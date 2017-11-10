President Trump Meets Russia’s President Putin During APEC Summit Group Photo….

The international leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Da Nag, Vietnam gathered for their customary group photograph.
Justin from Canada was positioned next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian PM Turnbull by the host nation (after a big controversy over TPP); U.S. President Trump was positioned next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
These random interaction videos are always interesting.
Check Mate!
Did Trudeau show anyone his APEC socks yet?
President Trump Arriving for Dinner
I LOVE our Presidents swagger!!!
When he walks in he has real star power – not bad for a 70 year old man!!
(this from a 70 year old babe LOL!)
Me too. He owns the room…. and red carpets!
He’s taking on a John Wayne persona of sorts.
Ya don’t say, Pilgrim!
The boss is in the house….
I now like to think this is PDJT’s version of “Beast Mode”..
Why are they all wearing the same shirts? Also I didn’t realize Putin was so much shorter than our President!
It’s a tradition at APEC. Another is karaoke night – not joking!
I love how he patted his special shirt with a smile, like, get a load of this shirt! And I’m not wearing a tie?! He just tickles me, so funny.
Thank you. What are the chances we’ll have that recorded for our viewing pleasure?!
Putin is 5’7″ and President Trump is 6’2″
And Putin doesn’t wear lifts… like I would swear Jeb! does.
I can hear Putin now : “Where’s Melania?”……………
“Aw shucks!!! No Melania? We shoulda colluded on the schedule…”
Donald says, “Hey, Vlad…how’s the hammer hangin?”
Vlad says, “It’s been resickled….”
Here’s the full dinner video for anyone interested:
The performances were absolutely beautiful!! This is well worth the watch 🙂
Trump looks as fresh as a daisy. very impressive after this marathon tour
Thanks
I’m going to be petty here, but I am glad Trump’s hair grows quickly…last hc was too short imo…I like the mane…its more to scale with his physique.
Not petty piper. I think his treehouse supporters like him with his lion mane.
What are the odds POTUS went back to his hotel and ordered up a steak or burger?
With ketchup!
I wonder if they have Taco Bowls over there.
And to think while my Brother was stationed there in 1971, we were sweating bullets with fear if he would come home. Not a pleasant time.
The William Tell Overature??? 😀
I’m going to watch this later….not enough time right now. Evening entertainment. Looks good. Lots of entertainment.
Someone notify the special counsel.
CNN has live proof of Collusion – they are both wearing same shirt. what more do you need?
LikeLiked by 15 people
Collusion on steroids – Russian, China, and the whole of Asia pacific !
We’re gonna need more Special Prosecutors.
APEC Economic Leaders Dialogue session:
Did the President send Lighthizer, so that he could meet with the veterans.
I like that
Where was our President Trump.?
Anyone know what that golden circle pin is on POTUS’ left collar?
It is in the picture right above your post. It is the APEC logo.
Secret decoder button?….it’s the logo of the conference.
Drink more Ovaltine?
😉
Soo disappointed Sundance. I was expecting to see you report on, and even show us a picture of today’s sock theme from ‘Justin From Canada’ (c).
What special statement did he make? Could the socks be a cartoon globe with a thermometer in its mouth .. earth has a fever .. ??
Maybe you can break that with a separate thread. Eager Treepers wait in the branches, chirping hopefully ..
Also did Justin, the Shiny Pony from Canada, showed off his dance moves to anyone. Inquiring minds want to know.
H.E. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States should have worn a dress shirt and tie under the required Asian shirt, like Putin.
Then the media would really have a collusion story.
Are any U.S.A. media traveling on Air Force One?
If so, I would hope President Trump would stop it. The Marxist media is not reporting on President Trump’s overseas trip, so the Marxist media employees do not need to travel with the President. Ever.
That should be a tweet. If you aren’t going to follow and report on the stories, the US media outlets should lighten the fuel load on AF1.
I was wondering about that also. We are not getting any news in the regular media about this trip. Thank God that we have Sundance!
Why did they make everyone wear pajama’s ?
it’s a sleepover
Are the ones in white considered host nation reps? Whole thing seems weird, but I guess at least everyone, even shiny pony and the Merkel clone from Chile, gets to go home with a new shirt and pin.
Does anyone know what material those shirts are made of. just curious.
Silk
kevlar
I loved his extra long, genuine and powerful handshake with Putin. And I know they laugh together.
#OurGloriousBastard
Passed by a TV with CNN and they were looping the handshake. I laughed my ass off. That’s what Trump has turned them into.
Saw that, it was hilarious.
Looping the handshake to suggest collusion. Hahaha
I read the body language and facial expressions in the Trump-Putin hand shake as essentially saying: “Don’tcha just love it when a good plan comes together! And with no leaks!”
Oh oh!!! I saw it. I saw the secret eye blink. They can’t hide from me…. my eyes are too keen on their “collusion.
President Trump coming out of the Beast smoothing out his pajama shirt…the look on his face…priceless ! Lol!!
Trump patted Putin on the back when Putin stepped down from the podium.
Looks like collusion
Nice touch with Trudeau there:
“Resistance is futile… Look what they’re doing to NAFTA!”
My dad did three tours in Vietnam and I have been there on business a few times. I have an interesting story from my first trip there which was somewhere around 2007. I was staying at the beautiful Grand Hyatt in Ho Chi Minh City. The hotel sent a car to pick me up at the airport. When I walked up to the car, the driver got out and said “Welcome to Saigon”. I laughed and said “I thought it was Ho Chi Minh City”…the young driver replied “nah, only the communists call it that.” True story.
It is a beautiful country…
President Trump towers over them all!
Trudeau is such a girly man.
I found this video embedded with another one of our FLOTUS visiting the Great Wall. Ha, think she will take some ideas back to hubby?
So sorry, that was the wrong one.
Putin’s funny. All the other leaders are wearing a blue shirt. Putin’s wearing a blue lab coat. Not sure what it means but, it must mean something… 🙂
Article on how V.Putin and D.Trump are supposedly working on a Middle East solution.
http://russia-insider.com/en/saudi-arabias-coup-geopolitical-feather-trump-and-putins-cap/ri21545?ct=t(Russia_Insider_Daily_Headlines11_21_2014)&mc_cid=72a145e741&mc_eid=44570c378d
