Roy Moore Attorney Questions Authenticity of Accusers Evidence – Press Conference Video…

The attorney for Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore appeared today for a brief press statement and provided material that strongly suggests the documents provided by the accusers attorney, Gloria Allred, were forged. In a subsequent follow-up interview with Allred she refused to say the documents were not forged.
Apparently Judge Roy Moore was the presiding judge in the divorce case of Beverly Young Nelson. The signature on the yearbook Mrs. Nelson provides as evidence, via Gloria Allred, looks like it was taken from the judge’s signature on her previously undisclosed divorce documents.
Roy Moore’s attorney Phillip L. Jauregui says Judge Roy Moore has been falsely accused, and wants Gloria Allred to release Beverly Nelson’s yearbook for handwriting analysis and inspection. The key points to defend Roy Moore from the larger accusations are found within the motive of Allred and Mrs. Young falsifying documents.
Additionally, Gloria Allred appeared on CNN (Wolf Blitzer) and twice refused to state the signature was authentic. She sounds very sketchy and evasive (video below).
The writing definitely appears to be in two different inks and by two different people.
Here’s Allred refusing to confirm the documents are authentic and not a forgery [06:45].
Somebody here asked about a yearbook photo of Beverly earlier, this is it. Beverly Young
https://mobile.twitter.com/billineastala/status/930581430668812288/photo/1
One more time Sorry😊
Thought it would just be the photo, I have no idea who the tweet is from, but it was the smallest photo I could find and I guess it’s not as small as it looked on twitter.
Just noticed that there is another photo of her in this guys tweet. The link above in the first part of his tweet has the other photo.😃👍
This is the other picture.
Not as ‘angelic’ looking as the stylized art-portrait.
yeah don’t take offense but most women who make these sex harassment claims are liars…I work in a corp environment and trust me they lie every day as they smell paydays especially settlements which are easy to get given the expense of court. I work with HR so I’m telling you blindly trusting poor little victims is stupid as it gets. They have coaches and manuals how to do it…………This kooky woman was rewarded in some way be sure of it…..
I knew a young woman who told me she was so miserable on Sea Duty that she was going to concoct a fake harassment claim to transfer with no penalty. She emphasized how decent everyone was to her, she just hated Sea Duty and wanted OUT–without harming her career.
She is now a very senior reservist officer.
Curious that Moore’s wife Kayla was in the same year at the same school but I can’t find the info again.
Why didn’t Already just show this actual photo instead of a drawing?
Lol. Altred not Already.
They did show it, but I couldn’t find it again.
I just want to know how many personalities this woman really has. She’s crazy as a bedbug. That drawing she produced of her “beautiful young self” actually screams traumatized young pouting child.
What was the purpose of that drawing? I don’t get it.
Maybe I should rephrase that:
WAS there a purpose of whipping out that drawing in such dramatic fashion? Why not just a photo, like the one that maggiemoowho posted above?
Yeah,Gloria was trying to prove that – altho she may not be that attractive now – she was beautiful when Moore “attacked” her.
It was purely for emotional effect on a braindead audience, just like every other thing about this Hit Job.
THEATER.
The portrait’s bigger than the photos. And it’s pretty nicely done too. Good colors and pretty nice style a good likeness.
It’s amazing that All-Red is considered a feminist. The portrait stunt was absolutely humiliating. She made her client look like a fool.
How about flipping the yearbook page to her class picture?
She had it in her hand or on the table the whole time.
The sketch was a joke; not even framed!
Give me a break!
She did flip to her pic in yearbook, but I can’t find article again.
Did she flip to the cover so we can all see the year? LOL!
Oh, please! Give me a break!
She’s not crazy as a bedbug! She’s still PO’d at Roy for DISMISSING her divorce! And she was probably asked to do this by the Dem’s.
Got a news bulletin for her and Allred for putting her up to it…Defamation of Character and Slander Charges WILL be done in public so that ALL can see their corruption!
I hope that Beverly has lots and lots of cash and assets!
She produced a drawing of her young self? Who is their right mind produces a drawing of their “young beautiful self”? What she was so irresistible?
Judge Moore pushes back on McConnell
Bring.it.on! 😂😂😂
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/omg-roy-moore-taunts-mitch-mcconnell/
😳😬🔫Not the gun photo, won’t that be taken as a threat.
Whew, read that wrong, no gun photo😃👍
This made me lol! Good for him! and for the record–even like the gun–F McConnell! I am from KY and now despise Mitch the Bitch! –again–why cant Rand Pauls neighbor live next to McConnell?
