Media Ignores Key Alabama Witness Reports That Refute Roy Moore Accuser…

On top of the original story told by Gloria Allred falling apart; and on top of Allred refusing to produce the yearbook from the accuser that she highlighted as evidence; the Alabama campaign of Roy Moore has been contacted by several key witnesses who refute the story described by Gloria Allred’s client and media accuser Beverly Nelson.
Interestingly, the witnesses who have direct and specific knowledge of the events Mrs. Nelson described in 1977 already told the media her story didn’t make sense and provided specific examples that refute the claims of Mrs. Nelson. However, after waiting to see their accounts told by the media, and seeing nothing, the witnesses realized the media was hiding them.
GADSDEN, Ala. – On Monday evening, the Moore Campaign unveiled statements from key witnesses that completely bust the story of Beverly Nelson and Gloria Allred and further reveal an unconscionable bias on the part of state and national press to hide the truth from Alabama voters who will undoubtedly see through the “fake news” and elect Judge Moore for the man that they have always known him to be.
[…] These witnesses have shared their testimony with multiple news outlets. The outlets have failed to report.
Rhonda Ledbetter, a retired public school teacher who is currently the senior choir director at a Baptist church and teaches children at a local, church-sponsored day care center, was a waitress at Olde Hickory House for almost three years from 1977-1979. She was a college student at Jacksonville State University at the time and worked varying shifts at different times of day, multiple days a week during the time of her employment.
She said in a statement:
“When I heard Beverly Nelson’s story, there were several details that were different from what I remember. I was nervous at coming forward because of all the attention this story has gotten, but as a moral and ethical person I had to speak up about what I know to be true.
I was a waitress at Olde Hickory for almost three years from 1977-1979, and I never saw Roy Moore come in to the restaurant. Not one time. And I would have noticed because most of our customers weren’t wearing suits, especially not at night. Many customers worked at Goodyear next door and would stop in on their way to and from work, and I don’t remember anyone from the courthouse coming in at all. That just wasn’t our crowd.
“A few things stuck out to me. First, Nelson said she was 15 years old when she started working there but you had to be 16. I don’t remember her from my time there, and I don’t remember any 15-year-olds working there at all.
“Second, Nelson said the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. but I know the earliest it closed was 11, though I believe it was midnight. I’m certain of that because Goodyear employees came in to eat after their shift ended at 10:00 p.m., so there’s no way we would have closed at that time.
“Third, the area wasn’t dark and isolated as she described. Rather, the building was right off the busy four-lane highway and people and cars were always around. The restaurant had a wrap-around porch, like the ones at Cracker Barrel restaurants, and there were lights all around the sides of the building. So it wasn’t dark and anyone in the parking lot was visible from the road.
“Fourth, the dumpsters were to the side of the building, not around back and there sure wasn’t room to park in between the building and the dumpsters. People from the kitchen would take trash out of the side door and throw it right into the dumpsters. We were always told to park on the side of the building, because there just wasn’t much room behind it. I don’t remember there being an exit from the back of the parking lot, there would barely have been enough room to turn a car around.
“I came forward because from what I’ve seen, the media is only interested in reporting one side of this story. In fact, Dixon Hayes from WRBC in Birmingham asked for former employees to contact him but never responded when I told him I never saw Roy Moore come into Olde Hickory House during the three years I worked for. Two other news outlets in the state asked to interview me and I agreed, but neither one has aired my interview and I have to wonder why they don’t think the people of Alabama deserve to hear anything that counteracts the accusations against Judge Moore.
It’s not for me to say whether or not something happened, I can only tell the truth about factual details that I know for sure. I think all Alabamians deserve to have all of the facts so they can decide for themselves what the truth is. Despite what the national media and people in DC might say, Alabama voters are intelligent and have common sense. We don’t need anyone to tell us how to vote or to explain to us what really happened. We will make that decision and I just wanted to do my part in sharing the truth on some of these important facts. I, like all Alabama voters, want any and all information that can shed light on the truth.”
Johnny Belyeu, Sr. is a former police officer with over two decades of experience with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department and the Gadsden Police Department. He said in a statement:
“I was an officer with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Department in the 1970s which means I worked in the courthouse and knew who Roy Moore was since he was the Deputy District Attorney at the time. I was a regular customer at Olde Hickory House, and I never once saw Judge Moore come in there. If he had I would have immediately recognized him. I also never met Beverly Nelson during any of the many times I frequented the restaurant, and I can’t say that she even worked there.”
