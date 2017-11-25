MAGAsnaps – First Key Holiday Shopping Data Shows Almost 18% Increase…

Oh boy, there’s a particular joy when all the lead-up economic data, that naysayer’s claim is simply outliers, leads to predictions that become reality. Remember when we shared:
…”Hold on to your economic britches peeps – throw dem ju-ju bones out the windows – grab hold of the young-un’s, squeeze em tight and introduce them to their first opportunity to see capitalism unchained; we are in uncharted MAGA territory now. Q4 will be well beyond
3.2%3.8%… Well Beyond.”…
Allow me the indulgence of setting the stage. Last week the New York Fed increased the fourth quarter GDP growth estimates to 3.8%. This followed a prior week when they raised that same estimate to 3.2%. Obviously, much to their chagrin, the underlying economic data was far surpassing the earlier forecasts of the doom club. {{{CTH snickered}}}
Now, wait for it,… as we review the preliminary results it is important to remember that Consumer Spending represents two-thirds of U.S. GDP.
OK, you ready?…. You sure?…. Well:
REUTERS – U.S. retailers raked in a record $7.9 billion in online sales on Black Friday and Thanksgiving, up 17.9 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures transactions at the largest 100 U.S. web retailers, on Saturday.
Black Friday and Thanksgiving online sales in the United States surged to record highs as shoppers bagged deep discounts and bought more on their mobile devices, heralding a promising start to the key holiday season, according to retail analytics firms.
[…] retail research firm ShopperTrak said store traffic fell less than 1 percent on Black Friday, bucking industry predictions of a sharper decline.
“There has been a significant amount of debate surrounding the shifting importance of brick-and-mortar retail,” Brian Field, ShopperTrak’s senior director of advisory services, said.
“The fact that shopper visits remained intact on Black Friday illustrates that physical retail is still highly relevant and when done right, it is profitable.”
The National Retail Federation (NRF), which had predicted strong holiday sales helped by rising consumer confidence, said on Friday that fair weather across much of the nation had also helped draw shoppers into stores.
The NRF, whose overall industry sales data is closely watched each year, is scheduled to release Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales numbers on Tuesday.
U.S. consumer confidence has been strengthening over this past year, due to a labor market that is churning out jobs, rising home prices and stock markets that are hovering at record highs. (read full outline)
Oh man… Too Funny. CTH can just see those economic peeps gnashing their horrible teeth right now. They love talking down the economy with President Trump in office. The voices behind the economic indicators do not want Trump policies to succeed.
MAGAnomic Success destroys 30+ years of economic policy manipulation by those who advocate for multinational enterprise and finance. MAGAnomics defeating their preferred narrative is why those voices have to continually revise their prior position “UPWARD“…
Just wait until the brick and mortar results are announced, you’ll see. Despite the teeth gnashing from the Obama-loving economic doomsayers, America-First will win.
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”.
Y’all Saw This Coming A Year Ago…
LikeLiked by 23 people
AMEN AND AMEN Sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Um………..not tired of winning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
The President linked to MAGAPILL, which I use often to shut up critics with the incredible list of accomplishments and the site went down from traffic..It’s a great site..
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s what happens when you steer 43.4 million people to a website!
LikeLike
The President has done so much winning, he hasn’t taken time to reflect on his accomplishments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree…This is the archive of magapill for those interested. It shuts up the left…
http://archive.is/ibrI7
LikeLiked by 1 person
The beauty of that list is it’s being constantly updated. Best list by far to throw at the haters.
LikeLike
ABSOLUTELY true. Yesterday Black Friday was just crazy with laughter, shopping and Christmas music. I told people that they can all thank President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I HATE shopping and go to stores rarely but even in my sleepy area of NYS the lines wrapped around 4x in the local TJMax. I have NEVER seen so many people there!
And I wasn’t even that grumpy about it as the store was fully staffed with all cash registers working.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I adore this video because it reminds me of how far we’ve come. And I know Donald Trump really means this: he just wants us to all get along and be happy. How can that possibly be a bad thing?? Brilliant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, by golly!
LikeLiked by 4 people
But, but Sarah Sanders didn’t really bake that pie.
That’s so much more important, just ask Ann Ryan.
s/off
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Daddy, daddy. Does this mean we’re gonna get more for Christmas this year than last year?”
Yes, kiddos. Thanks to President Trump!
