Creepy Gropey – Senator Al Franken States He Will Resign Sometime, Maybe…

Senator Al Franken used the legal immunity provided within the venue of the Senate Chamber to avoid libel suits for his accusations against President Trump and Senate Candidate Roy Moore, while also stating he will likely resign from his office at some point in the future.
WASHINGTON DC – Calling it “the worst day of his political life,” Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he will resign from the U.S. Senate following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against him that ranged from groping to forcibly trying to kiss women.
Franken, who said that some of the complaints against him were “simply not true” and that he remembers others “differently,” also took a parting shot at President Trump.
“There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving office while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full supoort of his party,” Franken said, referring to Trump and Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama.
About 18 Democratic senators, staff and family members were on hand for the announcement. Some sat stone-faced while others cried during the 11-minute speech. His staff were lined up in the back of the chamber. (read more)
I’ll believe it when I see it
Exactly.
This Dem party isn’t fooling anyone – pervs like him are heroes to them.
It’s worse than that. I’ve actually been told by a uber liberal that Liberals are the World’s Greatest Lovers. And that uber liberal was sincere when he said it.
Maybe his boyfriend told him that.
LOL
Franken’s pseudo resignation was simply a ploy to gain the moral high-ground. Franken plans to stay and vote No on tax bill for sure. Then when Roy Moore wins a seat Franken will be able to say, He’s a Senator so I’m going to stay a Senator, too.
Just Watch this all playout.
That’s exactly my thought. Why so vague? Either quit immediately or wait for the senate ethics investigation. His party called for his fake resignation so they could say “we cleaned up our house, why didn’t the republicans?” It’s all fake outrage for fake narratives in the media. When it comes down to it, Moore’s accusers can’t testify under oath. They will go away quickly, but the democrats will run their mouths on all the cable shows.
He wants to stay in government and he is waiting for judge Moore to win, in this case he will tell if he is in Senate, why I’ve to leave…I wish judge sue those witches for slander after the election…
Yep.
Bingo. It was very obvious last night from some of the statements from his camp that a resignation wasn’t coming today. The way he threw off on POTUS was disgraceful.
His hands are a little too high
LikeLiked by 10 people
😂
Ron…you get me every time. 😀
LOL!
A profoundly obtuse self-serving non-apology.
He didn’t even give the typical “IF I offended anyone …..” lame-azz apology.
He is the lowest of the low.
He just remembered it differently. I’m sure most harassers do.
After Moore comes in the hell will break loose just in time for 2018.
I have some thoughts on Moore for the good of the country he should have let Strange win because this accusations will not end.
Alabama by choosing Moore are dragging POTUS is to a mess. All the bimbos are going to come out again and instead POTUS being able to do his job he will be settled with lowers all over again. This is costing time but more over lots of money. Just because he has wealth does not mean the money keeps on flowing.
I blame Bannon for this and his ego. He pushed this and people in Alabama trusted Bannon, Gorka Cruz more than the President. I cannot forgive them for that.
Is Moore guilty of what he is accused off..? I do not know but he seemed to like to date young girls. Their parents had a responsibility also.
Correction: Is supposed to read settled with Lawyers
He is innocent: why he have to “let Strange win”? We have a law in this country “innocent until proven guilty”. He was in the public eye all his professional life, and no one ever accused him of anything of the sort, and suddenly after 39 years in public life…Witch hunt.
Man, I thought he actually had resigned today! Thanks for clearing that up.
every Democrat surrogate on TV is saying Franken resigned but they conveniently leave off the fact that he hasn’t named a date certain.
I don’t think, he will ever resign, that is why he brought up our president. And he is waiting for judge Moore to win in order to have more ammunition to stay. He will not resign.
Franken is a small person who we never had respect for We were correct
I love that picture of him groping the old commie hag. I needed a good laugh!!!
He obviously was’nt any good. She slept right through it.
Caught a bit of Levin on the way home from work think he is right if Moore wins he will un-resign.
It’s not “if Moore wins.” Moore will win in a landslide.
Really feel the same but need the issue to go after PDT.
Keep an eye on him as I bet he will stick around to see if Moore gets elected and if he does he will lead the charge against Moore as well as plead his case with the senators.
What is really weird is he is resigning under a cloud of shame but he is doing it (if he does) on his own terms. Sadly the senate is allowing him to.
Any wonder why congress has a lower opinion by the public than that of used car salesperson?
The wonder is how Franken won his seat in the Senate to begin with.
If I remember correctly the votes were found in the trunk of a car.
yes they were..
Probably underneath some used panties.
correct, see my comment below…
That pervert isn’t going to “resign”..
He’s going too double-down,, Watch..
If the Congress forces Moore to resign then the Governor can appoint another Republican and the dems won nothing.
I believe as so many stated that the end game of the democrats is to impeach Trump on sexual conduct and bring out a bunch of bimbos that will claim that Trump sexually abused them.
Mueller is finding nothing of Russian collusion unless he is helping with willing women to fabricate . This all does not feel right.
Good riddance to bad rubbish as my grandmother would say.
It’s like a “Brexit” resignation (will it ever actually happen..)
Democrat motto: Never stop virtue signaling.
This was a fake resignation. Everything involving Democrats is fake.
