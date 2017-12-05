President Trump Anticipated To Follow-Through on 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act…

The TDS-media are fraught with misinformation on this issue.
In 1995, Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act, requiring the movement of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The act said that Jerusalem should be undivided and be recognized as the capital of Israel. The legislation passed 93-5 in the Senate, and 374-37 in the House of Representatives. (link)
Following passage, all subsequent Presidents’ never carried through with the law; each signing national security waivers to delay moving the U.S. Embassy.
The most recent waiver lapsed at midnight last night; President Trump did not extend another waiver. It is now reported that President Trump has been in discussions with various mid-east leaders to notify them of his plan to follow through on the Jerusalem Embassy Act with a six month phase-in. President Trump will deliver a speech tomorrow outlining the plans.
Ironically, the opposition to President Trump is now claiming such a move will undermine his efforts at negotiating a peace-resolution between Israel and their Arab neighbors. The irony stems from those same voices claiming for a year that any Trump effort to negotiate a peace-deal was an exercise in futility. How can President Trump derail a peace-plan those same voices previously claimed never existed? See the pretzel-logic?
WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – President Donald Trump told Arab leaders on Tuesday that he intends to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a decision that breaks with decades of U.S. policy and risks fueling violence in the Middle East.
Senior U.S. officials have said Trump is likely on Wednesday to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital while delaying relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, though he is expected to order his aides to begin planning such a move immediately.
U.S. endorsement of Israel’s claim to all of Jerusalem as its capital would reverse long-standing U.S. policy that the city’s status must be decided in negotiations with the Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. The international community does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, who all received phone calls from Trump, joined a mounting chorus of voices warning that unilateral U.S. steps on Jerusalem would derail a fledgling U.S.-led peace effort and unleash turmoil in the region. (read more)
Remember an important aspect to international policy and engagement on this issue: ‘Each of the aforementioned voices has a domestic audience‘. There is no doubt prior to this decision the primary members of the peace coalition held lengthy discussions on the topic. Each would know it was a matter of when, not if, President Trump was going to fulfill this important campaign promise; accurate communication is one of President Trump’s strongest attributes.
Only President Trump is confident and strong enough to withstand the potential backlash. Never forget what President Fattah Abdel al-Sisi previously shared about his view on the new dynamic President Trump brings to the region.
In the final analysis, the overarching trait that all players respect is ‘strength’. However, President Trump is not approaching the move from a position of disrespecting the concerns of the partners.
[…] But U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was expected to sign a national security waiver – as have his predecessors – keeping the embassy in Tel Aviv for another six months but would commit to expediting a move. It was unclear, however, whether he would set a date.
The Trump administration would need time to overcome logistical issues such as lack of a secure embassy building and staff housing in Jerusalem, according to one U.S. official. (more)
I was hoping we’d build the Wall, but I guess I’ll be satisfied moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – said no one ever.
One has nothing to do with the other. Walk and chew gum.
Correction: Kate’s Wall.
Unfortunate display of your comments there Sentient.
Careful, your slip is showing.
Some things require our current congress to act, other things don’t. We will win, and eventually we will win and win and keep on winning. The only question is timing.
He’ll do both. What’s your problem?
Put. Down. The. Bong.
your name means “aware” but your comments and their marked disconnect belie that very thing
I remember those Trump rallies in 2016, with huge crowds chanting “move that embassy. Move that embassy”.
Sentient – the WALL is being tested and chosen while you type.
Are you testing out one liners before you tweet them Ms. Coulter?
I remember many topics and promises at trump rally’s.. maybe you missed most of it?
Comment deleted by Admin…
Thanks for putting this in the proper perspective, Sundance.
So when GW Bush gave that speech condemning “appeasement”, he was actually engaging in it himself each time he kicked this can down the road.
We finally have a President with the courage to do what was set forth by Congress, 20 years ago.
Historical.
“Appeasement” is such a low-energy decision.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/kausmickey/status/938126369652858880
Sounds like the original resolution was a bit of acting to force fealty with no real intention of taking action on the horizon. So POTUS, “You wanna an embassy in Jerusalem? Okay, let’s put it in Jerusalem. That’s what we want, right?” Let’s see if all this can-kicking was necessary to ‘keep peace’ or was just for saving face and shifting blame.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Yup. Well said.
The can-kicking was just to create yet ANOTHER political football.
Without ‘controversy’, we don’t need 90% of our elected officials.
if our elected representative devoted energy to solutions and enacting them they might work themselves out of a job….that is why you see very few real solutions out of the government these days
Another campaign promise kept!! Best president ever!!! God bless President Trump!!!
Amen! And Amen! And, yes the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, The Holy One of Israel WILL BLESS President Trump and all who help, and support him in this move!
I cannot help laughing out loud as I consider the horror for Valerie Jarrett and Barack Obama. Go suck lemons, you treasonous meatheads.
Bill Clinton was the president in 1995 so he must have signed on. I’ll keep that in mind when the lefty’s go nuts.
