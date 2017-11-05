Interview – Democrats Now Claim Brazile is a Russian Mole, Brazile Responds: “Go To Hell”…

A visibly determined Donna Brazile appeared on ABC news this morning to discuss her stunning claims of Hillary Clinton’s “2016 election primary rigging“. The response from Hillary Clinton’s team has been to claim Donna Brazile is a Russian mole. Mrs. Brazile appears mighty angry that Team Clinton is now attacking her for telling the truth of how Clinton is specifically corrupt.
Mrs. Brazile also outlines her fears and concerns in the aftermath of Seth Rich being murdered during the campaign. Many people, myself included, believe Rich was angered about the internal corruption he knew of, downloaded the DNC emails and leaked them to WikiLeaks to expose the DNC’s alignment with Clinton to the detriment of Bernie Sanders.
Hillary Clinton Response: […] “It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”
“Donna came in to take over the DNC at a very difficult time. We were grateful to her for doing so. She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party. But we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.” (read more)
Do not poke a pissed water buffalo…
Or two cats fighting.
You know, I would have more interest in what Mrs. Brazile had to say if it were not for the blatant lying she did about passing the hilabeast questions during the debates.
Did she actually recognize she was operating on the wrong side of the truth and her faith?
What goes around…comes around…how could anyone the Democrat party trust this lying crook.
which one – Donna or HRC?
Lol…awesome!
What? No honor among liars, either? Whoops.
The Russians made Hillary pass out and then chucked her into the van like a side of beef
And before that at her appearances the steps to the platform were replaced with ramps.
Brazil must have gotten her marching orders/go ahead from no less than Barack Obama/Val Jar to conduct such a scorched earth on Hillary Clinton.
Yep…..Barry is tossing her under the bus before HE gets too much attention for his actions.
Obama reportedly said that Brazile will never get a job from the dems again.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5636019272001
n1ghtcr4wler: Wow! Of course they want her in their party or working for them, but she needs to be hiding out in a VERY safe space because for sure the killers are out to remove her from the planet. You can’t tell the truth and expect a long life. The Mafia was far kinder than the Clintons and Obamas in removing people.
Yes indeed.
You have just entered the no-spin zone:
THEY ALL LIE…ABOUT EVERYTHING!
Really, citizen? I did not know that – /s
ABC is racist for questioning her that way. The Clinton campaign is racist for attacking her that way. Hey, you know what, it is easier to just call everything racist than to actually think. Who knew?
Hahahaha! I guess that makes you racist, too, Lunatic!
I am kind of a fatalist, but, I am totally thrown for a loop on just how EASY it has been to unravel the Uniparty democrat and republican establishments.
All it took was one man, Trump, to totally destroy the RINO’s and the ‘conservative’ Freedumb Caucus. Don’t forget the hapless republican media as well.
On the democrat side it will probably be a series of people to uncover the truth.
Luckily, politicians ain’t as smart as they thinks they are. The next question is, just how dumb is the voter?
With man it’s not possible but with God all things are possible.
Looks like Hillary’s security team was infiltrated with Russian hackers.
She is Putin’s concubine.
Wake her up in the middle of the night and she speaks Russian.
Oh pleeeeeeeze. Wind-up toys on repeat.
BE FAIR…..
It is likely that there really was a “Russian” cause for Hillary’s collapse….
Best response of this thread rumpole2 Brilliant
So why is it the Web Hubble thing has never been acknowledged by the clintons? It is soo blatantly obvious? Seems the hilabeast is no stranger to promiscuity?! Maybe that why she defends her rapist hubby?
Lest we forget…
You’re on a ROLL, Rumpole. Carry on…
Brilliant!
We are up here in B.C. laughing out loud at your posts. The concrete barriers were just too much.
Cheers!
This moment in our history just CANNOT be savored enough. Thanks for the memories.
Hillary only drinks on special occasions, like the arrival of noon.
I doubt she waits until noon!! 😎
Brilliant!
For me it was Puerto Rico.. Bacardi 151.. One night I “awoke” and my teammate linebacker had me in a tackle grip telling me to “stop!.. stop!”. I had “blacked out” and was apparently “out of order..” shall we say.. It was then I realized the evils of alcohol.. I never ever.. ever.. touched it again since that night.. Now I understand why pirates were so freakin’ crazy.. and understand why they don’t make the stuff anymore..
Someone remarked that she is the first big wig to cross the Clintons like this in such a public way. There have been bit players over the decades, but this is different. More power to her. I find her and all of them reprehensible , so let the games begin…
Sting of the mamba. I’m bettin’ Obama is close by… That hag won’t be easy to dislodge her jaws like a pitbull they may have to cut it away………
Boy, these two. Stephanopoulos is the most slippery interviewer ever, and Brazile is not the brightest bulb. She seems pretty firm here, though. Interesting stuff.
What exactly was the purpose of her spew with George [Step-All-Over-Us] this morning? The lies are too much for Brazile who will soon be found with a fatal self-inflicted shoot gun wound to the back of her head on a park bench in Little Rock, AK.
It was to let people know that she has confidence in Tom Perez…
I bet H wrote the full statement with Huma.
