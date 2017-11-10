Shop Talk: Mexico’s Economy Could Contract 2.6% Without NAFTA…

The headline says -2.6%, but that’s the median. The actual 2019 economic predictive modeling for Mexico is up to a 4% contraction if the U.S. cancels NAFTA. The next round of NAFTA negotiations is scheduled for November 17th.
Additionally, these models are based on current trade economics and do not factor in the ramifications of Mexico joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership; and signing up to manufacturing sector agreements with Asian nations who can easily undercut even the low wage rates in Mexico based on average wealth.
The predictive models are run by various analysts paid by multinational business interests (corporations) to give advanced forecasting. The results of the forecasts are used by multinational financial systems to determine the inherent value of future investment within Mexico.
As the portends of Nafta’s potential demise grow, economists are busy trying to predict just how bad that could be for the Mexican economy. Santander is the latest. In a note to clients, it examines three scenarios: a transition, a return to WTO rules and an all-out trade war with no WTO rules in force. None is pretty. (more)
Sundance, I can’t imagine the papers on your desk right now.
Impressive.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They may get there a bit differently, but wouldn’t Canada expect the same outcome?
LikeLike
No, they are going to become the world leader for manufacturing socks.
LikeLike
This is what happens when a government, blinded by one dimensional thinking is dominated by multi-national corporations and financial mega banks sold by their well paid lobbyists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a great sentence. Well said.
LikeLike
Enrique gonna need a bigger handkerchief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To be expected when you have “leadership” that believes in running a country via corruption, graft, bribery, extortion, exporting illegal immigration in order to import U.S. dollars, and a whole cadre of other illegal and immoral practices.
Serves them right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GET THAT WALL BUILT !!!
LikeLike
International welfare has come to a screeching halt!
LikeLiked by 2 people