit, we’ve got everything that we could possibly need right here in America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Heartland of Canada are great people. Too bad they are run by the French Easterners.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There are a (very) few of us Trump fans out here on Canada’s west coast as well.
And when I say very few.. if some of my mother’s neighbours saw my Trump MAGA hat they would probably jump from their back patios into the ocean !
LikeLiked by 9 people
Angel Martin,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,show them (your mother’s neighbors) your Trump MAGA hat, already…………………..start them jumping into the ocean. Time is wastin!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chum the water first to attract sharks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, given a real purpose in life and a struggle for survival French Canadians aren’t that bad either (that’s half of my family). Remember the Cajun Navy? Many of those are part of the same brood that headed south. The problem is that the cosmopolitan French, particularly, have lost their way almost completely. They were so much better off without socialism and when they were bickering with the English. Now it’s Cirque du Soleil and a competition about who can take everyone else’s money quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Toronto is overrun by snowflakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nixing NAFTA?
Nifty!
LikeLiked by 6 people
NAFTA gonna get the shafta eh?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hafta shafta NAFTA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You win 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say bring those companies home! We need them!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our president has many things on his to do list. Onward and upward Sir.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am starting to feel bad for countries that do not have a President like ours………
LikeLiked by 4 people
True but Mr. President is the perfect role model to the citizens of those countries of what a REAL leader of the People looks like.
They will find their own, in due time.
Trumpism is a beautiful thing 🦁
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trumpism is a beautiful thing 🦁 That it it Minnie– that it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA was a bad deal even if our trading partners had followed the intent of it and not cheated.
It was poorly written.
It allowed other countries to slip into Mexico and Canada to slide into the favorable treatment that NAFTA afforded.
End it.
NAFTA has destroyed lives and killed towns.
Tear it up and let it serve as an Example of the drastic effect that a bad trade deal can have on our economy and our country as a whole.
LikeLiked by 9 people
But, but, but that’s a kill shot to the NWO /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here they are signing it away. Pappy Bush must be thinking about all the cash he was gonna make.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Embrace the suck “Sparkle Boy”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s gonna suck for us up here in Canada but Go Trump Go!
Man I wish we had someone like him up here but it would never fly…we’re too liberal and politically correct.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let me think for a moment. I thought the Canadian representative (the one who pretends to fluently speak three languages and when she speaks two of them makes me laugh so much my ribs hurt) was trying to force LGBTQ interests into a deal that’s supposed to be about trilateral trade and commerce. What an out-of-place flake she is!
Of interest, please notice that Sen. Flake is already internationally recognized as being easily bribed. That’s why foreign lobbyists go straight to him. And don’t get me started about Sen. Linda G. (McCain’ former butler and often maid as well). U.S. Rep. Reichert, the retiring nevertrumper, must be collecting farewell checks, I guess. The word gets around pretty quickly, doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Today PDJT said there may be more big accomplishments for his first year in the coming days….
Wonder if it is going to be “Pulled out of NAFTA”?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Only 10 days left in his ‘first year’…so I this means we won’t have to wait very long to see what he means.
😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course! You're right 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ack…that should be: *…so I guess this means
LikeLike
And yet you were understood 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
The agenda is huge!
Momentum is everything.
“Princess Rainbow Sparkles” …that’s perfect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance has a perfect way with words!
❤️
Did Princess Rainbow Sparkles ride in on her unicorn?
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA! I love my President! Now please add mandatory e-verify to the DACA deal and you will remain my favorite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
E-verify is not the ‘fool proof’ device that people think it is.
If an illegal gives a SocSec number that is valid, then the employer has no choice but to hire them.
Illegals have learned ways of getting SocSec numbers that will thwart E-verify.
If we just get rid of the PC crap that prohibits an employer from Asking Questions about citizenship…then that would solve the problem, right there.
LikeLike
You cant even ask about criminal history here in CA. You might not hire the poor parolee whos never been worth hiring to begin with…
http://punchingbagpost.com/california-employers-cant-ask-about-criminal-background-or-salary-history/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I think it’s that way everywhere, Gil.
And then…employers can be sued for ‘allowing an unsafe work environment to exist’!
It’s not right.
Employers are between a rock & a hard place.
And yet, people still demonize employers…then wonder why there are no jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, you can inquire as to past criminal convictions in Texas. As well you can choose not to hire because of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quote from Chairman Goodlatte’s website on the pending Immigration Bill:
BIOMETRICS are coming.
“It would provide for the construction of additional ports of entry and a full implementation of the biometric entry-exit system…”
E-Verify is coming too, and including Border Biometrics would be a no-brainer.