Can anybody see the parallel?
Democrats – we want special counsel..we want special counsel .. we want special counsel..
Result – Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel by the swamp even though they knew that there is nothing to prove.
Allred – we want him testifying under oath ..vwe want him testifying under oath .. we want him testifying under oath …
Result – Don’t be surprised these same swamp creatures arranging for Judge Moore to testify under oath within next two weeks.
BTW – what happened to CNN? Wolf and other CNN hosts are suddenly acting like journalist? First Ted Lieu and now Allred?.
There is another key point that keeps getting overlooked WHAT WAS SHE DOING WITH A YEARBOOK IN DEC.????????? Yearbooks DO NOT come out in midyear they come out at the end of the year
Can we see the front of the yearbook? Is it a 77 yearbook or a 76 yearbook?
She went to a different HS in 76 as maggiemoowho just showed.
Eh, well…back then, some people carried their yearbooks around a lot.
That was long before Facebook.
In fact, you could even call Yearbooks the ‘original’ Facebook.
Getting a lot of signatures & little inscriptions = you were popular.
Or it gave that appearance.
Just like getting a lot of people to be your ‘friend’ on Facebook, for all to see.
Telling us a little about the personality of this lady, too.
Yep!
I get a ‘needy’ and ‘cloying’ vibe from her.
The year book was published and distributed in August
That makes no sense. Seniors would not have any signatures in their yearbook.
Is it not a crime to come out with an attorney and make salacious accusations that could destroy a mans career or affect an election…Yes it is and if you don’t think that yearbook is a forge your dreaming. You can see it’s all wrong miles away. No need to wait to call it a fraud and go on attack right now cause FOX has been influencing their anchors…laura and Sean can kiss my …….. What kind of people with law backgrounds convict a guy like that on TV….I’m just not watching any FOX it’s tainted again and real bad………I don’t like old Roy but I hate to see a guy get setup cause I had the exact same happen to me at work after many attempts…I don’t just believe women cause I know they will lie convincingly…..
Hannity on the radio today sort of walked back his hinting of wrong doing. Hubby had the radio on after I told him…”I’m done with Hannity!” LOL!
Good for him. After the past few days, *everybody* should be “done with Hannity”.
He sure jumped on the #WitchHuntBandwagon in record time.
Almost everybody who advertises on Hannity’s TV show, is a contributor to the Republican establishment’s political campaigns.
I am so surprised at Hannity. I sent an email to him….Roy Moore owes Sean Hannity NOTHING and he needs to dial back his comments. He obviously has not listened to ALL the news or he would know Roy Moore is addressing this through attorneys and it cannot be done in a day. Sorry for the rant but I expect more of Hannity. Here’s a link to how to send an email directly to Hannity. I hope he gets thousands!
http://www.hannity.com/contact/
Done…
Dear Mr. Hannity,
I don’t know where you were coming from demanding Judge Moore prove to you his innocence. Are you forgetting what country you live in? People are innocent until proven guilty. That’s what our civil society is based on. You know who flips this around like you just did? Social Justice Warriors. So either you are one now, or you don’t know how to stand up to them, or you fear them.
I really don’t think it’s the latter, which makes it all the more surprising and disappointing to see you succumb to the SJW Narrative. Is that your own Narrative now?
Prove it isn’t.
Yes he backtracked mightily. I’m guessing he heard from his viewers.
Too late.
I told him on my way out the door.
Good for you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Republican Brooks who primaried against Moore told a reporter that he will be voting for Moore in December… that the “Democrats will do great damage to our country.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beverly Young Nelson is also known by other names, especially Beverly Jane Harris which actually may be her most recent, and who currently lives in Anniston, AL. Other names she has gone by: Beverly Jane Nelson and Beverly Young Harris.
This information was rather easily found on the internet. Starting with brief background facts from an Alabama newspaper [stars added for emphasis]:
– from http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/11/who_is_beverly_young_nelson_al.html
“Beverly Young Nelson, the latest woman to accuse Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual contact, with attorney Gloria Allred…
…Beverly Young Nelson of *Anniston* appeared at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred today in New York.”
