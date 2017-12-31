South Korea Intercepts SECOND Oil Tanker Headed To North Korea…

Many readers might remember back in the summer 2017 (throughout July) when there were indications that President Trump, and allies, were positioning assets and drills for what appeared to be a strategic naval blockade. Well, today Reuters is reporting that South Korea has seized a second oil tanker, flagged under Panama, headed to North Korea.
The cost of smuggling oil into North Korea is getting very high. These oil tankers are very expensive and the cost of commerce in international ocean freight is underwritten by massive global insurance companies. Each of these interdictions’ makes the business end of smuggling much more unstable. Additionally, each of these violations opens up the co-dependent enabler as a target for massive U.S. Treasury Sanctions previously established.
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean authorities have seized a Panama-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil products to North Korea in violation of international sanctions, a customs official said on Sunday.
The seizure was the second to be revealed by South Korea within a few days, as the United Nations steps up efforts to squeeze essential oil supplies to the reclusive North following its nuclear or ballistic missile tests.
The ship, KOTI, was seized at Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port, the official told Reuters, without elaborating, due to the sensitivity of the issue. The port is on the west coast, south of Incheon.
A marine official also confirmed the seizure, which he said was done “recently”.
The KOTI’s estimated time of arrival at the port was Dec. 19, according to VesselFinder Ltd., a tracking service provider,
The ship can carry 5,100 tonnes of oil and has a crew mostly from China and Myanmar, Yonhap News Agency reported, adding that South Korea’s intelligence and customs officials are conducting a joint probe into the vessel.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed the probe, declining to provide details.
“The government has been in close consultations with related countries and ministries to thoroughly implement the sanctions by the U.N. Security Council,” the spokesman said. (read more)
The UN has all been just smoke and mirrors for a long time.. their scam is over..
MAGA the world..
Trump understands that you don’t have to sink ships to stop the flow of oil. You just have to make it too expensive for them to operate.
Oops! Not good China to back down on your agreement NOT to get oil to NK. Trump is nice but he can also be terrible nasty so should watch you Ps and Qs is my suggestion. Thank you, SK, being on guard and stopping this invasive/illegal oil container.
Interesting that the crew was mostly Chinese, with some from Burma…
It looks like the price of Pres Trump promising the ROK President not to have the US Navy blockage the Norks was that the ROK Navy had to…and it is doing so now.
More NOKO slave hours needed for the oil. What a wonderful dark spot on the planet. Communism is for workers… what a sick Marx joke.
My understanding is that China uses the NKs as slave labor in many factories to keep the profit margin higher, as this wages rise for Chhinese labor. Truly despicable people.
I stumbled across this earlier today and posted it on the Presidential Thread but it seems more relevant here: The Chinese based DJI Company produces about 70% of all camera drones sold to the civilian (& also military) market in the US. When the drone camera footage is downloaded into the owners computer guess who gets the video along with GPS coordinates?
US Says DJI Camera Drones Are Spying for China, DJI Calls Claim ‘Insane’
https://petapixel.com/2017/11/30/us-says-dji-camera-drones-spying-china-dji-says-claim-insane/
This has been going on for decades. Chinese imported electronics loaded with viruses, backdoors, etc. A few years ago a high-ranking Chinese PLA officer (surname Zhao) was convicted in the Eastern District of Virginia of trafficking counterfeit Cisco equipment. She was imprisoned, fined, US citizenship revoked. A lot of the stuff was sold to the Federal Govt as well as businesses. Not much reporting on this sort of thing,probably because its a major threat and because there is no Trump/Russia angle.
South Korea has given Trump both praise and support in his NK strategy. What happens with the oil and ships that South Korea intercepts?
They rot in the harbour, costing the owners many thousands of dollars 💵 a day in harbour fees as well as salaries for the arrested crew!!!!
