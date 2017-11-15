Roy Moore Attorney Questions Authenticity of Accusers Evidence – Press Conference Video…

The attorney for Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore appeared today for a brief press statement and provided material that strongly suggests the documents provided by the accusers attorney, Gloria Allred, were forged.  In a subsequent follow-up interview with Allred she refused to say the documents were not forged.

Apparently Judge Roy Moore was the presiding judge in the divorce case of Beverly Young Nelson.  The signature on the yearbook Mrs. Nelson provides as evidence, via Gloria Allred, looks like it was taken from the judge’s signature on her previously undisclosed divorce documents.

Roy Moore’s attorney Phillip L. Jauregui says Judge Roy Moore has been falsely accused, and wants Gloria Allred to release Beverly Nelson’s yearbook for handwriting analysis and inspection.  The key points to defend Roy Moore from the larger accusations are found within the motive of Allred and Mrs. Young falsifying documents.

Additionally, Gloria Allred appeared on CNN (Wolf Blitzer) and twice refused to state the signature was authentic.  She sounds very sketchy and evasive (video below).

The writing definitely appears to be in two different inks and by two different people.

Here’s Allred refusing to confirm the documents are authentic and not a forgery [06:45].

  1. maggiemoowho says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Somebody here asked about a yearbook photo of Beverly earlier, this is it. Beverly Young

  2. Plain Jane says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    I just want to know how many personalities this woman really has. She’s crazy as a bedbug. That drawing she produced of her “beautiful young self” actually screams traumatized young pouting child.

  3. Patriot1783 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Judge Moore pushes back on McConnell
    Bring.it.on! 😂😂😂

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/omg-roy-moore-taunts-mitch-mcconnell/

  4. newamericandeplorable says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Can anybody see the parallel?
    Democrats – we want special counsel..we want special counsel .. we want special counsel..
    Result – Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel by the swamp even though they knew that there is nothing to prove.
    Allred – we want him testifying under oath ..vwe want him testifying under oath .. we want him testifying under oath …
    Result – Don’t be surprised these same swamp creatures arranging for Judge Moore to testify under oath within next two weeks.

    BTW – what happened to CNN? Wolf and other CNN hosts are suddenly acting like journalist? First Ted Lieu and now Allred?.

  5. debmonson says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    There is another key point that keeps getting overlooked WHAT WAS SHE DOING WITH A YEARBOOK IN DEC.????????? Yearbooks DO NOT come out in midyear they come out at the end of the year

  6. freddy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Is it not a crime to come out with an attorney and make salacious accusations that could destroy a mans career or affect an election…Yes it is and if you don’t think that yearbook is a forge your dreaming. You can see it’s all wrong miles away. No need to wait to call it a fraud and go on attack right now cause FOX has been influencing their anchors…laura and Sean can kiss my …….. What kind of people with law backgrounds convict a guy like that on TV….I’m just not watching any FOX it’s tainted again and real bad………I don’t like old Roy but I hate to see a guy get setup cause I had the exact same happen to me at work after many attempts…I don’t just believe women cause I know they will lie convincingly…..

    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      November 15, 2017 at 11:33 pm

      Hannity on the radio today sort of walked back his hinting of wrong doing. Hubby had the radio on after I told him…”I’m done with Hannity!” LOL!

      Liked by 2 people

      • sunnydaze says:
        November 15, 2017 at 11:37 pm

        Good for him. After the past few days, *everybody* should be “done with Hannity”.

        He sure jumped on the #WitchHuntBandwagon in record time.

        • BeePee says:
          November 15, 2017 at 11:49 pm

          Almost everybody who advertises on Hannity’s TV show, is a contributor to the Republican establishment’s political campaigns.

        • Judy W says:
          November 16, 2017 at 12:04 am

          I am so surprised at Hannity. I sent an email to him….Roy Moore owes Sean Hannity NOTHING and he needs to dial back his comments. He obviously has not listened to ALL the news or he would know Roy Moore is addressing this through attorneys and it cannot be done in a day. Sorry for the rant but I expect more of Hannity. Here’s a link to how to send an email directly to Hannity. I hope he gets thousands!
          http://www.hannity.com/contact/

          • Aesop Shrugged says:
            November 16, 2017 at 12:40 am

            Done…

            Dear Mr. Hannity,

            I don’t know where you were coming from demanding Judge Moore prove to you his innocence. Are you forgetting what country you live in? People are innocent until proven guilty. That’s what our civil society is based on. You know who flips this around like you just did? Social Justice Warriors. So either you are one now, or you don’t know how to stand up to them, or you fear them.

