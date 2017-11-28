Super-MAGA-Winning: Stocks Soar, Consumer Confidence Stuns and Massive Holiday Spending Results…

Oh boy, hold on to your caps… It’s a hurricane of winningness today.
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”.
We begin with yet another record breaking day for the DOW, S&P 500 and Nasdaq:
But, wait… oh it gets so much better. Remember, we’re in uncharted territory folks. To showcase the economic backdrop we discover the highest level of consumer confidence in decades:
BLOOMBERG: U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in November to a fresh 17-year high, a sign Americans are growing more confident about the economy and labor market, according to figures Tuesday from the New York-based Conference Board.
The jump in the Conference Board’s measure of expectations signals consumers are growing more upbeat about the outlook for economy and job prospects. The improvement in household confidence will help underpin household spending, the biggest part of the economy, this quarter.
The share of respondents who currently see jobs as plentiful rose to a 16-year high, while the share expecting more jobs will be available six months from now was the highest in eight months. The monthly jobs report due next week is projected to show hiring continued to advance at a healthy clip in November.
In a sign that greater confidence will make for a robust holiday-shopping season, a greater share of respondents indicated they planned to step up purchases of appliances and big-ticket items, as well as more intentions of taking vacations. (read more)
“Unexpectedly” ? ROFLMAO…
Oh, but wait… Oh heck, we ain’t done piling on the winning yet. Not even close.
Remember, we knew the first reports from Brick and Mortar holiday sales were going to come out today…. Remember x 2 the naysayers of the record-breaking sales from last week said the massive sales gains [ +17.9% ] would ‘likely’ be offset by diminished or flat brick and mortar store sales. Remember that?
Well, we’ve got the first analysis from the National Retail Federation…. And yes, this becomes the first KPI (Key Performance Indictor) for data that will assemble about a week from now… You ready?
You sure?
WASHINGTON – From Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, more than 174 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the just-concluded holiday weekend, beating the 164 million estimated shoppers from an earlier survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Average spending per person over the five-day period was $335.47, with $250.78 — 75 percent — specifically going toward gifts. The biggest spenders were older Millennials (25-34 years old) at $419.52.
Retailers’ technology investments paid off with consumers seamlessly shopping on all platforms through the long weekend. The survey found that over 64 million shopped both online and in stores. In addition, over 58 million shopped only online, and over 51 million shopped only in stores. The multichannel shopper spent $82 more on average than the online-only shopper, and $49 more on average than those shoppers who only shopped in stores.
The most popular day for in-store shopping was Black Friday, cited by 77 million consumers, followed by Small Business Saturday with 55 million consumers. The top two days that consumers shopped online were Cyber Monday with more than 81 million and Black Friday with more than 66 million. In addition, 63 percent of smartphone owners used their mobile devices to make holiday decisions, and 29 percent used their phones to make actual purchases. (read more)
So we’re seeing 18% growth in retail sales on-line. AND 7 to 8% growth (beyond projections) in foot traffic for brick and mortar retail store shopping… AND remember, retail sales account for two-thirds of all GDP growth…. AND remember the NY Fed has already increased the 4th quarter growth forecasts upward, TWICE… and remember, there’s still a lot of economic activity taking place…
…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to their first opportunity to see capitalism unchained; we are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 GDP growth will be well beyond
3.2%3.8%… Well Beyond.”…
Somebody please pin down Pelosi and Schumer and ask them specifically why this is bad.
They’re passed out on the floor, which explains why they weren’t seated next to our President!
Oh hell, just pin them down until Christmas and the Tax stocking is filled
wait…. should we take the mouth gags off first ? ; )
I think that President Trump should offer Savings Bonds to rebuild the infrastructure. The US Savings Bonds could offer a high interest rate, possibly as high as 10% to help people who saved their money all their lives so they could live off the interest and had it reduced to 1% or less under Obama. That would be a big step in helping the Middle Class make a comeback. He could also finance the wall with them as necessary infrastructure.
Excellent ideas, Elizabeth Carter!!
‘Merica Bonds….🇺🇸🇺🇸
Great idea! MAGA bonds.
As self-invested retirees, we would like this!
like
An unexpected measure of expectations. Hmm.
Outstanding News! The Trump Years will be talked about for generations to come.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Outstanding! …And just think, big bad Mike, all of it accomplished in just months, before tax and healthcare reform, before offshore trillions brought back to our shores, and while many of the President’s appointees stalled in obstructionist Congress, and deep state only just starting to implode. Just imagine: jobs expected to multiply almost exponentially, petroleum and coal energy unshackled, unbridled flood of illegal immigration greatly slowed and wall isn’t even built yet. Feel free, Treepers, to add to the list.
Buckle up!