Did you see that huge list of people signing on the statement? If Mueller was a white hat, he’d open an investigation into every one of them. It is rare for an organization to identify all the criminals in it that way! 🙂
Yep, with Huma on top, John Podesta too , so I guess he is still kicking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Media is reporting that Flynn and his son are in the hot seat next for indictments, and this photo is circulation as evidence.
Mike Flynn Jr tweeted a photo showing Mueller in the same photo as his father, as evidence that a photo alone is not evidence of Russian collusion unless they want to say Mueller in same photo as Flynn Sr means they also colluded.
Then there’s this:
STAY STRONG, FLYNN!
What does this have to do with Donna Brazile?
Are you having a difficult time following posting rules? Or do you just choose not to follow them intentionally? Please advise.
Oh, darn it, sorry! In my worried mind the Russion mole accusation on Donna Brazile is similar or representative of how the Clinton Cabal tries to link anyone anti-Clinton, like Flynn to Russian. Flynn was fresh news as possible indictment this morning. I should have made more clear.
That’s true, it is pretty similar. Thanks for explaining!!
I panic and type too quickly sometimes! It seemed way off to me too after I posted it. TY!
Hope her book outsells the Hildebeast.
I also hope Hildebeast takes the bait and tweets herownself.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Breathe breathe breathe
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Breathe breathe breathe
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Gasp gasp gasp gasp
You just cannot make this stuff up!!! But then again Liberalism is a mental disorder
I am really trying to ‘breathe’, Adorable Amazing Grace! But…I am laughing so hard my stomach aches – Treepers as so funny – especially, when the Dims implode!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is if Mueller is outing foreign collusion, he is trying to take down Flynn, Manafort, Trump campaign in return for Podesta and the Clintons. This isn’t fair! He’s FAKE WHITE HAT. Marine decoration doesn’t mean he isn’t an establishment hack like McCain, Panetta, and others. He HIRED ANDREW WEINSTEIN WHO IS A RABID HATER OF TRUMP. Many of these creature who have been around a long time in DC show little respect for the President who is an outsider. This includes Sessions who doesn’t seem to think the President is his boss. Please don’t give me the excuse that DOJ is supposed to be independent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! @ 11:00 minute mark she’s not sure she shared debate questions with CNN in the wikileaks email. She’s not sure she sent it! What???!!! She could have been hacked???!!! Hilarious.
This has been her line for a long time, and it’s really stupid.
Wait! I thought she had already apologized for that??!!
LOL
GO DONNA! Suddenly, I’m LIKING her name.
G-d is with You.
May Donna bring over the AA community from the Dramacrats……Wheee!
Where’d “Patsy” come from? If I were to think of slave names, “Patsy” wouldn’t be one of them! “Patsy”, however, tends to be used for ‘scapegoat’ – as in Lee Oswald’s famous, “I’m just a Patsy”. What’d ya mean, Donna???
Only thing missing in this interview to make it completely hilarious is “As a Christian women…”
I didn’t do “nuttin”, she said….lol
She just isn’t able to complete a thought or sentence. Somewhere in there she seems to connect “Trump”, as she refers to President Trump, to her feelings of being threatened and fearful. She needs to explain what she is trying to say here. AS IF! She knows such insinuations are completely out of line! She also knows who she really is afraid of, and she even mentions a real victim, Seth Rich, but isn’t brave or honest enough to follow through with the real truth about her fears.
She is not very clever. In a way it’s a blessing for conservatives because the Dems seem to have given her so many important jobs over the years, but it would’ve helped here, for sure.
Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
She has a hateful temper and spews such a crock
On her insanity has a full head lock
She can bag tens of millions by cutting many a criminal deal
But it sure isn’t because of even a scintilla of human appeal
She has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
And her venomous cackle could stop a cuckoo clock
She has the form like the back of a twisted hack
When she cries for any but herself the crocodile tears run down her back
If she would just change her medical underwear
Her MSM frogs would award her the Croix-de-Guerre
She wants only herself and her cronies to get the pie and cake
And American men, women and children to just get another bellyache
If she had been elected, you might forget her “why aren’t I 50 points ahead?” yell
But you would never forget the criminal psychopath President from hell
Hinky, dinky, parley-voo
I think Donna Brazile knows too much. Miss Brazile wrote she closed her blInds at night because was afraid that a sniper would kill her. She referenced Seth Rich’s murder. I think this book is an insurance policy since Donna Brazile was acting DNC chair after Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
I think you must be right about her reason for doing this…..it is
If I remember correctly early on, Brazile was the first DNC person to mention Seth by name but I forget now the context.
In the Washington Times link, she is quoted as say, ““Here’s what they don’t know. What it was like to be over at the DNC during the hacking. What it’s like to bury a child. I did, Seth Rich. They don’t know what it’s like to protect a staff from further harassment.”
She still has a long way to go removing the DNC mantle saying Tom Perez is a better man…
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/donna-brazile-fires-back-at-hillary-clinton-staffers-im-not-patsy-the-slave/article/2639674
La Donna è mobile
(Brazile is fickle)
Nice to watch them squabbling but it could be orchestrated chaff, there’s so much to hide.