Renee Schivera of Huntsville, Alabama stated:
“I was a waitress at the Olde Hickory House during the summer of 1977, before my senior year of high school. When I heard Beverly Nelson’s story the first thing that stuck out to me was that I don’t remember Roy Moore ever coming into the restaurant. I also don’t remember her working there.
The other thing that struck me as odd is that from my best recollection, the dumpsters were to the side of the building. I just know they were visible from the road, and not back behind the building. But the main thing is that if someone came in almost every night we knew who they were, and I never saw Roy Moore there. As a Christian woman, I wouldn’t lie for anyone and I am only sharing what I know because it’s the truth.”
(SOURCE)
Signed in December? Two inks? Two different hand writings? A signature lifted from divorce documents?… Eye witnesses refuting the accusations….
It is clear from a simple review of the inscription that two inks were used, and two different types of handwriting appear present.
Providing further evidence toward Moore’s defense, he notes the “DA” following the signature are specifically the same as the divorce documents he signed for Mrs. Nelson in 1999 (see below):
The “D.A.” does not stand for District Attorney, it stands for “Delbra Adams”, Judge Moore’s former assistant who started working for him in 1987, ten years after the “DA” which appears in Mrs. Nelson’s yearbook.
The evidence showing Beverly Nelson and Gloria Allred manufactured the yearbook as support for a thinly veiled political hit and scurrilous claim seems overwhelming and presumably that’s why she is refusing to allow independent inspection.
In addition to being a dubious lawyer with a career containing several fraudulent claims against republican political opposition (ex. Herman Cain and Donald Trump), Gloria Allred is also a DNC delegate political activist.
This woman is so full of it and so is Allred. If this story is 100% false, and it looks like it is, then it calls into question all of the other accusers accounts as well. All of these people are liberal vile scum.
I’ve said that there are numerous discrepancies in the two different sections. Someone here noted it looks like a “K” (Kay) vs “R” and I’ve agreed.
Upon studying it further, the “K” has a stronger case for it. Check how the line comes off the short upper section, it’s STRAIGHT with a tiny shift, and then goes to make a curve. Like someone added the curvature and formed the loop to make an “R” vs the “K”.
Back when I was taught to make K’s in Catholic school, they all had that loop, (and the Q’s were like 2’s) So it can be a K even so.
I agree with the reason you’re saying it’s Kay. The language is feminine, not masculine, and it sounds like a maternal inscription…..probably an older woman, possibly a teacher? And Kay rhymes with say. If it’s not a poem, there’s no reason for the odd sentence structure.
This is my first (and last) post on this topic. I’m conflicted. I don’t like Moore, but nobody deserves to be sentenced without a trial. Not that it matters much, but I’d vote for him if I lived in AL.
This is why the media needs to be taken down. Not mocked, not tweeted to, not ignored — taken down. Andrew Breitbart understood. #War.
President Trump takes questions from press on Roy Moore. Basically endorses him.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/president-trump-departs-for-mar-a-lago-live-stream/
Cbs it’s not HER son it’s THEIR son.
I hated linking to CBS …but as I watched the news break on the impromptu presser (on Fox Business Channel) CBS was the only link available on the web at that moment in time…
LikeLike
If enough of us call the California bar association and register a complaint, they’ll have to look into it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can also go to http://www.calbar.org for info on how to file a complaint against an atty.
It’s all too convenient these allegations against Judge Moore would miraculously appear. All the years this man has been in the public eye, this kind of abhorrent behavior would not suddenly stop. The courthouse would be littered with victims. It is a classic political hit job by the swamp. I do hope the good people of Alabama see through this canard and elect Judge Moore.
Gloria Allred is a publicity whore for decades. She should be disbarred and possibly jailed for her many transgressions. The woman is a creep.
It’s very transparent. Swamp media will keep yammering about it but no one is buying it.
Is the Swamp smear machine being run by disgruntled employees?
This is the worst hatchet job ever.
Elites everywhere are the most incompetent people. They only rise because they lack morals and they are easily manipulated by money.
Would you hire any DC elite to do anything important for you? Complete your taxes? Represent you in court? Babysit your grandchildren?
