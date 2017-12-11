Media Manuevers To Manipulate Alabama Voters – Once Again Murdoch’s FOX GOPe Agenda…

Fox News is back in action with the single most ridiculous, psy-op engineered, agenda polls in the last several years…. and coming from a CTH community that has reviewed hundreds of media polls in the past 5 years, that’s quite a statement. Consider:
(Emerson Poll Link) -vs- (Fox News Poll Link)
Both of these cannot be correct. The margin of error claimed is +/- 2.5%. There is a NINETEEN point difference between both Alabama Polls. However, only ONE is a media driven agenda poll. Can you guess which one?
Yes, once again, the Rupert Murdoch clan are up to their media-polling tricks utilizing Daron Shaw. Shaw and Associates, is more appropriately identified as a political action committee of the GOPe, and have been used by Fox News, exhaustively and exclusively, for years to engineer narratives on behalf of the republican establishment. This time the narrative is so obvious Fox News deserves public humiliation.
Within the Fox Poll Daron Shaw intentionally manipulates the group being polled. They poll R+2 (meaning only two percent more republicans than democrats) in a state that voted R+28 in the most recent election. Essentially Fox has paid Daron Shaw to give them a poll as if Democrats and Republicans are equal in the number of registered voters the state.
They’re not.
Not even close.
Alabama is to Republicans (49-35), what California is to Democrats (43-28). (link)
Hopefully the people of Alabama will see through this manipulation and use this opportunity to crush the agenda-driven polling constructs of Fox News.
The Democrats and UniParty Republicans will cede no ground. There is only one majority political ideology within Washington DC, and it is based on financial interest. Their rules of engagement are entirely self-serving. They will fight against any entity, for any reason, on any issue, even reversing their own individual policy positions, if they view that entity as an existential risk to their power structure and decades-long financial constructs.
For those who live within the institutions, nothing is out-of-bounds; therefore, in order to defeat the systemic and institutional rot, we must fight as an insurgent opposition.
War is ugly. Political war against the swamp, while accepting their one-sided rules of engagement, is exponential hell. In order to gain victory, you have to be prepared to advance into the fire at all costs. In the final analysis this approach is the essential element of ‘Cold Anger’.
It may be unsettling for most; after all, we-the-people have never sought confrontation for the sake of itself. However, confrontation is an outcome of a battered electorate finally saying ‘No More’.
The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. Likewise, the resulting backlash is always, always, directly proportionate to how far off skew it was taken before corrective action was engaged.
President Trump was/is our corrective political MOAB. There is no longer a retreat position possible. Those who oppose the restoration of our Republic have gone all-in. Their terms are to remove the threat. He and We are the threat.
Foolishness, selfishness, corruption and betrayal of our nation by its political elites have served to reveal dangers within our republic. Exhausted, we accepted that 2016 was the time when forceful correction needed to be applied. However, we fully understood that misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, would be neither safe nor wise.
The media are disconnected from the reality of their landscape yet seem to find themselves opining about political violence. Those media voices would be wise to remind themselves that candidate Donald Trump, now President Trump, was the “lesser extreme” strategy for correction. As President Trump said during a recent rally in Iowa: “they’re lucky our side isn’t violent.” He was entirely accurate. President Trump was the last best option.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior. Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed. You cannot poll or measure it; and even those who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
Hatred takes energy. Cold Anger is not willing to give energy to the opposition.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
Betrayal lies at the originating cellular level for Cold Anger.
We watched the shooting of cops, and the
protests parades which followed, absorbing.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the
protest parade goer. Mannerly.
Cold Anger when evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic. It is more deliberate; Cold Anger is far more purposeful.
Cold Anger does not gloat; a central tenet is to absorb consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel.
This sense of Cold Anger does not want to exist. It is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – who would much rather be sensing something more productive, yet each person refuses to be destabilized by it.
The productive and polite life continues, but the larger notations necessarily remain. Keen awareness and acceptance of the surroundings is a trait of those carrying Cold Anger.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures avoiding failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; a strategy essentially devoid of emotion, hence ‘Cold’.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning. Patience is not acceptance; time is simply measured for optimal value.
When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT or SNAP card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the border is left unguarded, it is accepted to be unguarded for a purpose.
