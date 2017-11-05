Interview – Democrats Now Claim Brazile is a Russian Mole, Brazile Responds: “Go To Hell”…

A visibly determined Donna Brazile appeared on ABC news this morning to discuss her stunning claims of Hillary Clinton’s “2016 election primary rigging“.  The response from Hillary Clinton’s team has been to claim Donna Brazile is a Russian mole.  Mrs. Brazile appears mighty angry that Team Clinton is now attacking her for telling the truth of how Clinton is specifically corrupt.

Mrs. Brazile also outlines her fears and concerns in the aftermath of Seth Rich being murdered during the campaign.  Many people, myself included, believe Rich was angered about the internal corruption he knew of, downloaded the DNC emails and leaked them to WikiLeaks to expose the DNC’s alignment with Clinton to the detriment of Bernie Sanders.

Hillary Clinton Response:  […]  “It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”

“Donna came in to take over the DNC at a very difficult time. We were grateful to her for doing so. She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party. But we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.”  (read more)

  1. sejmon says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Do not poke a pissed water buffalo…

  3. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    What? No honor among liars, either? Whoops.

  4. wrongonred says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    The Russians made Hillary pass out and then chucked her into the van like a side of beef

  5. blakeney says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Brazil must have gotten her marching orders/go ahead from no less than Barack Obama/Val Jar to conduct such a scorched earth on Hillary Clinton.

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    You have just entered the no-spin zone:
    THEY ALL LIE…ABOUT EVERYTHING!

  7. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    ABC is racist for questioning her that way. The Clinton campaign is racist for attacking her that way. Hey, you know what, it is easier to just call everything racist than to actually think. Who knew?

  8. Archie says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I am kind of a fatalist, but, I am totally thrown for a loop on just how EASY it has been to unravel the Uniparty democrat and republican establishments.

    All it took was one man, Trump, to totally destroy the RINO’s and the ‘conservative’ Freedumb Caucus. Don’t forget the hapless republican media as well.

    On the democrat side it will probably be a series of people to uncover the truth.

    Luckily, politicians ain’t as smart as they thinks they are. The next question is, just how dumb is the voter?

  9. Garavaglia says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Looks like Hillary’s security team was infiltrated with Russian hackers.

  10. Bull Durham says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    She is Putin’s concubine.
    Wake her up in the middle of the night and she speaks Russian.

  11. rashamon says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Oh pleeeeeeeze. Wind-up toys on repeat.

  12. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    BE FAIR…..

    It is likely that there really was a “Russian” cause for Hillary’s collapse….

  13. ALEX says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Someone remarked that she is the first big wig to cross the Clintons like this in such a public way. There have been bit players over the decades, but this is different. More power to her. I find her and all of them reprehensible , so let the games begin…

  14. freddy says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Sting of the mamba. I’m bettin’ Obama is close by… That hag won’t be easy to dislodge her jaws like a pitbull they may have to cut it away………

  15. Apollo says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Boy, these two. Stephanopoulos is the most slippery interviewer ever, and Brazile is not the brightest bulb. She seems pretty firm here, though. Interesting stuff.

  16. Bone Fish says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    What exactly was the purpose of her spew with George [Step-All-Over-Us] this morning? The lies are too much for Brazile who will soon be found with a fatal self-inflicted shoot gun wound to the back of her head on a park bench in Little Rock, AK.

  17. LBB says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    I bet H wrote the full statement with Huma.

  18. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Media is reporting that Flynn and his son are in the hot seat next for indictments, and this photo is circulation as evidence.

    Mike Flynn Jr tweeted a photo showing Mueller in the same photo as his father, as evidence that a photo alone is not evidence of Russian collusion unless they want to say Mueller in same photo as Flynn Sr means they also colluded.

    Then there’s this:

    STAY STRONG, FLYNN!

  19. tails6 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Hope her book outsells the Hildebeast.
    I also hope Hildebeast takes the bait and tweets herownself.

  20. American Georgia Grace says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Breathe breathe breathe
    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    Breathe breathe breathe
    😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
    Gasp gasp gasp gasp

    You just cannot make this stuff up!!! But then again Liberalism is a mental disorder

    • duchess01 says:
      November 5, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      I am really trying to ‘breathe’, Adorable Amazing Grace! But…I am laughing so hard my stomach aches – Treepers as so funny – especially, when the Dims implode!