Somebody, Please hand Sean Hannity his double talking hypocritical, gullible ass, wrap it with a bow as a holiday gift sent with hugs and kisses and thank you so much from…. Roy Moore.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I know, right!
and include Judge Jenine and Hannity’s favorite Fox pretend lawyer all of whom said Moore should step down…..Fox has lost me totally….Tucker is holding the last bit of interest, and he keeps putting such IDIOTS on air he pisses me off too.
Exactly, I don’t watch him because he gives morns time to spew stupidity. Why not get real people from flyover country? Even Tucker thinks the people in the power corridor are the smartest in the world.
Hannity wants to be the next Glenn Beck.
Is there anyone here who can tweet this link to Hannity? That way everyone can see it!
Sean Hannity prefaced his own RUSH TO JUDGMENT of Roy Moore with a big PHONY disclaimer about how FAKE NEWS has a track record of that EXACT same problem, invoking the story of Richard Jewell (Olympic bombing warner / hero) as an example.
So ….when Hannity does the EXACT same thing of a RUSH TO JUDGMENT for Roy Moore, that makes Hannity a real dumb ass and FAKE NEWS too.
Hannity has managed to tie a knot so tight in his own ass he can’t untie it with his teeth. Talk about crapping in your own hat and then having to wear it, Sean Hannity is needing to send his crap filled Stetson to the cleaners about now, and maybe wipe off those little streams of brown from his face. Save face Sean Hannity ! Get ‘er done media boy.
Mitch Mconnell the Turtle and POS Ryan were the ones who started this and they also started the access Hollywood tape on president Trump? Lying POS swamp creatures!!!!
Notice how Turtle and Ryno have sort of faded from the scene? They’re 100% unaccustomed to MEN standing their ground when they have the truth and principle on their side. Those corrupt two, and so many others, have lived a life of lies for so long they can’t see straight.
There’s a special place in hell all right. It will be filled with uniparty, media and globalist scum.
The Hollywood audio tape was the Bushies. Just like the dossier was started by low energy campaign but low energy fell out too early so they passed it on to HRC. Note that it was McShame who released the dossier. Then again McShame and Bushies are all in the same Uniparty.
Sean will never be the same to me. Ivanka says there is a special place in hell for pedos…True but the hot spot in hell is reserved for those who bear false witness. These two are complete idiots with ample evidence the yearbook is a forge and the womans entire story is debunked by locals and yet hannity has not reversed even though the election is of high importance……
Note how this works.
1. Multiple sexual misconduct allegations made against a REPUBLICAN candidate.
2. Republicans — SHOCK, HORROR!
3. CAMPAIGN FUNDS ARE WITHDRAWN!!!!!
At this point it does not matter what Roy Moore does or how he shows he is falsely accused. The money spigot has been turned off and the PRECEDENT HAS BEEN SET!!!
The DemonRats/Yellow Stream Media accuses and the Republican party punishes.
To counter this, we Deplorables have to step into the breech and flood the campaign with as many small donations as we possibly can.
https://www.roymoore.org/
That tactic use to work, but there are too many “free thinking America First” people in the country now. PDJT is case in point and Moore will follow:
1. misconduct allegations debunked big time
2. Uniparty (RINOs) shock and horror
3. Campaign now funded by AL Republican party
bonus round
4. Governor Ivey (female) supports Moore
When will the Uniparty get off the ole playbook. Every shovel full of dirt exposes more uniparty corruption. Just ask Mueller.
Twitter Warriors, please tweet this link on the Twitter account of the GOP and Ronna McDaniel. They need to be exposed.
That much less UniParty money going to control him later…
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/judge-roy-moore-jumps-33-point-lead-predictit-market-following-trump-nod-69-36/
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media-rats have always covered up for D-Rats while smearing Rs. Remember the congressman from FL who the house pages were baiting with sexual innuendo text messages? He played along with it but no physical contact ever took place. The media-rats smeared him about it for months and he lost his seat. However, Barney Frank was running a male prostitution ring out of his house and when he claimed his boyfriend was doing it and he didn’t know anything about it, he was given a free pass. Frank denied it and that was all it took to get favorable media-rat coverage and of course he stayed in congress until HE decided to quit. How many people are so stupid they don’t know what is going on under their own roof? Particularly a male prostitution ring that is so big, it draws the police?
Judge Moore is doing what every R needs to do when these smears are attempted, he is fighting back. The only reason the smears keep coming is there has not been any consequences for outright lying against Rs. A couple of high profile prosecutions or lawsuits would put a stop to it in my opinion.