When the United States flag lays undefended, perhaps gleefully unattended, it does not lay unattended and unnoticed. It is being well noted.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and a political agenda.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
Support Roy Moore…
Fox meets up with coyote. Fox gets shaken to it’s Core
I equate democrats with dumb coyotes and the anvil perpetually landing on their heads.
Has anyone else gone Independent given the atrocious GOPe?
No. I remained Republican. The GOPe must leave the party. The get out – not me. Just like Californians who want to secede – they get out and don’t get to take any land, ports, bases, resources, etc.
That’s a good attitude.
Me… when i was young i was a Reagan democrat, then i went GOP
and finally I went Independent with the birth of GWB.
Just an aside…I wanted to say it was nice to see another pro photographer here. Nice work on your website!
23 year portrait pro in Georgia here…
I’ve stayed Republican for only one reason: so I can try to primary any GOPe traitors that run for office here in FL.
Yes – years ago.. after my experience as a Texas State Senatorial Delegate.. What they did to the “Tea Partiers” later on, they practiced it on me and others in my precinct first.. We had nobody to turn to at the time either.. we were outcasts.. ‘a rag tag bunch of conservative misfits’ as a matter of fact..
As many of us have said, Fox News is not on our side. I have to ask, though: Why are they putting out such a ridiculously fake poll? Do they think Moore voters in AL are really that stupid to fall for this and will be so dejected that they won’t vote or are they setting up for massive fraud?
Fox has many viewers in the Republican dominated state. For a couple of decades, Fox was the refuge network news where we believed we found refuge. It’s only been in the past couple of years, and especially since Ailes is gone, and Rupert retired that they’ve made the full Left turn. They don’t have to hide it anymore. We just have to stop watching them.
In answer to your question – it’s a matter of demoralizing the Moore voters – and note, I didn’t say supporters, but simply the voters we need to turn out tomorrow.
The idea that FOX is openly pushing a candidate who believes in abortion without restraint, universal healthcare – which would be worse than the NHS in Britain, simply because of sheer population numbers, and would vote for everything Commie Schumer and Pelosi want is the final revelation of that cable network.
Praying Moore wins, and we can make sure FOX knows they’re perceived the same as CNN. Evil.
Yeah. But they’ve been neo-cons all along, and look how much we let that damage us. Blew up the Middle East with the neo-con Iraq debacle and they kept the borders open for the cheap labor.
–Then to keep us in line they’d show us the military and some flags.
–FOX has been a well disguised enemy for longer than we realized. I only tuned out when they were determined to get Jeb in there, or Hillary as their friggin’ back up.
–Trump has unmasked FOX news. There are a few good people at FOX, but the whole operation has actually been a net loss for the country.
–I want a nationalist network. (Nationalist meaning all backgrounds of Americans)
This I agree with 100%. OANN is my oasis now, and, of course, CTH. I’m completely disgusted with Fox. I will occasionally watch Lou Dobbs on FBN, who has been an unwavering supporter of our beloved PDJT, but the rest of them, well, they can go fly a kite (I could think of other things for them to do, but my mother taught me to speak like a lady).
Despite the daily protestations by Hannity that “they”, meaning anybody not Fox, are the mainstrem media, the fake news, hate trump media, etc., it is his network pumping the bs too. Including Martha McCallum’s little passive aggressive anti-Moore bit tonight. Fox is absolutely controlled opposition. When the uniparty gets desperate, their slip starts to show. Just remember Rupert is still in the same CFR with all the “fake media” moguls, soros, clinton, gore, frist, rumsfeld, etc. You know, their “mortal enemies of the left”.
Today’s Fox Poll in my mind was supposed to coincide with Megyn Kelly and CBS dragging out our President’s accusers. They wanted to paint the narrative that our President has become toxic to the Republican Party. We have been taught well by SD that nothing is done accidentally. The problem for them is that the “Religion of Peace” decided to try and blow himself up on a NYC train. They didn’t calculate for it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Moore. Standby Our President, and be a Champion of YOUR opposition, and Vote Term Limits!
But, if Roy Moore wins, do you think the Russians did it all over again?
Psst, over here good-lookings. Madame X hear Roy Moore have 10 Rahssian girlfriend no one know about. All very young babushka. Just send check to DeepStateBoris@McConnell.senate. We send you package.
