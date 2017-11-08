First Lady Melania Trump and Madame Pen Liyaun Visit Beijing Art and Design School…

Posted on November 8, 2017 by

While President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping are conducting official state business, First Lady Melania Trump and China’s first lady Madame Pen Liyaun visit a Beijing, China, Art and Design School.

*Geopolitical Note* The messaging here is toward U.S. trade sanctions on intellectual property theft by Chinese companies.  The intended objective here is to show they have the capability to create their own design ideas.  Theft of trademark products, and the re-manfacturing of those falsely branded products, is a huge part of China’s black-market economy and a large part of the ongoing U.S. led trade sanctions review.

24 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump and Madame Pen Liyaun Visit Beijing Art and Design School…

  1. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I love Melania’s interactions with children.

  2. Oldschool says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    China doll!!!!

  3. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Our FLOTUS is always so beautifully dressed. She always outshines other wives of heads of state.

  4. sunnydaze says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Beijing Press Conf. happeneing now. Great opening statement by Trump, then Laura Ingrahm cut away. GRRRRRR

  5. Minnie says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for sharing all of today’s coverage – won’t see it anywhere else.

  6. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Chinese do steal through industrial espionage, but U.S. firms are also incredibly stupid and short-sighted when it comes to protecting their intellectual property.

    When I worked for Commerce, years ago, reps from Boeing discounted my concerns that the Japanese and Chinese could one day use our technology to compete against our aerospace industry. On the Japan desk, we constantly saw U.S. firms signing away their technology for short-term profit gains. We warned them.

    • Alison says:
      November 8, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      Thanks for your firsthand perspective, Eric. It doesn’t surprise me to hear you say that. There are many reasons public companies opt for shortterm revenues/profits at the expense of longer term growth/benefits. Everything from quarterly reports to bonus structures drives that bias. Worse today than ever in our ‘right now’ culture.

    • emet says:
      November 8, 2017 at 11:53 pm

      Some cases I have seen:
      US company outsouces production to China, Chinese factory has permission to use tm. Uses tm to run more production for other customers.

      US firm subcontracts production to US company, stipulates goods to be manufactured in US. Subcontractor outsources to China. Goods seized as counterfeit upon importation. But released because subcontractor has right to use tm. Anyway dont get me started

  7. EbonyRapror says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Melania seems as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside. Not since Jackie Kennedy have we had a First Lady of such grace.

  8. Minnie says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Curious, wonder if Mr. President’s Support Plane carries food stuff to be prepped for him and First Lady.

    All the different, cultural cuisines would have my system in a tizzy.

  9. Steele81 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Our First Lady has impeccable taste and is exquisitely beautiful, but she has an inner beauty that shines through. Proud Deplorable here. MAGA

  10. ray76 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    It would be interesting if Melania wore one of this school’s designs. Tactical optics.

  11. maiingankwe says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    When it comes to the wives of head of state, Melania, our beautiful and gracious FLOTUS and First Lady of China Madame Pen Liyuan, are spectacular and far outshine all others. The ones from Canada and France have nothing on these two along with all of the others.

    It just proves that ones inner beauty outshines all others with their short to be lived outside beauty. These two women, Melania and Madame Pen, are timeless in their beauty. They will forever be beautiful. I hope that makes sense.

    • Minnie says:
      November 9, 2017 at 12:13 am

      Yes, understand and agree.

      Inner beauty cannot be faked, cannot be conjured with props and makeup.

      Contrast and Compare – she whom will not be named in this thread.

      Real beauty comes from the soul.

