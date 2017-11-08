President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Beijing China…

President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet complete with marching band and joyful children for the arrival of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

However, there will be strict controls on U.S. and Western media, so don’t expect too much unchecked communication; as well as expansive control over the optics of the general Chinese population. Beijing’s old guard will not want the optic of too warm a welcome from the uncontrolled population toward their primary geopolitical adversary.

Schedule:

2:40pm (Local) / 1:40am (U.S. Easern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Beijing Airport, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China

President Donald Trump was greeted Wednesday by a military honor guard and flag-waving schoolchildren in China, the third country in his 12-day Asia tour. U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad met Trump and his secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, after Air Force One stopped on the tarmac in Beijing. The president and first lady Melania are headed for a tour of the Forbidden City, and a meeting with President Xi Jinping and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. (read more)

3:30pm / 2:30am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will have tea with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan, Forbidden City, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China

3:55pm / 2:55am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY tour the Forbidden City and view an opera performance with President Xi and Madame Peng Liyan, Forbidden City, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

6:00pm / 5:00am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY have dinner with President Xi and Madame Peng, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China

7:05pm / 6:05am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Forbidden City en route their overnight accommodations, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.

No Chinese airport snub for Trump like Obama endured last year https://t.co/yTIqSBRpWO via @MailOnline — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 8, 2017

Magnificent space—the imperial palaces of 24 emperors in the Ming and Qing dynasties, built in the early 1400s—has been completely cleared of tourists for Trump’s visit. pic.twitter.com/6jnwewIw3l — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 8, 2017

TRUMP WEDNESDAY in CHINA:

—tea with China’s President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan

—tour Forbidden City

—view an opera performance

—dinner with Xi. pic.twitter.com/zIyq3kn0zU — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 8, 2017

President Trump steps off Air Force One in Beijing (with the stairs at the front of the plane) pic.twitter.com/RDM9VY1Nti — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 8, 2017

Advertisements