“Our bill would achieve these goals by cracking down on people who overstay their visas, by requiring employers to use the accurate and hugely successful E-Verify system to ensure that they hire only legal workers…”
Goodlatte is on with Shannon Bream right now, talking this up.
It ‘sounds’ nice…but I stand by what I said about letting employers ask about a potential employee’s citizenship.
That is simple and basic.
That’s why the Dems/GOPe who love illegals have outlawed it.
I’m wondering if Goodlatte has taken money from the companies who would make millions off of Biometrics and E-verify.
President Trump is MAGA…Ending the giant sucking sound from our north and south will ensure it happens even faster!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll take ice hockey. They can keep curling.
We trade pro football for ice hockey. Art of the Deal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We already HAVE ice hockey. It is just not televised like football is. 25 of the 31 NHL hockey teams are in America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go Rangers!
The demise of NAFTA…
Horrible, I say Horrible!/s
How wil all those illegals get into America if not for the NAFTA commercial trucks that drive through with a green light at the border.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tell ya what. I have seen a dramatic increase along the south 15 through san diego. Border patrol pulling people over and always more than a couple units. Its better than last year for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trudeau does what he’s told by those who put him in place. He inherited his mother’s mind to go with her looks, leaving him intellectual light years behind Pierre Elliott. He believes he’s saving the world.
There are almost no politicians in this country who understand how the world (central banking) works, an accurate representation of the populace. Short of WWIII happening on our land, or experiencing life as Venezuelans do now, nothing will wake up the Canadian people. As far as nations go, we’re autistic savants, adept at sewing wallets for the streets of Hong Kong while being blissfully ignorant that our own pocket is picked each and every day.
If NAFTA goes, first thing that happens is Ontario loses the last remnants of the Big Three auto manufacturing. Canadians will blame GM, Ford and Trump, in that order. Then will go back to sewing wallets, smug with the knowledge they’re right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor Trudeau.
So light in the loafers.
Such big loafers to fill.
The Canadian Sock Puppet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t tell Obama.
Rumor has it President Trump’s nicknamed his Magic Wand: “Lighthizer”
(He does resemble Luke, now doesn’t he.)
As a Canadian I cant for the life of me understand why our trade reps are trying to salvage this POS.
Canada runs a net trade deficit with the US of $12.5 billion. The US population and economy is 10x the size of Canada. Per capita this would represent the equivalent of $125 billion US deficit if this deficit were reversed.
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/americas/canada
From the Office of the US Trade Representative linked above:
U.S.-Canada Trade Facts
U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled an estimated $627.8 billion in 2016. Exports were $320.1 billion; imports were $307.6 billion. The U.S. goods and services trade surplus with Canada was $12.5 billion in 2016.
As for Mexico, Canada’s trade deficit with them is more than $25 billion.
Canada currently runs massive trade deficits with BOTH NAFTA partners. The only member country in such a position.
So I say kill it…stat.
Lets not let facts get in the way of a good fairy tale.
“U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled an estimated $627.8 billion in 2016.”
You are cherry picking the year when the U.S. had the lowest trade in goods defecit with Canada. It is the lowest amount for ANY year since 1994. Try going back to look at the deficit numbers (trade) for the years 2000 to 2008 to get a more realistic perspective over the life of the agreement.
The bottom line is that the net effect of NAFTA has been a massive loss in the U.S. of blue collar jobs and of factories closing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry to burst your bubble, but I can assure you your jobs aint up here.
I didnt cherry pick anything. Those are the current numbers taken right off of your Trade Representatives website.
The whole arguement being made is trade deficits…must fix…show it to me.
It’s an eye opener to see how badly out of balance the U.S. trade in goods has been with Canada and Mexico since NAFTA went into effect on January 1, 1994.
Scroll down the page to see each year going back to 1985. Numbers in the “balance” columns are in millions of dollars.
Canada:
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c1220.html
Mexico:
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c2010.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your census stats conveniently leave out trade in services.
The truth is, when US service exports are included the US runs massive trade SURPLUSSES with every single country in the western hemisphere except Nicaragua.
Some trivia for you.
LikeLike
You’ve completely missed the point:
The Trump Agenda is to Reindustrialize America. That’s the ONLY agenda that counts.
America’s Trade Deficit in Goods with Canada was $15.3 Billion for 2017 before adding December.
Canada should have elected a Capitalist Titan instead of a Sock Mannequin… if they cared.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read through the link you provided in your previous post.
“Some trivia for you.”
My gut feeling is that what your are stating as fact is more akin to creative accounting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not really. All stats available on the link provided from your government.
The US wants to build widgets again. Thats fine, build widgets.
But for every widget you sell us, we will have to slap a new tarriff on your tech companies, bean counters and other professional service providers to even up balance of Trade.
You dont really think we are without recourse do you.