We the People also need to push back against these smears. My motto is: If the media-rats report it, it’s a lie. President Trump called them FAKE NEWS. A fake news report is a LIE. People of Al should be burning up the phone lines to their local media-rats asking why they are suppressing all the witnesses who demonstrate that the Allred story is a LIE! Enough people do that day after day, the media-rats WILL cave. I’ve seen it happen.
Yes, it appears there’s ample evidence that this is an elaborate, coordinated smear, but the Media continues to deliberately bury the truth about it. Very few people read websites like this one or follow Twitter. Alabama voters are being lied to, victims of straight up fraud. Now we see the power the Media/Left wields. It’s very scary. Moore needs to cut a very effective ad quickly summarizing all the evidence against these accusers and then referring voters to a website that lays it all out. That’s my best advice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
People also need to call out the media. You should write to them and tell them they are dirty rabid dogs etc. Stop your subscriptions and advertising to put them out of business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Donald Trump Signals Support for Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race”
“We don’t need a liberal democrat in that seat,” Trump said, pointing out that Democrat candidate Doug Jones had a terrible record on issues he cared about.
“I’ve looked at his record … it’s terrible on crime, it’s terrible on the border, it’s terrible on the military,” Trump said.
When asked about the allegations of sexual misconduct with high school girls, Trump pointed to Moore’s denials.
“He totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen,” Trump said, noting that the allegations took place over 40 years ago.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/21/donald-trump-signals-support-roy-moore-alabama-senate-race/
This is huge but the race isn’t over yet.
**Phew**
I thought Trump handled the Media kids well 🙂
I was a little worried that if he said ANYTHING it would be spun by the fake News spiders.
What Trump did say was great “Moore TOTALLY denies it”
Trump also pointed out what Mitch McConnell and the GOPe hacks are intentionally avoiding. The choice in Alabama is BINARY… Moore or Jones. There is no “other republican” who can be inserted (and win) at this stage. This thing was spun as “Moore should step down and let another Republican take his place” THAT was NEVER a viable option/ outcome of this Fake hit job. The hit job was contrived to replace a Republican Senator in Alabama with a Democrat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love President Trump! What an awesome leader. So cool under pressure.
God bless President Trump! God bless America!
Great points rumpole2. Think maybe PDJT is speaking from his own experience? Candidate Trump crushed the other 16 candidates right out of the gate. Candidate Trump never looked back and probably said “RINOs, what are you going to do now flip electors? Write in candidate? Let crooked Hillary win?
Second Roy Moore Accuser Works For Michelle Obama
http://www.dailynewposts.com/update-second-roy-moore-accuser-works-for-michelle-obama-right-now/
Moore has been investigated before.
“…Court records and local newspapers show that Moore sued the county in 1981 demanding a pay raise (he got it); this was just one of a series of high-profile clashes with the local legal community. Moore believed that the sheriff’s department was underfunded, so he took it upon himself to bring the issue before a grand jury—an audacious move for one in so modest a position. The infuriated presiding judge had Moore investigated by the state bar association for “suspect conduct.” The case was dismissed
Moore was not dissuaded. Several weeks later he launched his first political campaign, running as a Democrat for circuit-court judge of Etowah County. He lost badly. After the election he was hit with a second complaint. This, too, was eventually dismissed.[ ….}”
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2005/10/roy-and-his-rock/304264/
Gloria Allred was taught well by Hillary!! Liberal and liar are like toast and butter!!
Folks it won’t even be close!
“Following Trump nod!” PDJT has a bit more political pull than Yertle, McShame or all of the uniparty lemmings combined.
Even Gov. Ivey has more pull as Moore jumped to 12 points ahead after her endorsement late last week.
My GUESS is that “the yearbook” has already (Allredy) been destroyed.
Allred would rather “explain” the loss/ destruction of evidence, than have that evidence inspected and likely prove the case against her.
The Crooked Hillary precedence is that blatantly destroying (subpoenaed) evidence has no consequence.
IMO, this is a McConnell hit job. In 2010 the Tea Party in Washington State had a dream candidate to run for the senate against Patty Murray. He was Clint Didier, a 2-time Superbowl winner (NFL Baltimore) and a wheat rancher campaigning against all the Agenda 21/EPA regulations hurting farmers and food production. He was endorsed by Sarah Palin and Ron Paul.
