Strategic Omnidirectional MAGA-Winning is Ongoing…

Don’t be so caught up watching the granules moving at your feet that you fail to step back and recognize the entire landscape is shifting. It Has Begun… and there’s so much of it, it’s hard to believe it is just another Wednesday.
When candidate Donald Trump said: …“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”, I can guarantee you there was only one person who comprehensively understood what the heck he was talking about; and it wasn’t anyone in the audience.
B-R-E-A-T-H-E and look around; and I don’t say that to by sycophantic about what’s happening. CTH shares a mental sorbet in an attempt to reset the perspective. After all, it can be so exhausting keeping up with POTUS winning, we might miss some.
In the past week, President Trump has held three full cabinet meetings. Why? Because common sense would tell us he’s executing an omnidirectional strategic agenda-push, and direct communication is critical.
♦ Tomorrow FBI Director Christopher Wray is going to testify to the House Judiciary Committee. The MAGA-allies in the House are positioned to bring all of the issues surrounding the FBI and DOJ ‘Black Hat’ management to the forefront.
Last weekend’s FBI leaks to the New York Times and Washington Post were specifically timed because the Department of Justice Inspector General is about to drop a years-long investigative MOAB bombshell into the DC swamp. The indications are so extensive that it’s become impossible to keep up with the ongoing ramifications – which are playing out on TV and media almost hourly.
Deputy Head of Counterintelligence – FBI Agent Peter Strzok was the lead FBI agent in charge of the 2015/2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation. •Agent Strzok was one of a small group who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton. •Agent Strzok was also the person who interviewed Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, granting them immunity. •Agent Strzok created the wording for the Comey/Clinton exoneration
•Strzok was the counterintelligence investigator for the 2016 ‘vast Russian conspiracy’, narrative. •Agent Strzok was also the FBI contact person to receive the Russian Dossier and interview the author Christopher Steele.
•Agent Peter Strzok was then hired by Robert Mueller to lead the FBI investigative efforts into the “Russian Election Collusion/Conspiracy.” •Agent Strzok was the person who interviewed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
•Agent Strzok was then removed from the Mueller Team after the anti-Trump/pro-Clinton content of his internal communications were discovered by the ongoing Inspector General investigation.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok is representative of a much bigger issue. There are dozens of high-level officials about to be knocked out of their Corinthian Leather high-backs. That’s coming this month (DEC). Additionally, for each of those officials, there’s a host of mutually aligned political staffers/operatives in the FBI and DOJ who are going to get swept out amid the deluge. That follows in January. [No one wants to fire the staff just prior to the holidays… But the usurping Managers, who cares? Take their coats.]
Using the Inspector General report, Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA), Dan Coates (ODNI), Christopher Wray (FBI) and Jeff Sessions (DOJ) appear fully positioned to execute a planned, strategic and comprehensive removal of most ‘black hat’ IC leakers.
♦Here’s CTH Thread on “IG STATEMENT IMPORTANCE” – SEE HERE
♦Here’s CTH Thread on “DEEP STATE FBI/DOJ” – SEE HERE
♦ On the trade forefront President Trump, Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer appear to have strategically positioned the U.S. on NAFTA. My spidey senses are telling me: we’re pulling out.
A key part of trade-policy-shifting involves getting political allies fully briefed on what the big picture is. When taking a significant change in approach those who hold significant interest, like Senate Chairman Chuck Grassley, need to be respected and informed.
Winning.
♦ On the foreign policy stage, the shift to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel is immensely strategic. Y’all know what President Trump just did… he just positioned himself, and Israel, for maximum leverage in the ongoing Arab-Israeli peace negotiations.
If the Palestinians and Muslim Brotherhood go bananas over the pending move of the U.S. Embassy – the location of that embassy just gains increased value in negotiations. In exchange for “X” the embassy is “Y”, that leverage was just created out of political thin air.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Europe discussing policy with NATO countries and Vice-President Mike Pence is headed to Israel this weekend.
♦Meanwhile, the U.S. economy is surging, and all of the high visibility activity is keeping the media busy and providing political cover for the Tax Conference Committee:
Traditionally, politicians have trained the media and general electorate to think of a President that focuses on one single policy initiative at a time. However, specifically because he’s not a politician, the approach of President Trump is to have multiple policy initiatives advancing simultaneously.
The opposition is forced to narrow their focus and target one if they wish to try and stop it. However, as soon as they zero-in on one endeavor they want to attack, Trump fires out another signal flare (twitter), which takes them off task.
It’s a stunning playbook.
Normally we think in terms of the media taking the Presidency off-message. However, for the first time in our lifetime we have a Presidency that is actually adept at keeping the media off message. How’s that for a paradigm shift.
