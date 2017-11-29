President Trump Missouri Speech on Tax Reform – 3:00pm Livestream…

President Donald J. Trump will give a speech in St. Charles, MO on tax reform. The event will take place at the St. Charles Convention Center. Anticipated start time 3:00-3:30pm
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
all the COMMUNIST DEMORATS have ever done is RAISE TAXES, CREATE OVERBURDENSOME REGULATIONS, CREATE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LEGISLATION AND AGENCIES THAT KILLS SMALL BUSINESSES TO ENSLAVE WE THE PEOPLE TO THE STATE.
the President is a SMART MAN WITH SMART PEOPLE AROUND HIM WHO HAVE HIS VIVION OF MAKING OUR REPUBLIC WORK AGAIN FOR WE THE PEOPLE.
SO KEEP GOING MR PRESIDENT, WE ARE WITH YOU.
Question, Does the President take the Beast with him? He would have to. Where does it go on Air Force One?
Anybody else read cigarette lighters and hear “click” in your head ?
I hear a zippo 🙂
Yes, that’s the click.
Zippo is ready.
Merry Christmas! President Trump is so positive. Every day life in America gets better.
Look what is happening with the market. People get it. (applause)
Here we go folks! PDJT wastes no time endorsing MO Attorney General Josh Hawley for the Senate.
Tells us in his non-braggadocious way. No other president has accomplished what he has in 10 months. (giggles)
and…….no other President has accomplished it within the constraints of the Law.
He’s daring the GOPe not to pass it. As for myself, I wouldn’t mind a govt shutdown. A spotlight would shine on all the worthless govt programs.
Crowd loved his “nonbragadosious way”.
Big day for taxes (vote) tomorrow, or the next day.
“The Builder” comes through when referring to tax plan after going through what he calls the “mixer”.
President is a higher calling. Profound statement by PDJT.
Yes, Mitch, hit me right between the eyes, and I loved it.
The tax plans we’ve heard of so far remind me of the notice I just got from my cell carrier that my “plan is evolving”. Somehow I don’t think that’s a good thing. I’d like the president to get a “win” – I just wish it were one that didn’t cost me a five-figure increase in my federal income taxes (as the proposed plans would). And if my taxes DO have to go up, I’d at least expect that they could squeeze a lousy $25 billion of one-time Wall funding into the package, but I doubt that’ll happen – it’s not even being discussed.
Hitting on all cylinders. Talking about banks now referencing CFPB. Won the lawsuit.
He has talked a lot about main street & workers. How he relates better to them than his rich friends.
Talked a little about tax details , closing loopholes , higher wages.
Doing better at border and building the wall.
America going to be back to #1 after fixing trade deals.
I hope he never gets polished.
Who was a polished speaker? Obama and his teleprompter? When no teleprompter O bama spoke like a fifteen year old on his first date, ommm, ummm……
Will revisit healthcare after taxes.
Welfare reform…..President Trump knows how to mess with the Democrats. Always 4 moves ahead of the Swamp creatures. This is going to be a very Merry Christmas.
Office harpies as the speech plays in the newsroom:
“What a big orange jackass.”
“In what universe does he think he’s smart?”
And then: “Poor Matt Lauer.”
“I never saw that coming, can you believe it?”
“And the orange jackass got away with worse.”
I could go on but I sidetracked everybody with updates on my wedding planning but it was a good chuckle. Living rent free in their heads, folks. GEOTUS is living in their heads.
Poor, deluded office harpies.
I enjoy reminding people when the make mean comments about his orange skin tone that I had hoped our society had evolved to the point where we are color blind because skin color in unimportant.
This does not increase my popularity with the smug liberal set.
Nice move distracting them with wedding details. Works like a charm!
He’s only orange on CNN! Vastly different on Fox! How can they get away with that?
Because no one that watches CNN knows about the orange tinting trick.
Who are your office harpies? Does any of them name is Leandra English?
Just look at his face. He needs these rallies to rejuevenate.
I swear they make him look younger! He is in his element! You can see how much these rallies energize him.
Uses a local jewelry maker to talk about small business tax improvements.
Yes he does! He is a natural at the podium, and getting better every time. Humorous, serious, profound but most of all truthful.
NICE CHRISTMAS TREES WITH RED, WHITE AND BLUE ORNAMENTS!!
WAY TO GO BIG MO!!!
And finally we are going to be winning so much your Governor will come to that beautiful historic Oval Office and say, Mr. President–please, the people of Missouri can’t take any more winning and I’m going to say no, I’m sorry….we will have more winning!
He makes me laugh. He makes me happy. I love this President. I absolutely LOVE him.
Praise God and POTUS! This is a big pick me up while I wrestle with Christmas decorations. I could listen to him all day. He talks about America’s working their asses off while those on welfare are doing better. He shoots down failing on repealing Obamacare–it will happen. Totally love this man.
We’ll be celebrating Christmas again with a big beautiful tax cut!
20 hour “Marathon Debate” in the Senate….
The good news is ……the physical effort might be the finish of John McCain
Would that be more winning? or another Christmas present?
Be great… so long as they can roll him out without holing up the debate.
You will see which Senator is Swamp and which one wants to drain the Swamp. Lol, good one.
He put them on notice.
Great speech in Missouri!!! Jake Tapper “Fake News” talking about PDJT’s anti-Muslim retweets!! Sick! They just can’t help themselves!
Linda, wrong channel. FBN first reaction; “He was on fire today!”
What was the country that called today? Maybe Russia?
Every President Trump public event is like a Pep Rally for Team USA! President Trump is the greatest cheerleader for Team USA on Earth!
The news here in Australia – PDJT’s anti-Muslim retweets!! Saying KKK has endorsed PDJT again and retweets from far right nut group in UK…that it’s not democratic, it’s racist against Muslims etc etc…the show goes on.
Our President is feeling frisky.
Can you tell?
He is hitting his stride, beaming with confidence.
He knows something………
I’m thrilled. It’s gonna be great.
God bless President Trump.
God bless America.
Merry Christmas!