            I really don’t think it’s the latter, which makes it all the more surprising and disappointing to see you succumb to the SJW Narrative. Is that your own Narrative now?

            Prove it isn’t.

      • CountryclassVulgarian says:
        November 15, 2017 at 11:47 pm

        Yes he backtracked mightily. I’m guessing he heard from his viewers.

      • Aesop Shrugged says:
        November 16, 2017 at 12:15 am

        Good for you!

        Hannity go away and don’t come back until you’ve grown a spine to stand up to SJWs.

  7. phoenixRising says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    The Republican Brooks who primaried against Moore told a reporter that he will be voting for Moore in December… that the “Democrats will do great damage to our country.”

  8. roxiellTX says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Wonder if Roy or Ray signed his picture, also. I remember that was often done.

  9. Ross Newland says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    This late in the game, not sure if this information might be useful. But maybe someone wants to do more digging.

    Beverly Young Nelson is also known by other names, especially Beverly Jane Harris which actually may be her most recent, and who currently lives in Anniston, AL. Other names she has gone by: Beverly Jane Nelson and Beverly Young Harris.

    This information was rather easily found on the internet. Starting with brief background facts from an Alabama newspaper [stars added for emphasis]:

    – from http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/11/who_is_beverly_young_nelson_al.html
    “Beverly Young Nelson, the latest woman to accuse Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual contact, with attorney Gloria Allred…
    …Beverly Young Nelson of *Anniston* appeared at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred today in New York.”

    – from http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/11/beverly_young_nelson_remembere.html
    “In 1977, Nelson was *Beverly Young*, a sophomore at *Southside*…Southside is in Etowah County outside Gadsden…”

    Note her high school name was Southside High School, not Gadsden High School. And her unmarried name was Beverly Young. Moving on:

    – At https://www.beenverified.com/people/beverly-j-harris-136217062/
    Aliases: Beverly J Nelson, Beverly Jane Harris, Beverly J Young, *Beverly Nelson*

    – Those alias names are also listed at https://www.mylife.com/beverly-nelson/classiclady1961
    AKA: Beverly J Harris, Beverly J N
    [hover cursor over the “AKA” to see all alternate names, including Beverly J. Nelson, Beverly Young Harris]

    – From https://www.whitepages.com/name/Beverly-Nelson/AL/2
    Beverly Jane Harris
    Age 50s
    Anniston, AL
    Other Locations: Attalla AL, Rainbow City AL, Gadsden AL, Oxford AL
    May Go By: Beverly Jane Nelson, Beverly Jane Hoskins

    [Note the towns of Attalla and Rainbow City are near Gadsden].

    There are other sites with similar information. Some information from the above websites have additional identifying information that I won’t post here. People can look further if they want to. Frankly, when one finds matching information like this across a number of websites, it’s difficult to ignore.

    If this lady is party to forging a document for the purpose of defaming someone and thereby influencing a major election late in the process, maybe she needs to face more music.

  10. Kaco says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    I almost think that Gloria Allred not only does the Dem’s dirty work but also the GOPe’s.

    She’s insisting on a senate hearing?? This is the only way to have it done in a “professional setting”? This is because it is total bullcrap! The Senate is just waiting on her to bring in her accusers to get rid of Moore. This is so orchestrated, it is ridiculous. A subjective hearing! And so many Senators saying they believe the accusers without a trial or real evidence. I just can’t believe this.

    Lindsay Graham is on right now on Fox. Saying something about how Moore is so creepy he couldn’t go to the mall. Can someone explain this?

  11. NewfTea says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Reminiscent of the forged Bush AWOL letter–written on a machine that came into existence 30+ years after the letter was supposedly written.

    And Allred needs to go to jail–finally. Y’all remember Melvin Belli? The Allred of the 70s met a bad end, disbarred and disgraced.

  12. WhistlingPast says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Filthy swamp lucre + cheap purchase = “Another Woman Comes Forward.”

  13. bulwarker says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    I have a sneaking suspicion that whoever burgled Stephen Paddocks home will also make a appearance at Beverly Nelson’s house and the yearbook goes missing

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:26 am

      In one of my theories of this CONSPIRACY, burgling of the yearbook already happened.