No. Clinton signed the first waiver to delay the move. He was afraid of Arafat, I guess…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given what Arafat was rumored to do with immature boys, I guess he might have had a reason to fear him…
Oh yeah.
For THIS reason alone, it is worth doing.
Prediction:
President Trump announces that to be “neutral” in negotiating the Palestinian-Israeli Peace Agreement, America has decided to colocate its Israeli Embassy as closely as possible to BOTH SIDES!
This reminds me so much about our President’s decision to get us out of the Paris Accord. Everyone was warning him and telling him it was the worst decision he could make. Our President saved our country and our economy with that decision. Anyone concerned about the State of Florida in 2020 should put that to rest. This is the ONLY President that had balls of steel that could do what was promised in 1995. As SD shared, this sends another message to our friends but more importantly our enemies that our President is a man of his word and will follow through on those words.
I pray that the Jewish Democrats open their eyes and realize the greatest thing that happened for their country back home was the election of Donald J. Trump.
Absolutely love your post! Truer words were never spoken. Thank you, thank you!
Yes, excellent, fle. Perfect perspective.
The5thranchhand, like your other post upthread, too, re: the Holy One of Israel. With you 100% on that one. This will be fascinating to observe.
“Anyone concerned about the State of Florida in 2020 should put that to rest.” Felice, what about the more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans who have moved into Florida after the hurricane? I keep reading that they will vote Dim…
We have cut the difference between registered Republicans to Democrats in half. By 20’ we will be even. A poll just came out with Rick Scott up 10 points on Bill Nelson. Cubans love what our President did as well as Jewish voters.
you seem to be under the mistaken belief that American Jews are by the main Zionists….if looking for divisions and motives the majority of them are 1) prog/commies 2) Jews 3) American in that order of importance……prog/commies hate the very idea of a nation of Israel
Any movement like this MUST have some tie to Biblical prophecy, this is great!!!
Only if this action lead to the building of a Jewish Temple (might meant you missed the trumpet).
The Mayor of Yerushalayim says:
https://worldisraelnews.com/mayor-barkat-move-us-embassy-to-jerusalem/
This will likely set off a new round of criticisms. “Blood on his hands” and all that. But, the Mueller investigation to prove obstruction of justice will go to page 6. Hmmmmm . . . I’m sitting here wondering how the recent purge in Saudi Arabia plays into all of this. Saudi Arabia and Palestinian Hamas is Sunni. Iran and Hezbollah are Shia. If Trump is going to “poke” someone, it would seem that he would hit Iran. But, the move will likely be more offensive to Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, maybe “peace” is part of the move. The enemy (Israel) of my enemy (Shi’a/Iran) is my friend. Hmmm . . .
With the news of the subpoenas to the Deutsche bank, that should pretty much shut this circus down, the collusion BS has been debunked and Trump said it was a red line looking into his finances, time to fire Mueller.
so after the lumps are out and peace is across the land…. what ever will the uni-party do to foment their never ending cash cow of war… ha ha ha! #HeBrokeUs
“ha ha ha! #HeBrokeUs” The Treehouse is cracking me up today
One thing is for certain, Israel knows how to build effective walls.
“
While driving today (still in vehicle, trying to get home…..in parking lot typing), and listening to talk radio, I listened to a program where the host addressed the Jerusalem Embassy.
The Palestinians do not want peace. We acquiesce to them and they and other Islam idiots still inflict terror on the world, in their own countries, in their own backyard. The Middle East has been in turmoil since the mentally demented Mohammed started his cult…..even before with all the different tribes always going after one another.
These Palestinians and their enablers want their cake and to eat it too. They play their dangerous games to manipulate whomever to get their way.
No wonder Hitler, and the Marxists of today, use Moslems for their nefarious purposes.
No matter where the Jerusalem Embassy is, the Palestinians and other Moslems will always be murdering innocent people all over the world. So time to move the Embassy.
Let the Moslem terrorists yell because nothing changes with these barbarians.
President Trump has such a mess beyond imagination to deal with…….( thanks to President Trump the mess and corruption has been shown to us). Mind boggling.
There is a WHOLE LOTTA garbage getting taken out these days.
A whole lotta.
Chappy Chanukah!!!!!!!!!!
and Merry Christmas!!!
Am Yisrael Chai!!!!!
Best President EVER!!!!!!!!
This is was one of POTUS’ huge campaign promises along with the repeal of the Johnson Amendment. It’s a wonderful thing!
Someone explain to me why George Bush did not put this law into effect. I thought that he was supposed to be pro-Israel and he had Rove courting the Evangelicals for their votes.
Because then the ‘issue’ would no longer be a political football.
Lip service.
Bush had no clue when it came to the muslims. Right after 9-11, besides saying they were a “religion of peace”, he also stated that Christians and muslims worship the same God. Give me a break!
This brings a BIG smile on my face. What’s not to like??
