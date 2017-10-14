MAGAnomics – Consumer Confidence Increases to Highest Level Since 2004…

Prior to the 2016 election (Oct ’16) consumer confidence measured by the University of Michigan was indexed at 87.2 Today that same confidence rating is 101.1 A stunning 15.9% increase. Similarly, consumer expectations were indexing 76.8 in October 2016 and now stand at 91.3, an increase of 18.9%.
Consumer confidence is at the highest level since 2004 and Americans have the brightest outlook for their economic future in decades. The MAGAnomic data is clear. Yet even those who assemble the data interpret MAGAnomics with some false assumptions.
Nonetheless, consumers anticipate low unemployment, low inflation, small increases in interest rates, and most importantly, modest income gains in the year ahead. [True]
It is this acceptance of lackluster growth rates in personal income and in the overall economy that signifies that consumers have accepted, however reluctantly, limits on the pace of improving prospects for living standards. [False interpretation]
With lowered costs associated with highly-consumable, albeit non Fed measured products (fuel, food, energy), average living standards actually increase. It is a false interpretation of data to say consumer confidence/expectations are at the highest levels in fifteen years, and simultaneously say people have resigned themselves to stagnant living standards.
President Trump’s MAGAnomic Main Street policy initiatives surround a very basic set of principles. To add wealth to the middle class you: A.) increase wages, and B.) lower the cost of living.
Increasing wages is the long-term economic outcome from America-First business and corporate manufacturing policies (Secretary Wilbur Ross), in combination with fiscal policies (Secretary Mnuchin). Subsequently, within his economic agenda, President Trump visibly engages an extraordinary amount of effort on both Commerce and Treasury.
However, there’s a part of the plan for reestablishing middle-class wealth that also comes from lowering the cost of living (high consumables). That’s where EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt intersects with Ross and Mnuchin as Pruitt works to lower energy costs.
Lowering energy costs has an exponential benefit to the overall economy. Not only does it drive down the cost of domestic highly consumable products, but it also cements the building blocks of the manufacturing and production sector. Lower energy costs offset higher wages on products manufactured for export and helps keep the U.S. competitive.
American businesses, American workers, and American consumers have a good sense for how this works. More importantly we can actually feel it in our week-to-week and month-to-month expenditures. The current economic environment is good; the outlook for the future economic environment is even better…
[Via Business Insider] US consumers haven’t been this optimistic about the economy since the start of 2004, according to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan.
The consumer-sentiment index registered a preliminary October reading of 101.1, a monthly report showed Friday.
The data suggest that consumer spending will likely continue to support the economy through at least mid-2018, at which time this economic expansion would become the second-longest since the 19th century. US economic growth in the second quarter rose to a two-year high on stronger consumer and business spending, a late-September report showed.
The surge in optimism “reflects an unmistakable sense among consumers that economic prospects are now about as good as could be expected,” said Richard Curtin, the chief economist of the survey.
“This ‘as good as it gets’ outlook is supported by a moderation in the expected pace of growth in both personal finances and the overall economy, accompanied by a growing sense that, even with this moderation, it would still mean the continuation of good economic times.” (read more)
Figures Bloomberg would post something like this. CNBC will be right behind. Losers!
It actually makes me wonder how much longer then can deny that President Trump is good for America. At point point do they confess THEY WERE WRONG. As I have stated in the past I do not give a red rats ass if Trump has a approval rating of 12 as long as he keeps the promises he made to US and continues to work with US to make AMERICA great again. It would be interesting to see how that confidence index breaks down by demographics.
Some of it has to be fake. I for one understand Trump’s sometimes wicked sense of humor, and unlike that so-called “majority” who disapprove, I have no problem with it. Especially when it triggers the Left.
Leftie triggering is my most favorite thing to do ; )
Indeed, there’s always that little side benefit, watching them break out binkies and blankets.
“unexpectedly”.
Say the experts whose expectations are 180° out of phase with reality.
Their feigned surprise is an insult to the intelligence.
Only the 2004 spike beat the current CSI. So I went back and found this chart. 39 years of CSI and only the internet boom 1997-2001 beat current CSI consistantly. And that was an artificial boom. Cant wait to see CSI from now to 2024! MAGA!
CNN ratings unexpectedly drop…
NFL ratings unexpectedly drop…
Hollywood ratings unexpectedly drop…
HRC unexpectedly loses election…
Western Europe unexpectedly becoming Islamic caliphate…
All I can say is, with Trump you just gotta expect the unexpected.
that was good – – REAL good!
I chuckle at the Socialist Marxist clowns in America, and those running countries elsewhere, because without our magnificent American Capitalist Economy they wouldn’t have a leg to stand on!
We fund their nasty lives and deeds. But they would never admit it. Losers.
I have never felt so confident in our economy being on a solid footing and having potential to grow since Ronald Reagan was our President.
I know the Clinton years were boom years, but I never felt it was because Clinton was in the engine with his hands on the throttle, it mostly seemed like relief that the Cold War was over and Clinton, like everyone else, was along for the ride.