The Economic Train 🚂 continues to speed across our country picking up passengers and speed on a daily basis!
Tomorrow is a big day! The 3rd Quarter GDP will be adjusted. It came out initially at 3.0%. I anticipate it being revised to 3.4% or 3.5%. The 4th Quarter is setting itself up to be absolutely spectacular. Reaching 5% for the 4th Quarter is not out of the realm of possibility.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/11/28/consumer-confidence-october-new-17-year-high-september-revised-higher/
From the article linked above:
The Conference Board said Tuesday consumer confidence exploded in October to a new 17-year high and September was revised higher to 16.2. The Consumer Confidence Index now stands at 129.5 (1985=100), up from 126.2 in October and easily topping the 124.5 median forecast.
The Present Situation Index continued to increase from 152.0 to 153.9, while the Expectations Index rose from 109.0 last month to 113.3.
“Consumer confidence increased for a fifth consecutive month and remains at a 17-year high (Nov. 2000, 132.6),” said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “Consumers’ assessment of current conditions improved moderately, while their expectations regarding the short-term outlook improved more so, driven primarily by optimism of further improvements in the labor market.”
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/11/28/fhfa-house-price-index-hpi-third-quarter-september/
From the article linked above:
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index (HPI) rose 1.4% in the third quarter (3Q) of 2017 and by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% from August. The HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
“With relatively favorable economic conditions and a continued shortage of housing supply, price increases in the third quarter were generally robust and widespread,” said Andrew Leventis, Deputy Chief Economist. “At some point, declining housing affordability should temper appreciation rates in some of the nation’s fastest appreciating markets, but our third quarter results show few signs of that.”
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/11/28/fifth-district-manufacturing-survey-doubles-november-highest-since-1993/
From the article linked above:
The Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity by the Richmond Federal Reserve more than doubled in November, soaring from 12 to 30. The actual results are double the median forecast of 15 and much stronger than the forecast range, which was from 11 to 16.
It’s the highest the Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity has been since 1993. The extraordinarily strong reading was fueled by strengthening conditions across all three components of the index.
The shipment index skyrocketed as a percentage from 9% to 33%, as did the volume of orders (17% to 35%).
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/28/us-stocks-amazon-cyber-monday-powell.html
Finally! A business man President, who understands business economics and not some Harvard academic who “thinks” he understands economics based upon ivy-league models of how they “think” the economy should work.
What a Glorious President we have!.
Harvard academics are a dime a dozen, Mark (the fantastic artist)! We all know he did not ‘earn’ his way into Harvard academically – and he wasn’t as ‘smart’ as he thinks he is – he was ‘programmed’, ‘purchased’, and (his favorite word) ‘hoodwinked’ – we weren’t!
Besides – had he not messed us so much – we would not have the Best President Evah!
Agree agree and agree sweet duchess01!! 💖💖💖
Best President Evah! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Mark (the fantastic artist)! 😉🐴🐴😎
* Goodie Giggle * – Adorable Amazing Grace!
Ahahahaha..I don’t know about the “fantastic artist” part but I’ll take it – thank you very much. 🙂
Yes, The Maleficent “O” was a true pawn and puppet. Praise God he is gone!
God Bless our President Trump and First Lady Melania! WOO HOO!!
Amen!! And you are too fantastic, i’ve seen your work!!!!
That’s what makes America Great Again! Economy boost! And why we voted for this genius! There is no one else in this country who could have done it! Thanks SD for posting all these great news every day and just when i think i finished reading there’s another one.
“with $250.78 — 75 percent — specifically going toward gifts. The biggest spenders were older Millennials (25-34 years old) at $419.52”.
Well, I should be expecting some nice presents from my kids this year then.
LikeLiked by 10 people
NOT unexpected with a businessman in charge who loves his country and its people.
We are winning way too much. Liberals are so not happy. LOL
Nah…more winning please. liberals haven’t hit rock bottom yet!
Not too tired yet…I had to rest a minute and catch my breath from all the winning, but not ready to stop! CHOO CHOOOOOOO!!
That is wonderful news! Moving in the right direction.
Next up, all illegals gone. All foreigner workers gone. All their extended families gone and…..wait for it….a employee market instead of an employer market!
Employers begging Americans to come work for them with great wages and benefits. MAGA!