– from http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/11/beverly_young_nelson_remembere.html
“In 1977, Nelson was *Beverly Young*, a sophomore at *Southside*…Southside is in Etowah County outside Gadsden…”
Note her high school name was Southside High School, not Gadsden High School. And her unmarried name was Beverly Young. Moving on:
– At https://www.beenverified.com/people/beverly-j-harris-136217062/
Aliases: Beverly J Nelson, Beverly Jane Harris, Beverly J Young, *Beverly Nelson*
– Those alias names are also listed at https://www.mylife.com/beverly-nelson/classiclady1961
AKA: Beverly J Harris, Beverly J N
[hover cursor over the “AKA” to see all alternate names, including Beverly J. Nelson, Beverly Young Harris]
– From https://www.whitepages.com/name/Beverly-Nelson/AL/2
Beverly Jane Harris
Age 50s
Anniston, AL
Other Locations: Attalla AL, Rainbow City AL, Gadsden AL, Oxford AL
May Go By: Beverly Jane Nelson, Beverly Jane Hoskins
[Note the towns of Attalla and Rainbow City are near Gadsden].
There are other sites with similar information. Some information from the above websites have additional identifying information that I won’t post here. People can look further if they want to. Frankly, when one finds matching information like this across a number of websites, it’s difficult to ignore.
If this lady is party to forging a document for the purpose of defaming someone and thereby influencing a major election late in the process, maybe she needs to face more music.
It needs more cowbell!
I almost think that Gloria Allred not only does the Dem’s dirty work but also the GOPe’s.
She’s insisting on a senate hearing?? This is the only way to have it done in a “professional setting”? This is because it is total bullcrap! The Senate is just waiting on her to bring in her accusers to get rid of Moore. This is so orchestrated, it is ridiculous. A subjective hearing! And so many Senators saying they believe the accusers without a trial or real evidence. I just can’t believe this.
Lindsay Graham is on right now on Fox. Saying something about how Moore is so creepy he couldn’t go to the mall. Can someone explain this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They probably took some of that $$$ that was s’pose to go towards electing Moore in AL. and threw it at Allred.
The mall thing’s another smear and Lindsey’s another RINO. Need more info?
There’s some fake stuff on the last page.
Lindsay calling someone creepy. That’s rich.
LOL. IKR? These guys are too much!
Sure. They…the GOPe… do not want Moore elected as he not swamp. It’s pretty pathetic how everyone is falling all over themselves to make him look dirty.
Personally, I could care less what he did 40 years ago. I want him to help PT drain the swamp.
Could you see John McCain’s lips move and see his hand up Gramham’s back or maybe Ms. Lindsey’s strings were visible?
Anyone who is best buddies with John McCain and calls Moore creepy needs to be disregarded.
Reminiscent of the forged Bush AWOL letter–written on a machine that came into existence 30+ years after the letter was supposedly written.
And Allred needs to go to jail–finally. Y’all remember Melvin Belli? The Allred of the 70s met a bad end, disbarred and disgraced.
Filthy swamp lucre + cheap purchase = “Another Woman Comes Forward.”
Someone really needs to look at recent bank deposits by these “victims”. Have a sneaking suspicion that 5 to 10 grand suddenly appears in their checking accounts.
They are probably being paid in cash and told not to deposit the money in their account, or maybe a prepaid debit card w/o a name on it.
I have a sneaking suspicion that whoever burgled Stephen Paddocks home will also make a appearance at Beverly Nelson’s house and the yearbook goes missing
In one of my theories of this CONSPIRACY, burgling of the yearbook already happened.
Doctoring the yearbook without the knowledge or assent of the owner allows her to pass lie detector tests. I’m sure Gloria Allred uses a lot of sleazy P.I.s and Weinstein op-types to get stuff done, to say nothing of her fellow communists or Deep State types. Pre-doctoring this gals yearbook would be par for the course.
So were up to what now, 7 women claiming some kind of inappropriate behavior by Moore, none of whom ever came forward in the past few decades despite RM being in the national spotlight many different times? Give me a big freaking break already!
This looks like the first tried for the big knock out punch with the first four women but it wasn’t enough and now are trying the death by a thousand cuts strategy. Please Alabama, don’t let them get away with this!
I was thinking that the reason Moore came off a bit uneven in his first interview with Hannity is probably because he is embarrassed that he did date a few teenagers (legal age) back in the late 70’s and didn’t want to admit that. Somewhat odd to me to date girls that young, but nothing disqualifying about it.
Dating teens may be a bit odd, but hard to see that being a public issue at the time, let alone 40 years later. Clearly he “got over it” and went on to marry, raise kids, grand-kids.
The ONLY pseudo issue is the activity with a 14 year old. ALL the rest is just flack
The activity as described with the 14 year old may have been a (minor) legal matter if it was raised 38 years ago… but even so, would be irrelevant now. And of course even the behavior with the 14 year old is an accusation only.
And the accusation about alleged behavior with a 14-year-old is beyond suspect under the circumstances.
