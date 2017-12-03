Brett Baier Interviews CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Former Director Panetta at Reagan Defense Forum…

Swamp Guardian and Fox News primary Decepticon, Brett Baier, interviews former Obama CIA Director Leon Panetta and President Trump’s current CIA Director Mike Pompeo during a Reagan Defense Forum summit at the Reagan Library.

Leon Panetta and Hillary Clinton worked hand in hand over the horrific policy execution in Libya and Syria. The joint CIA/DoS mission, Operation Zero Footprint, was an outcome of President Obama’s finding memo authorizing the covert mission in Libya.

Panetta is 100% full-on Deep State/Deep Swamp. Current CIA Director Mike Pompeo is a bridge leading away from the larger Deep State apparatus. The distinction between the two comes out in buckets.

For those who use Twitter DaveNYiii has a great thread on the discussion – SEE HERE

25) Pompeo's ruthless defense of Donald Trump speaks volumes about his loyalty and dedication to the cause. His defense of #TrumpTweets confirms that they are highly strategic and coordinated with the CIA. This frightens everyone… but us. — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) December 3, 2017

