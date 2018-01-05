Walls Close In Around DOJ and FBI “Small Group” Participants…

Several stories broke yesterday:
♦Senator Ron Johnson gains copies of the manipulated/edited FBI small group “talking points” that exonerated Hillary Clinton despite overwhelming evidence. Johnson is a Senate Judiciary Committee member and remains focused on those specifics.
♦Senator Chuck Grassley has identified that former FBI Director James Comey leaked classified FBI information to the media to gain political leverage. Additional questions are now raised by the Senate Judiciary Chairman.
♦The FBI has begun a new review of the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play network during Hillary Clinton’s tenure at the State Dept. Investigators are questioning the people within the Clinton foundation about actions taken as a result of donations to the foundation.
♦A federal judge has ruled that Fusion GPS must turn over it’s bank records to the House Intelligence Committee. Including records of financial payments to journalists and media outlets to push the Christopher Steele “Dossier” story.
♦House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes will be receiving all remaining DOJ documents, without redaction, that pertain to the 2016 DOJ/FBI FISA court application. In addition eight key members of the FBI “small group” will be questioned by the committee.
♦The Dept. of Justice it reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use; and how both Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin used, shared and stored classified documents on their personal servers and devices.
♦Paul Manafort sues Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his probe due to a claim of overreach and operating outside the scope of his legal authority from congress.
Additionally, the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, is anticipated to deliver 1.2 million documents, from a year-long investigation into the FBI/DOJ, to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte on January 15th.
It is easy to get stuck in the weeds on any individual storyline within the larger network of ongoing investigations. However, the bigger picture is found in the commonality all of these investigations hold.
The single thread that binds all of these stories together is the political use of the FBI and DOJ by former and current officials within each department….
In addition to the FBI and DOJ leadership, a small group of around 20 people participated in the weaponization of the FBI Counterintelligence Unit, the DOJ National Security Division, and later the Robert Mueller Special Counsel investigation. All of the investigative headlines surround the former political use of the FBI and DOJ.
Chairman Devin Nunes (Intelligence Committee), is looking specifically at the unlawful use of federal intelligence agencies for political purposes; including domestic spying operations on political opponents, and the unlawful use of FISA 702(16)(17) captures by operators within all divisions of the intelligence community.
Chairman Bob Goodlatte (House Judiciary Committee), and Chairman Chuck Grassley (Senate Judicial Committee), both have oversight over the FBI and DOJ. They are looking at the overall political activity of the DOJ and FBI.
On January 1st I expressed optimism because I can see how this methodical investigative approach makes the most sense. There is a clear plan, a coordinated plan, visible within the sequencing. The current headlines solidify that perspective.
As Devin Nunes gets specific information from the DOJ and FBI for his overall intelligence investigation, Goodlatte and Grassley continue gathering their information. Directly related to the release of documents to Chairman Nunes, I would advise everyone to remember the ongoing leak investigations and the sting operations as previously cited.
In the coming ten days do not be surprised to see numerous leaks to the Washington Post, New York Times or CNN that are the outcome of those continuing operations. Look for a pattern within the leaks. It would not be surprising to see variations (fake news/real leaks) of the same documents used as tracers. All of the inbound information to congress only increases the likelihood of leaks. However, we are also in the phase where the congressional leakers will have to wonder if they are a target.
Sometime this month, after the initial Inspector General Michael Horowitz release (Jan 15th), House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte and Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley will likely call for a Special Counsel to investigate the upper-level management of the FBI and DOJ, all divisions.
We should support that approach. The SC can quickly put a Grand Jury together and start presenting the IG investigative evidence from Horowitz, as well as enforceable subpoenas for witnesses.
2 AM – Time for the Creature Feature! WOOT!
Thank you Sundance.
Isn’t it wonderful and amazing? And due to your hard work here and pressure from the Twitter warriors, including the President, who just keep telling the truth!
Thank you for the summary, and the format is pleasing to the eye.
