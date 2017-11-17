President Trump Holds Off on Allowing Reversal of Wildlife Rule For Trophy Hunting…

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday that permitting elephants from Zimbabwe and Zambia to be brought back as trophies will raise money for conservation programs in the region. President Trump has put that decision on hold:

No-one outside Africa wants to see elephants hunted. Local poachers are killing thousands of elephants. The goal of the Wildlife Service conservation effort is to increase the live value of elephants which are currently being killed by locals.

Elephants are endangered. In the aggregate current conservation approaches are not working, except in areas where they are viewed as having high value to the community.

If elephants are not valued as a financial commodity by the locals, they have no disposition/incentive not to kill them. The goal of conservation is to increase the value of individual elephants to the local community, more valuable than the poaching value, thereby protecting ALL OF THEM from human slaughter. –Elephant Census Report–

.@realDonaldTrump & I have talked & both believe that conservation & healthy herds are critical…the issuing of permits is put on hold… pic.twitter.com/tdDf9GaqwR — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) November 18, 2017

