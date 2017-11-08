First Lady Melania Trump and Madame Pen Liyaun Visit Beijing Art and Design School…

While President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping are conducting official state business, First Lady Melania Trump and China’s first lady Madame Pen Liyaun visit a Beijing, China, Art and Design School.
*Geopolitical Note* The messaging here is toward U.S. trade sanctions on intellectual property theft by Chinese companies. The intended objective here is to show they have the capability to create their own design ideas. Theft of trademark products, and the re-manfacturing of those falsely branded products, is a huge part of China’s black-market economy and a large part of the ongoing U.S. led trade sanctions review.
I love Melania’s interactions with children.
Same here. The children on this overseas trip seem so genuinely happy to meet her.
ATTENTION. MAJOR THREADJACK. Where is our man Keln.? His ‘Les Deplorables’ artwork is the banner tonight over on Breitbart, to celebrate the one year anniversary of the election of Donald Trump. Congratulations Keln. You are immortal.
Donald Trump Congratulates ‘All of the Deplorables’ on One Year Anniversary of Election Victory – Breitbart
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/08/donald-trump-congratulates-all-of-the-deplorables-on-one-year-anniversary-of-election-victory/
China doll!!!!
Our FLOTUS is always so beautifully dressed. She always outshines other wives of heads of state.
FLOTUS outshines the sun, the moon and the stars.
Beijing Press Conf. happeneing now. Great opening statement by Trump, then Laura Ingrahm cut away. GRRRRRR
It’s not the press conference. That comes at 11:30pm (our time) fyi
Thank you, Sundance, for sharing all of today’s coverage – won’t see it anywhere else.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chinese do steal through industrial espionage, but U.S. firms are also incredibly stupid and short-sighted when it comes to protecting their intellectual property.
When I worked for Commerce, years ago, reps from Boeing discounted my concerns that the Japanese and Chinese could one day use our technology to compete against our aerospace industry. On the Japan desk, we constantly saw U.S. firms signing away their technology for short-term profit gains. We warned them.
Thanks for your firsthand perspective, Eric. It doesn’t surprise me to hear you say that. There are many reasons public companies opt for shortterm revenues/profits at the expense of longer term growth/benefits. Everything from quarterly reports to bonus structures drives that bias. Worse today than ever in our ‘right now’ culture.
Some cases I have seen:
US company outsouces production to China, Chinese factory has permission to use tm. Uses tm to run more production for other customers.
US firm subcontracts production to US company, stipulates goods to be manufactured in US. Subcontractor outsources to China. Goods seized as counterfeit upon importation. But released because subcontractor has right to use tm. Anyway dont get me started
Melania seems as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside. Not since Jackie Kennedy have we had a First Lady of such grace.
Yes, I was going to use gracious as my description of her. Utterly composed in every engagement.
Spot on, Alison.
First Lady Melania Trump is breathtaking regal…after eight long, dark years, I am proud AGAIN to be an AMERICAN!!!
Jackie O. felt as if she were privileged American aristocracy…ruined the image she had hoped to portray.
I thought Mrs W was pretty sweet. I hated W, but I admitted she was very sweet.
Curious, wonder if Mr. President’s Support Plane carries food stuff to be prepped for him and First Lady.
All the different, cultural cuisines would have my system in a tizzy.
The more I ponder, the strategic logistics and implementation of these overseas visits seems daunting.
God bless Mr. President 🇺🇸
Our First Lady has impeccable taste and is exquisitely beautiful, but she has an inner beauty that shines through. Proud Deplorable here. MAGA
It would be interesting if Melania wore one of this school’s designs. Tactical optics.
When it comes to the wives of head of state, Melania, our beautiful and gracious FLOTUS and First Lady of China Madame Pen Liyuan, are spectacular and far outshine all others. The ones from Canada and France have nothing on these two along with all of the others.
It just proves that ones inner beauty outshines all others with their short to be lived outside beauty. These two women, Melania and Madame Pen, are timeless in their beauty. They will forever be beautiful. I hope that makes sense.
Yes, understand and agree.
Inner beauty cannot be faked, cannot be conjured with props and makeup.
Contrast and Compare – she whom will not be named in this thread.
Real beauty comes from the soul.
