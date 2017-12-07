Creepy Gropey – Senator Al Franken States He Will Resign Sometime, Maybe…

Senator Al Franken used the legal immunity provided within the venue of the Senate Chamber to avoid libel suits for his accusations against President Trump and Senate Candidate Roy Moore, while also stating he will likely resign from his office at some point in the future.

WASHINGTON DC – Calling it “the worst day of his political life,” Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he will resign from the U.S. Senate following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against him that ranged from groping to forcibly trying to kiss women.

Franken, who said that some of the complaints against him were “simply not true” and that he remembers others “differently,” also took a parting shot at President Trump. “There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving office while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full supoort of his party,” Franken said, referring to Trump and Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama.

About 18 Democratic senators, staff and family members were on hand for the announcement. Some sat stone-faced while others cried during the 11-minute speech. His staff were lined up in the back of the chamber. (read more)

Advertisements