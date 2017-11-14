Wheels Up and Headed Home…

President Trump left the Philippines a little early Tuesday after the East Asia Summit schedule was running late. According to Reuters President Trump left Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to attend the plenary session.
[Pool Report] POTUS, wearing a blue tie, exited Marine One, walked to Air Force One, shook a few people’s hands and scaled the stairs. He entered Air Force One at 3:12 pm and waved.
Trump did not stay for family photo with the 18 members of the East Asia Summit. The event was running behind schedule and he opted to leave.
Some quick notes on Trump’s remarks before we left the convention center. They were hard to hear, but they were largely repetitive if his previous comments about the trip:
♦he said his planned post-Asia-trip announcement at the White House will take place either on Wednesday or Thursday, saying it’s up in the air because the media is tires and he wants to accommodate us.
♦ he said the trip was “tremendously successful.”
♦ “We’ve explained that the United States is open for trade, but reciprocal trade.”
♦ “I’ve made a lot of friends at he highest levels,” trump said of the trip.
♦ on his welcome in China: “people really have never seen anything like it.”
♦ he said the last administration had a “a lot of problems” in terms of their relationship with the Philippines, saying it was “horrible.”
♦ “It is very important that we get along with the Philippines and we do,” he said, calling it a “strategic location.”
♦ on the trip overall: “I think the fruits of are going to be incredible.”
Have a safe trip. Mr. President. You did a great job!
General Sundance works as hard as OPDJT. Thank You.
Get some sleep. Somehow I think the quickening is going to even quicker when our POTUS’s feet touch US soil.
What a time to be alive and in a front seat witnessing history!
T-Rex is more than capable. Proud of the whole team.
Proud of you too Sundance, and crew.
I have a $5 bet with husband saying we get our Subic Bay base back again, or similar facility, because of Chinese expansion in South China Sea. President noted ‘strategic location’, and I’m looking good.
Yeah, time for Dad to get back home the kids have been running amuck in his absence. A little adult supervision and discipline is in order!
I hope he takes the big switch out and dispenses many paddlings.
Take their allowances away for a year. Timeout in the corner. No Christmas presents this year.
President Trump should hold a Thanksgiving Rally. 😀
I vote for that. We are so ready for another rally! Get a rally going in Alabama, too.
Our prayers are with your, President Trump, for a safe trip to Hawaii and then DC. Sleep well tonight.
What needed to be said and done.
Sec Tillerson can attend the after talking shop.
Glad he is coming home. He is facing the Tax reform bill and that needs to pass. It is vital.
Come home safe, Mr. President!
So happy he’s on his way back, finally.
At least he’s going back in time, traveling east…he will get that half day back that he lost going over.
Glad he is comng home.
The rats have been playing while the big cat has been away…