Franken was going to resign To Spend More Time With His Family, but even they wouldn’t have him.
At least the sort Senator from MN is living down to my expectations !
That pervert isn’t “resigning”..
We ALL know,,, He is a sacrificial Lamb at the Altar, at this point..
It’s going to come down to the Alabama/Moore Campaign & Election results..
Moore WINS, Al Franken Will NOT resign..
He’ll **stay-on** to try to unseat-defeat Moore, As a new *virtue signal* to the Dems & Left “pledging” His Loyalty to the Marxist Cause.. (then possibly resign)….
Moore Looses, He’ll resign, (maybe, but I doubt it) , Or Virtue Signal His “Loyalty” to the left to Impeach President DJT..
I’m putting My “only” bitcoin on it.. J/K 😉
Take what I opined, To the bank..
If I’m WRONG,, I’ll be pleased have My dish of Crow…
Served Cold.. 😉
Franken went to the Senate floor to say he is a little perverted but not completely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why in the hell is there immunity in the house and senate chambers? You can lie all you want and not be held liable for it? There is a lower standard for honesty in the halls of power when there should really be a higher standard. There should be extra penalties for lying in congress. Perhaps that is what the problem is, they all know they can lie their asses off and get away with it.
No one cares what you think about anything, Stewart.
The other Minnesota Senate seat is up in 2018, and Franken’s seat is up in 2020. I’m assuming Franken will serve through the election next year, but stripped of any public role. (No featured questions during hearings, etc).
The worst day of HIS life? Imagine how some of these women felt. He just doesn’t like seeing the big bill come due on his years of mashing women.
I bet Keith Olbermann will break his promise to no longer do political commentary before Al Franken keeps his promise to resign.
Dems are notorious for not being reliable promise keepers.
If he doesn’t actually resign, does this mean what he did today was simply a piece of Performance Art?
Well, he’ll need some time to get something else going to keep the money coming in
I can see it now…
“Little Al’s Boobs & Butts Strip Club & Coffee House”
Home of the Groper Burger, You’ll Need Two Hands to Handle These Buns
And Wrap Your Hands Around Our D Cup of Boobilicious Coffee
You’ll be Slobbering With a Smile, & They’ll Keep You Coming Back for More
(this advertisement paid for by the taxpayers of Minnesota)
Driving home from a trip down to southern Minnesota on this, my husband’s birthday, we heard on the radio that Frankenstein did indeed resign earlier this evening. The news caused my husband to whoop it up for quite a while. It was a great birthday present from the Lord to be sure.
Now all that has to happen is for Jim Newberger, President Trump advocate, supporter and worker for his Presidency, to take Frankenstein’s wife’s place this next election. Once Jim Newberger beats Amy Klobuchar and becomes our next elected Senator, and once everyone sees how crazy life in Minnesota is with Muslim Keith Eliason as “our” temporarily appointed Senator (by our doofus Governor, Mark Dayton), Minnesota may for the first time in decades have a chance at sanity again.
Please dear Lord, let it be so.
Geez SD, could’ve gone without seeing the Ginsburg image above 😫
Bet he didn’t resign “effective immediately” like Conley cause waiting til after AL results 12/12 and if Moore wins Al will recall resignation.
Omg, Sundance. ROFLMAO, bigly. My son wants to know whats so funny mommy? I cant tell a 4 year old about groping an octogenarian but you sure gave me a great laugh. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😥
Well, Minnesotans were finally graced with a brief “on camera” comment from Senator Amy Klobuchar tonight on our local news. About Time!!
She did not say she called for Franken’s resignation, but she did say she told him that she thinks it would be difficult for him to do his job with all that has come out in the last few weeks.
She looked utterly disgusted, but I think she was just creeped out by the mental image she had envisioned of the Groper in action.
She did not appear to be someone who just lost her best friend, so I’m confused as to why she didn’t publicly call for his resignation.
We would be better off with Franken remaining in the Senate.
Franken, if he resigns, will be replaced by the Minn Lt-Gov. Franken was beatable. The Minn Lt-Gov will be much more difficult to beat.
Let us hope Franken stays in.
Would luv to beat the little creep.
your choice as to what kind of beating…
upload image free google
it’s coming – this was the strategy all along…
these| people are snakes
i believe the entire Franken scenario was scripted…NO ABUSE
When Moore wins, he will claim he needs to stay to fight on as part of the “resistance.”
This was about bashing PDJT. But it was also about keeping Conyers quiet. The Dems have already been accused of being racist for calling for Conyers to resign when they were silent about Franken. This was about fixing those optics ahead of the election.
Couple of points (I’m new here, so I hope you all don’t mind if I weigh in.):
1. If Franken had a functioning brain, he would have organised for Gloria Allred to represent his victims, then everyday would have automatically assumed it was a stitch-up and he’d be home free.
2. Even if the nonce allegations against Roy Moore are true (and I don’t for one second believe that they are), once Moore gets to the Senate he’ll join that exclusive club that has access to a multi-million dollar slush-for-hush fund to pay off all of his accusers. If Moore is forced out, I believe somebody (!) will make very sure that the names of every single lawmaker who took advantage of that slush fund will become public knowledge.
say something ‘funny’, Al… maybe try, “bye,bye”…