McConnell refused to endorse Didier. Instead, the state GOPe coaxed a very reluctant Dino Rossi (retired GOP state senator who lost the previous governor’s race) to jump into the race. McConnell enthusiastically endorsed Dino Rossi and sent one of his top political operatives to manage Dino’s campaign. He was warned to stay away from Tea Party events and have nothing to do with the leaders of the true conservative grassroots. Instead, he was a model in charity fashion shows and had lots of TV ads. He won the primary but lost the general election. We all thought McConnell wanted to keep Patty in place. She is literally the dumbest Democrat in Congress
Correction; NFL Washington Redskin. Good Guy. Great TE. They won super bowls because they were a Team, Free of ego and entitlement, me-first mentality. Pining for those days to return.
My take away from all this – Judge Moore is following in then-Candidate-now-President Trump’s footstep by now folding up like a wet paper bad and defying the charges. Whether Judge Moore will win or not, this should be used as template by all Republican candidates who are smeared like this – I am sure that in 2018 there will be many more stories like Judge Moore’s.
In yesterday’s TGP article, the tweets from Judge Moore were having that familiar tone of President Trump’s tweets – especially the last tweet in the article linked below.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/judge-moore-rips-swamp-creature-mcconnell-epic-tweetstorm-bring-mitch/
I don’t believe a circuit judge could also be a DA at the same time.
Sounds like a conflict of interest to me.
troll alert
Really. What a lightweight.
I do not care if Judge Moore actually did try to hit on young girls/women. I just don’t. It was a different era and I have not heard anyone say he raped them, so I just do not care. I do LOVE that he is going balls to the wall against the Uniparty. As it stands right now I’m on Team Moore
Kitty! My sentiments EXACTLY! 20-30 years ago i did dumb stuff…so unless someone got raped or killed–i really DO NOT CARE!
I hope the judge sues Ms Nelson into oblivion if it is proven she lied. Massive and complete financial ruin should be hers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and her lawyer who should be disbarred.
In any case, she’ll probably get kudos from the left for doing all she could for the cause.
Have CNN STOPPED their clock??
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/15/politics/trump-tweeted-yet-roy-moore/index.html
Christ they live in a sad, sick, twisted world.
“I came forward because from what I’ve seen, the media is only interested in reporting one side of this story. In fact, Dixon Hayes from WRBC in Birmingham asked for former employees to contact him but never responded when I told him I never saw Roy Moore come into Olde Hickory House during the three years I worked for.”
This is EXACTLY what needs to happen, EXPOSE the dishonest ‘reporters’ by NAME and EMPLOYER.
“Two other news outlets in the state asked to interview me and I agreed, but neither one has aired my interview and I have to wonder why they don’t think the people of Alabama deserve to hear anything that counteracts the accusations against Judge Moore.”
NAME THEM!
Name the reporters, name the cameramen if you know their names, and name the company they work for.
They are PREDATORS and the people of Alabama are their victims.
Yep. “Interviewing” truthtellers then sitting on the tape is Weinsteinian.
They gain intelligence. They cloister the witnesses in anticipation of the airing of the interview. Even if the witnesses figure it out they are unlikely to reattempt, being discouraged, frustrated, convinced no one will listen, and even if they did come out another way their timing is off, the damage is done, optimal response period has passed.
Not to mention identifying the potential dangers to their fraud as well as gathering all the data needed to intimidate and silence them.
Weinsteined. Weiner in prison is asking himself why he never thought of that.
Thanks to the liberal media, the majority of people are unaware of these discrepancies yet seem content to consider him guilty based on only one side of the story. Seemingly oblivious of the fact that an ‘intelligent’ choice can only be made when one is aware of both sides.
Personally, I think Roy Moore was framed. Unfortunately, without knowledge of these discrepancies, public opinion will continue to find him guilty & the liberals will have succeeded in smearing yet another person’s character & reputation.
Thank you for keeping us informed. I’ll continue sharing this ‘other’ side.
People of Alabama know.
Never believed it from the get go. I am curious as to how Allred has a law license. Lawyers are bound by ethical standards to do some investigation of a claim before bringing the matter forward. From what I can see she has never investigated anything but just runs to the cameras and slanders people.