      • American Georgia Grace says:
        November 5, 2017 at 2:54 pm

        Again WP supressed your comment in my “bell” pull down tab!!! Grrrrrrr!
        Imma gonna call them WS: WordSuppress, WuSsssses😎🐴😘

        • duchess01 says:
          November 5, 2017 at 3:01 pm

          ??? – how did this happen – how do you know?

          • American Georgia Grace says:
            November 5, 2017 at 3:07 pm

            I didnt get an alert, and when I check the pull down it is not there.

            When i refresh the thread itself to read new comments then i see your comment to me. But even refreshing doesnt make your comment show up in the “bell” side pulldown. If i didnt go back to the actual thread i would never know😡😡

            This has happened A LOT, that I know of, no telling the comments I havent known of. redlegleader suggested it may be tablet or smartphone, but it happens on my desktop computer at work too.

            I am beyond irritated, so if i havent responded to anyone, I apologize if I just didnt know

            • duchess01 says:
              November 5, 2017 at 3:11 pm

              That has happened to me once or twice – sometimes, I just close all windows – and check – at other times – I just re-boot – and it comes back – refreshing works at times, too – but the ‘computer evil minions’ are relentless – 😦

              Don’t lose heart – ask Jesus to fix it – that always works for me –

              Big ‘Huggles’ to comfort you – I send

  21. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    The problem is if Mueller is outing foreign collusion, he is trying to take down Flynn, Manafort, Trump campaign in return for Podesta and the Clintons. This isn’t fair! He’s FAKE WHITE HAT. Marine decoration doesn’t mean he isn’t an establishment hack like McCain, Panetta, and others. He HIRED ANDREW WEINSTEIN WHO IS A RABID HATER OF TRUMP. Many of these creature who have been around a long time in DC show little respect for the President who is an outsider. This includes Sessions who doesn’t seem to think the President is his boss. Please don’t give me the excuse that DOJ is supposed to be independent.

  22. Powered by Trump says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    LOL! @ 11:00 minute mark she’s not sure she shared debate questions with CNN in the wikileaks email. She’s not sure she sent it! What???!!! She could have been hacked???!!! Hilarious.

  23. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    LOL
    GO DONNA! Suddenly, I’m LIKING her name.
    G-d is with You.

    May Donna bring over the AA community from the Dramacrats……Wheee!

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      November 5, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      Where’d “Patsy” come from? If I were to think of slave names, “Patsy” wouldn’t be one of them! “Patsy”, however, tends to be used for ‘scapegoat’ – as in Lee Oswald’s famous, “I’m just a Patsy”. What’d ya mean, Donna???

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  24. Joe says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Only thing missing in this interview to make it completely hilarious is “As a Christian women…”

  25. Disgusted says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    She just isn’t able to complete a thought or sentence. Somewhere in there she seems to connect “Trump”, as she refers to President Trump, to her feelings of being threatened and fearful. She needs to explain what she is trying to say here. AS IF! She knows such insinuations are completely out of line! She also knows who she really is afraid of, and she even mentions a real victim, Seth Rich, but isn’t brave or honest enough to follow through with the real truth about her fears.

    • Apollo says:
      November 5, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      She is not very clever. In a way it’s a blessing for conservatives because the Dems seem to have given her so many important jobs over the years, but it would’ve helped here, for sure.

  26. blakeney says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
    Hillary to the Presidency, parley-voo?
    She has a hateful temper and spews such a crock
    On her insanity has a full head lock
    She can bag tens of millions by cutting many a criminal deal
    But it sure isn’t because of even a scintilla of human appeal
    She has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
    And her venomous cackle could stop a cuckoo clock
    She has the form like the back of a twisted hack
    When she cries for any but herself the crocodile tears run down her back
    If she would just change her medical underwear
    Her MSM frogs would award her the Croix-de-Guerre
    She wants only herself and her cronies to get the pie and cake
    And American men, women and children to just get another bellyache
    If she had been elected, you might forget her “why aren’t I 50 points ahead?” yell
    But you would never forget the criminal psychopath President from hell
    Hinky, dinky, parley-voo

  27. Mr. Morris says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I think Donna Brazile knows too much. Miss Brazile wrote she closed her blInds at night because was afraid that a sniper would kill her. She referenced Seth Rich’s murder. I think this book is an insurance policy since Donna Brazile was acting DNC chair after Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

  29. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    La Donna è mobile
    (Brazile is fickle)

  30. RAC says:
    November 5, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Nice to watch them squabbling but it could be orchestrated chaff, there’s so much to hide.