Oh, yeah… and it’s only Wednesday.
Carry on…
Sundance, THANK YOU! ❤
I don't know what I would have done without CTH as a calming, centering place of knowledge, discourse and fellow MAGA peeps. It has been a roller coaster the past 2 plus years… and being here kept me from having many heart attacks 😀
This President is just the most amazing workhorse to have EVER held the position. I don't know how he does it, but he sure puts all those in recent memory to shame.
He is definitely keeping his campaign promises PLUS setting the World to rights. Winning every day!
I really am starting to believe that there will be a purge of the deep state/swamp. I really think it is going to happen! So many are now beginning to openly agree that there is something stinky in the DC quagmire. Cannot wait to see it all unfold…
God bless President Trump! (and Sundance and fellow Treepers!) oh and MERRY Christmas!
CTH has kept me from cliff-jumping many times.
Still don’t get the DHS Secretary nomination though. She’s the worst possible pick that’s not a Bush.
If she’s not there to succeed… She’s there to FAIL. Pretty sure President Trump selected her to bollix the amnesty-pushers, i.e., gave them a nice, long rope with which to hang themselves. He can keep a weather eye on her, rein her in from doing any REAL damage, and reap the benefits of having his finger on the “OFF” switch whenever he decides it’s time for her to go. =^[.]^=
We all owe a great deal to this site for updated information, clear thinking as well as clear suppositions to keep us informed. Pres. Trump is an anomaly to so many and they just can’t get a grip on the man, his mind and his moves. Can’t accept that a man who is not a politician is more politic than any of them! Thus, they blunder, spout hatred, fake news, and false accusations because that is all they have in their armory. Not enough and we keep winning. Yes, we will all have a very merry Christmas with the reason for the season and that means thanking Pres. Trump. AND just think of more presents to come yet and be under the Christmas tree for all of us.
Hope it happens this way
AAAANNNDDDD, we get to look forward to this from Carter:
Yes! It’s going to happen! Soon!
Wow.
Based on the timelines we have recently seen, I am beginning to think the ‘interview’ that Peter Strzok had with Hillary and her legal team was to review Comey’s talking points and to alter the descriptors that were eventually read that next week.
Hillary and Cheryl Mills probably blessed the final version that Comey read.
And here’s a possible stocking stuffer:
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-12-06/congress-moves-backward-on-gun-safety
This took a little while to post, as I hate to give NYT or WaPo any clicks at all … besides, this headline better captures the spirit behind Obama’s shuck/jive irritation speech last night Chicago!
Thank you, Sundance, a million and more times, thank you.
This is the United States of America that I was taught and that I taught for many years in classes on American studies, American capitalism, American arts and culture. These are the very issues that I worked so hard for students to understand.
I was extremely fortunate to have mentors (UCLA) who were prescient on the foreign policy front as well as national interest and culture. I also had the best Western Civilization courses anywhere — a book a week — and exciting economic history courses (and anthropology, English — American fiction, world literature — the sciences, etc., etc.,). My gratitude to those professors knows no bounds. It was magnificent.
That President Trump not only “gets it” but has been living it, has been successful within swirl of economic currents, and has found equally dedicated and knowledgeable (and wily) partners in this remake-America venture is beyond my wildest dreams.
What is the most important? Foreign relations? American trade and manufacturing? American energy independence? Etc., Etc., Etc. (Getting rid of NAFTA, the UN, and all that fraudulent Climate Change sh!!, restoring our national agencies to real reporting, real science, reality?) The bounty is unbelievable.
I hope for a renaissance on the university level, too. It will take identifying those few institutions that come up to the real American standards and expanding from there. I hope for successes on these fronts, too. What can’t President Trump transform if he puts his mind to it!
MAGA
I’m more than ready for The Big Ugly.
Perhaps Meuller’s plan from the beginning and best hope was to have Trump immediately try and shut the investigation down (sooner the better). You have to remember that leftists think Trump is an impetuous child with 0 patience. That would explain why he stacked the deck publicly with Obama/HRC pods.
LikeLiked by 10 people
He’s like a kid who gets caught smoking and is forced to smoke a whole pack until it makes him sick.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mueller added about 16 Democrat hacks to his staff. But they couldn’t find any real Russian collusion, even though Hillary paid Fusion GPS to find some. Then Mueller tried pissing off the President by investigating his personal life back to the beginning of time. If Mueller could have gotten Trump to fire him, the Democrats would have called for Trump’s impeachment for obstruction of justice. Then Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, McCabe, Hillary, Obama, et al would have able to lay low and not worry about their crimes being investigated while the mainstream media and liberals in Congress attacked the President.
