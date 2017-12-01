President Trump Declares NYT Rex Tillerson Report: Deep State “Fake News”…

Yesterday we pointed out the reasons why the New York Times was making up ridiculous claims about President Trump replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – SEE HERE –
If you are paying attention to the comprehensive Trump Doctrine you can specifically see how President Trump and T-Rex are an incredible partnership. [The swamp hates that.]
Additionally, if you expand the Trump/Tillerson geopolitical strategy circle of administration officials to include: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, you really begin to see the most effective foreign policy team we have ever seen.
The Trump Doctrine is a brilliant geopolitical strategy of using economics to create national security outcomes favorable to the U.S., without having to use blood to achieve results. The effectiveness of the approach embarrasses decades of professional diplomats who have been incapable of achieving results as purposeful as President Trump.
It’s both the pride and jealousy of lesser effective people that forms the basis of their antagonism toward President Trump and Secretary Tillerson.
To fully conceptualize the strategic policies of the Trump Doctrine in action its useful to see the fuller scope of everything. Action does not happen in a vacuum. In the multidimensional economic-security approach, all of the economic cabinet officials play a critical role especially Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
As an example, the sanctions against Venezuela, while targeted, are only one small outcropping of a much larger geopolitical strategy that U.S. President Trump initiated for the past ten months with jaw-dropping success:
From OPEC (Saudi Summit) to the EU and Baltic States (Poland Pre-G20); to North African energy development via President Macron (Libya and Mali); to walking away from the Paris Climate agreement; to discussions with Theresa May on a bilateral trade deal; to massive shipments of coal to U.K. and France; to closing a deal to deliver Ireland massive amounts of Texas LNG; to our own internal U.S. energy production policy with pipelines, Oil, Coal and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) etc.
President Trump has used all of those “allied” relationships to lower global energy prices.
The bigger part of the ‘big-missed-picture‘ was how that energy strategy impacted adversaries like Russia, Iran, China and more recently Venezuela; while simultaneously supporting the larger America-First economic and geopolitical goals.
President Trump thinks seriously long-term, and really BIG picture.
Global energy, mostly oil, fuels the expansionist and interventionist structure that builds the very foundation of our geopolitical adversaries’ ability to continue their global influence. Diminish the value of oil and Donald Trump puts the squeeze on the financial resources of those nations dependent on energy as income.
Most of our current geopolitical adversaries Russia, Iran and Venezuela are dependent on high energy prices. Secondly, the downstream economic adversaries are dependent on high energy prices to maintain their economic position and alliances. As examples: China (as an geopolitical influence agent), and Mexico (as a NAFTA trade parasite), hold adverse interests to the U.S. on trade.
President Trump, by pressuring global energy prices downward, has fractured the ability of energy producing nations to influence their own geopolitical strategy. Trump has diminished their most powerful tool.
As a consequence, economic adversaries like China are put into a position of having to spend more money, directly, to aid their allies and to maintain their influence.
Think about how much financial strain is on China currently. North Korea is entirely financially dependent on China; Pakistan is financially dependent on China’s continued investment; Mexico is financially dependent on Chinese investment; Venezuela is dependent on Chinese loans and oil purchases; etc., etc. the list goes on. The Trump Doctrine is confronting these relationships through economics. Each of these relationships is bleeding out money from China.
Conversely, on the income side of China’s ledgers, they are dependent on manufacturing and trade to keep their revenue stream viable. The Trump Doctrine of renegotiated trade relationships is also confronting China on the revenue side. China needs our market to sell their goods; China is dependent on access to the U.S. $20 trillion trade market.
See the squeeze?
The Trump Doctrine of using economic strategy is forcing China to spend more and yet simultaneously they are facing less income. And remember, as a combined result of their dependency on international trade and a trade surplus with the U.S., China’s central bank vault holds “dollars”.
China’s #1 threat, if you want to call it that, would be to dump dollars to retaliate against what President Trump is doing. However, if the value of the dollar drops, China has less value in their vault, and a lower dollar actually helps our exports.
It’s a three way geopolitical and financial squeeze.
Now, back to Venezuela – The United States was the only remaining cash purchaser of Venezuela oil. Both China and Russia purchase Maduro’s oil, however their current purchases are/were all made as offsets, repayments, for prior loans. It doesn’t generate additional revenue for Maduro if China and Russia to purchase more oil, it only pays down the Venezuelan debt.
♦When the threat is Sunni Extremism, the problem was/is the Muslim Brotherhood and the enabling of Qatar. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council. It is the GCC who are confronting Qatar, not the United States.
