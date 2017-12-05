Institutional Bias – Mueller Top Deputy Praises Sally Yates Insubordination of President Trump…

More evidence of the institutional bias amid the top-tier of the FBI and DOJ surfaces today when Judicial Watch receives emails sent from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s top deputy Andrew Weissmann to former DOJ head Sally Yates.

On the night Acting Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates refused to uphold the President Trump travel and VISA restrictions Andrew Weissmann (pictured below) praised her insubordination and thanked her for undermining the President:

(email pdf link)

Sally Yates was fired that night for her refusal to defend the administration travel and VISA restrictions. Andrew Weissmann is the top deputy for Robert Mueller’s current Russian Election Conspiracy investigation.

The Injustice League

(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch today released two productions (335 pages and 44 pages) of Justice Department (DOJ) documents showing strong support by top DOJ officials for former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates’ refusal to enforce President Trump’s Middle East travel ban executive order. In one email, Andrew Weissmann, one of Robert Mueller’s top prosecutors and formerly the Obama-era Chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Fraud Section, applauds Yates writing: “I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.”

Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a May 2017 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed after the Justice Department failed to respond to a February FOIA request seeking Yates’ emails from her government account (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-00832)) for the time period she served as Acting Attorney General for President Trump.

The emails, several sent from official Justice Department email addresses, show strong support for Yates, who was fired for disobeying a direct order from the President:

Thomas Delahanty, then the United States Attorney for Maine wrote: “You are my hero.”

Liz Aloi, a career service employee and Chief of the Justice Department’s Special Financial Investigations Unit told Yates she was “Inspirational and heroic.”

Emily Gray Rice, then the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire and an Obama appointee said: “AAG Yates, thank you, as always, for making us proud. It is truly an honor to work for you.”

Obama appointee Barbara McQuade, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan told Yates, “Thank you for your courage and leadership. This is wonderful news.”

DOJ Civil Division Appellate Attorney Jeffrey Clair wrote: “Thank you AG Yates. I’ve been in civil/appellate for 30 years and have never seen an administration with such contempt for democratic values and the rule of law. The President’s order is an unconstitutional embarrassment and I applaud you for taking a principled stand against defending it.”

“This is an astonishing and disturbing find. Andrew Weisman, a key prosecutor on Robert Mueller’s team, praised Obama DOJ holdover Sally Yates after she lawlessly thwarted President Trump,” stated Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “How much more evidence do we need that the Mueller operation has been irredeemably compromised by anti-Trump partisans? Shut it down.” (read more)

ANOTHER Mueller deputy caught sending anti-Trump message https://t.co/Cs61Z51QRA via @MailOnline — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 6, 2017