Roy Moore has to sue this woman and Allred for defamation. This is absolutely slander and libel. They did this specifically to ruin a persons reputation on purpose yet a lie, the definition of slander. They both should be in prison for this.
Roy Moore assaulted me once before I was born and my gender had been assigned. I demand a public forum and millions of dollars. Now.
As a BONUS>>>>> Juan Williams not happy!!!
Juan is a rodent and a menace to his own race.
Juan Williams isn’t that much further evolved than LaVan Ball.
Too bad Gloria Allred ‘s mother didn’t late term abort her!
Daft Dana (Perino) is lamenting that not believing “victims” means that in future they will not want to come forward.
How about…. the FALSE made up non-victims are what stuffs things up for REAL victims.
Come “forward” after 40 years? Not before? Don’t say a thing during numerous runs for office? Wait until even the primary is over and the run-off election? Stinks like last weeks fish to me….
LikeLiked by 4 people
40 years is TOO LONG.
My advice to anybody even with a REAL complaint is..
Forget about it!!
Between the ages of about ten to seventeen years old I played/coached youth softball. My sisters were much more successful than I and played for traveling teams and of course the family often traveled with them. Often times as I was not a member of the team, I would be eating dinner with the adults, and I was once “cornered” by one of the dads and had difficulty getting *my* dad’s attention, and actually had to slap this guys hands away and now find out this creep has been charged with molesting girls from his own family. He was ” a pillar of the community” and now at the age of 84 faces a host of felony child sex charges. I did tell my parents at the time how he creeped me out but I now wish I had said more. Maybe those poor girls would have been spared
Perino is the team mascot for dumb blondes. Why should any “victim” be automatically and unquestionably believed after not speaking out for nearly 40 years? They treat these women as if everything happened last week and it’s all fresh in their memory. As POTUS pointed out where been all these women been during Roy Moore’s prior eight political campaigns?
Dana would have been popular at my frat house. We loved air heads like her.
Yep she was almost in tears and according to her the GOP agenda is now done because of this.
Princess, after the first one was exposed as a fraud the next came forward, and the next and they will continue every day until the election is over. Probably return if there is an ethics investigation later.
Guess the evidence contradicts Princess’s conclusion.
My thoughts exactly!!! Fake accusations used for political gain are a great way to discredit actual victims. Then again, given the UniParty’s apparent flirtation with inappropriate behavior, perhaps that’s part of the plan…
Any updates on the first woman who came forward, Leigh Corfman? She did an interview yesterday and seemed credible but was not asked any questions about her history of making sexual abuse allegations against three (?) pastors, nor her mother’s statement that she did not have a phone in her room, which casts doubt on her whole statement of what happened.
I do not want to turn a blind eye to someone who is unfit for office, just because they may share my political leanings but I also am very tired of media hit jobs on conservatives!
“You shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.” John 8:32
Regarding donations requested for Judge Roy Moore’s campaign – for some history on the treasurer, Dan Backer – there is an interesting article from 2014 about how a PAC he was associated with steered money sent for Tea Party candidates to Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn
http://leestranahan.com/how-tea-party-donor-money-went-to-mitch-mcconnell-john-cornyn/
did supporters of the Tea Party movement ever find out where their donations went and did McConnell and Cornyn return the money? Maybe I should call this a rhetorical question.
These women need to be charged with a crime. Election tampering? Slander? Forgery? Mail fraud? At the very least, Moore should sue them in civil court.
So dust the page for Roy Moore fingerprints. They would still be there after all these years, IF they were there at all.
He wore latex gloves.
No woman who has truly been a victim of harassment and waited decades to tell her story would ever think of coming forward at the peak of highly contentious election. Agreeing to tell a distressing personal event to a national audience when their motives would be immediately questioned and when their timing would automatically be suspect would never happen. The last thing an authentic victim would want to face is instantaneous suspicion that their story isn’t true.
Genuine victims just want to be believed.
Honestly, had the UniParty just left it alone they may have had a small chance (extreme emphasis on small) at winning simply due to low voter turnout and lack of motivation… Not anymore! They’ve went and made this a national story, breathlessly lecturing Alabamians on what is best for them, resulting in statements like this:
“Despite what the national media and people in DC might say, Alabama voters are intelligent and have common sense. We don’t need anyone to tell us how to vote or to explain to us what really happened.”
That right there is why this charade just won Roy Moore a seat in the Senate! #MoreWinning 😀