♦When the threat is Syria’s chemical weapon, the problem was/is the Assad regime and ISIS. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that issue to Russia; Russia initially refused to solve it, so Trump bombed the shit out of Assad – Russia/Assad took ownership, the chemical weapon use stopped; further action was not needed by the United States.
♦When the threat is DPRK’s nuclear weapons, the problem was/is Kim Jong-un and the enabling China. Trump assigned responsibility for solving that immediate threat to China. It was Beijing who is working to get Kim Jong-un to stand down. Not just the United States.
Tillerson is the best SOS this country has had in the past 50 yrs. All the rest have been political hacks. Tillerson is a professional business man, and not part of the swamp. That’s why the SOS lazy blast tards hate him. He knows they are useless and they know he knows they are useless.
Agreed. That guy has really won me over. I’ll admit my first reaction was “oil guy?” but damn he’s grown on me.
I could say the same about Nikki Haley.
she has been a pleasant surprise – still got a eye on her though
hard to move past her little marco open borders/do nothing rubio pick for president.
Trump wins ’em over.
At first, I thought it was merely a good way to get her out of SC and put a better partner in charge of that state. I still think that was part of the move and intelligent in its own right but, as a truly welcome surprise, it appears that Nikki not only has “a pair”, they seem to be quite impressive. She has “delivered the goods” several times already and I have great hopes that she will continue to do so.
And yet, DESPITE the WH saying it wasn’t true, the State Dept. saying the WH had called and assured them it wasn’t true, and Gen. Kelley tweeting it wasn’t true, it was reported as the absolute gospel all day long and even on my local NBC affiliate news last night.
I kept saying, “I’ll believe it when PDJT says it is true, not before. Not gonna worry about it.”
That is where we are. This was yesterday, today it was Brian Ross lying about Flynn and Muh Russia. Fake News. It’s everywhere.
I don’t watch any of it. Lou Dobbs is my only source other than CTH. Don’t listen to any talk radio. It’s also pretty much useless.
4sure: then you missed a great analysis of the Flynn thing by ‘talk radio’ (Rush).
I’ve found Buck Sexton and the Simone (sp?) guy worthy of a listen.
Of late, Sean has been somewhat of a disappointment. His response to the Moore allegations was not acceptable to me.
Beck alway surprises … and once in a while that is a good thing. But not often. Still, his counter-point to the others has a way of keeping them in focus.
Rush is accurate, but slow … several times recently I’ve arrived at an analysis of events 2-3 days before Rush.
It helps to work the problem and not have an ego to nurse. I also don’t smoke cigars, golf or run around the country a lot.
Even if Alex was 100% correct and prescient, he’d still be too outrageous to take seriously.
You and me both, Sylvia. FB has been alive with this garbage. Any time I saw it, I’d say “I;ll believe it when it comes from our President’s mouth!” The Gray Lady should be buried…and the sooner the better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not just Fake News – it’s deliberate narrative engineering, LIES & PROPAGANDA.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes!
AKA – disinformation dissemination – mind/opinion shaping. All that CIA ugly stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not watch them for just that reason. You and I understand that. Governments from centuries past and forward have used news in many formats to do exactly what you said. They are always manipulating the news to further their agendas. Yes we are in the midst of a cultural war in our country and the emery is those in government. But by the grace of God there has been push back to the merchants of disinformation. The main one being PDJT and his MAGA agenda which in and of itself has shed light to untold millions of Americans on the battle going on and what is at stake. People are waking up too and understanding that the battle is real which bodes well for true change in government taking place.
Malignant and malevolent also describe this intentional spreading of false stories!
Operation Mockingbird.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right on…Sylvia…Yesterday at the gym, all 60000000 TV’s were screaming Tillerson is gone. Come home, hear the same from the wife. ‘ To which I responded, when I hear it from PT, I’ll believe.
BINGO…fake news….
Today at the gym, it was wall to wall Flynn…Disgusting A+/=#!+/….Nothing that couldn’t be fixed with a couple well placed RPG’S
I said the same thing to my wife today. LOL!
The same fake news were reported all over the world. I heard the British TV reporting it as it had happened already
Do we say brilliant?
Yessss!
TY Sundance.
Good. Thank you, President Trump. Without your tweets half this country would never know what to believe.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank you, Mr. President!
And thank you, Sundance…another great analysis of the situation.
I wonder who originated this latest bit of fakery.
It hit just as Obama is over in Asia, stirring up trouble.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Listening to Lou Dobbs tonight on Fox Business he said if anyone should have the Logan Act applied to them it is Obama. Following President Trump around the world spewing lies.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I thought that was an excellent point. BO is a private citizen again. I think he has forgotten his place.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep – two steps to the rear and one to side. Or, who was it that said he’d could be serving them drinks – – Ted Kennedy?
