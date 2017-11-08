First Lady Melania Trump and Madame Pen Liyaun Visit Beijing Art and Design School…

While President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping are conducting official state business, First Lady Melania Trump and China’s first lady Madame Pen Liyaun visit a Beijing, China, Art and Design School.

*Geopolitical Note* The messaging here is toward U.S. trade sanctions on intellectual property theft by Chinese companies. The intended objective here is to show they have the capability to create their own design ideas. Theft of trademark products, and the re-manfacturing of those falsely branded products, is a huge part of China’s black-market economy and a large part of the ongoing U.S. led trade sanctions review.