I didn’t have confidence that Bush knew what he was doing with the economy, either. And I believed Obama was actively trying to strangle us in our sleep.
PDJT knows what he is doing. Even with all of Washington DC trying to hinder him, he is pulling us along. Thank God for PDJT. I look forward to every small indicator in my personal financial situation that things are improving.
Well stated, Sylvia.
I believe the difference is having an astute, experienced, successsul BUSINESSMAN at the helm.
Mr. President didn’t make his fortunes on the backs of the less fortunate, he helped them up along the path of his journey to that achieve that success.
Now, he’s in the very right place at the very right time to help all Americans.
“I didn’t have confidence that Bush knew what he was doing with the economy, either. And I believed Obama was actively trying to strangle us in our sleep.” Nailed it on both counts. Great work
Clinton years were boom because the Reaganomics were kicking in.
Exactly, TwoLaine
Yes, you are right!
Also remember this was the time everyone was putting computers in households on a large scale, plus technology was advancing so fast that your device was outdated as soon as you bought it, so you bought a newer model. Nothing boosts economic indicators like a massive spike in consumer demand.
Billie boy had absolutely nothing to do with this but boy does he get the credit from democrats. How sick am I of hearing, “Oh, Bill Clinton had a surplus and now look at where we are. If only we still had him.” Haven’t heard much from them lately since they have to compare Obama to our President. Go Trump, MAGA.
Bill Clinton, for all of his MANY faults, was a politician far more than an ideologue! The economy improved during his term largely because he went along with the Republican House in lowering taxes and reducing the scope of welfare. (Contract with America) He also had no interest in starting wars overseas until he needed a distraction from the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
His main reason for entering politics, sick and sad as it sounds, is that it was a great way to pick up girls, and he, like the recently departed Hugh Hefner, is nothing more than a pathetic little man seeking affirmation through his sexual conquests. The damage done during Clinton’s presidency, both economically and militarily, was because of policies enacted by his wife and her cadre of leftist appointments. Most of it didn’t surface for many years but is woefully apparent now.
GW Bush ran on one platform but then governed under orders from his Daddy and the rest of the neo-cons. The damage he did is still bearing rotten fruit and is responsible for many of the current swamp dwellers in the GOP-e!
Well said Sylvia. The Kudlow/Wilber interview says volumes as to PDJT’’s economic team.
With President Trump, we not only have a genius Commander in Chief, we also have a genius Chief Executive Officer. He has hired the best for key positions in his cabinet. Were it not for the traitors of the Uniparty, things would be getting better much faster. As it is, President Trump is having to repair the damage to the USA by himself. What he has accomplished to Make America Great Again in just a bit over 8 months is amazing when you consider he has done it by himself with opposition every step of the way.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You are absolutely right. Just think about the opposition he has to face every day and has been doing so since the early Presidential primaries. I honestly do not know how the man does what he does. I just can’t help but believe that Divine intervention is in play because it really is a miracle when you stop and consider all of this. God bless President Trump.
LikeLike
Amen, amen, AMEN, Sylvia!!
Love our President!!! ❤️👉🦁👈🇺🇸
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
I think we also have to look at the impact of high housing costs on citizen well being. I’m urban areas, housing costs, particularly rentals have been driven through the roof by creating artificial demand (importing consumers, and paying their rent). I have employees that live in modest blue collar areas, and the rentals on their streets are actually higher than gated proffesional neighborhoods. Of course nobody renting in those modest neighborhoods is paying their own rent. Big Ben, you’ve got some work to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are one of the few that talks about how the imports create artificial demand and higher costs for everyone. Bravo!
“What kind of magic wand do you have?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that will always be my favorite blunder of the OH? era.
YES, YES I DO have a Magic Wand.
The Crazy Thang is Obama really thinks he is a Magic Wand.
Too much cocaine.
I got to thinking…
Secretary Wilbur Ross is like a velvet-covered hammer; outwardly he has a soft side in his demeanor while interacting with others in his role as U.S. Commerce Secretary, but still packing quite a wallop with his economic skills and determination.
(Shades of the 1989 Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia)
LikeLiked by 1 person
“[…]with his economic skills[…]”
I was remiss in not also including Sec. Ross’ communication/debate skills, which are stellar.
Confidence is up among people who want to earn a living. Confidence is down among people who want the gov’t to steal from others and give to them. This is the way it should be. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very well put. Also expect some of the crooks are getting a little bit worried about when someone is going to come knocking on their door.
“Baby, you ain’t seen nothing yet!”
“US consumers haven’t been this optimistic about the economy since the start of 2004, according to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan. ”
What drove the 2004 optimism? I don’t remember feeling optimistic. In fact, I remember feeling distressed with the upcoming election. I was pretty sure George Bush couldn’t win a 2nd term and thought we’d have horse-head kerry beating us to death in his quest to be become the worst pres ever. I was wrong, but that was what I thought.
The elites have been secretly drinking our milkshake. The President is taking away their straw. And their coat.
There was no path to 270 for Trump45! No path! LOL 🙂 There’s no one who can beat Trump45 at what he has set out to do for us. There never was.