Deplorables are much too smart to pay attention to polls. The fake pollsters offend our intelligence by thinking we’re gonna be swayed by their BS rather than make our own intelligent conclusions and decisions. Didn’t they learn anything in ’16?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never thought I’d see the day Jerry Falwell Jr talked about the spirit of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Gotta go put on some Skynard.
Pretty sure i just saw a pig fly by my kitchen window.
Is THAT what that was!? I saw it too!
georgiafl, my reaction upon seeing him invoke the name of Lynyrd Skynyrd 😲 and then… 😆
Oh Lordy lordy lordy…… he works in mysterious ways indeed.
…good one…..
I’m glad Sundance dove into the details of this poll. Varney announced the results this morning and I thought that sounds like fake news. Has anyone read Cashill’s article on American Thinker ?http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/no_one_ever_drowned_in_roy_moores_car.html
Yes … and it’s killer!! 😉
Murdoch disgraced himself…again. Fine. All these lies just make the cold anger simmer and simmer. We won’t forget. Alabamians will come out in bigger numbers than ever. No one is being fooled anymore. Dem Jones is going down, but the big victorious defeat will be the GOPe, especially Mitch. Down with the E.
Thank God that Alabama was wise enough to pass a photo voter ID law. Pray that all of the polls have Trump watchers to make sure that those laws are kept and that no votes are stolen when the counting takes place.
I’m not too worried about fraud at the polls but am worried about the absentee voting. The Dems have been at all the colleges getting them registered to vote & are now complaining that some students haven’t received their ballots. There is a huge increase of absentee votes in Tuscaloosa Co where the University of Alabama is.
“Merrill has increased expected voter turnout by more than 33 percent over the past two weeks. He previously said he expected only about 18 percent of registered voters to cast ballots.
“I raised it up after I started seeing the numbers from absentee ballots,” Merrill told AL.com. “For example, in Tuscaloosa County, we have six times the number of absentee ballots that we had in the primary and/or the runoff. We went from 200 to almost 1,200.”
“Meanwhile, a problem has emerged with some college students not receiving their absentee ballots, according to Nancy Worley, chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. In a Sunday press release, the Alabama Democrats outlined the cases of three students who have not received their ballots.”
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/voters_more_energized_about_se.html
Just saw this:
Judge orders Alabama not to destroy voting records in Tuesday’s Senate election
“A judge directed Alabama election officials Monday afternoon to preserve all digital ballot images in Tuesday’s hotly contested U.S. Senate special election.
[The images] need to be preserved at least six months under the statute,” Duncan told AL.com Monday afternoon. “They are being told at this point to preserve all digital ballot records.”
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/judge_orders_alabama_not_to_de.html
I knew this had to be a manipulated poll as soon as I saw it. Honestly surprised at this from Fox, at this point, though. I thought they’d been doing an OK job of covering this race, compared to the others.
It seems to me – personally – like Jonathan Serrie – who is covering the Moore campaign – is sure to bring up whatever negative messages they want to inject – while Peter Doocy over at the Doug Jones campaign is just allowed to report pleasantly about Doug Jones –
Steve Doocy and Briane Kilmeade (Fox and Friends) have both always been two of our favorites and we have enjoyed watching Peter Doocy coming along – seems like a very nice young man and so much like his Dad – I wonder if Fox thinks they are being pretty canny, putting a nice kid on the Doug Jones beat to try to have that niceness help Doug Jones. Regarding Brian Kilmeade, we were pleasantly surprised to see that he was allowed to promote his Andy Jackson book and there was a show about it on Fox yesterday – are they (Fox people) trying to make Southerners think that Fox wouldn’t be up to anything, that Fox appreciates and understands Southerners?
On the other hand, they have that dopey “positive populism” guy on there who is the newest thing Fox is trying to foist on us – he gave a very bizarre expostulation a few weeks ago about how Roy Moore needs to be defeated, that if he wins, that will harm MAGA and “positive populism”. Plus I can’t stand his outfits, with those grubby-looking t-shirts under his jackets – no respect for the audience in not bothering wear a normal shirt and tie – he is apparently convinced he has to be “different” and catch our attention n that way. I don’t care if he spends $1,000 on those t-shirts – they look baggy and too large in the neck – I don’t like that look.
