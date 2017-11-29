President Trump Missouri Speech on Tax Reform – 3:00pm Livestream…

President Donald J. Trump will give a speech in St. Charles, MO on tax reform. The event will take place at the St. Charles Convention Center.  Anticipated start time 3:00-3:30pm

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

  1. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    • Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      all the COMMUNIST DEMORATS have ever done is RAISE TAXES, CREATE OVERBURDENSOME REGULATIONS, CREATE UNCONSTITUTIONAL LEGISLATION AND AGENCIES THAT KILLS SMALL BUSINESSES TO ENSLAVE WE THE PEOPLE TO THE STATE.
      the President is a SMART MAN WITH SMART PEOPLE AROUND HIM WHO HAVE HIS VIVION OF MAKING OUR REPUBLIC WORK AGAIN FOR WE THE PEOPLE.
      SO KEEP GOING MR PRESIDENT, WE ARE WITH YOU.

  2. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:13 pm

  3. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:16 pm

  5. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:19 pm

  6. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:21 pm

  7. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:21 pm

  8. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Merry Christmas! President Trump is so positive. Every day life in America gets better.

  10. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Look what is happening with the market. People get it. (applause)

  11. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Here we go folks! PDJT wastes no time endorsing MO Attorney General Josh Hawley for the Senate.

  12. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:31 pm

  13. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Tells us in his non-braggadocious way. No other president has accomplished what he has in 10 months. (giggles)

  14. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:33 pm

  15. ck says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    He’s daring the GOPe not to pass it. As for myself, I wouldn’t mind a govt shutdown. A spotlight would shine on all the worthless govt programs.

  16. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Crowd loved his “nonbragadosious way”.

  17. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Big day for taxes (vote) tomorrow, or the next day.

  18. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    “The Builder” comes through when referring to tax plan after going through what he calls the “mixer”.

  19. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    President is a higher calling. Profound statement by PDJT.

  20. Sentient says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    The tax plans we’ve heard of so far remind me of the notice I just got from my cell carrier that my “plan is evolving”. Somehow I don’t think that’s a good thing. I’d like the president to get a “win” – I just wish it were one that didn’t cost me a five-figure increase in my federal income taxes (as the proposed plans would). And if my taxes DO have to go up, I’d at least expect that they could squeeze a lousy $25 billion of one-time Wall funding into the package, but I doubt that’ll happen – it’s not even being discussed.

  21. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:43 pm

  22. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Hitting on all cylinders. Talking about banks now referencing CFPB. Won the lawsuit.

  23. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:45 pm

  24. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:47 pm

  25. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    He has talked a lot about main street & workers. How he relates better to them than his rich friends.

    Talked a little about tax details , closing loopholes , higher wages.

    Doing better at border and building the wall.

  26. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    America going to be back to #1 after fixing trade deals.

  27. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

  28. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Will revisit healthcare after taxes.

  29. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Welfare reform…..President Trump knows how to mess with the Democrats. Always 4 moves ahead of the Swamp creatures. This is going to be a very Merry Christmas.

  30. briandrake75 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Office harpies as the speech plays in the newsroom:

    “What a big orange jackass.”

    “In what universe does he think he’s smart?”

    And then: “Poor Matt Lauer.”

    “I never saw that coming, can you believe it?”

    “And the orange jackass got away with worse.”

    I could go on but I sidetracked everybody with updates on my wedding planning but it was a good chuckle. Living rent free in their heads, folks. GEOTUS is living in their heads.

  31. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:56 pm

  32. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Just look at his face. He needs these rallies to rejuevenate.

  33. LBB says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Uses a local jewelry maker to talk about small business tax improvements.

  34. Pam says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

  35. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Yes he does! He is a natural at the podium, and getting better every time. Humorous, serious, profound but most of all truthful.

  36. individualright says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    NICE CHRISTMAS TREES WITH RED, WHITE AND BLUE ORNAMENTS!!
    WAY TO GO BIG MO!!!

  37. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    And finally we are going to be winning so much your Governor will come to that beautiful historic Oval Office and say, Mr. President–please, the people of Missouri can’t take any more winning and I’m going to say no, I’m sorry….we will have more winning!

    He makes me laugh. He makes me happy. I love this President. I absolutely LOVE him.

  38. tuskyou says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Praise God and POTUS! This is a big pick me up while I wrestle with Christmas decorations. I could listen to him all day. He talks about America’s working their asses off while those on welfare are doing better. He shoots down failing on repealing Obamacare–it will happen. Totally love this man.
    We’ll be celebrating Christmas again with a big beautiful tax cut!

  39. rumpole2 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    20 hour “Marathon Debate” in the Senate….

    The good news is ……the physical effort might be the finish of John McCain

  40. Summer says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    You will see which Senator is Swamp and which one wants to drain the Swamp. Lol, good one.

  41. Linda says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Great speech in Missouri!!! Jake Tapper “Fake News” talking about PDJT’s anti-Muslim retweets!! Sick! They just can’t help themselves!

  42. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Linda, wrong channel. FBN first reaction; “He was on fire today!”

  43. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    What was the country that called today? Maybe Russia?

  44. FL_GUY says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Every President Trump public event is like a Pep Rally for Team USA! President Trump is the greatest cheerleader for Team USA on Earth!

  45. pmdea says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    The news here in Australia – PDJT’s anti-Muslim retweets!! Saying KKK has endorsed PDJT again and retweets from far right nut group in UK…that it’s not democratic, it’s racist against Muslims etc etc…the show goes on.

  46. daughnworks247 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Our President is feeling frisky.
    Can you tell?
    He is hitting his stride, beaming with confidence.
    He knows something………
    I’m thrilled. It’s gonna be great.

  47. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    God bless President Trump.
    God bless America.
    Merry Christmas!

