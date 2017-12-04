Senator Orrin Hatch Introduces President Donald Trump…

Posted on December 4, 2017 by

Not too long ago, 2010 through 2015 to be precise, CTH and Senator Orrin Hatch were on oppositional sides of almost every ‘conservative‘ argument.  The issues -amid the most widely discussed conflicts- stemmed around the future of the Republican party; and were born of frustration with the elitist nature of the Corinthian clan, the DeceptiCons.

As a matter of advocacy and political network, Senator Orrin Hatch was aligned with the DeceptiCon caucus, the entrenched GOPe.

The ‘battered conservative’ scars remain visible and serve our CTH community as a continual reminder that the larger ideological battle within our republic is multidimensional.  We oppose a UniParty, an ideology that permeates within and connects together both Democrats and Republicans.

However, that said, it would appear that Senator Hatch is perhaps the first example of how President Trump has personally leveraged common sense MAGA policy, which is entirely conservative, to coax members of the Corinthian clan toward a new and empowered future. Breaking one representative at a time away from the comforts of the UniParty.

88 Responses to Senator Orrin Hatch Introduces President Donald Trump…

  1. Michael says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Let’s hope he runs for reelection. The idea of Mittens in the Senate as the new John McCain is depressing.

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Do I dare say it? “Live free or die hard.”

  3. sundance says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:07 pm

  4. Minnie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Wow!

    He knows which side is bread is buttered.

    😀

  5. meadowlandsview says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    People were chanting “4 more years” when Trump signed the paperwork (technically they mean 7). Then another man asked Trump to sign his hat. Incredible.

  6. YvonneMarie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Agreed Mr Sundance !

  7. Clydeen says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    We may need a mountain bigger than Rushmore for our President! 🤔

  8. Howie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Oh…look what he do!

  9. colmdebhailis says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Ditto to a comment above, Orrin, please run for re-election…. No Willard!

  10. CoffeeBreak says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Making America Great Again. What a great day! I’ve never loved a President more than I do Donald J. Trump ! He’s unbelievable. I prayed for years that this administration would take place. Sometimes, it’s just overwhelming to know our country is in such good hands.

  11. georgiafl says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    The native American commissioner gave a touching speech about how much President Trump’s proclamation means to them:

    • wheatietoo says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      She complimented Zinke on his horse-back riding skills.
      Heeeee.
      She thanked him for coming and listening to them too, it starts at 3:03.

    • Always Faithful says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      What an articulate and intelligent woman. Thanks for posting! That removes the image of Fauxcahantas from my memory.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      Well, the democRATS marched out their very own indigenous person
      to oppose this presidential action.
      Probably more authentic than senator Minihaha Warren.

      Possibly as phony as this Keep America Beautiful dude in1971
      promoted by the Left, whose parents immigrated from Italy.

    • appadoo9 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Bears Ears through the eyes of San Juan County residents

    • piper567 says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:55 pm

      thank you Georgia for adding this.
      Sort of takes the wind out of the sails of the friggin’ “environmentalists” who will undoubtedly add this to the menace they know as Trump.
      To have it on record that the tribes involved are appreciative of this is gold, and a testimony to the thoroughness of the process leading up to these Declarations.

    • prenanny says:
      December 4, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      She was very uplifting, thank you for posting that georgia.
      I would sure like to hear/read more about the NGOs she mentioned that
      were trying to screw over the Tribes there. The money trail would be interesting.
      Great job PTRUMP, Zinke, Hatch
      MAGA

  12. NCPatrick says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Yippee, Howie! Loved it! Thanks.

  13. POP says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Orrin wants to get re-elected.
    That promotes “flexibility” in a Uniparty homeboy.
    The test for Orrin will be the next recess appointment vote in the Senate, will he vote to allow PTrump to appoint? Or is he really just a Uniparty opportunist who can count?

    Verify Orrin before you trust him an inch.

  14. Tonawanda says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Trump will grow stronger and stronger.

    Lincoln: “Have you not defeated your enemy when you make him your friend?”

    Have said it before and will say it again, Lincoln and Trump share a similar genius.

  15. Snailmailtrucker says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Dear Sundance…. Why do you have 3 PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE Advertisements
    on your website ?

