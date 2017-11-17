President Trump Holds Off on Allowing Reversal of Wildlife Rule For Trophy Hunting…

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday that permitting elephants from Zimbabwe and Zambia to be brought back as trophies will raise money for conservation programs in the region. President Trump has put that decision on hold:
No-one outside Africa wants to see elephants hunted. Local poachers are killing thousands of elephants. The goal of the Wildlife Service conservation effort is to increase the live value of elephants which are currently being killed by locals.
Elephants are endangered. In the aggregate current conservation approaches are not working, except in areas where they are viewed as having high value to the community.
If elephants are not valued as a financial commodity by the locals, they have no disposition/incentive not to kill them. The goal of conservation is to increase the value of individual elephants to the local community, more valuable than the poaching value, thereby protecting ALL OF THEM from human slaughter. –Elephant Census Report–
Good.
I have read that this is something that had been ‘in the works’ during the Obanana administration.
Maybe this is something that slipped through…like that dreadful thing about allowing ‘Waivers’ for mental health, in the military recruitment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
heard the same, also heard today by same source (foxnews) it was slipped through by a
” Career ” employee- so a obama hold over that can’t be fired.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Osaboteurs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another delayed grenade, courtesy of the Dems.
Grrrr.
We need some industrial strength house-cleaning going on in All those govt agencies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trophy hunting?
LikeLike
Trophy hunting is the selective hunting of wild game for human recreation. The trophy is the animal or part of the animal kept, and usually displayed, to represent the success of the hunt. Wikipedia
LikeLike
Those stinking civil service work rules need to be trashed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To be strictly accurate, this is not a new policy, from what I understand. According to LTC(R) West, this entailed lowering the command level approval of these current waivers to a lower tier. He did not agree with the change, however.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God it’s been put on hold…it was a Bad Idea.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know that it has….will have to check and see.
LikeLike
The author of the memo was not authorized to write it, in the first place.
https://www.newsmax.com/us/army-waivers-mental-health-enlisted/2017/11/15/id/826390/
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK – yes, the memo has been rescinded.
https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2017/11/16/army-rescinds-mental-health-waiver-memo-but-its-policy-is-unchanged/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Policy to be America First!
LikeLike
Excellent 👍
Thank you, Mr. President 🦁
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks Mr. President!!!!
And no big shock the MSM got it all wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful magnificent creatures. Oh, the elephants are too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
😂
Magnificent creatures!
🦁 🐘
LikeLike
This is smart. The public is generally unaware of how game management works. This will allow time for people to consider things fully. The fact that elephants are tied to ivory complicates things, so it’s not the same as many other kinds of wildlife. We need to be very scientific about it. Not react emotionally – react in ways that bring back elephants in a big way. MOAR elephants is good – however it happens.
Rhinos are in far worse shape, because of poaching for horn. That needs to be addressed, too.
Hoping there is change in Zimbabwe, too, to get that psychotic “Susan Rice Moderate” Mugabe OUT of power. Nothing will get better there with that crazed racist mucking things up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very well said Wolfmoon! Anyone that has seen my home knows how I love elephants, so it came a great surprise to my family when *this* wasn’t the issue that had me jumping off the Trump Train. I just told them wait and see. Voila~ here we are! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent!
Trust in OUR President! He has not given any reason not to do so 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not really a win for the elephants.
The few places where elephants are stable or growing in population is where the licensing of trophy hunting is permitted and the locals get paid to keep the elephants alive.
No-one of reasonable mind or heart wants to see elephants killed. However, the fear is, if the locals don’t value and/or protect them, they’ll continue to get poached to extinction.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is a hard thing for people to understand. That’s why I hope that Trump stopping things lets the debate move out into the public, where it will be Fake News versus Facts. With enough time to overcome the Fake News, Facts will win.
Another thing I’m hoping is that with greater public discussion, new and better ideas about how to deal with the problems of ivory and rhino horn will emerge from logic, not emotion. The public has not had a huge discussion of these things for decades, and the earlier solutions simply aren’t working as well as they should. Now might be a really good time to go back to square one and ask how to not just save these animals, but bring them back to near-nuisance levels, as we’ve done with other species. The “deer economy” in America is a big deal, and now vastly exceeds the worth of the species itself. Is it at all possible to create a similar thing in Africa? Do we actually NEED an ivory economy to make elephants great again?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am still glad that it was put ‘on hold’…because the public needs to be educated about what is really best for the Elephants.
Right now, the ‘trophy hunters’ have gotten so much bad press that it makes it impossible to for people to see this as a good thing.
Hunting and Conservation have gone hand-in-hand for a long time.
It was hunters who formed the very first ‘conservation organizations’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember Cecil the Lion?
https://www.livescience.com/51698-cecil-lion-sport-hunting-controversy.html
I first read about these hunting passes in an Environmental Economics textbook.
It also had interesting chapters on forestry and fisheries.
These topics don’t get enough coverage, most people aren’t aware of them… I had never heard of it at all, before reading the textbook
LikeLike
And the textbooks are horribly expensive, unless you obtain them second- or third-hand, maybe from a used bookstore or student who has already passed an Environmental Economics class.
i doubt many journalism majors take Environmental Economics classes…
LikeLike
Exactly, hopefully this hold allows some time to get the American public educated and on board. The meltdowns today on Twitter were epic, no one understands the policy.
LikeLike
Some human beings are real pieces of sh*t
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the Asian market that is most to blame for the poaching of elephants and rhinos, but the wealthy western game hunters are just as obnoxious. As Ernest Hemingway said… “it’s a sin to kill an elephant”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
National Animal News in Facebook posted about this issue, and they had a fake news report about the elephant poaching with the usual attacks on our President offered by the people who liked that page. They did not make any attempts to go to Whitehouse.gov website to show what was actually said. So the lying by pages such as National Animal News will be part of the problem.
LikeLike
No matter how this turns out, it’s breathtakingly refreshing to have a President who listens. We spoke, he listened. Not to sound cliche…but, “just wow”.
I’m still recovering from years of battered voter syndrome….and am often taken aback by this guy you call President.
LikeLike
I am glad this policy has been put on hold. In my opinion, NO ELEPHANTS should be MURDERED for trophies.
These are highly intelligent animals and when one of them dies, the herd mourns. They cry.
I hate the way elephants are treated. I cannot even stand seeing them in zoos. They are not happy.
Maybe we should start culling the locals who can’t seem to learn how to live with the elephants…
LikeLike