The time when the weaponized MSM will be forced into covering this criminal conspiracy. As the evidence is becoming overwhelming.
Sure they will natter on about “ the book” for a bit. However PDJTs tweet where he branded “ Sloppy Steve” and gave him a stern warning. Was a tremendous counterpunch.
God bless PDJT
Hey Dekester,
Don’t be surprised if members of the MSM are also not interrogated and imprisoned/punished for their role in the treachery. Think not for a moment that criminal acts not committed by them in helping to push the narrative.
This in turn will lead back to the EO that obama issued stating that the MSM could lie without retribution. This, in my opinion, ties back to him having a hand in this as well, that is a direct link, that he knew what was going on and approved of it.
Of course, there are other way that Changeling Obama has ties to the nefarious undertakings, this is but one method that was used. It shows premeditation and planning to take down a political opponent to continue the ruination of America, and as a consequence, the rest of the world.
There is much more that can be said of everything, but we’ll leave this like this for now.
Be of good cheer, for the evil has been exposed.
I don’ t think there is any law against receiving money to propagandize ,It will leave a professional stain and there may be possible tax avoidance issues.
Don’ t expect much.
BUT add that with project veritas exposing CNN et all pushing whatthey know is nothing and you have a defamation of character suit with teeth that could bankrupt a whole company…remember Gawker?
Isn’t is against the law to print classified intel? Perhaps that’s where this leads too, not just the Steele Dossier….
The msm is part of this conspiracy, and it appears many of the operators will be outed. Those who received actual payment are toast, if they did not declare this as income.
Okay, thank you for this! I have been waiting up and checking in. Now I can get some sleep. I was afraid I’d go to sleep and miss out on your latest post. Can’t have that!
Things really seem to be ratcheting up, don’t they? The suspense is almost unbearable.
But this post was a good summary. No surprises as I’d been following the developments today but it is helpful to see it laid out so clearly so you can see how all of a piece the news was and where each piece fits. The pattern is forming.
S.A. Sleep? Maybe, but I am taking iPad to back to bed, just in case!
Ironic, as when our sons were younger, we were forever nattering at them for having electronics in bed.
Don’t tell them😉
Actually, I am 9 hours ahead of PST, in Paris to visit family, so the extended waiting and waiting has been painful – now I can enjoy my cafe creme and catch Tucker and Lou Dobbs from yesterday!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Becoming more beautiful than a hand made Amish quilt!!!!!
I am holding on to my hopes until it happens! I want nunes to get all the papers and want the proof before i celebrate! There is too much cover up going on. I did not like when Wrey went paul ryan’s office without having Nunes present!
“The subpoenas issued August 24, 2017, remain in effect.”
LOVE IT!!!! Nunes trusts the FBI as far as I can throw Michael Moore.
Too much good news all in one day. I must be dreaming. Back to sleep.
Curious – why is the weaponization of the IRS not part of the sequence? This action emboldened the DOJ/FBI corruption, it was the organizational flint that lite the fuse.
Fast and furious was the first nose touch…if sharks can be used as an analogy – the entire Obama presidency was probing for illegal means – what could be gotten away with – republicans didn’t lift a finger to protect this nation from corrupt hacks led by the communist organizer and his professors textbook , Rules for Radicals. Republicans were weak and pathetic, McCain like…”don’t use Hussein to describe obama”, WTH?
LikeLiked by 16 people
See my post below. I believe PDJT’s strategy is to transform public opinion by focussing on the worst and most easily understood abuses, before proceeding to the details.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“Slowly, slowly, catchee monkey” as they used to say before PC ruined our world.
Good question. Although I’m sure but the Gibson Guitar scandal might have even preceded Fast and Furious. It might have been the first, I can’t recall. It definitely predated the IRS targeting of conservative groups.
No matter how you slice it though, your question about the IRS is an important one. NO ONE wants the IRS wielding power like that. Never again. It needs to be torn apart.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Typo: Meant to write I’m NOT sure but the Gibson Guitar scandal…..