But Trump out-smarted them. He knew that it was all BS and let Mueller self-destruct. As soon as Mueller and his team are swept out like the trash, another special counsel can be appointed to investigate the real crimes of the last 8 years (or longer). Or better yet, Judge Napolitano said that the Attorney General does not need a special counsel’s investigation because the FBI already has a ton of evidence of these crimes..
Question. Did Hillary pay Fusion GPS, or did the FBI tell Fusion GPS what to write after doing the unmasking?
And Sessions was in on this and that is why he recused himself so as to act investigating everyone we wanted investigated and all kept under cover as Trump loves to do until the hammer hits home. Don’t mess around with our president because he is far smarter than politicians any day of the week and we have seen him juggling and winning with several issues all at once, and winning because the others are confused about every thing he does. If Sessions was not doing his job, he would have been fired but he is working with Trump and others to crash bam those who thought they were safe and covered. WRONG!
To paraphrase SD, we have a President who can walk and chew gum at the same time!
LikeLiked by 10 people
And he gives the impression that he has a ‘magic wand’ or something. How lucky we all are to be living at this moment in time. How could anyone not love this President.
Unfortunately, if you read comments after articles they will make you sick. The unreasonable hatred, the ugliness is astounding. Even from supposedly educated writers like Jonah Goldberg whom I once admired. Now, totally unhinged. The closed minds…the willingness to believe lies and gleefully spread them….it makes me despair of our society.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hear you.
Every time I catch a cnn or msnbc segment I’m literally appalled at the filth they spew.
Jonah is a bastion of NeverTrumper calm in comparison to Bill Kristol. The latter goes to sleep at night literally game planning like Hillary to stop President Trump at any cost.
It is because they are desperate. Drowning men are seldom calm.
I am glad it only makes you despair. It makes me physically sick!
Tegan, only dispair of those who cannot see or hear anything good if it interferes with what they want, just like little kids who then get their behinds whipped. Heck, this is better than any real movie I haven’t seen in years because all we get now is drivel/sex/stupid dirty comedy, etc. Viva el Presidente!
And no teleprompter for every utterance.
Thank you Sundance. Something is happening. I have been a political news consumer since 1992. Back then one needed to just look at the newspaper headlines to discern the MSM narrative of the day. These days a quick look at Drudge and Politico accomplishes the same. Today is the first time in 25 years that I cannot discern what the swamp’s message of the day is supposed to be. I’ve always wondered who exactly keeps the swamp mouthpieces on message. The swamp is in disarray. Something is happening.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The “internets” seem to have changed things first and then President Trump inverted all the rules when he came in. First, even after he won, he refused to bend at all to the DNC media. After he defeated them at the polls, they wanted blood. He said “bring it” and I’ll be serving you up with your Swamp masters soon enough.
And he is. Fusion GPS is being brought to heel and will we learn who among the DNC Media glitterati was on the payroll? This is only part of the Deep State being completely unwound from inside.
Every day is like a Tom Clancy novel and we’re winning.
Once upon a time, a Sergeant Major of Marines gave me some sage advice, that has been of inestimable value in every field of endeavor I’ve been in:
“Think big, think basics, and cheat like hell.”
THINK BIG: think not just of the immediate task, but how it fits into the larger scheme and moves you toward the ultimate goal. Understand your job, your peers’ jobs, and your bosses’ jobs, and seek to do your piece in a way that saves them effort.
THINK BASICS: There’s no point in, for example, trying to write a book if you don’t understand basics of grammar or dramatic structure, or trying to cook if you don’t understand the basics of food safety. Learn your trade, whatever it is, from the most basic elements up, and return to study those fundamentals periodically–you might not need to be told, but at times you’re going to need to be reminded. To steal a line from James T. Kirk, know WHY things work on a starship (not just how they work, but why something is done THIS way instead of THAT way).
CHEAT LIKE HELL: Don’t confine yourself to the cookbook, the school solution, the tried-and-true method, or the formula. This is the intersection of thinking big and thinking basics: learning what “rules” are actual rules that you cannot break, and what are merely conventions that you can ignore. Experiment when you can; learn what works, why it works, and when it works.
President Trump has been doing this since he announced he was running, and it shows. This isn’t the same man who started the journey. He’s tested what works, he’s invented new tools, and he’s just getting warmed up.
“Think big, think basics, and cheat like hell.”
I like it!!! 😀
A bit like, 🎶 Be young, be foolish and be happy 🎶 👍
President Trump has been doing this since I started following his career back in the early 70’s! He may have received that same sage advice at NYMA.
