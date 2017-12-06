Strategic Omnidirectional MAGA-Winning is Ongoing…

Don’t be so caught up watching the granules moving at your feet that you fail to step back and recognize the entire landscape is shifting. It Has Begun… and there’s so much of it, it’s hard to believe it is just another Wednesday.



When candidate Donald Trump said: …“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”, I can guarantee you there was only one person who comprehensively understood what the heck he was talking about; and it wasn’t anyone in the audience.

B-R-E-A-T-H-E and look around; and I don’t say that to by sycophantic about what’s happening. CTH shares a mental sorbet in an attempt to reset the perspective. After all, it can be so exhausting keeping up with POTUS winning, we might miss some.

In the past week, President Trump has held three full cabinet meetings. Why? Because common sense would tell us he’s executing an omnidirectional strategic agenda-push, and direct communication is critical.

♦ Tomorrow FBI Director Christopher Wray is going to testify to the House Judiciary Committee. The MAGA-allies in the House are positioned to bring all of the issues surrounding the FBI and DOJ ‘Black Hat’ management to the forefront.

Last weekend’s FBI leaks to the New York Times and Washington Post were specifically timed because the Department of Justice Inspector General is about to drop a years-long investigative MOAB bombshell into the DC swamp. The indications are so extensive that it’s become impossible to keep up with the ongoing ramifications – which are playing out on TV and media almost hourly.

Deputy Head of Counterintelligence – FBI Agent Peter Strzok was the lead FBI agent in charge of the 2015/2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation. •Agent Strzok was one of a small group who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton. •Agent Strzok was also the person who interviewed Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, granting them immunity. •Agent Strzok created the wording for the Comey/Clinton exoneration

•Strzok was the counterintelligence investigator for the 2016 ‘vast Russian conspiracy’, narrative. •Agent Strzok was also the FBI contact person to receive the Russian Dossier and interview the author Christopher Steele.

•Agent Peter Strzok was then hired by Robert Mueller to lead the FBI investigative efforts into the “Russian Election Collusion/Conspiracy.” •Agent Strzok was the person who interviewed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

•Agent Strzok was then removed from the Mueller Team after the anti-Trump/pro-Clinton content of his internal communications were discovered by the ongoing Inspector General investigation.

FBI Agent Peter Strzok is representative of a much bigger issue. There are dozens of high-level officials about to be knocked out of their Corinthian Leather high-backs. That’s coming this month (DEC). Additionally, for each of those officials, there’s a host of mutually aligned political staffers/operatives in the FBI and DOJ who are going to get swept out amid the deluge. That follows in January. [No one wants to fire the staff just prior to the holidays… But the usurping Managers, who cares? Take their coats.]

Using the Inspector General report, Admiral Mike Rogers (NSA), Dan Coates (ODNI), Christopher Wray (FBI) and Jeff Sessions (DOJ) appear fully positioned to execute a planned, strategic and comprehensive removal of most ‘black hat’ IC leakers.

♦Here’s CTH Thread on “IG STATEMENT IMPORTANCE” – SEE HERE

♦Here’s CTH Thread on “DEEP STATE FBI/DOJ” – SEE HERE

♦ On the trade forefront President Trump, Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer appear to have strategically positioned the U.S. on NAFTA. My spidey senses are telling me: we’re pulling out.

Had bfast with Scty of Commerce Ross. We discussed nearly every trade negotiation that is going… https://t.co/AiQp3Qiykb — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 6, 2017

A key part of trade-policy-shifting involves getting political allies fully briefed on what the big picture is. When taking a significant change in approach those who hold significant interest, like Senate Chairman Chuck Grassley, need to be respected and informed.

Winning.

♦ On the foreign policy stage, the shift to recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel is immensely strategic. Y’all know what President Trump just did… he just positioned himself, and Israel, for maximum leverage in the ongoing Arab-Israeli peace negotiations.

If the Palestinians and Muslim Brotherhood go bananas over the pending move of the U.S. Embassy – the location of that embassy just gains increased value in negotiations. In exchange for “X” the embassy is “Y”, that leverage was just created out of political thin air.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Europe discussing policy with NATO countries and Vice-President Mike Pence is headed to Israel this weekend.

♦Meanwhile, the U.S. economy is surging, and all of the high visibility activity is keeping the media busy and providing political cover for the Tax Conference Committee:

#BreakingNews: Senate votes to go to conference committee with the House on tax bill pic.twitter.com/MOYaE6MEzR — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 6, 2017

Traditionally, politicians have trained the media and general electorate to think of a President that focuses on one single policy initiative at a time. However, specifically because he’s not a politician, the approach of President Trump is to have multiple policy initiatives advancing simultaneously.

The opposition is forced to narrow their focus and target one if they wish to try and stop it. However, as soon as they zero-in on one endeavor they want to attack, Trump fires out another signal flare (twitter), which takes them off task.

It’s a stunning playbook.

Normally we think in terms of the media taking the Presidency off-message. However, for the first time in our lifetime we have a Presidency that is actually adept at keeping the media off message. How’s that for a paradigm shift.

Oh, yeah… and it’s only Wednesday.

Carry on…

