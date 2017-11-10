President Trump Meets Russia’s President Putin During APEC Summit Group Photo….

The international leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Da Nag, Vietnam gathered for their customary group photograph.

Justin from Canada was positioned next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian PM Turnbull by the host nation (after a big controversy over TPP); U.S. President Trump was positioned next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  1. sundance says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    These random interaction videos are always interesting.

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Check Mate!

  3. parteagirl says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Did Trudeau show anyone his APEC socks yet?

  4. sundance says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    President Trump Arriving for Dinner

  5. dbethd says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Why are they all wearing the same shirts? Also I didn’t realize Putin was so much shorter than our President!

  6. Bob Thoms says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I can hear Putin now : “Where’s Melania?”……………

  7. sundance says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Here’s the full dinner video for anyone interested:

  8. Tmonroe says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Someone notify the special counsel.

  9. mdt123 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    CNN has live proof of Collusion – they are both wearing same shirt. what more do you need?

  10. sundance says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    APEC Economic Leaders Dialogue session:

  11. PowerCord says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Anyone know what that golden circle pin is on POTUS’ left collar?

  12. SharkFL says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Soo disappointed Sundance. I was expecting to see you report on, and even show us a picture of today’s sock theme from ‘Justin From Canada’ (c).

    What special statement did he make? Could the socks be a cartoon globe with a thermometer in its mouth .. earth has a fever .. ??

    Maybe you can break that with a separate thread. Eager Treepers wait in the branches, chirping hopefully ..

  13. In Az says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    H.E. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States should have worn a dress shirt and tie under the required Asian shirt, like Putin.

    Then the media would really have a collusion story.

  14. In Az says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Are any U.S.A. media traveling on Air Force One?

    If so, I would hope President Trump would stop it. The Marxist media is not reporting on President Trump’s overseas trip, so the Marxist media employees do not need to travel with the President. Ever.

  15. adombom says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Why did they make everyone wear pajama’s ?

  16. Becky Pacey says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Does anyone know what material those shirts are made of. just curious.

  17. webgirlpdx says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    I loved his extra long, genuine and powerful handshake with Putin. And I know they laugh together.

    #OurGloriousBastard

  18. meadowlandsview says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Passed by a TV with CNN and they were looping the handshake. I laughed my ass off. That’s what Trump has turned them into.

  19. dayallaxeded says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    I read the body language and facial expressions in the Trump-Putin hand shake as essentially saying: “Don’tcha just love it when a good plan comes together! And with no leaks!”

  20. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Oh oh!!! I saw it. I saw the secret eye blink. They can’t hide from me…. my eyes are too keen on their “collusion.

  21. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    November 10, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    President Trump coming out of the Beast smoothing out his pajama shirt…the look on his face…priceless ! Lol!!

  22. fedback says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Trump patted Putin on the back when Putin stepped down from the podium.
    Looks like collusion

  23. nor'easter says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Nice touch with Trudeau there:
    “Resistance is futile… Look what they’re doing to NAFTA!”

  24. SoCalPatriot says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    My dad did three tours in Vietnam and I have been there on business a few times. I have an interesting story from my first trip there which was somewhere around 2007. I was staying at the beautiful Grand Hyatt in Ho Chi Minh City. The hotel sent a car to pick me up at the airport. When I walked up to the car, the driver got out and said “Welcome to Saigon”. I laughed and said “I thought it was Ho Chi Minh City”…the young driver replied “nah, only the communists call it that.” True story.

    It is a beautiful country…

  25. mot2grls says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    President Trump towers over them all!

  27. mot2grls says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Trudeau is such a girly man.

  28. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I found this video embedded with another one of our FLOTUS visiting the Great Wall. Ha, think she will take some ideas back to hubby?

  29. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    So sorry, that was the wrong one.

  30. progpoker says:
    November 10, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Putin’s funny. All the other leaders are wearing a blue shirt. Putin’s wearing a blue lab coat. Not sure what it means but, it must mean something… 🙂