POTUS is a great man and very few presidents rise to that level. I would say President Trump is in the rarified sphere of George Washington’s legacy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Indeed. He is exposing the political class as the lightweights I have always thought them to be. By starting the Big Ugly with the corruption of Federal law enforcement Trump is removing the muscle – enforcement and protection – for the various swamp rackets. Without a facade of legality the Swamp cannot survive as its acts and policy schemes are exposed by our Magnificent Lion as lies, damn lies and larceny.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Once President Trump drains DOJ and FBI with Big Ugly I, imagine how inspired the Obstructionist UniParty will be to keep painting bullseyes on themselves.
… to trigger Big Ugly II.
Keeping an ear on the think tanks, most of them are also coming around, especially those on the conservative side. They do not seem to recognize the “why” of the policy realignments etc., but their forums have shifted from whining hand-wringing to “What’s Next?” followed by excited negotiating.
Except for the alt-left forums. But then, who cares anymore?
Think tanks are like college professors. They think when money is thrown at them. I say if they have big thoughts, let them throw the thoughts out and allow the market to compensate them based on their worthiness……
It was once the money following the thinking.
Then it flipped.
Now it’s neither.
> removal of most ‘black hat’ IC leakers
Removal is good. Prosecution is mandatory.
I love having a few days off from the people who are so much smarter and better informed than Trump. I don’t mind not hearing about how evil Sessions is over and over and over. A breath of fresh air.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fascinating to read the OIG memorandum announcing the initiation of a review of “allegations regarding certain actions by the DOJ and the FBI in advance of the 2016 election” which was dated 8 days before the inauguration of a new administration. Whenever I was tasked with the execution of a similar inspection/review, the first thing I did was craft a memorandum that explained the purpose and objectives of the inspection/review and concluded with the words that the bearer of this memorandum was authorized to go anywhere and look at anything he thought necessary to execute the tasking assigned him/her. Then I would get the SECARMY to sign the memorandum and I carried it with me wherever I went – if I got any pushback or resistance from those I was inspecting, I would pull out the memorandum and tell the resistor that I could set up a meeting with the SECARMY to discuss their concerns…that ALWAYS worked and no one ever took me up on my offer. Too bad we can’t see who signed this memorandum, but the opening paragraph indicates that the tasking authority was derived in response “to numerous requests from numerous chairmen…of Congressional oversight committees” and that is powerful stuff. As I mentioned in a previous thread, IGs work for the highest ranking official of an agency or department, but report both to that individual and Congress. While I never was tasked directly by Congress, we did execute a number of inspections/investigations when requested by Congress and briefed the appropriate committees upon completion. So, despite the fact that this review began while Loretta Lynch was still the AG, this review has NEVER been under the control of Obama and his cronies…that being said, if these IGs are honorable men and women (and I have no reason to believe otherwise), they will follow the trail wherever it takes them and report accordingly. Perhaps I marinated in the IG stew for too many years, but I was involved in so many controversial matters (Arlington National Cemetery, No Gun Ri, 2001 Anthrax attacks, to name a few) that I developed an inherent trust in anyone who wore the IG crest…call me naive, but I’ve been there and done that and I look forward to perusing their report…DROIT ET AVANT! And, oh yeah, while you’re at it – MAGA!
Thanks for sharing your experiences as an IG, CorwinAmber! It is very reassuring to know that there is ONE group that can be trusted, at least 😀
Sorry, bud. I don’t share your admiration.
Some years ago, at a 4-star unified command, I was in the middle of a toxic mess. The people responsible were trying to pin it on me. Phony accusations, threats delivered in meetings from which my supervisor was barred, people who had no authority masquerading as though they did–one even gave me a direct order to incriminate myself!
I went to the IG, who told me, “That’s not my job.” (Direct quote.) Then started quoting the Bible at me, like I was doomed.
A week previously he’s told me “Run, don’t walk, if this continues. ” He’d been gotten at. No honor.
yeah, I figured I’d be sticking my neck out with my post, sigh. I can only report what I experienced myself, though over the years I have heard stories similar to what you recount…sorry for what you went thru, IGs are not omnipotent and I too encountered situations where individuals came to me for assistance and I could not help them for a variety of reasons. It is not a perfect system, but based upon my experiences over 40 years with the militaries of other nations, we still do it better than most. And, there are differences between the three basic missions of an IG: inspection, investigation and assistance…sounds like your beef is with the assistance side vice the inspection side which was my bailiwick. I know it sounds like a cop-out, but it’s the best I can do in a department of 3 million servicemen and civilians.
I will be looking for your take Corwinamber
“In the past week, President Trump has held three full cabinet meetings.”