Bill Clinton said it. IIRC.
for damn sure he is guilty under the Logan Act. I would like to see the FBI start tapping HIS lines to find out wtf
LikeLiked by 3 people
” The Donald Trump Coat Tail Tour”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha, TDTCTT, like that Debs💥
Deep State Psy-Ops against Deplorables today was off the charts–Tillerson, Flynn, Stock market–in overdrive–with Drudge and Breitbart playing their parts to perfection.
LikeLiked by 6 people
BB is a nightmare with all the trolls. People are leaving the site.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Plenty of trolls polluting CTH this morning too. Shameless. How can anyone live on cheap pizza and 25 cents per reply?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Living in their mothers’ basements helps them control living expenses, leaving enough money to buy pizza with the 25 cents per reply proceeds from the Soros Trolling fund.
Those trolls you speak of have been crawling in here since the WordPress fiasco.
I honestly couldn’t think of any reasons Trump would fire Tillerson…he is a brilliant man who knows how to run a large organization and knows who the boss ultimately is. They may disagree on some things but I think that is a good thing as long as Tillerson knows who the boss is and he does. I think they make a great team.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Obama in Asia? No class. Doesn’t understand the protocol that a former Pres. does not involve in policy of current admin. What a pity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve never seen a former President act in this way…never. It appears that the Dems are attempting to form an alternative government….disgusting.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes they are!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe he’s trying to let the pay for play victims know that as soon as the dims get back in power, they will honor their end of the deal. You know damn well Obama was getting a cut of the loot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
yes, probably. probably very carefully worded, as wishes and dreams not as deals, but clear to everyone. we learn a lot about how to deceive, watching our former potus. he betrays us every chance that offers.
you just know Obama got a chunk of the Iran cash
Little—How about BJ?? and also Jimmah C.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Obama was probably a fake President and according to un-named sources he cheats at golf.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t remember that. I remember his wife saying he had been preparing for this job all his life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I doubt he would of been hired if that was the case..more likely trumps first term at minimum.
I sure as heck hope not!! We need him for ALL EIGHT years.
This is one of your best “wrap up” style posts since I started reading here. Thank you. Confirms what I’ve learned, and yes I see the squeeze. It’s like the man’s been planning it for 30 years. Wait, what?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance: I have read during the last couple of years that China has ‘stockpiled’ a whole lot of Gold. Is it likely that that fact (if true) would blunt some of the economic ‘dynamics’ that President Trump is enacting? (gold versus dollar)
Putin also bought 500 tons of gold to back Russia’s currency because the US was playing at devaluing the dollar (probably $0r0$ involved).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I did a lot of research into that a while back. The BRICS countries were all stock piling gold and agitating to get rid of the dollar as the world reserve currency.
Headed for bed or I would look up my notes.
Media narrative (Trump disappointed in Tillerson, Tillerson thinks Trump is an idiot, etc) don’t square with foreign policy results (North Korea isolation via UN, successful Qatar embargo and Muslim Brotherhood crippling, Saudi leadership housecleaning, ISIS being impaled, China releasing shoplifting athletes, getting Otto Warmbier’s body returned, forcing NATO members to pay their stipulated defense spending, cleaning out the State Department, forcing Russia and Syria to focus on ISIS, and on and on and on).
Fear is also a big motivator for the chattering gnats. Success derived from Team Trump’s alternative model of American leadership is an existential threat to the geopolitical constructs on which they justify their existence, by which they deploy their ideological agenda, and for which they have stored many, many Benghazi-type skeletons in their closets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why everyone against the President would love for him to stop tweeting.
OTOH, without his communication to us, thru the use of Twitter, and other social platforms, we would never hear the truth.
President Trump separates the facts from the fiction.
LikeLiked by 10 people
43,772,025 followers as of 9:47 pm 12/1
LikeLiked by 2 people
43,772,700 – 10 pm
PDJT: 44 million.
NYT: 2.2 million digital subscriptions.
Any questions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
⭐️👍⭐️
Random thoughts…..
liberal smoke and mirrors grenades and bull chips barrage today…..code red.
Parade out Sanders for an ” Uncle Bernie” talk to the American people (those dumb enough not to tune him out) about how the government and Uncle Bernie are good stewards of your money. When you see Bernie – think Hail Mary Pass…. so most likely
Tax Reform is passing tonight…..perhaps a democrat or two that will come along…..
Dear Bob Mueller – what is the purpose of an ambassador?