Possibly those improper rules will remain in place long enough for those whom they were used against to use them on those who wrote them. Turnabout is fair play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Bush Admin was also weaponizing. The USDA used private emails to go after a citizen trying to fight the National Animal ID system the Ag cartel wanted. I wrote about that and other attacks on farmers by the USDA yesterday.
The US government went Soviet Style criminal before Obama. He was just a lot more blatant about it.
The IRS/Lerner is a lost cause I am afraid because the evidence was destroyed:.
Lerner’s laptop was destroyed and records of who had access to her office at the time of the destruction were also destroyed. 😡
The Curious Case of Lois Lerner’s Physically Damaged Hard Drive
HOWEVER, pursuit of the Awan Brothers might turn up WHO had access to her office and WHO destroyed the records and WHO gave the order.
I was completely gobsmacked earlier when I read your posts about the Bush Admin weaponizing the USDA. THE FRICKIN’ USDA!!!!!! The federal government has got to be significantly pruned back. Way, way back.
I would go back even further in the Bush years to the railroading of Steven Hatfill by Ashroft, Mueller, Comey (and likely Strzok, since he was working FBI chem and bio counterterrorism in 2000).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_Hatfill
As stated by G. Combs, it has been like this for a while. Actually if you consider, for decades. Bushes, Clintons, all the way back to at least Nixon. The one that really rubbed me the wrong way was Bush. He tapped into our patriotism with a disaster and caused thousands of deaths while inviting the enemy in and giving our economy away to the world.
These particular ones were over-confident, were convinced Hillery would win, and in their hubris just couldn’t keep their mouths shut.
I am sure this is just the proverbial “tip of the iceberg” and once it all starts to come down, we will discover many of answers to all the crimes they have committed now and in the past. .
A large mistake they made was the continued use the same people. And…in my mind, it does seem purposeful. To actually having teams of ‘like minded married people involved”. Not to be flippant, but seems kind of like “inbreeding” a network, if that make sense.
Patience Grasshopper. As long as our President and family stays safe with the help of God, I am confident he will clean up our country
“inbreeding” evil! Global climate change, warming, cooling, all the same inbreed network only on a low level population.
Folks, I am surprised how little we remember. Kennedy was assassinated right in plain sight! That is without a doubt our own government in action. And as I remember Ike had a similar issue to what our current Pres. is going thru. These IC agencies are inherently corrupt by virtue of the work they do, it is a dirty business.
The issue at hand is how to keep the system in check. It is clear we need a change of the guard in these agencies, and folks, it needs to go from top to bottom. Once you have tasted the poison fruit, it is very difficult to stop a behavior cold turkey. And it is clear, at least to me, this is our present reality.
I can say these things because we all know obumbo did not come into the presidency with the kind of knowledge required to pull all this off. He was more hand picked by these operatives and a useful sock puppet. Just crooked enough, just black enough, and just stupid enough to get him to play along. Again, just my opinion, but odumbo was a sort of perfect storm for this crooked government.
Enter another perfect storm, thank God for President Trump.
Lois Lerner’s info might have been locally lost, however she might be right back in the middle of the Clinton Foundation investigation.
Lois headed up the division to grant and review 501C3 status. CGI, the Clinton Foundation, and the multiple William Jefferson Clinton Foundation derivatives all abused the original status solely set aside for his library. As far as I know, there were never any IRS audits.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed, WSB. Every head of an agency/Cabinet member in the Obama Regime justifiably needs to be revisited, giving the intertwining and connections.
Some like Kathleen Sebelius went quietly into the night, others like Susan Rice keep themselves highly visible as if to dare anybody look further–or higher up, as the case may be–into their activities.
Their rabbit holes still carry stench but finding evidence may be futile. They have shredders, matches and hammers and they aren’t afraid to use them. Yet, imagine what could be learned of these current investigations and more if all of VJ’s communications in the White House and those from her shadow WH could be revealed.