      Doctoring the yearbook without the knowledge or assent of the owner allows her to pass lie detector tests. I’m sure Gloria Allred uses a lot of sleazy P.I.s and Weinstein op-types to get stuff done, to say nothing of her fellow communists or Deep State types. Pre-doctoring this gals yearbook would be par for the course.

  14. MAGAbear says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    So were up to what now, 7 women claiming some kind of inappropriate behavior by Moore, none of whom ever came forward in the past few decades despite RM being in the national spotlight many different times? Give me a big freaking break already!

    This looks like the first tried for the big knock out punch with the first four women but it wasn’t enough and now are trying the death by a thousand cuts strategy. Please Alabama, don’t let them get away with this!

    I was thinking that the reason Moore came off a bit uneven in his first interview with Hannity is probably because he is embarrassed that he did date a few teenagers (legal age) back in the late 70’s and didn’t want to admit that. Somewhat odd to me to date girls that young, but nothing disqualifying about it.

  15. Carrie2 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    The more we hear/read only points out that the 2 parties in 1 are desperate and afraid of a good man in the House of Representatives and, of course, McConnell is way out of his league thinking he has power to do whatever. Well, Congress, chip in from your millions to pay us back the $15+ millions to cover yourselves up for sexual harassment but both houses protect themselves and their crimes. Moore would be too good a person with moral values they don’t have and would not like to take outsider monies and that would upset a lot of applecarts! Same game played on Trump and now Soros’ stupids are saying Trump did the same as Moore. Really? When? He said what any real man or woman would say about a hunk of good looking man or woman and the jealous women don’t like that so they spread that Trump was just another Bill Clinton. In their nightmares only.
    Lot of fun seeing them shoot themselves in the foot and now saying a 6th liar has come forward. Wonder how much money is paid to these females who only wish some man had wanted them!

  16. free2313 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    The part that I found strange was the sentence structure, that supposed Roy Moore wrote in her year book, it reads
    ‘To a sweeter
    more beautiful girl I
    could not say “Merry Christmas”
    Christmas 1977
    love
    Roy Moore D.A.
    **I would imagine, that a man that earned his Juris Doctor in 1977 would have created a far better greeting than the poorly constructed remark.**

    • Honest Abbey says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:12 am

      And don’t forget the date 12-22-77 was also included, because, well you know…….”Christmas 1977″ wasn’t specific enough.

      Give Me A Break!!!

      This whole thing is a HOAX!

  17. Marica says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:02 am

    I just cannot believe this is a THING! we have lived thru a PRESIDENT getting blow jobs in the oval office thru a Vice Pres Biden being–on film –being super creepy–Now– this judge is being accused of hitting on young girls–after 38 years! am ready to march—DC better be ready…I am beyond cold anger,,,

    • BeePee says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:09 am

      ‘To a sweeter more beautiful girl’ is not exactly rape. I just don’t see what the deal is to begin with, especially among the Southernly hospitable.

  18. 4sure says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Someone needs to set up an account that we can donate to and raise lots of money and then offer money to any male who has ever been molested or propositioned by a sitting Senator.

    Wanna bet we would get some accusers. I know we would get tons of female accusers. We need to put a stop to this shit.

  19. realcapedcrusader says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Graham was a defense witness in the Menendez trial, testified to his honesty. He’s a real good judge of character.

  20. Apfelcobbler says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:15 am

    I just made a contribution at the Judge’s site. I’m sending it for the purpose of helping Alabamans settle the matter among themselves. To the GOPe; not one red cent, and “butt out”.

  21. Curry Worsham says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Jesse Waters: “They are trying to persecute Gloria Allred.”
    SMH.

    Cued

  22. Greg says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Mo Brooks has shown the way. Same statement as Robert Mercer made when the Trump tapes were released. Keep your eye on the main game. Electing a Democrat would be a disaster. Dont fall for the confected hysteria of the Swamp.

  23. Howie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:52 am

    The GOP is forming ranks for the 2018 elections.

  24. Just Scott says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:54 am

    I feel like I need to push a reality RESET on this thread.

    This is the worst accusation: Beverly claims that when she either 17 or a month shy of 17 that Moore touched her, and she “feared she’d be raped.” But wasn’t…

    One of the two accuser today claimed that decades ago when she was 28, on her way out of the office after Moore assigned custody of her oldest child to her mother, claimed that Moore touched her butt. OMG! Butt Touch! He should be put to death!!!

    IIRC, none of the claims even began to approach what we have hours of CSPAN video of Biden doing? Why isn’t everyone calling for Biden to be put to death?

    Reply