  16. daughnworks247 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    OMG Sundance, I’m so glad you made this post. Thanks to your re-education of us all, we said the same thing about Hatch. Thank you for your insight. We do not forget and the scars are healing.

    • Gil says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Any scar only holds 80% of its former strength and a cut on the same again is 80% of that. My personal distrust of career politicians is severe. We can heal but its never gonna be the same. In many ways, because of MAGA, its ok. In others, not so much.

  17. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    “Breaking one representative at a time away from the comforts of the UniParty”

    Well, if anyone can accomplish that, it’s our POTUS.

  19. Snailmailtrucker says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Now the 3 Progressive Insurance ads have disappeared…. I guess they rotate.
    Love your work Sundance !
    Always remember Swamp Creatures are always Slimy !

  20. Sharpshorts says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    After the signing I noticed that the President neglected to shake Senator Hatch’s outstretched hand (around 19:15) , just before the President returned a pen to the woman next to Hatch…perhaps he did not see it or was it a subtle statement?

    • wheatietoo says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      I noticed that…but it looked like Hatch didn’t see that Pres Trump had a pen in his hand and was trying to give it to the little short lady directly behind him.

  21. yy4u says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    I got an email from a friend today who had talked to a local Chevie dealer who said he is selling cars like hotcakes. Don’t know if this is happening all over the state/country or just this one dealership, but my guess is it is happening and is being suppressed by the leftwing media. If the true Trump stats get out, there will be no stopping him. That said, the left (and I include the ersatz Republicans in that designation) would rather crash the economy and the American people than give up the lucre they get from Globalism.

  22. wheatietoo says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Obama set a precedent when he gave away our Internet Net Root Zone file…
    He disposed of US Asset.

    This was unlawful.
    But he did it anyway…and got away with it.
    Only Congress has the power to dispose of US Assets, but Obama did it and what’s worse — he set the precedent.

    Perhaps the long-term plan for the evil globalist forces with whom Obama aligns himself, was to sell off parts of these lands to other countries?
    I can’t help but wonder.

    If Hillary had won…do you think she would have hesitated to sell off a US Asset?
    She has done it before.

    So much has been done under the guise of ‘saving the environment’, when the plan was actually tyrannical control and robbing the middle class.

    Whatever reasons Clinton and Obama gave for doing their land-grabs, we can bet that they were lying.
    They lied about everything…and engaged in Orwellian opposite-speak.

    So we can expect to hear all the usual propaganda nozzles of the Left, spewing forth condemnations of this action taken today.
    Our President has thwarted their plans.

  23. Howie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Time for the DDD Doo Dah Junkanoo Parade…In honor of The Barefoot Bandit. The Uniparty Dum Dums are going down. There he goes….watch the airports.

    https://tse4.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.FsYWvPmziD2CBnWnqiUUAwD6D6&pid=Api

  24. Golden Advice says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Our President is going to gain millions of additional supporters once many moderate Democrats fill out their tax returns this year and check their 401K.

  25. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    A return to first principles in a republic is sometimes caused by the simple virtues of one man. His good example has such an influence that the good men strive to imitate him, and the wicked are ashamed to lead a life so contrary to his example.”
    ―Niccolo Machiavelli (speaking about POTUS Trump)

  26. treehouseron says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    I’ve been saying this for awhile now, and I feel like i’m right.

    I’m a pretty optimistic person.

    The reason all of these swamp creatures work for the uniparty is because it’s BENEFICIAL to them to work for them personally.

    Getting primaried out of a job is not beneficial to them personally.

    We do not have to primary every one of these guys, we only have to make it obvious to them what we want… and the easiest way to illustrate what we want is to tell them to support President Trump’s agenda, 100%. His agenda is like Heaven. It’s everything we want, on pretty much every issue. Support the President.

    Hatch supported the President last week, and did again today. He has seen the writing on the wall.

    MANY, MANY, MANY of these other swamp creatures can have the same turn around, once they realize it is now MORE beneficial for them to support the President, then it is to support the Uniparty.

    • treehouseron says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Also I don’t think Hatch was the first to break away.

      Mike Pence was the first to break away. He saw early that it was worth doing, and he could be proud of it.