No, the Lois Lerner destroyed laptop story was an absolute crock as anyone that works in IT E-mail systems will tell you. All the e-mails must be stored on a multiply-backed up central server. You can drop a laptop into an acid bath or send it into orbit round Mars and the e-mails will still exist on the Central server. Any investigators who accepted that story were either utter incompetents or complicit.
Hussein was a busy little fella. We all want answers to these questions. I still say Obama started all this the day he took office and some before.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. Busy, busy, busy with all that fundamental transformation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“All of the inbound information to congress only increases the likelihood of leaks. However, we are also in the phase where the congressional leakers will have to wonder if they are a target.”
____
I hope the leakers are very worried about that. Hah.
I hope they are looking over their shoulders and worrying about ‘who they can trust’.
Thanks, Sundance for keeping us informed about this.
Yes. This is the paranoid stage. Any good prosecutor can get a lot of mileage out of the facts that are already on the table when it comes to interrogating any of the other participants. I doubt these people are so gung-ho that they are willing to all hang together. Weasels always roll. And this is a weasel festival if I’ve ever seen one.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Weasel festival 😂😂😂
Liberals are generally bullies and cowards and will not stand for each other. What binds them together is Hatred of the Good for Being the Good They are not creators of knowledge or wealth, they are destroyers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wives nervously talking about their husbands jobs…. Where’s photo of ship blowing up?
Guess they won’t be discussing their extravagant trip plans for spring break. lol!
I see a similarity here between Pres Trump’s approach to the issue of deep state criminality and immigration criminality. Both were deeply entrenched in Washington practice and enjoyed wide open and hidden support amongst powerful brokers. Instead of immediately wrecking the Presidency on the iceberg by confronting them head-on – as the Coulters & Bannons urged – PDJT has used a slower and more elliptical approach to building up a big head of public support and getting honest brokers on his side of the argument. By carefully targetting the most obviously illegal and unacceptable abuses (Clinton/Abedin’s obvious violations of secrecy protocols, murders carried out by multiple deportees) and avoiding obvious traps placed in his way (like sacking Mueller, or deporting young children), PDJT has gradually created an environment where the Republicans can now safely blame the Dems for the DACA breakdown, threatened government shutdowns, and Deep State abuses of power. This would have been unimaginable a year ago.
And another thing – smarter Democrats are starting to realise that ridiculous revenge porn like the Wolff book actually helps us Deplorables by discrediting the media and by underestimating how shrewd a tactician PDJT really is.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/01/04/bubble-michael-wolffs-book-gift-trump-liberals-say/1004998001/
That PDJT. He is one smart cookie. The Left underestimates him at every turn. Oh well. Sad!
LikeLiked by 12 people
And the all the snotty-nosed Christopher Buckley-type East Coast “conservatives”. They talked big but it was “plebs” like Reagan and Trump who did the work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia, you have done a terrific job of capturing the tone and format of The Tweets. It’s nice to find a smile among all of this necessary and vital examination of the entrails.
Thank you for all that you add to this riveting narrative.
Especailly when Wolff says in the introduction that some of what he wrote is “settled on a version of events I believe to be true.” Wolff is outing himself as a propagandist.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good comment, Martin.
People like Coulter and Bannon are linear thinkers who are incapable of the 360 degree thinking that Pres Trump has developed over years of running complex business operations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump and his Deplorables are like those Boppy toys, except the harder you hit them, they come back even 10x harder in your face.
I believe that now will be the most crucial time for all of us, backs are up against the wall of finally exposure, the worse of humanity will show its face and they will be at their most dangerous and viscious because they are being exposed, almost like cornered animals caught in a pen.
Thank you Sundance and all who have helped us through and to understand what is happening, who the real culprits are and what will become of them, thank you also to all the deplorables who made this all possible with your votes and action, thank you President Trump for your intelligent
and forceful leadership and thank you God for giving us this chance to overcome the evil.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen
kate,
I’m with you on your post and pray multiple times daily for President Trump, his family, his administration and our blessed country. I have faith. God bless.
