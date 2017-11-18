The Fibber is Caught – Gloria Allred Refuses To Release Yearbook for Independent Authentication…

Notorious political/legal activist, and evidence manufacturer, Gloria Allred, represents a woman named Beverly Young-Nelson who claims Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore assaulted her 40 years ago.

Judge Roy Moore stated he’s never personally met Mrs. Nelson but he was assigned -and presided over- her civil divorce case about 18 years ago.

To prove Moore has met Mrs. Nelson, Gloria Allred produced Nelson’s high school yearbook claiming to contain the signature of Roy Moore.  However, a review of the signature shows considerable evidence that it is fraudulent.  Mr. Moore challenged Allred to present the yearbook for independent authentication.  Allred is refusing.

Even Keith Olberman’s former girlfriend, Katy Tur, see’s through the B.S.:

.

Attorney/activist Allred is demanding a Senate hearing against Roy Moore, which is absurd because the U.S. Senate has no jurisdiction over Moore as a private citizen running for office.  Allred, an activist and Democrat delegate, is simply attempting to manufacture a political fiasco to benefit her ideological and partisan endeavors.

The signature appears to be entirely fraudulent and manufactured to create a connection between Mrs. Nelson and Judge Moore.

It is clear from a simple review of the inscription that two inks were used, and two different types of handwriting appear present.

Providing further evidence toward Moore’s defense, he notes the “DA” following the signature are specifically the same as the divorce documents he signed for Mrs. Nelson in 1999 (see below):

The “D.A.” does not stand for District Attorney, it stands for “Delbra Adams”, Judge Moore’s former assistant who started working for him in 1987, ten years after the “DA” which appears in Mrs. Nelson’s yearbook.

The evidence showing Gloria Allred manufactured the yearbook seems overwhelming and presumably that’s why she is refusing to allow independent inspection.

187 Responses to The Fibber is Caught – Gloria Allred Refuses To Release Yearbook for Independent Authentication…

  1. wolfmoon1776 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

  2. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    November 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Worst nightmare for Dems & Repubs: Moore elected, Franken resigns.

    • Howie says:
      November 18, 2017 at 6:48 pm

      DDD report…they missed the Turkey Gay factor…….Moore by 5

    • rumpole2 says:
      November 18, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      Franken is a monster… but.. if he resigns it will be used as a precedent… to clamor for Moore to step down (or resign once he gets there), and for Trump to resign. They have already said Bill SHOULD have resigned.. and as far as they are concerned the Clinton sex scandal is covered by that.

      I KNOW the cases are different.. PROVEN bad behavior Vs unproven allegations… but that distinction will be lost in the clamor.

      Maybe it is better (for Trump and us) if Franken stays… that way our side can point to that fact… no consequences for Franken. Franken is still damaged while remaining in Senate and so less effective as a “pit-bull” attack cretin!!

  3. brucefdb says:
    November 18, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I wonder what Shep Hannity thinks.

  4. goldenunicorngaming says:
    November 18, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    CU Next Tuesday Allred! Get wrecked on truth!

    • Howie says:
      November 18, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      She already is.

    • Too Real says:
      November 18, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Max-pad Waters/like-Allred is here for our amusement. That’s what I see whenever I see her speak. One big joke on America.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      November 18, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Gloria Allred seems to be holding herself like Hillary Clinton as she looks out at Katy Tur – I can just hear her saying, “what do you think you’re doing, young lady – don’t you know that I can get you fired – that you won’t ever get a good job again – this is it – this is it, I’m telling you”

  6. Homesteader says:
    November 18, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Allredhanded.👖🔥

  7. Bacall says:
    November 18, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Idaho Senator Risch, a former prosecuting attorney, denounced Moore, supporting the line that he should withdraw. I wrote an email to him to object that he would violate the constitutional due process rights of Moore for political reasons; hundreds more must have objected to because he was on the radio this week saying that the only reason he made the statement is that he received credible evidence from a reliable force compelling his action. The way he worded it it seemed to come from an Alabama victim or witness. I have to say, this is not typical of Risch. He seems to be a low profile guy. I keep waiting for this shoe to drop in public. Moore has certainly been on the offensive this week with plenty of support.

  8. litlbit2 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    A Thanksgiving treat. Moore should lawyer up and sue all. Fish or cut bait.

  9. jane harris says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Aren’t Yearbooks traditionally issued at graduation time…in June ??…maybe it was different in Alabama….at Christmas time ?

  10. Nessie509 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    I think the note above the “Roy” on top was written by Roy Miller, class of 1977. The full signature with Delbra Allen’s initials was likely traced to the yearbook page from divorce papers.

  11. Bree says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Jail time for these lousy women. To think of all the real victims who have to see their true horror stories ridiculed by these clowns!!!

  12. freddy says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Gloria is not just a scumbag attorney but she is an Official Hillary delegate at the convention who now presents a client with false documents and forged court papers in an attempt to slander and besmirch a candidate of the United States senatorial race in public on live TV…….The attempt to sway an election with false and forged documents is for sure a major crime from one so close to Hillary and with such a political agenda….Will FOX news report…Not so far still bashing…….Gonna need a lot of gravy for that crow dinner at TG…….Hannity, Jarret, jenine your wrong… better better get right fast…..

  13. rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Just think….. If Hillary was President.. she could appoint Bill as Special Envoy to investigate sex scandals

  14. White Dove says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Thank you

  15. John says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    The kill shot (assassination attempt) came too early on Moore. They probably had to go early because Frankenstein groping was going to be released. Leaves enough time to rebut and sort out the facts. Just like Wikileaks forced the Access Hollywood Tape early release. We are in a cold war and the propaganda is fierce.

  16. cdnintx says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Judge Moore “What happened to ppl caught falsifying evIdence in your courtroom?”

    • Tonawanda says:
      November 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      If perjured statements were prosecuted every time they legitimately could be prosecuted, every DA would be prosecuting perjury as half his caseload.

      Judges in particular are reluctant to act on perjury committed in their presence.

      For one thing, a lot of law enforcement perjury routinely passed over by judges would create havoc in the system if prosecuted or even cited as such.

      The most frequent actual consequence of perjury is when a defendant testifies and is given a harsher sentence for perjury.

      There is close to zero consequence for government perjury.

  17. Catinflorida says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    The printed name of the restaurant shows a totally different printing style, notice on the “yearbook” version the r is capitalized in the middle of Hickory. The judge uses the proper lower case in the middle of his printed name. http://cowgernation.com/2017/11/14/vindicated-signature-forged-12-discrepancies-roy-moores-alleged-yearbook-signature/

    In my opinion this proves a hit job. I didn’t grow up in Alabama but in Mississippi it was very common for us young girls to go out with older men. I might have even brought a gentleman ten years my senior to the prom. 😉

  18. Michael says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Is it possible a component of this is “hell hath no fury like a women scorned”?

  19. decimusausonius says:
    November 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    The TIMING! The TIMING!!! Suddenly, a few weeks before the election, SUDDENLY all kinds of people “remember” assorted crimes which can ruin the Republican candidate.

    ACCUSERS! Where have you been for forty years? As the Romans said: “Murem maximum olfacio!” (I smell the biggest rat!)

