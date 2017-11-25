MAGAsnaps – First Key Holiday Shopping Data Shows Almost 18% Increase…

Oh boy, there’s a particular joy when all the lead-up economic data, that naysayer’s claim is simply outliers, leads to predictions that become reality. Remember when we shared:

…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to their first opportunity to see capitalism unchained; we are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond 3.2% 3.8%… Well Beyond.”…

Allow me the indulgence of setting the stage. Last week the New York Fed increased the fourth quarter GDP growth estimates to 3.8%. This followed a prior week when they raised that same estimate to 3.2%. Obviously, much to their chagrin, the underlying economic data was far surpassing the earlier forecasts of the doom club. {{{CTH snickered}}}

Now, wait for it,… as we review the preliminary results it is important to remember that Consumer Spending represents two-thirds of U.S. GDP.

OK, you ready?…. You sure?…. Well:

REUTERS – U.S. retailers raked in a record $7.9 billion in online sales on Black Friday and Thanksgiving, up 17.9 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures transactions at the largest 100 U.S. web retailers, on Saturday. Black Friday and Thanksgiving online sales in the United States surged to record highs as shoppers bagged deep discounts and bought more on their mobile devices, heralding a promising start to the key holiday season, according to retail analytics firms. […] retail research firm ShopperTrak said store traffic fell less than 1 percent on Black Friday, bucking industry predictions of a sharper decline. “There has been a significant amount of debate surrounding the shifting importance of brick-and-mortar retail,” Brian Field, ShopperTrak’s senior director of advisory services, said. “The fact that shopper visits remained intact on Black Friday illustrates that physical retail is still highly relevant and when done right, it is profitable.” The National Retail Federation (NRF), which had predicted strong holiday sales helped by rising consumer confidence, said on Friday that fair weather across much of the nation had also helped draw shoppers into stores. The NRF, whose overall industry sales data is closely watched each year, is scheduled to release Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales numbers on Tuesday. U.S. consumer confidence has been strengthening over this past year, due to a labor market that is churning out jobs, rising home prices and stock markets that are hovering at record highs. (read full outline)

Oh man… Too Funny. CTH can just see those economic peeps gnashing their horrible teeth right now. They love talking down the economy with President Trump in office. The voices behind the economic indicators do not want Trump policies to succeed.

MAGAnomic Success destroys 30+ years of economic policy manipulation by those who advocate for multinational enterprise and finance. MAGAnomics defeating their preferred narrative is why those voices have to continually revise their prior position “UPWARD“…

Just wait until the brick and mortar results are announced, you’ll see. Despite the teeth gnashing from the Obama-loving economic doomsayers, America-First will win.

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”. ~ Donald Trump

Y’all Saw This Coming A Year Ago…