Speaking of attire – this morning on “Outnumbered” that girl with the choppy hair and weird glasses was wearing the MOST inappropriate little number for this time of year and time of day and the job she is doing – it would be all right I suppose as a cocktail dress for a party but NOT for what she is doing – why does Fox allow that? Then in the afternoon, Kimberly Guilfoyle on “The Five” was wearing a dress that looked like it was made from the same green material but it was pulled down showing both shoulders! Who is telling them to dress like that? Plus Melissa Francis this morning had a really weird “cold shoulder” dress that looked totally absurd.
Okay, I am talking now about how people dress and maybe that all seems unimportant – I just want to make the point that it is another example of Fox News showing NO RESPECT. In your face. Gotta stop watching it.
It is ridiculous/ludicrous to have serious news served up by bimbo barbie babes.
Even Judge Jeanine wears those outfits.
Having more than half a brain, I was immediately suspicious of this “new” poll! Pollsters are liars, and I don’t care who hires them. Now get this – the day BEFORE the election a brand new poll comes out that TOTALLY REVERSES ALL OTHERS. Is anyone really dumb enough to take it at “face” value? They have and will slant the poll which ever way they want to get their desired results. That Fox allows this is disturbing, but it doesn’t whitewash the pack of liars involvedl. Just ask yourself “if this poll is correct then how about the others?”. Yeah how about that?
Wow, Sundance. Your commentary and insight continue to floor me. And thank you for continuing to remind us of our cold anger. We’ve had a lot of winning the last couple weeks, but we must NEVER let complacency take over again. We need to keep that cold anger harnessed until it can be used with scalpel-like precision against freedoms enemies, wherever they are. Whoever they are. There’s a lot of them. More than I would have guessed a year ago. But there’s more of us and we have not only President Trump on our side, PDT has God on his side. And ours. I’m convinced of this.
I pray for President Trump’s safety everyday and that God will continue to bless him and his cabinet with uncommon wisdom.
I know the evil ones will get their full justice in the afterlife. But I do ask the Lord if He wouldn’t mind if we got to see some justice during this life, too. That’s my Christmas wish.
“Eternal vigilance is the price of Liberty”…Thomas Jefferson
This election mirrors President Trump’s Primary and Presidential runs. A Trump voter constantly portrayed is a horrible person in many ways. TRUMP’S MAGA voters don’t Swamp poll, they are the SILENT Patriots.
+1 Sundance … for every paragraph … every sentence. You are not only a keen observer of the political players and minutiae, you also see the big picture, are wise, and are a leader. That is because you understand the motives and means of those for which you speak, as well as the motives and means of those who are their (our) enemies. In the knowledge and guidance you provide you are singular. Thank You!
BRILLIANT ANALYSIS………….classic m0therphuuuuuucking fake polling. I call it push polling but I’m not sure if that’s where you ask loaded questions, because this is worse than that.
–These liars are literally trying to depress Republican voters, and mobilize Democrats.
–In other countries, publishing polling the month before an election isn’t even allowed!!!!!
1) We either need a law like that, if 1st amendment allows it
OR
2) I’d like to start suing these stations.
–Does the First Amendment allow you to willingly present false news? I just cannot believe that intentionally lying to affect the outcome of an election is fully legal.
–Weird that even Drudge, who hates Roy Moore, didn’t report the FOX poll as the gospel.
–Seems like our democracy would be helped by a law against publishing polls before elections. Third party candidates would benefit the most. People often don’t vote for them because they think it’s throwing their vote away.
–I don’t know. It’s definitely psychological warfare.
“Both of these cannot be correct”…
ya’ think?…
In regards to cold anger, Rudyard Kipling wrote this poem:
The Beginnings
It was not part of their blood,
It came to them very late
With long arrears to make good,
When the English began to hate.
They were not easily moved,
They were icy-willing to wait
Till every count should be proved,
Ere the English began to hate.
Their voices were even and low,
Their eyes were level and straight.
There was neither sign nor show,
When the English began to hate.
It was not preached to the crowd,
It was not taught by the State.
No man spoke it aloud,
When the English began to hate.
It was not suddenly bred,
It will not swiftly abate,
Through the chill years ahead,
When Time shall count from the date
That the English began to hate.
Lest we forget, America takes part in that Anglo-Saxon heritage, as well. Those who would wrong a civilized people would do well to remember that. ='[.]’=
Now consider Sen. Shelby, the GOPe backstabs to the end.
