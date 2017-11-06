President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Joint Press Conference – 12:30am (Livestream)…

Following two days of fellowship and diplomacy, President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be holding a joint press conference at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan.

Later tonight President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will join Prime Minister Abe and Mrs. Akie Abe as guests of honor during a state banquet at the Akasaka Palace.

The press conference is expected to start around 2:30pm (local) / 12:30am (U.S. Eastern).

RSBN Livestream Link – White House Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

