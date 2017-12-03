Brett Baier Interviews CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Former Director Panetta at Reagan Defense Forum…

Swamp Guardian and Fox News primary Decepticon, Brett Baier, interviews former Obama CIA Director Leon Panetta and President Trump’s current CIA Director Mike Pompeo during a Reagan Defense Forum summit at the Reagan Library.
Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton worked hand in hand over the horrific policy execution in Libya and Syria. The joint CIA/DoS mission, Operation Zero Footprint, was an outcome of President Obama’s finding memo authorizing the covert mission in Libya.
Panetta is 100% full-on Deep State/Deep Swamp. Current CIA Director Mike Pompeo is a bridge leading away from the larger Deep State apparatus. The distinction between the two comes out in buckets.
For those who use Twitter DaveNYiii has a great thread on the discussion – SEE HERE
Dave in NY’s play-by-play on the Twitter thread is awesome! Definitely check it out. I’m still cracking up.
Good job Dave!
FYI At the 00:30 minute mark the conversation about President Trump begins.
I’m still laughing my butt off over Pompeo’s “Kill Shot” to Panetta. Oh dear, that was indeed EPIC.
It was a thing of Beauty. Not tired of Winning.
That really was excellent! My hat off to Pompeo to walk into that mess and give them a good arse kicking!
Thanks Dave in NY. Maybe the lazy folks will just read your analysis, and not listen to the exchange to understand how on point you are.
Thanks for the follow up posts with the videos and tweet by tweet.
Pompeo is awesome. I’d love to see Panetta dance around some hard questions about Libya some time-he’s a disgusting POS.