To some degree, the employee market is already happening! Dillard’s, where I work, is really not a good company to work for – they set impossible expectations/goals, then punish their employees for not making them (selling $3k worth of $25-30 jewelry in a six-hour shift is not possible,) cut no slack, take no steps to address a hostile work environment (often the managers are the problem)… I’m off tomorrow, but turning in my two weeks’ on Thursday. Everyone in my department, save two people, have been hired since I was (in August,) and one of those turned in her two weeks’ a week ago. Several of the girls from cosmetics (neighboring department) are leaving, the new girl in shoes who started the same day I did left, my sister – who works at the other local Dillard’s, is thinking of becoming a bank teller instead. If Dillard’s doesn’t become more competitive with their employees, they’re going to become an entry-level job – a stigma I’m pretty sure a splashy department store doesn’t want. My poor department manager, who’s been a manager for less than a month, desperately wants me to come back, possibly full-time, and the other girls in my department are making noise about me becoming the new manager…
I’m not looking back, though. If I do go seeking employment again after my baby is born in December/January, it’ll probably be in jewelry repair, and certainly not at Dillard’s, whatever I choose. However my husband came home from work [training] today and said that once he starts getting paid by the job, instead of by the hour, [in about a month, after he’s done training,] he’ll be getting a substantial paycheck – between today and yesterday alone, he would’ve made $450. An average of $225 a day isn’t too shabby, and should be enough to allow me to stay home with our child. And that’s at entry-level into his job! He has another five stages he can go through before he hits management, with a raise at each level.
Yes, PTrump really is winning bigly, and so are we…
See, you are proving my point. There is a huge, educated, competent, pent up work force that is still not in the workplace.
It hasn’t been unleashed yet. The stock market hasn’t seen anything yet if those of us who have been marginalized and forced to the sidelines get back into the game.
That’s why they can still offer crap jobs for crap pay. All illegals must go. All foreign workers must go along with their families.
Supply meets demand. Believe me. Those companies will cough up the dough when FAIR market practices actually start happening instead of free (tax free cheap illegal labor) trade.
And I am a capitalist. Pro-employer and pro-employee. Pro-American. Anti-crony capitalist.
Would be nice but hard to see total removal of all illegals, but must at least end chain migration.
We put a man on the moon. A rover on Mars. Getting rid of illegals is child’s play.
NEVER NEGOTIATE FROM A POSITION OF WEAKNESS.
Ask for the moon and stars, and if you do it correctly you’ll get both.
Good posts, Colle Bay, both this one and the one above. Thank you.
I’m sorry, I have to comment on the photo that Bloomberg chose.
17 year high point in consumer confidence, and they chose a photo of an Indian woman trying to stuff her foot in shoes from the self-serve discount rack?
No slam intended towards bargain shoppers, but come on!
I thought the same! Really?
My first thought as well, AF and Sally. Editorial slam via photograph.
Looked like a thrift store. I do not like Bloomberg.
Anybody check her green card?
Mine was the same as SD…
“Unexpectedly” ? ROFLMAO…
Play that video Loud!!!!
I think the retail sales may be improving because people are not feeling afraid to go to the malls now. When Obama was President and BLM and Antifa had free reign to do as they pleased it was intimidating to go into areas where you might be attacked for simply existing. Jobs are definitely a big factor in consumer confidence but feeling safe on the streets and in the shops is also a very big factor. Women do a majority of the shopping and when they feel threatened it takes all of the joy out of Christmas shopping. Merry Christmas. Peace on Earth.
Also, a lot of unemployed people who took Craigslist BLM protesting jobs having the option for a real job, a full time job will cut down on a lot of manufactured violence.
A huge percentage of those demonstrators were on the clock for a pay check. Show up for four hours, hold a sign, scream at people, threaten people and get paid.
Now to fix the number of dollars going to China as consumers consume.
When they’re consuming ‘made in the USA ‘…then we have something.
Amen!!!
I advice caution. The stock market is in a bubble, and is going to correct sooner or later. Consumer confidence is a keynesian marker that makes the mistake of assuming that consumption, rather than productivity, is what grows an economy. Sure, let’s enjoy this boom time, but a lean time is coming and we still need to support Donald Trump and MAGA when that happens.
Sage advice.
Get rid of debt, no new toys, (the old ones work just fine, go on admit it).
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was supposed to be cued…
On one hand, I really agree. On the other hand, I’m a sales associate – the customers’ consumption is the reason I think I can actually buy a Christmas present for my husband this year, instead of worrying about whether we’ll be able to fill the gas tank. So there is a good side to the whole consumption thing, too.
All markets eventually correct, but this correction won’t take us back to the Obama era, it will just soften some until the foundation behind it catches up. In the meantime, the confidence of the people is what lifts all boats in this country, and whether the Lefties want to admit it all not, America has become unleashed. The word we’re looking for is “optimistic.”
“Free, Free, Thank God Almighty, We’re Free at Last.”
Sorry for taking liberties with the phrase, but I think that’s what happened with the election of Donald Trump and developed further over the past year. For myself and hubby, it certainly felt like heavy weights were removed from our necks, and darkness has been chased away. Someone up above mentioned shoppers feeling safer…and that’s true too. It’s like we feel safe again – THIS POTUS has our back.