Cabinet? What’s a cabinet? Oh, yeah! That thing Obama never used.
Love pic of Trump surrounded by the swamprats. Excellent! Merry Christmas, y’all!
Who needs a cabinet when all your real business is managed by unconfirmed, unaccountable policy czars?
100-1 there’s a great big “S” on Trump’s bulletproof vest
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for IG report.
I believe that God will continue to bless Donald Trump with his protection and his favor because of the announcement about the embassy move. There are already other countries coming out now to follow our lead and announcing that they will move their embassies as well. God works in mysterious ways, and maybe this is the sole reason that he lifted up Donald Trump and helped him to win POTUS against all odds. We should all continue to pray for growing influence and strength for DJT and that those that would work against him would see their efforts crumble before their eyes. If you don’t spend a lot of time in prayer, consider the Prayer of Jabez for Donald Trump, it is short and sweet, but very meaningful.
I just love the way Sundance composes, it’s almost lyrical.
“Gather round my children while I sing to thee of great heroes of yore”
Only it’s not yore. It’s now. It’s here. We’re living it.
What times these are.
“Do we walk in legends or on the green earth in the daylight?”
“A man may do both.”
If it weren’t for Grassley, we wouldn’t have anyone working for Trump in the Senate. For some reason, I had this perception of Grassley being a swampian, but he has really gone to bad on behalf of Trump lately.
I admire Donald Trump more every day ,If only the UK had such a leader. But what do we get from our leader ,Appeasement. She is going to take Trump to task over the Jerusalem decision. Good luck with that……Especially after being targeted by Islamics. I pray Trumps energy and common sense rub off on the UK soon,
@ DebbieUK,
I wish you had a President Trump for a Prime Minister.
It is very disheartening to witness what has happened to England and Western Europe.
THanks SD!
Trump seems to be doing a great job at “divide and conquer” in the sense that, by simultaneously focusing on many big things at once — and, more importantly, by actually taking decisive action on those big things — Trump is dividing the Left into its many different special interest groups. Ever since W’s Iraq War, the Left has been able to rally its troops and focus its attention on one issue at a time. Whether it was gay marriage, climate change, systemic institutional racism, gender inequality, trans-bathrooms, etc., the Left has been able to focus its time, money, attention, and energy on a single issue at a time. Everyone from Dem politicans to MSM to Hollywood to Corporations — the Left has been effective at focusing the public on single issues. However, Trump says no more. The Left can’t come together on a single issue anymore. And if they do, all it takes is one tweet for Trump to change the subject and make them forget what it was they were protesting a week ago. Love it.
Here is FBI Director Wray’s opening statement for tomorrow in the House Judiciary comm.
https://judiciary.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Director-Wray-Testimony.pdf
***Also, next week on the 13th of December, it Deputy AG RosenStein in the House Judiciary committee.
Both start at 10amEST
Ha, great minds:
https://www.scribd.com/document/366543319/FBI-Director-Christopher-Wray-Status-Report-to-House-Judiciary-Committee
It is an infomercial for the FBI, and Wray is using the company term “violent extremism”.
Meh, let’s wait to see how Grassley handles him. I do not have high hopes, but hope I am wrong.
Sundance, I assume you’re on a shoestring budget with this board, but I hope you’ve got a small staff to help you. Otherwise, I don’t know how you find the time to think about this stuff & then come up with these fantastic pieces
I work all day & don’t have the time to keep up & dig into all the recent news, & you summarize all the pertinent information, analyze all the implications & deliver a no bull**** perspective that almost always holds true
And yes, a huge thank you for all you do
And it’s only Wednesday
At this time of year we all need to reflect and be grateful for Pres Trump and the AMAZING job he is doing for our country.
Let me paint a picture for you. Think of where our country would be today if Hillary had won the election? Think on this as well: Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, etc had won the election. I can promise you 100 percent that it would be business as usual with our Congress and each would be claiming the other is “hurting the agenda we were elected to do” and “we need your donations” now.
Pres Trump is accomplishing all of this basically on his own while the Swamp is gnashing its teeth round about him and attempting to find a chink in the armor. He has EXPOSED them all and we are a grateful nation for him at this time of our lives!
Quick Bravo Zulu to all my service brothers and sisters currently and those brave souls of 76 years ago today who died and or were wounded at Pearl Harbor.
I just thought of this, Navysquid, in looking at Chris Wray’s written statement fo his testimony in the morning.
Many thanks for your service and prayers for all souls who have sacrificed for this freedom for which we continuously struggle.
I wonder if the temperature is getting so hot that Mueller ends the investigation in an attempt to save himself.
