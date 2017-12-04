Not too long ago, 2010 through 2015 to be precise, CTH and Senator Orrin Hatch were on oppositional sides of almost every ‘conservative‘ argument. The issues -amid the most widely discussed conflicts- stemmed around the future of the Republican party; and were born of frustration with the elitist nature of the Corinthian clan, the DeceptiCons.

As a matter of advocacy and political network, Senator Orrin Hatch was aligned with the DeceptiCon caucus, the entrenched GOPe.

The ‘battered conservative’ scars remain visible and serve our CTH community as a continual reminder that the larger ideological battle within our republic is multidimensional. We oppose a UniParty, an ideology that permeates within and connects together both Democrats and Republicans.

However, that said, it would appear that Senator Hatch is perhaps the first example of how President Trump has personally leveraged common sense MAGA policy, which is entirely conservative, to coax members of the Corinthian clan toward a new and empowered future. Breaking one representative at a time away from the comforts of the UniParty.