#MAGA
Dow hit 23.000, Oct 18. Now it’s closing in on 24.000. Unreal
“Unreal” – which is why the president needs to be careful about attaching himself to this “irrationally exuberant” rally. As mentioned above by “David” and others, “bubbles” are everywhere right now, and when they pop – when – the result will be more than unpleasant.
The bizarre rally in “Bitcoin” and other cyber-currencies, the bizarre notion of profitless, losing, Ponzi-scheming companies like Tesla and Amazon and others attracting billions of dollars, the bizarre nature of interest rates going negative, the bizarre attacks (or “atax”) on people who save money, etc. etc. none of this augurs well for the future.
Tax Reform passes on Thursday and we will finish the week at 24K!
Massive magic want 😉
MAGA!!!
Quick, somebody tells FBN and Varney about the Brick and Mortar stores doing well. He will be in shock, I tell you, that Amazon is not the sole leader of the Black Friday weekend. I can tell that the stores were doing well, because I did not go shopping on Friday or Saturday, but when I went out on Sunday, I couldn’t believe how much of the Christmas items were gone already from the shelves! I went into Home Goods today, and it looked like a tornado hit it. These are good signs!
Not tired of winning!
Took a Lil drive in & around some *In-Savory*,, parts of Town today..
Namely the **OLD** / Historic/industrial part of Town Today, that onced had dozens of odd Manufacturing plants, shipping etc..
I saw quite a few Old business buildings being “repurposed” for Shipping and or Manufacturing..
These Had been shut-down or Idled for YEARS….
I’m watched and seen Improvements, some adding on/Space etc, to quite a few of these Old building(s)..
With New, Businesses moving in..
In UN-Savory parts of Town.. Old formerly “closed” railway access to these places are being “repaired” and re-opened!
It’s really UN-REAL… What is happening here!
I’ll have to take a road trip up the 421 Business corridor to see what if anything is occurring up that way.. Lots of Heavy industries used to operate in the area(s).. I’m assuming that it’s being revitalized also..
Lord Help US ALL, (In quite a great way), IF Mr. Trumps Administration Succeeds in Making 4% or 5% growth Next year..
#MAGA
In addition… I can also report..
The USA… here at the State Ports have 3X more Shipping (Raw Products) Timber wood Pulp, cotton, soybeans/grain etc, going OUT than what is being exported into Our country!
I live real close to the State Ports here.. So I “observe” quite a bit what comes in & out.. 😉
Usually I would see this time of year.. Lots of Container traffic from CHINA coming IN.. (due to the Holidays)..
This year? Not so much..
NAFTA was a SIN. A travesty against this entire country. These globalist trade agreements all but destroyed the infrastructure of manufacturing, textiles, etc. in this country.
Americans have every right to want a job and NOT be on the government dole. Socialist countries fail because all they can do is borrow money to keep paying out welfare…The only exception to that is the Scandinavian countries, but they have rich resources, and small populations. They also have the savvy to know what to do with what they have – something most other countries of the world do not have – except America.
are the Scandinavian countries,
We’ll defend winning. Democrats defend losing.
But I thought he was “destructive.” Chuck Schumer told me so.
The Tax Bill was passed out of the budget committee today along party lines and is now headed for a full Senate showdown later this week. Step by step —> M A G A.
Thank you, Mr. President ❤️
I witness higher consumer confidence each time I pass the larger shopping centers, cars and foot traffic and people carrying merchandise, EVERYWHERE!!
I don’t venture into that crazy maze myself but it sure warms my heart to know folks are hopeful again.
MAGA 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
ovomit, “….. magic wand” and all.
President Trump doesn’t need a wand, he is MAGIC all by himself!
A metaphor for the economy.
😂😂😂
The numerous chains that have bound America and held us down during the nightmare years are being removed one by one and cast down to the ground. We are still a ways off when it will be safe to shout out, “FREEDOM”, but we are getting there!
Dear Sundance –
I’ve been wanting to invest for a little while now, but am having a hard time finding a current list of companies/manufacturers in the US in which to invest? Using DuckDuckGo, I find sites that use their blurb to advertise that they have a list, but then it’s not there. And too many sites have doctored economic data to make it look like the economy is worse under PDJT than Obama – so obviously they’re not trustworthy.
As far as the few companies I know, I’ve been thinking of Whirlpool, since I know they’re an American-based company and appliances, but can’t find if the jobs are actually here or not. So I guess I’m asking, can you publish an article/list of good solid American companies with their manufacturing here, or at least a pointer or two on how to find such info?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just something in the air, which wasn’t there last year.