      Some of these guys will jump at the opportunity to do work you can be proud of and leave the deception behind.

  27. burnett044 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Just heard SC will allow full travel ban……splodey heads every where tonite

  28. Oldskool says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Don’t fall for it, remember SD’s posting of aligned images of the Decepticons, Orin’s image was one of them. Did he “find religion”, NO. Hopefully there is a MAGA candidate in Utah wiling to step up.

  29. summerscauldron says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I love this man. Apart from this great act to restore states’ rights, I am still cracking up at that crazy line in there about meeting with the church elders in what must be one of their charity stores, and Trump says, “I went all around the store, I wanted a nice.can.of.tuna. And boy did they have a lot.” hahahah! Crazy New Yorker! I love it!

  30. chojun says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I’ll reiterate what I’ve said in other threads here – as a Utahn I can’t possibly emphisize enough how dangerous this situation is. Mitt Romney is somewhat of a “favorite son” in Utah and would win in a landslide. He’d beat Hatch handily in a primary (a sizable portion of the electorate here believe that Hatch has been in too long). If Romney throws his hat in the ring then it’s fait accompli – he would be the next Jr. Senator from Utah.

    The Senate IS the Swamp. When lobbyists get a senator elected, they get a 6 YEAR return on their investment. It doesn’t matter who or where, or how red or blue the district is, UniParty-allied senators can come from any state, in any flavor. Romney would be a HUGE get for the UniParty.

    I’m not privy to any inside info or anything (with that said I know a lot of local donors have soured on Romney) but I suspect that Romney and Hatch behind the scenes are vying for control over the donor networks that largely decide who makes it onto the ballot. I have absolutely no doubt at this point that Hatch knows and sees what’s going on and is reaching out to President Trump for help retaining the seat. Orrin Hatch and surrogates have gone onto local radio/TV and in the recent past have indicated that he’d like to retire and spend the remainder of his life with his family. However, with Romney waiting in the wings it looks like Hatch is choosing not to ride into the sunset yet.

    I know a lot of people here are highly skeptical of him (and rightly so) but I don’t think I have to convince anyone that Romney in the Senate would be a terrible, terrible problem for the MAGA agenda.

  31. yakmaster2 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    If you deprogram your brain, you’re on the Trump Train. Let’s hope Hatch is not just a hobo trying to hitch a ride to his own re-election. I think that’s a possibility, but I’m willing to hope he’s become a true believer. At any rate, the GOPe, being without true principles or convictions, tends to follow the members of longstanding (powerful) influence. So, whatever is in Orrin Hatch’s head these days, I applaud his public support for our President—makes it easier for the other weak Nellies and Willies to do the same.

  32. In Az says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    People are asking…..what is the big deal?

    When Obama created the two National Monuments in Utah it was created out of federal government lands….BLM. There might have been some state land holdings within it.
    The land was managed according to the existing land use plan.
    Congress can come in and dictate how the land can and can not be used. Other than that it has to be a public planning process.

    What President Trump did today was reduce the amount of federal land that comprised the National Monuments. The land taken out of the national monument boundaries is still federal government land and still controlled by the federal government.

    I read that Zinke has asked Congress to look into how the national monument lands are to be designated for use. If Congress does not designate land use within the Monuments then there will be a public planning land use meetings as to how the land will be used….public input.

    I do not think Obama asked Congress to designate how the monuments lands would be used. ….he did not have time. So nothing really changed. The lands that were taken out of the monuments boundaries went back to the original land use plan that currently exists. The land within the Monuments boundaries are still under the original land use plan until the land use plan is redone.

    If people want the land protected then pressure needs to be put on Congress to step up and officially designate what can and can not be done in monument lands. If there is a public planning process then the public needs to get involved with that.

    So nothing really changed.

  33. kevinrexheine says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Just as an F.Y.I., Senator Hatch, as Senate President Pro Tempore, has the constitutional authority to keep McConnell and Schumer in line. So, I, for one, am curious as to why he doesn’t.

  34. MIKE says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I often wonder when will the club members realize they can make the same obscene amount of coin by following the law while actually representing their constituents. There must be good money in MAGA.

  35. Yankee Lawyer says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    So does this mean Evan McMullin Sunday not going to be President in 2020?

