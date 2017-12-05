Institutional Bias – Mueller Top Deputy Praises Sally Yates Insubordination of President Trump…

More evidence of the institutional bias amid the top-tier of the FBI and DOJ surfaces today when Judicial Watch receives emails sent from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s top deputy Andrew Weissmann to former DOJ head Sally Yates.
On the night Acting Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates refused to uphold the President Trump travel and VISA restrictions Andrew Weissmann (pictured below) praised her insubordination and thanked her for undermining the President:
Sally Yates was fired that night for her refusal to defend the administration travel and VISA restrictions. Andrew Weissmann is the top deputy for Robert Mueller’s current Russian Election Conspiracy investigation.
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released two productions (335 pages and 44 pages) of Justice Department (DOJ) documents showing strong support by top DOJ officials for former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ refusal to enforce President Trump’s Middle East travel ban executive order. In one email, Andrew Weissmann, one of Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors and formerly the Obama-era Chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Fraud Section, applauds Yates writing: “I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.”
Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a May 2017 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed after the Justice Department failed to respond to a February FOIA request seeking Yates’ emails from her government account (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-00832)) for the time period she served as Acting Attorney General for President Trump.
The emails, several sent from official Justice Department email addresses, show strong support for Yates, who was fired for disobeying a direct order from the President:
- Thomas Delahanty, then the United States Attorney for Maine wrote: “You are my hero.”
- Liz Aloi, a career service employee and Chief of the Justice Department’s Special Financial Investigations Unit told Yates she was “Inspirational and heroic.”
- Emily Gray Rice, then the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire and an Obama appointee said: “AAG Yates, thank you, as always, for making us proud. It is truly an honor to work for you.”
- Obama appointee Barbara McQuade, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan told Yates, “Thank you for your courage and leadership. This is wonderful news.”
- DOJ Civil Division Appellate Attorney Jeffrey Clair wrote: “Thank you AG Yates. I’ve been in civil/appellate for 30 years and have never seen an administration with such contempt for democratic values and the rule of law. The President’s order is an unconstitutional embarrassment and I applaud you for taking a principled stand against defending it.”
“This is an astonishing and disturbing find. Andrew Weisman, a key prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s team, praised Obama DOJ holdover Sally Yates after she lawlessly thwarted President Trump,” stated Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “How much more evidence do we need that the Mueller operation has been irredeemably compromised by anti-Trump partisans? Shut it down.” (read more)
If this were Ken Starr’s investigation it would now be under such withering critique it would not have a chance of surviving. But Mueller’s will go on and on and on…
I’m thinking that until we storm the castle this mess will take quite a while to bring to an end.
How long did the Revolutionary War last? Do we have that much time to come out the other side victorious?
Agree, withering institutional bias somes it up. How did we get here in a few generations? I think of what my Dad suffered during wwll and all he others before him and this is what our government has morphed into? A biased political POS!
My Dad, 93 years young, served in WWII. He tells me all the time that this is not the country he fought for during WWII.
Hell, this isn’t even the country most of us grew up in from the 50’s thru the Reagan years.
Maybe, just maybe we can get a little piece of it back. With President Trump leading the way he is our last best hope before the Great Big Ugly happens.
Call your Senators and Congressmen.
I called both Senators Burr and Tillis today (NC). I basically told them they needed to end this witch hunt; this is an attempt to overthrow the duly elected government of our country.
I got a live person at Tillis’ office and gave her my email and said I wanted a response from him, not some bureaucratic language, that explained exactly what he was going to do to end this witch hunt immediately. Burr I only got phone machine, so left message.
My congressman is Meadows and he is on our side…I may call him tomorrow. Burr, I will recall until I get a live person. This does help…please call!!
Every little bit helps littleflower.
MAGA!
When President Trump recited The Snake poem at his rallies I believe he could not have known just how deep the pit of vipers in D.C. actually is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think he knew he had been swimming in the political cesspool of NYC for some time.
The interesting about all this is whether by design (Chess Master), or by happenstance the investigation is failing. When the mainstream press is asking this be over you know they see nothing good coming. In the end the deep state is revealed as petty and inept or Truly criminal from stem to stern. As far as I am concerned all the above.
In any case Trump walks away stronger then before they started. They are hopelessly wounded and revealed and we can start again.
Getting so tired of this.
These people just look evil.
Draining the Swamp. Lol
The e-mail is probably the least offensive item I’ve read about this evil man. His record is despicable.
I’m surprised Mueller didn’t hire Sally. Are we sure she is not having an affair with this guy?
These people need to be gone. If you are working for the government and trying to overthrow it you should be arrested for treason and obstruction of justice. NOW.
Get rid of them all. I, too, am totally sick of it all.
Is there anyone on Mueller’s team that has an ounce of integrity?
LikeLiked by 3 people
no
I know that is a rhetorical question so my answer is for those still yet unsure.
Nope! Not a one.
Whats that quote, show me your friends and Ill show you your future? Mueller and his friends dont have a bright future at the moment. But we do!
anyone notice it’s alway mostly JEWS in these departments creating all of this mess.
let’s look at ROD ROSENSTEIN, HE AND COMFY SET THIS MESS UP ABOUT THIS RUSSIAN FAKE WITCH HUNT WITH HELP FROM SESSIONS RECUSING HIMSELF, and if i had a been in charge SESSIONS would have been FIRED THE MINUTE HE RECUSED HIMSELF.
and then we have MUELLER WHO WAS IN ON THAT URANIUM ONE DEAL AS WELL.
i have nothing against Jews per se, just individuals who act as DEEP STATE TO TRY AND BRING DOWN OUR PRESIDENT WITH FALSE FAKE WITCH HUNTS.