And all Comey can do is wish us peace? How bout some Justice?
“No justice, no peace.” As they chant in our streets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
God have mercy on James Comey. It seems to me he must have broken a lot of laws. But i am not a lawyer. But the whole Hillary email “investigation” where he wrote the exoneration letter first, then hillary is interviewed with no record of interview, and the the others are granted immunity. And there is a side deal where the FBI agrees to destroy the evidence which shows what they did, that they need immunity for. seems very weird.
Another “gang of eight” good to see them now all identified, better chance one or more will break. Rome wasn’t built in a day, let the walls close in on one agency at a time. Maybe compromised others who still work from obama administration years and before all self deport as resignations in fear of their own unmasking.
Love the rabbit, when I first saw it in my sleepy eyes thought it was a meteor
bearing down from the sky 😄
Curious Bunny
Inquisitive Rabbit
OPERATION FORTITUDE was a WWII propaganda effort to hide the point where ALLIED FORCES would land to begin the effort to stop Hitler . Designed to confuse the enemy and force them to position their DEFENSES strategically based on their intel gathering limits .
ELITE MARINES land at CIA HEADQUARTERS Langley Md in November . Possibly to either SHUT DOWN CIA operation mockingbird or control what is sent to The Washington Post and beyond to the DEEP STATE apparatchik media .
A VERY PUBLIC RIFF begins between Steve Bannon & President Trump and his family . Is the RIFF REAL …or is it OPERATION FORTITUDE propaganda on the GAME OF SURVIVOR AMERICAN ISLAND ? Designed to convince the DEEP STATE and it’s LEFTY contingent of pundits and trolls that Steve Bannon is to be NOW LOVED and trusted ???????
FACT….The collective LEFT embraced the AUTHORITARIAN REGIME in IRAN as opposed to the citizens of Iran’s GREEN REVOLUTION .
FACT …the enemy domestic will EMBRACE anyone who is perceived as a TRUMP HATER !!
FACT …TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME IS REAL
FACT ….CANDIDATE TRUMP dinged the SHI$ out of the media from day 1 and it never stopped
SPECULATION …WHAT IF the Trump vs Bannon RIF is designed to FINISH OFF THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA in a final ruse . To have THEM air all the propaganda Bannon feeds to them as REAL NEWS.
Then in the end TRUMP and BANNON show up together as BFF’S and hold their own presser. Together they announce OPERATION FORTITUDE RIGHT before the DOJ indictments are unsealed …..and the BIG UGLY moves in to it’s final stage ..SUNDANCE coined ..” THE BIG UGLY ” I will wait for his term on the final phase
THE BIG ___________
THE GAME IS AFOOT !!
‘Jeff…that’s my thinking about PDJT & BANNON rif too greatest plot to feed MSM and finish them……
Jeff… this remain me VVP strategy..in Syria…they-neocons/globalists/warmongers would never in light years expect Mr. Putin do thunderstruck on 09/30/15 and bomb Mc Stain allies in Syria…….
Whoa! Weissman met with the media in April 2017? Later, he was appointed to the special prosecutor’s team in June of that year. First may I say I would love to see the list of media. I’m sure it will be all the usual suspects–jornolists, dnc sycophants etc. Second, no matter where Mueller stands — he is tainted by the very corruption/bias inherent in his team and their actions while under him. Um, yeah, no pity for him. At. All.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Mason jar is bulging with a rotting stench that has been fermenting since William Jefferson “Horn Dog” Clinton and his lifelong partner in crime took office because George H. W. Bush looked at his watch.
Trump has removed the jar ring and is prying open the seal. Everyone in the party of Satan knows what is going to spill out and the magnitude of the stench that will be unleashed on them so they are running for cover. The corrupt mainstream is fighting with every ounce of strength they can muster to stop Trump from popping the seal but Trump is batting them away like flies at a picnic.
A picnic I am beginning to enjoy bigly!
