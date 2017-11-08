President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Arrive in Beijing China…

President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet complete with marching band and joyful children for the arrival of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
However, there will be strict controls on U.S. and Western media, so don’t expect too much unchecked communication; as well as expansive control over the optics of the general Chinese population. Beijing’s old guard will not want the optic of too warm a welcome from the uncontrolled population toward their primary geopolitical adversary.
Schedule:
2:40pm (Local) / 1:40am (U.S. Easern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Beijing Airport, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China
President Donald Trump was greeted Wednesday by a military honor guard and flag-waving schoolchildren in China, the third country in his 12-day Asia tour.
U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad met Trump and his secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, after Air Force One stopped on the tarmac in Beijing.
The president and first lady Melania are headed for a tour of the Forbidden City, and a meeting with President Xi Jinping and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan. (read more)
3:30pm / 2:30am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will have tea with President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China and Madame Peng Liyuan, Forbidden City, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China
3:55pm / 2:55am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY tour the Forbidden City and view an opera performance with President Xi and Madame Peng Liyan, Forbidden City, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
6:00pm / 5:00am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY have dinner with President Xi and Madame Peng, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China
7:05pm / 6:05am THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Forbidden City en route their overnight accommodations, Beijing, Peoples Republic of China.
Heh. I think that Melania could walk on just about anything in stilettos.
She’s amazing that way.
She even glides along on the squishy White House lawn, which cannot be an easy thing to do.
I was thinking the same thing. I hope she doesn’t fall and jus looks at the journos who do like, see? how hard is that?
Idk how she (or Ivanka) does the lawn. I’ve looked to see if they have those little things you put on your heels to not sink in but they don’t. Somehow they must put all their weight in the forefoot without leaning forward and looking like they are doing so. I’ll have to go out in the grass and just practice. Raised in the concrete jungle the grass walking escapes me.
They love to take every chance they can to knock her shoes! It’s truly annoying.
It looked like Chinese security around the President and his vehicle – not – USSS.
I hope he’s safe.
You are correct sundance, the Chinese media is playing this down almost to zero.
I can not believe they are dragging the President and his Lady through the Forbidden City (it is huge). Having dinner there is to me a confirmation of Emperor Xi’s pretensions to the Dragon Throne.
I remember having a tour of the Forbidden City (from some Chinese connected architects) when it was closed because it had been trashed by Red Guards. It was very sad, even some strewn artifacts broken on the floors. It has now been restored. Interesting factoid, they had to hire experts from the ROC (Taiwan) who fled the communist regime to come and help them with the restorations as they had no expertise.
So far I am finding this welcome ‘plus’ weird, even for XI.
Major misreading of the President and US policy.
Can you explain what you mean by welcome “plus”?
That was the official mouthpiece description of what they were planning for the President and entourage from their ambassador a “state visit-plus’. Widely reported. Just grabbed one source for you
http://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/china-to-accord-state-visit-plus-welcome-to-donald-trump/922593/
…or did you mean ‘plus’ weird?
As I see it, yes ne plus ultra.
It is clear that this particular part of the world respects a real Leader they can do business with. I have been impressed over the welcoming ceremonies in every location so far. So thankful for the YouTube channels that offers live streaming so we don’t have to hear the hatred spew from the spinners.
It is sad that Asia seems to treat President Trump better than the delusional opposition in this nation.
Melania has also come across as compassionate, classy and involved. ❤
There is no US Secret Service around the President.
I noticed that too…where are our President’s Secret Service agents?
I don’t like this.
Furthermore, the kids rolled out to greet the President is CCP standard procedure, unlike Japan and South Korea.
They did this all the time for those they want to bamboozle. When the Japanese came to China to invest and rebuild the Boshan steel works in the early eighties, they would position these kids outside their hotels, whilst in the parks in Shanghai they displayed Japanese atrocities in Nanjing (Xinhua News agency has an extensive archive) which sent the opposite message for the locals.
They are Decepticons. I would not be surprised if this is still not the case.
aren’t the roll out so much like Noko?
They learned from the masters
Exactly this. DPRK is the egg…. China is the Chicken.
What a fantastic photo.
Yikes. This is so weird. I now suspect President Xi is getting very bad advice (like he had on THAAD) or he has succumbed to his own propaganda.
Sorry folks, I live in China and this is out of central casting.
I hear ya… It’s beyond weird.
The President is being treated as the Barbarian come to pay tribute to the ‘son of Heaven (天子), who rules the universe (天下).
So weird from a former red guard (XI) who was part of the ‘destroy the four olds” 四舊 that were Old Customs, Old Culture, Old Habits, and Old Ideas that started in Beijing in 1966 during the Cultural Revolution.
I am gobsmacked by this beginning of the President’s visit. Yeah, State visit ‘Plus’.
Not in a good sense. I am disgusted.
I’m wondering who the gray-haired guy is that is staying close to Potus & Flotus.
.
He was following them when they were outside in the courtyard and on the terrace.
He’s in the interpreter spot.