I remember when my 30 something brother married a 15 year old
He was her second husband.
In his defence he just red this. I stand corrected she was 16 and had been divorced for a year.
The more we hear/read only points out that the 2 parties in 1 are desperate and afraid of a good man in the House of Representatives and, of course, McConnell is way out of his league thinking he has power to do whatever. Well, Congress, chip in from your millions to pay us back the $15+ millions to cover yourselves up for sexual harassment but both houses protect themselves and their crimes. Moore would be too good a person with moral values they don’t have and would not like to take outsider monies and that would upset a lot of applecarts! Same game played on Trump and now Soros’ stupids are saying Trump did the same as Moore. Really? When? He said what any real man or woman would say about a hunk of good looking man or woman and the jealous women don’t like that so they spread that Trump was just another Bill Clinton. In their nightmares only.
Lot of fun seeing them shoot themselves in the foot and now saying a 6th liar has come forward. Wonder how much money is paid to these females who only wish some man had wanted them!
The part that I found strange was the sentence structure, that supposed Roy Moore wrote in her year book, it reads
‘To a sweeter
more beautiful girl I
could not say “Merry Christmas”
Christmas 1977
love
Roy Moore D.A.
**I would imagine, that a man that earned his Juris Doctor in 1977 would have created a far better greeting than the poorly constructed remark.**
And don’t forget the date 12-22-77 was also included, because, well you know…….”Christmas 1977″ wasn’t specific enough.
Give Me A Break!!!
This whole thing is a HOAX!
I just cannot believe this is a THING! we have lived thru a PRESIDENT getting blow jobs in the oval office thru a Vice Pres Biden being–on film –being super creepy–Now– this judge is being accused of hitting on young girls–after 38 years! am ready to march—DC better be ready…I am beyond cold anger,,,
‘To a sweeter more beautiful girl’ is not exactly rape. I just don’t see what the deal is to begin with, especially among the Southernly hospitable.
Someone needs to set up an account that we can donate to and raise lots of money and then offer money to any male who has ever been molested or propositioned by a sitting Senator.
Wanna bet we would get some accusers. I know we would get tons of female accusers. We need to put a stop to this shit.
Graham was a defense witness in the Menendez trial, testified to his honesty. He’s a real good judge of character.
wow. Didn’t know that.
Not surprised but, sheesh. What a POS Graham is.
I just made a contribution at the Judge’s site. I’m sending it for the purpose of helping Alabamans settle the matter among themselves. To the GOPe; not one red cent, and “butt out”.
We did to. Sent him a donation.
Jesse Waters: “They are trying to persecute Gloria Allred.”
SMH.
Cued
Et tu, Jesse?
Jesse Watters has been a real disappointment in this. He’s another one who came out IMMEDIATELY to throw Moore under the bus.
Used to like him. DONE.
I really think they’re being told to bash Moore.
Their hysterical rush to judgement is scary. I wonder if it all boils down to antipathy toward the Ten Commandments .
Somehow I think Watters past wouldn’t hold up well under scrutiny, probably why he’s virtue signaling right now.
Idiot idiot Watters: if they prove the yearbook’s a fraud the whole thing falls apart.
Right. The talking heads at Fox had been given their orders. It’s so obvious…and disappointing. I just found it odd yesterday to hear Hannity jump all over Moore, though this smear campaign smells like the same flavor they pulled on PT before the election. Funny how he didn’t see it that way…. Not sure if he’s dumb or being paid to play dumb.
Murdochs to talent: ‘Follow our script or take a hike.’
No doubt they were given their marching orders because of the multitude of sexual harassment cases Fox had to settle recently. So much for objective reporting.
Mo Brooks has shown the way. Same statement as Robert Mercer made when the Trump tapes were released. Keep your eye on the main game. Electing a Democrat would be a disaster. Dont fall for the confected hysteria of the Swamp.
The GOP is forming ranks for the 2018 elections.
I feel like I need to push a reality RESET on this thread.
This is the worst accusation: Beverly claims that when she either 17 or a month shy of 17 that Moore touched her, and she “feared she’d be raped.” But wasn’t…
One of the two accuser today claimed that decades ago when she was 28, on her way out of the office after Moore assigned custody of her oldest child to her mother, claimed that Moore touched her butt. OMG! Butt Touch! He should be put to death!!!
IIRC, none of the claims even began to approach what we have hours of CSPAN video of Biden doing? Why isn’t everyone calling for Biden to be put to death?
OK, please resume eviscerating the fraud actors. I am loving that! 🙂