– Liberals going bananas – check
– Arabists in universities getting heart attacks – check
– Tom Friedman hospitalized with cognitive dissonance – check
– all those who poisoned the air with IDIOTIC accusations of anti-Semitism towards Trump&Co lok like fools – check
A consequence with Donald Trump alone understands and predicts is that, while Arab leaders will have to put on a bit of a show of discontent for internal consumption, they could NOT care less about Hamas’ claims to Jerusalem and, if anything, this American [and Israeli] show of strength will be more not less conducive to possible lasting peace. Check!!
Thank you Mr. President!
PS Sentient, I like you and I believe you (like me) learned a lot at TCTH since you were first here and you also often make good contributions. Please stop having this kind of kneejerk negative reaction to anything Israeli. Not good for you in the first place! Not good for your intellect, spirit, and physical heart.
Peace.
“look like fools” not “lok”
“a consequence which” not “with”.
Sorry. I was too giddy with joy.
Donald Trump is a genius.
Not having the embassy in Jerusalem all these years hasn’t helped, so I have no sympathy for their whining and complaining.
Now seems to be the time, Syria is in tatters, Tehran is trying to fill the vacuum there and Iraq. The ME is already caught up in one protracted war and Israel is pretty well insulated and well defended. Russia doesn’t want to escalate and start a real war with the US because if Israel gets attacked The US and other gulf states would be more than happy to confront the situation.
To me this is a very smart move as Jerusalem will NEVER be on the table for Palestine and therefore we should just acknowledge that fact and move on to REAL items which can be negotiated to creat a peace agreement. Palestinians have shown no ability to rule themselves or to be a trusted peace partner much less a friend to the US. This move is a reflection of Palestine’s past behavior and as such they will get the message real quick that if they don’t want to lose MORE items on their wishlist then they better come to the table with realistic and enforceable peace solutions. Salespeople would say this is a takeaway move, we had a discount for 20 years hoping you would buy our product(peace) but now we are taking away the sales discount AND raising the price. Call me when you want to buy peace and we will consider a new discount structure but this old discount is no longer valid and any new discount won’t be like the one you had for 20 years.
in 1997, Israel had offered to make Palestine an independent country, and give Palestinians the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, and remove all the settlements. Arafat refused the offer, and he encouraged violence to break out for several years.
Move our embassy to Jerusalem. What are the arabs going to do, lob rockets and build tunnels?
Exactly, they never wanted a deal, now that deal will never be on the table again. How do you reward a Terrorist government with land, it is residuals. Having said that, Trump can do the impossible and I think he may get some type of peace deal, which would be amazing when it happens.
Rediculas not what my IPad wrote.
We have now hit a point where so much, ie everything, President Trump has done = the absolute right action that anyone who opposes his decisions looks like a fool from the start, Thanks SD for shining the light.
The legal case for Israel. A must watch in my opinion.
http://www.torahcafe.com/jewishvideo.php?vid=33fb484b5
Thank you, Sundance! I am well-armed now if anyone wants to argue with me about this matter.
By the way, looking at the actual votes in 1995 is a hoot. Joe Biden, yea. Nancy Pelosi, yea. Chuck Schumer, yea. John Kerry, yea. 🙂
Prof. Eugene Kontorovich spoke in the hearing in Congress discussing the benefits and challenges of relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.
Ezra 1:1-3
“Now in the first year of Cyrus king of Persia, in order to fulfill the word of the LORD by the mouth of Jeremiah, the LORD stirred up the spirit of Cyrus king of Persia, so that he sent a proclamation throughout all his kingdom, and also put it in writing, saying: “Thus says Cyrus king of Persia, ‘The LORD, the God of heaven, has given me all the kingdoms of the earth and He has appointed me to build Him a house in Jerusalem, which is in Judah. ‘Whoever there is among you of all His people, may his God be with him! Let him go up to Jerusalem which is in Judah and rebuild the house of the LORD, the God of Israel; He is the God who is in Jerusalem.”
“Break forth, shout joyfully together, You waste places of Jerusalem; For the LORD has comforted His people, He has redeemed Jerusalem.” Isaiah 52:9
I think the decision to move the Embassy to Jerusalem has been waived 44 times. The 45th decision to be made by the 45th President!
God Bless You
Except from linked article.
“In the last days of the Reagan presidency, on January 18, 1989, US ambassador to Israel William Brown and Israel Lands Authority deputy director Moshe Gatt signed an agreement according to which a plot of land in Jerusalem would be leased from Israel to the US for 99 years, for $1 per year.
“The fifteen-page ‘Land Lease and Purchase Agreement’ referred only to ‘the Jerusalem property,’ but almost immediately reports surfaced — later confirmed — that the land in question was located in what was known as the Allenby Barracks, the site of the British army’s Jerusalem garrison during the Mandate,” Palestinian scholar Walid Khalidi wrote in a 2000 article for the Journal of Palestine Studies.”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/jerusalem-of-trump-where-the-president-elect-might-put-the-us-embassy/
Wake up Justice Ginsburg!! Wake up! You won’t want to sleep through this event!