Your bias against Jewish people is showing. Mueller isn’t Jewish.
Unfortunately there is just too much evidence against Mueller being a covert White Hat. He stacked the senior positions on his team with Clinton loyalists. I don’t think Mueller is after Trump though. But with Flynn I believe Mueller’s investigation is nearing a close.
However, I agree with Sundance that the fake news leaks that we’ve been seeing is probably an effort to clear out the obvious black hats in the DoJ. And while Mueller is pursuing the lobbying angle in the Russian collusion investigation, I would not be surprised to find that Sessions is pursuing a parallel investigation into corruption at the FBI surrounding Comey.
I want gallows.
When the WSJ wants this shut down, you’ve overplayed an already weak hand.
I’ve had enough of this to last me my lifetime!
Contacting congressman and senator goes ignored.
Nuke them!
All of them are criminals working against the American people.
Wrong, keep calling them. As I said above, I called today, calling Burr back tomorrow as only left message on phone machine…keep calling until they are sick of it!!!
Rubio and Yoho have no interest in what we have to say.
Proud Mary Weissmann
Come seems to just be flaunting his behavior. And, increasingly, he is showing a notable partisan side.
A pox on you Comey ! Calm water, not even close to any sea. What a pathetic excuse for a man. (or woman)
Sally Yates is a democrat, a lawyer and an Obama appointee. That’s three strikes. Yeeerrr Ouuuut!
I suggest Americans need to pressure CONGRESS to shut this witch hunt down. (Yes, I know POTUS IS NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION but I also realize that Congress is invested in keeping this MEH Russia witch hunt alive! YES, I do trust POTUS but Treepers–POTUS is human and not infallible. His selection of AG Sessions, Ty Cobb and even Attorney McGhan has caused difficulty.(Remember when Cobb said the witch hunt would conclude by Thanksgiving? WRONG!!!!! Recall when McGhan asked Yates to provide counsel on what actions to take with Flynn as a result of his FBI interview? BAD!!! And I cannot add insult to injury on Sessions–enough has been said here. I am calling my congressman and suggest others do that ASAP. My clear message is STOP THIS WITCH HUNT NOW–REIN IN MUELLER ASAP AND PROVIDE THE OVERSIGHT THE FBI REQUIRES INCLUDING GETTING THE DOCUMENTS NUNES ASKED FOR ASAP! Here’s the phone number for your Congress person: http://clerk.house.gov/member_info/mcapdir.aspx I am on the phone now. ENOUGH!
Agree..keep calling
Time to fire Mueller and let the swamp creatures squeal. These bastards are no different than the Stasi or the Gestapo, not to pick on the Germans but they put the “S” in secret police. This is profound criminality, being sold by the swamp as an investigation. There are so many things wrong with this canard, the best thing would to pull the plug, post haste. The good news, just know that the president is watching and taking notes, and at some point will hit back and hit back hard.
One of the talk radio hosts says Weissman is a very nasty Democrat political hit man.
I hope to wake up one morning and find out that our president has fired Mueller. I do feel at some point we will see justice begin to happen but we have to remember that the swamp is deep!
James Brower on Twitter:
Scoop: The three other members of the Special Counsel who have also shared Anti-Trump sentiments amongst peers are Michael Dreeben, Jeannie Rhee and Aaron Zebley.
https://mobile.twitter.com/jbro_1776/status/938181484304850944
Have anyone ever thought that Trump himself may want to keep this witch hunt going? I know everyone call me a troll…but seriously stop for a minute and think. Having this investigation ongoing such as it is goes a long way to galvanize Trumps base against Uniparty! Also, Trump is brilliant and he knows that they got nothing on him or his campaign, so why not let it keep going…if nothing else it is keeping everyone in the country engaged in the politics of the nation…this is a really good thing in my eyes!
Think about it, Trump has had nothing but on-going win after win after win with this investigation…I mean ABC just publicly shot themselves in the face last week, The View made complete fools of themselves PUBLICLY and the longer this investigation stays open the more people will scream for justice concerning Hillary and the rest of the Soros\Obama klan! This is s GREAT thing!
To be honest I hope this investigation goes on for the next seven years, it will drive the moonbats crazy…always thinking that the next big story will destroy Trump…but getting EXPOSED for their bias and hypocrisy everytime…I love it!!!
What I find disturbing is these people are attorneys, and the language of the statute clearly allows the President the authority to block any class of aliens from entering the country, and they just don’t give a crap because it doesn’t fit their world view.
This is/was our DOJ. High time for a purge of those who do not believe in the rule of law.
Andrew Weissman was responsible for the shutdown of Arthur Anderson. 20,000 jobs lost overnight. Mueller is a dirty cop and Weissman is a low life lying scum lawyer.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/20/meet-the-very-shady-prosecutor-robert-mueller-has-hired-for-the-russia-investigation/
What’s beyond cold anger? How much longer can this charade go on for? FBI is the new secret police . Meetings and hearings are useless at this point. The bias is crystal clear. Dear President Trump, please drop the hammer.