Even politico is trying to get out in front of this. There is decided lack of enthusiasm in this report, but here it is. DOJ clash with Trump allies lands on Ryan’s doorstep – POLITICO
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/05/trump-russia-congress-paul-ryan-justice-department-325403
It is like Trump is opening a can of SURSTRÖMMING! (CAUTION GRAPHIC and GROSS reactions to smell — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1pfDPC_AznU )
SURSTRÖMMING is worse than lutefisk, if that is possible, but I think DC is infinitely worse.
PiedPiper, I hope when that jar is opened, I find out just what Auntie Max
Maybe my iPad will let me finish now. I hope we find out what Maxine Waters meant about Obama putting together something so big no one could beat them again. This has been bugging me for years! Seeing everything the left is capable of, really convinces me that her bragging to this reporter has something to do with illegal spying by government agencies.
The Special Consel should also look into how Müeller was selected, if the probe is fruit of the poisonous tree, if the scope of the investigation is within the Special Consel’s charter, if Müeller has any conflicts of interest, or was involved in conducting or authorizing political espionage or obstruction of justice on behalf of 0bama between 2009–2013.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Shepard Smith channel is becoming quite predictable.
Bill Hemmer. That dude is nauseating. I hate the way he speaks like he is about to say something VERY IMPORTANT and it never is. And he looks like he kisses his reflection in the mirror. He is totally in love with himself. It is creepy.
And speaking of creepy, Shep Smith. Shudder.
But Fox & Friends is on right now and I like them pretty much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, this is starting to build some excitement! 😛 Perhaps this could be made into a movie some day. Wait… way too much material… it would have to be one of those multi-part mini-series! Of course, casting would be a big issue. Who would play Trump? Silly me… why only one person could do justice to that role—the man himself! And who would do Sundance? Gotta be a part for him in any cinematic version of this. Perhaps only a mysterious voiceover in the background, like a ubiquitous narrator with the dulcet tone of a Morgan Freeman or a James Earl Jones (if only Charlton Heston or Orson Wells were still alive!). Already have a title for our grand little saga: The Good, the Bad, and the Big Ugly! 😄😄😄
I hope this is not overly long, but will try to make it brief. I believe the President knows everything. Being a so called player all those years in real estate he was closely associated with the big elite so to speak. The high echelon killers. You attend those billionare parties and people talk. Talk about everything. I believe that is a prime reason he ran for the Presidency. He intimately knew their plans and could not let it go any further.
Therefore he knows many, many, of the upper evil doers and planners.
Now here is where his genius comes in. If you know all of this, do you strike hard and fast? You will get some low level people, but this would cause many of the biggest evil ones to take cover, create walls of back up, destroy evidence etc. Or do you drip, drip, bread crumbs and wait for the ones in the back rooms to show themselves? Ones we may, have never imagined. But his genius is; He is setting the traps. Luring them out of hiding. (Think of the ones who have already exposed themselves) One recent example is Sloppy Steve. ( if he really is dirty. And I sincerely believe he is also using Hillary as a: “Hey, look squirrel” just to also get many exposed. You can call it 3D chess, or whatever, it is actually more Sun Tsu…I am so proud of him An American Business man..actually a warrior for us, his people.
Our President wants them all to go down every last one of them. And me personally, I have said this; It would be classic to hang them Texas style. Put them all on horses with the nooses around their necks and hoods over their heads (Optional) with MAGA printed on them. Allow one of the Bengazi mothers to slap the ass of the Hilda beast horse as the crowd yells: “Yeee Haaa..Our lion slap the ass of Obummers horse before he does he asks Obummer if he has anything to say. As Obummer starts to speak, with flies all over his body. our lion slaps the horses ass and says: “I didn’t think so”
Thank you Sundance.
I like the way you think Gunny. I could not agree with you more! The greatest warrior President ever, knows just how dirty they really are!
But, but, but, bu…
Sundance, i just want to thank you! If i didn’t have the treehouse for the last 2 yrs i would have surely gone outta my mind. You are a beacon of light away from all the fakenews.
