President Trump Holds Off on Allowing Reversal of Wildlife Rule For Trophy Hunting…

November 17, 2017

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday that permitting elephants from Zimbabwe and Zambia to be brought back as trophies will raise money for conservation programs in the region.  President Trump has put that decision on hold:

No-one outside Africa wants to see elephants hunted.  Local poachers are killing thousands of elephants.  The goal of the Wildlife Service conservation effort is to increase the live value of elephants which are currently being killed by locals.

Elephants are endangered.  In the aggregate current conservation approaches are not working, except in areas where they are viewed as having high value to the community.

If elephants are not valued as a financial commodity by the locals, they have no disposition/incentive not to kill them. The goal of conservation is to increase the value of individual elephants to the local community, more valuable than the poaching value, thereby protecting ALL OF THEM from human slaughter. –Elephant Census Report

31 Responses to President Trump Holds Off on Allowing Reversal of Wildlife Rule For Trophy Hunting…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Good.
    I have read that this is something that had been ‘in the works’ during the Obanana administration.

    Maybe this is something that slipped through…like that dreadful thing about allowing ‘Waivers’ for mental health, in the military recruitment.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Policy to be America First!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Excellent 👍

    Thank you, Mr. President 🦁

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. kea25252014 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Thanks Mr. President!!!!

    And no big shock the MSM got it all wrong.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Wend says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Beautiful magnificent creatures. Oh, the elephants are too!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. wolfmoon1776 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    This is smart. The public is generally unaware of how game management works. This will allow time for people to consider things fully. The fact that elephants are tied to ivory complicates things, so it’s not the same as many other kinds of wildlife. We need to be very scientific about it. Not react emotionally – react in ways that bring back elephants in a big way. MOAR elephants is good – however it happens.

    Rhinos are in far worse shape, because of poaching for horn. That needs to be addressed, too.

    Hoping there is change in Zimbabwe, too, to get that psychotic “Susan Rice Moderate” Mugabe OUT of power. Nothing will get better there with that crazed racist mucking things up.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Mikayla825 says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      Very well said Wolfmoon! Anyone that has seen my home knows how I love elephants, so it came a great surprise to my family when *this* wasn’t the issue that had me jumping off the Trump Train. I just told them wait and see. Voila~ here we are! 😀

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. sundance says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    It’s not really a win for the elephants.

    The few places where elephants are stable or growing in population is where the licensing of trophy hunting is permitted and the locals get paid to keep the elephants alive.

    No-one of reasonable mind or heart wants to see elephants killed. However, the fear is, if the locals don’t value and/or protect them, they’ll continue to get poached to extinction.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      This is a hard thing for people to understand. That’s why I hope that Trump stopping things lets the debate move out into the public, where it will be Fake News versus Facts. With enough time to overcome the Fake News, Facts will win.

      Another thing I’m hoping is that with greater public discussion, new and better ideas about how to deal with the problems of ivory and rhino horn will emerge from logic, not emotion. The public has not had a huge discussion of these things for decades, and the earlier solutions simply aren’t working as well as they should. Now might be a really good time to go back to square one and ask how to not just save these animals, but bring them back to near-nuisance levels, as we’ve done with other species. The “deer economy” in America is a big deal, and now vastly exceeds the worth of the species itself. Is it at all possible to create a similar thing in Africa? Do we actually NEED an ivory economy to make elephants great again?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      I am still glad that it was put ‘on hold’…because the public needs to be educated about what is really best for the Elephants.

      Right now, the ‘trophy hunters’ have gotten so much bad press that it makes it impossible to for people to see this as a good thing.

      Hunting and Conservation have gone hand-in-hand for a long time.
      It was hunters who formed the very first ‘conservation organizations’.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:45 pm

      Remember Cecil the Lion?
      https://www.livescience.com/51698-cecil-lion-sport-hunting-controversy.html
      I first read about these hunting passes in an Environmental Economics textbook.
      It also had interesting chapters on forestry and fisheries.
      These topics don’t get enough coverage, most people aren’t aware of them… I had never heard of it at all, before reading the textbook

      Like

      Reply
      • wondering999 says:
        November 17, 2017 at 10:51 pm

        And the textbooks are horribly expensive, unless you obtain them second- or third-hand, maybe from a used bookstore or student who has already passed an Environmental Economics class.

        i doubt many journalism majors take Environmental Economics classes…

        Like

        Reply
    • Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 (@ahernandez85a) says:
      November 17, 2017 at 10:50 pm

      Exactly, hopefully this hold allows some time to get the American public educated and on board. The meltdowns today on Twitter were epic, no one understands the policy.

      Like

      Reply
  8. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Some human beings are real pieces of sh*t

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Rainer says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    It’s the Asian market that is most to blame for the poaching of elephants and rhinos, but the wealthy western game hunters are just as obnoxious. As Ernest Hemingway said… “it’s a sin to kill an elephant”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    National Animal News in Facebook posted about this issue, and they had a fake news report about the elephant poaching with the usual attacks on our President offered by the people who liked that page. They did not make any attempts to go to Whitehouse.gov website to show what was actually said. So the lying by pages such as National Animal News will be part of the problem.

    Like

    Reply
  11. TreeperInTraining says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    No matter how this turns out, it’s breathtakingly refreshing to have a President who listens. We spoke, he listened. Not to sound cliche…but, “just wow”.

    I’m still recovering from years of battered voter syndrome….and am often taken aback by this guy you call President.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Sandra-VA says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I am glad this policy has been put on hold. In my opinion, NO ELEPHANTS should be MURDERED for trophies.

    These are highly intelligent animals and when one of them dies, the herd mourns. They cry.

    I hate the way elephants are treated. I cannot even stand seeing them in zoos. They are not happy.

    Maybe we should start culling the locals who can’t seem to learn how to live with the elephants…

    Like

    Reply