MERRY MAGA CHRISTMAS!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love it!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I 💘 our President!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good news! And don’t forget whenever possible to buy
M A D E I N T H E U S A ! ! !
LikeLiked by 7 people
LIKE X 50,000! THANK YOU!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Done done done and done!!! Beautiful stuff and precious to own!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Went and bought SAS shoes today. Diddn’t realize it was “local” Saturday! Sure glad I didn’t order online like usual !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you are like a balm: you are a healer for those who have been in terrible pain. God raised you up for just this time, just as He raised up our beloved President. You make it all make such wonderful, joyful, transformative good sense – for those who seek the good and the light.
Merry Christmas to you and to your house-hold, Sundance. God Bless you, Sir and THANK YOU, one more time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen, lucky, amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very well said Lucky. We are “lucky” to have Sundance in our lives!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hallelujah and Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen. Amen. Amen, and Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect. Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grandma, I follow you a lot and thought I’d share that I am re-reading “The Amateur” a book I purchased a few years ago when we were still under the constraints of Obama and his web. I remember so well the misery I felt every single day that Obama led our country, the shame, the devastation of knowing we were being led into Hell by a person who didn’t even like our country, let alone love it. Initially it hurt me, then it made me angry, then it made me spitting mad. Then … June 16 and life changed.
I pray for our President every day and night, I love him and will fight for him whenever he needs me… God truly heard our prayers and I believe that. Reading that book reminds me of the pit of misery we were living through at that time … Hooray Americans, we know a winner when we see one! Thank God!
w
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because we’re happy again. because we’re optimistic again. because more are employed; because we love our President!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m an early shopper, most is done by Labor Day here buying last year’s left overs. Checked all the stuff I needed to finish up and the best deals, all done except underwear and things for Christmas Eve dinner. MAGA indeed! Sitting in our nearly completed decorations and so happy! Welcome to little Jesus, looking forward to it. Thank the good Lord we are finally on a new path and wow is it welcome!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for sharing. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
✝️🇺🇸❤️✝️🇺🇸❤️✝️🇺🇸❤️✝️🇺🇸❤️✝️🇺🇸❤️✝️🇺🇸❤️🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting! It’s funny, I didn’t give it a second’s thought until a few minutes ago when I encountered this article. Yesterday my wife and I stopped at the local hardware store to get a few items, nothing special, just routine things. When we went to check out there was an enormous line. I remarked to my wife, “I’ve never seen a line like that in this store before, EVER.” To put it in perspective we’d been customers for decades.
But now it makes sense. Just amazing to see all the good things that are happening!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was down at my local auto repair shop a few days ago. I’ve known the owner for decades. I casually asked him how business has been, compared with last year. He said that he is doing 40% more business this year than last year. He has hired more workers, is planning to hire a few more, and is seriously considering moving to a bigger location.
Not tired of winning yet, Mr. President, sir.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But! But! But Robert Samuelson sez President Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing!
It’s a mystery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I told my wife 2 weeks ago: the MSM will not cover the holiday sales boost as a matter of overall economic goodness.
Watch how this Christmas shopping season bounty gets spun. AND, keep in mind: this downplay will be INTENTIONAL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
After our California primaries last year my wife raised her wine, looked at me and said: “well, he’s our baby now”
Our “baby” is done good.. roasted duvk breasts in raspberries and port for Thanksgiving… Turkey tomorrow.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You, President Trump, for bringing back our Beloved CHRISTmas.
God Bless you and We love you 62 million times, President Trump.
Merry CHRISTmas, Dear Sundance and crew, and all of you wonderful Treepers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sure hope we get a tax bill passed, that will cement the maganomics, give it a solid base to continue for many years to come.
LikeLike
My local news just reported that the Mall of America had a record-breaking number of shoppers yesterday. More than 2500 people stood in line all night (Thursday night) just waiting for the doors to open at 5 am on Black Friday. Crazy!
We went shopping yesterday in Mankato (opposite direction from the Mall of America) and it was a ZOO! My husband kept asking me “Where are all these people coming from?” The parking was unreal, at every single store. That was probably the worst part of the entire day. All the stores were fully staffed and the lines to check out went very quickly.
Last night on the national news, they reported that Americans had spent $1.52 BILLION DOLLARS shopping on line Thursday night.
Incredible!
LikeLike