This is not paint ball. It is nuclear war.
Yes squabbling is an understatement I only hope it gets more intense, still no harm in being suspicious of them.
…and Bernie sits silent in the little house on Lake Champlain that Hillary bought him to keep quiet after she ” won” the nomination…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
OH…. Donna….
How do you reconcile her pushing the Russian hacking narrative with her thinking Seth Rich being rubbed out for leaking?
She has a pretty good idea of what’s probably going to go down as more light is shined upon the nefarious activities of the clinton campaign – she may be trying to get light-years of distance between herself and the likely indictments.
The hurricane that hit Puerto Rico and knocked out the power………..RUSSIANS !
I see where the Dems are going with this…
I’ll bet Ms Brazile met Lee Harvey Oswald as a small child in New Orleans.
The timeline fits, and that narrative is NO MORE RIDICULOUS than their political party!
So the Obama and Clinton political machines are in a wrestling match to see who gets thrown under the bus. Maybe both with end up there. However, I’m busy investing in popcorn futures for the show!
And this is the best season of Apprentice ever!
How did this cow make so much money in her life that she can volunteer for the last ten years of her life?
She has a place in Martha’s Vineyard…….how did this woman make her money?
Russian Hacking?
Nah…. Hillary Hacking…
That was so disgusting.
Nobody else runs a sick candidate like that.
I am glad she is attacking Hillary; but my god, this woman facilitated and lied for month after month……..and she isn’t the least bit embarassed?
And Little George lets her slide?
Useless……………….all I can say is, keep kneecapping Hillary Donna…………smh.
Seth Rich murder has been ignored and swept away. Possibly there is a rogue bunch within the CIA that have been serving as the Clinton’s death squad.
Old man Bush, when head of the CIA, had no boundaries in doing everything he could think of to support his personal ideology such as allowing heroin into the states during the last days of Viet Nam when cities were torched by Black Panther types, one could say it worked, it’s just a terrible way to solve a problem and it gave him an approach he used as VP, when he brought Clinton into his fold, to help get tonnage of coke into the country for money to buy Contra’s guns off the books. . Nobody has been busted for that either. Notice how tight Bush bonded to Clinton, never letting him stray from sight. Bush thinks his criminal behavior justified, I think his deceitful behavior makes him the devil’s handmaiden.
If Brazil is a Russian mole then Clinton took debate questions from a Russian mole. Clinton has now admitted that she colluded with Russia!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very Interesting. This is Donna Brazille going full rogue on jet fuel. It is not as originally thought a book that would eventually pull the democrats back together.
Ed Klein said she’d never get another job in the democrat party.m Suppose she doesnt care but knows something big is coming down the pike.
One interesting note is that she talks in the book about being haunted with Seth Richs murder. Publisher marketing quotes are coming out that she was so frightened that she closed her blinds for fear that snipers would get her.
Think about it. What does a murder have to do with snipers getting you unless you were somehow involved? Why else would snipers want you?
. It could be that this go full bore mode is to get as much money as possible from the book and disappear in another country hoping to evade being implicated in a crime and in doing so stay safe.
How old is she? She can take her “book advance” payoff, invest it, and take early retirement.
Does she fear being murdered like Seth Rich, or does she fear being nailed for conspiracy when the truth of the murder comes out?
This looks an awful lot like what the police call “getting out in front of” a crime.
Donna Brazile is an “Immunity Deal” waiting to happen…. a PROPER immunity deal for a change.
She is a corrupt liar (Democrat), who HELPED Crooked Hillary steal the primary (Debate questions)… but even so I would loose no sleep if she was not punished… so long as she testified, to assist convicting Crooked Hillary (and others)
In the above linked interview, Donna Brazile emphatically stated (several times) that she DID NOT receive a salary for her position as Chair of the DNC……However, that statement totally contradicts what is reported in the following article.
Excerpt:
In the DNC’s May 2017 reported filed with the FEC, Donna Brazile’s consulting firm, Brazile & Associates, was reimbursed around $354 for travel and postage expenses. In the April 2017 report, they paid Brazile over $88,000 in the month of March in salary, and she received over $42,000 for management consulting right after she left her position as DNC interim chair. The DNC has not responded to a request for comment on these payments.
http://observer.com/2017/06/dnc-pays-donna-brazile-rewards-debbie-wasserman-schultz/
The only reason Hillary even had a dumbbell like Donna around HAD TO be because of Barack Obama.
There is a lot more coming down the pike than election rigging that everybody knew about anyway.
We really dodged one this past election.. If she would’ve remained as DNC chairman, or was on the ticket Sir Trump might have lost.. I had a nanny kind of like her, she was from Louisiana too.. Mom gave her full authority.. If we misbehaved nanny would make us go out to the willow tree and pick our own switches..
Her book’s title is “Hacks: the inside …” It seems like a double entendre referring to the Russian hacking but maybe also to herself and Hilary Clinton and Podesta as political hacks. Very clever title. I wonder if the publishing company person who suggested it was a Bernie Sanders supporter.
Hillary’s open letter is very enlightening. I would call it projection, again.
“It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”
There is a Russian mole alright…it’s Hillary.