With all the upcoming leaks, in addition to jail, we should also fine them to pay down our debt: “The penalty for disclosure of classified information is up to 10 years in prison, a large fine, or both.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“♦The Dept. of Justice it reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use; and how both Clinton and her aide Huma Abedin used, shared and stored classified documents on their personal servers and devices.”
Let’s also not forget how ILLary also used her maid with ZERO security clearances to print things out for her. We need to find out what was shared with her, and if she used the same tricks to print that Huma did. Send it to yahoo “because it was easier”.
And since ILLary was no friend to technology, or it was just easier for her to have everyone wipe her you know what, how many others are there who did all these menial tasks for her and got access to things they had no business getting access to?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Courage and smarts I mean o say…….adverting making it hard for me to post.
I’m hoping that Valerie Jarrett gets implicated it this also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ME TOO!
I would like to see that one burn…after that evil smirk is wiped from her face and all that remains is the abject “fear” in her eyes..
Screw her….she needs to hang…
No hoods!!!
Let em DANCE!!
I have read a lot about this on your site, but you have not outlined exactly what law they have broken and how this puts them in prison. It sounds a lot like the non-illegal collusion accusation against Trump. Let’s hear some laws…
Good article on our President on the American thinker.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/01/note_to_nevertrumps_trumps_character_is_admirable.html
Excellent, Gunny! Love the reality check on the crime that was Obama, as well. From the article:
“Obama’s fantasist efforts to reduce American power and prestige, born of his anti-colonialist anger and resentment, were passed off to us as idealism and humanity. Obama had a weird Marxist mother who raised him to despise America, and he saw his father only once. He was an unhappy child, a confused teenager, and an angry, isolated college student filled with contempt for white people other than his fellow Marxists. Then he went to Harvard finishing school and became a secretive politician who never trusted himself to speak in public without a teleprompter. His false front hid a schemer and hater.
Unlike our last president, President Trump is who he is. What you see is what you get. His candor is blunt and refreshing. He is not an ideologue, not a secret schemer, not a race-baiter, not a bitter person seeking payback. Trump had a close, loving relationship with his father. He has similar relationships with his own children. He is a happy warrior.”
remember Begala, It’s the economy, stupid.
We know collusion is not illegal.
As for the conspirators in the DOJ and FBI, wow there are a lot of laws that have been mentioned. I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t help you much there other than right off the top of my head Big Jim Comey giving seven classified memos to his professor friend to share with the newspapers which is a felony, but again I’m not an attorney so I can’t quote the legal code to you.
But we are still in the investigation stage, so we’ll have to see about charges. It’s a process.
If you are really interested, you could look up some of the articles that Gregg Jarrett who is a legal analyst for FOX has written. He has done excellent work and he cites the specific laws broken.
Profiting from cases: BRIBERY
Old reliable: Obstruction of Justice
Government Employee 101 Violation: Falsification of documents
Intelligence Officials sign specific contracts as well: treason and sedition
Mode of communication laws apply as well.
Attorneys have specific laws that apply: perjury laws apply
Preferring of evidence
Disclosure
Fusion GPS Founders Rat Out John McCain; Admit They Helped Get Bogus Trump Dossier Into McCain’s Hands
https://truepundit.com/fusion-gps-founders-rat-john-mccain-admit-helped-get-bogus-trump-dossier-mccains-hands/
The Washington D. C. Deep State is a group of 8,156 appointed mangers in 75 federal agencies that control the executive bureaucracy and tell new political appointees what they can and cannot do. Yes, that’s right, the Deep State is an official government program, well-organized, comprehensive, and “in charge.”
Out of the 8,156 members who make up this Deep State of ensconced bureaucrats, over 7,000 were appointed by Obama.
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/03/deep-state-shadow-government-revealed-senior-executive-service/
Well then PT needs to unappoint them pronto.
Can you believe we’re just starting day 5 of January 2018? My head is spinning!