All the protest money must be gone……liberals are terrible money managers.. I see no BLM or ANTIFA riots or protests lately. The whores apparently aren’t getting paid…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The TRUMP FBI is investigating Antifa and charging some people… the New Sheriff is causing some of these people to rethink if the few Soros $$ they get are worth a decade or more in prison.
LikeLike
Trump tweet I’d like to see: Failed former president Obama needs to stop trying to undermine US foreign policy. He had 8 years to try it his way, but he FAILED miserably and left the world a terrible mess. I’m going to clean that mess up.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I liked that tweet so much, I sent it along to
President Trump and son. Maybe one will notice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome, thanks.
You won the internet today with that post!!
Thank you Sundance for all of your true analysis, I try to read most of your articles because of the the intense scrunity of people and issues which you base your observations and you are correct with all.
My husband asked me what I thought about Tillerson leaving the State Deptartment yesterday, and I thought back to all I have learned from your blogs that this could only be fake news because he was doing too good of a job. You are making me look smart or at least my husband thinks so.
LikeLiked by 7 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
I really enjoy the explaining done by Sundance, it is a special treat that always seems to add a calming and sometime joyous strait forward thought. “Bomb the …..of”. Thanks so much, we are blessed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A master of the perspicacious use of a naughty word.
What we need is a new and improved DACA that we can all get behind:
Deport All Criminal Aliens = DACA
If they are here illegally, they are not immigrants, they are criminals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Skimming the newspaper “The ChicagoMarxistTimes”, (SunTimes) one of the two MS Media papers in Chicago, I saw the same Tillerson “story”
These “stories” are disbursed nationwide to all the MS Media outlets. It’s ridiculously obvious how these fake news organizations team up to form a narrative
I just laughed when I saw it. The actors & actresses who make up the fake news theater are desperate. It’s actually embarrassing, at least to those who can be shamed
I sorta liked the bit about Cotton ….so that is rumor as well?
Not rumor, but very fake news.
When the Ugly Old Hag (NYT) posted the T-Rex story yesterday, a co-worker came running up to me all giddy (she knows I’m a Libertarian/Trump supporter) saying Tillerson was going to be out in 2 wks with Pompeo taking over and Sen. Cotton going to the Clowns in America. I just started laughing and told her that wasn’t happening. That Tillerson wasn’t going anywhere and Pompeo certainly wouldn’t be taking over even if Tillerson did leave.
The TDS is strong at my office. Things like the above happen every week, and when the predictions don’t come true I ask what happened with (insert any fake news story about Trump) and the subject is quickly changed.
The winning never gets old I tell you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sadly that story is why I now tune out most of the news and go to a few sites like this that don’t do click-bait. There is literaly no news on news stations and I’ve been done with gossip radio for years for the most part.
I will say I catch the six o’clock One America News and in thirty minutes get dozens of stories from all over world and their Trump coverage is always positive…
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the old days, we saw the reporting of news just 3 or four time a day (total coverage maybe 2 hours).
24 hour news today wring every crock of cr@p story out and regurgitate ad naseum.
The President has already moved on to bigger and far more exciting topics – this tweet is his snazziest yet!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ABC and NYT are both competing very hard for President Trump’s FAKE NEWS TROPHY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Trump is our duly, legally elected President – Of The People, By The People, For the People 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Thank you, Sundance, your breakdown is clearly understandable, particularly after a long and trying day.
The extensive and concise analysis (heck, ALL of your analyses) is greatly appreciated.
Treehouse rocks and that is why I visit CTH first thing each morning and last thing each evening (and numerous times in between).
The information, your constant presence (God bless you), the admins and fellow Treepers are what makes our place the BEST on the net.
🇺🇸Gratitude❤️Respect🇺🇸
I posted this two days ago:
“I just woke up and drinking a cup of coffee, perused the Presidential thread. Unbelievable. So I did a spin through the world news and there were hundreds of stories from Al Jazeera to the Ukraine repeating the NYT winner of the fiction award short story that had zero named sources. The only named sources were those people in the Administration debunking the claim.
In my opinion, timing is everything. Sec Tillerson is scheduled for a big trip to reassure our allies in Europe and to begin the pushback against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
This NYT story was to undermine his credibility worldwide by suggesting he does not have the trust and support of the President and therefore speaks for him in any negotiations. This is fifth columnist activity.”
Today, perusing the international news, only a few papers are carrying the President’s comment above, exposing the NYT as a purveyor of concerted lies. I hope the foreign news agencies are more circumspect before relaying verbatim reports from that source. Now, the Chinese whispers are about Flynn, nary a retraction or correction to the Tillerson is ‘shamed’ and gone.
LikeLike