We dont make widgets here so it wont affect us much if you do.
The US is barrelling headlong into trade wars with its allies and largest suppliers of strategic resources. I for one say bring it, but Im a conservative and would shut off your Uranium , Nickel and Hydro in a heartbeat. I suspect Trudeau doesnt have the balls though.
LikeLike
This person who posts as “Thecleaner” always does these passive-aggressive posts that amount to “You’ll be sorry” whenever there is a thread about NAFTA.
He/she did the same thing regarding TPP — “You’ll be sorry.”
It’s why he’s here.
He builds his thread cred on other threads to gain people’s trust, then reveals his motives on the Trade threads.
LikeLike
Im posting facts sorry if they get in the way of the bash Canada jerks who ignore facts.
Im ashamed of my government for grovelling. I would kill this disaster in a heartbeat or call the bluff. We have weak leadership.
The numbers are the numbers. Deal with it.
LikeLike
Maybe this is why Rumplestiltskin aka Tom Donohue declared campaign money war today.
LikeLike
Tommy can run but he can’t hide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent!
Thanks for posting, NYGuy 🙂
I figured this would happen.
Other countries want to keep their corporations from relocating to the US…so they will lower their Corp Rate to compete with ours.
Our President wanted to lower ours to 15%.
I hope Congress will see that this is what we should’ve done, and just do it.
“Princess Rainbow Sparkles” lolz
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just for giggles, someone should show the Canadians ….. this newspaper article….. from 1993…. describing a big conference where Trump spoke “Ardently” against NAFTA.
You know.
24 years ago.
https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=2245&dat=19931025&id=EWczAAAAIBAJ&sjid=IzIHAAAAIBAJ&pg=5696,7925486&hl=en
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since 1993 pre nafta US imports FROM CANADA are up 150%…US exports TO CANADA are up 163%
Those are the numbers. I know they dont fit the current narrative being peddled here, but facts are a tricky thing.
Exports
Canada was the United States’ 1st largest goods export market in 2016.
U.S. goods exports to Canada in 2016 were $266.0 billion, down 5.2% ($14.6 billion) from 2015 but up 15.3% from 2006. U.S. exports to Canada are up 165% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). U.S. exports to Canada account for 18.3% of overall U.S. exports in 2015.
The top export categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($48 billion), machinery ($ 40 billion), electrical machinery ($24 billion), mineral fuels ($16 billion), and plastics ($12billion).
U.S. exports of agricultural products to Canada totaled $23 billion in 2016, our 1st largest agricultural export market. Leading categories include: prepared food ($1.9 billion), fresh vegetables ($1.8 billion), fresh fruit ($1.6 billion), snack foods nesoi ($1.3 billion), and non-alcoholic bev. (ex. juices) ($1.2 billion).
U.S. exports of services to Canada were an estimated $54.2 billion in 2016, 4.0% ($2.3 billion) less than 2015, but 43.1% greater than 2006 levels. It was up roughly 218% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). Leading services exports from the U.S. to Canada, in 2015, were in the travel, intellectual property (software and audio-visual), and transportation sectors.
Imports
Canada was the United States’ 3rd largest supplier of goods imports in 2016.
U.S. goods imports from Canada totaled $278.1 billion in 2016, down 6.1% ($18.1 billion) from 2015, and down 8.1% from 2006. U.S. imports from Canada are up 150% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA).
The top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($58 billion), mineral fuels ($54 billion), machinery ($19 billion), special other (returns) ($15 billion), and plastics ($10 billion).
U.S. imports of agricultural products from Canada totaled $22 billion in 2016, our 2nd largest supplier of agricultural imports. Leading categories include: snack foods ($4.0 billion), red meats, fr/ch/fr ($2.2 billion), other vegetable oils ($1.8 billion), live animals ($1.5 billion), and processed fruit & vegetables ($1.4 billion).
U.S. imports of services from Canada were an estimated $29.6 billion in 2016, 2.0% ($585million) more than 2015, and 23.6% greater than 2006 levels. It was up roughly 225% from 1993 (pre-NAFTA). Leading services imports from Canada to the U.S., in 2015,were in the travel, transportation, and telecommunications, computer, and information services sectors.
Trade Balance
The U.S. goods trade deficit with Canada was $12.1 billion in 2016, a 22.1% decrease ($3.4 billion) over 2015.
The United States has a services trade surplus of an estimated $25 billion with Canada in 2016, down 10.4% from 2015.
I know this may be a little off topic but Sundance please share your thoughts about China halting purchasing US Treasuries. I have been trying to read about it all day but I am getting conflicting reports and information. I am dying to know if it is a real threat or just more posturing. Thank you so much!
Are these people registered foreign lobbyists? I learned recently that not registering is a really, really bad thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person