So thankful! God is good!
This U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision on December 27, 2017 is either brilliant timing or just a fortunate coincidence.
In Henderson v. The Department of Veterans, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that federal agencies may suspend indefinitely any employees potentially involved in a crime BEFORE they are found guilty, according to a new ruling, as long as they have been indicted by a grand jury.
http://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-federal-circuit/1884290.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The headlines are off the charts hysteria that Donald and Melania hate each other, that Barron is having a terrible childhood, Melania unhappy, Trump mentally unstable and will be removed by men in white coats in the next few weeks. All this and more.
They are unhinged. Dig into the comments. The likes and dislikes for the comments are so disjointed that it is clear that are now putting in their own fake comments in the comments section, and then up voting them. They did this a lot during Brexit, when Farage was right over the target, and they were on their way to defeat. Why is this important? It means that there is a lot of news they do not want people to see. Mainly the crimes from the old Obama regime.
They clearly can’t hide the fact that the economy is doing well, and so they are claiming that it is Obama’s success, and not Trumps. Of course, even their most rabid anti Trumpers are not making any effort to support that one. As we all know, Obama said there was no way to 3% GDP. But now they want to take credit for it. It is, as James Wood said, sinfully delicious.
It’s worth reading at least one trashy media outlet regularly, as you can tell what is going on in the real news by what they put out on their fake news. It is so predictable. They are in full hysteria mode, and will be for about 6 months.
I am unsure as to whether my insomnia is being filled in with reading all this, or whether my insomnia is being caused by all this.
FTA – Democrats have been quoting from the infamous anti-Trump “Steele dossier” as if it were gospel, but now that Hillary Clinton has been revealed as its paymaster and a Hillary-friendly FBI is under investigation for possibly launching the Trump-Russia “collusion” probe under its false pretenses, they are suddenly in full retreat from it.
Its shameless Democratic promoters got everyone lathered up over a false conspiracy theory, and now they’re realizing they overreached and are running for the exits, revising history, recasting narratives, covering their keisters. They led the nation on a wild goose chase, and now they fear the reckoning.
https://nypost.com/2018/01/04/democrats-dishonest-scramble-to-disown-the-trump-dossier/
Poor Adam Schiff – looking desperately for a safe space, I imagine.
FBI launches new Clinton Foundation Investigation: http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/367541-fbi-launches-new-clinton-foundation-investigation
DOJ is re-opening the email investigation as well. http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/303300-fbi-reopening-clinton-email-investigation
Heh-heh-heh.
You Go General Beauregard!
Well my goodness. It actually seems probable that crime won’t pay for these douche bags.
I am so thankful to Sundance and all the other masterful hands and minds at work behind bringing these sorry-excuses-for-American-citizens down AND for methodically laying it all out for us regular people to be able to understand what they were doing !!
The Clintons have been playing their game since day one…that’s a lot of years to master “who do we have over at (fill in the blank) that can help us? Friends of a friend who knows a guy, who knows a guy (stole that line from “Better Call Saul”). Obama grows up in the “radical community” of America haters learning how to “burn” those who oppose his desire for power and his friends who hide behind his coat tails.
Sundance lays out a structure for all to see and contemplate. Common sense tells us what Hillary, Bill and Barack are all about. What we don’t know are how many “others” are on their “team” who feed from the government trough.
“Cut off the head and the snake will die,” is an old line to which we now embrace our hopes.
Hillary looks good in orange…B. Hussein should go back to Indonesia where he could hobnob with his pals and offer his rants on America. Holder should be forced to shave off his 30’s German mustache so we could finally see what a little man he truly has been most of his life. I could name more wishes, as you surely could too!
people forget the Special Counsel circumvented all rules of evidence and violated guaranteed Constitutional rights of the incoming PRESIDENT!!! It is all on the line and their only weapon is radioactive Mueller…Remember GSA disclosure??? So much has happened in the last 2 weeks, they had to unmask Bannon to get the GSA email off the front page.