  31. Artist says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    …and Bernie sits silent in the little house on Lake Champlain that Hillary bought him to keep quiet after she ” won” the nomination…..

  32. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    OH…. Donna….

  33. joeknuckles says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    How do you reconcile her pushing the Russian hacking narrative with her thinking Seth Rich being rubbed out for leaking?

  34. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    She has a pretty good idea of what’s probably going to go down as more light is shined upon the nefarious activities of the clinton campaign – she may be trying to get light-years of distance between herself and the likely indictments.

  35. Atticus says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    The hurricane that hit Puerto Rico and knocked out the power………..RUSSIANS !

  36. Paul Killinger says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I see where the Dems are going with this…

    I’ll bet Ms Brazile met Lee Harvey Oswald as a small child in New Orleans.

    The timeline fits, and that narrative is NO MORE RIDICULOUS than their political party!

  37. Risin'Tide says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    So the Obama and Clinton political machines are in a wrestling match to see who gets thrown under the bus. Maybe both with end up there. However, I’m busy investing in popcorn futures for the show!

  38. Bob Thoms says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    How did this cow make so much money in her life that she can volunteer for the last ten years of her life?

    She has a place in Martha’s Vineyard…….how did this woman make her money?

  39. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Russian Hacking?

    Nah…. Hillary Hacking…

  40. Bob Thoms says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I am glad she is attacking Hillary; but my god, this woman facilitated and lied for month after month……..and she isn’t the least bit embarassed?

    And Little George lets her slide?

    Useless……………….all I can say is, keep kneecapping Hillary Donna…………smh.

  41. Karmaisabitch says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Seth Rich murder has been ignored and swept away. Possibly there is a rogue bunch within the CIA that have been serving as the Clinton’s death squad.
    Old man Bush, when head of the CIA, had no boundaries in doing everything he could think of to support his personal ideology such as allowing heroin into the states during the last days of Viet Nam when cities were torched by Black Panther types, one could say it worked, it’s just a terrible way to solve a problem and it gave him an approach he used as VP, when he brought Clinton into his fold, to help get tonnage of coke into the country for money to buy Contra’s guns off the books. . Nobody has been busted for that either. Notice how tight Bush bonded to Clinton, never letting him stray from sight. Bush thinks his criminal behavior justified, I think his deceitful behavior makes him the devil’s handmaiden.

  42. ray76 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    If Brazil is a Russian mole then Clinton took debate questions from a Russian mole. Clinton has now admitted that she colluded with Russia!

  43. chooseamerica says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Very Interesting. This is Donna Brazille going full rogue on jet fuel. It is not as originally thought a book that would eventually pull the democrats back together.

    Ed Klein said she’d never get another job in the democrat party.m Suppose she doesnt care but knows something big is coming down the pike.

    One interesting note is that she talks in the book about being haunted with Seth Richs murder. Publisher marketing quotes are coming out that she was so frightened that she closed her blinds for fear that snipers would get her.

    Think about it. What does a murder have to do with snipers getting you unless you were somehow involved? Why else would snipers want you?

    . It could be that this go full bore mode is to get as much money as possible from the book and disappear in another country hoping to evade being implicated in a crime and in doing so stay safe.

    • Bendix says:
      November 5, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      How old is she? She can take her “book advance” payoff, invest it, and take early retirement.
      Does she fear being murdered like Seth Rich, or does she fear being nailed for conspiracy when the truth of the murder comes out?
      This looks an awful lot like what the police call “getting out in front of” a crime.

  44. rumpole2 says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Donna Brazile is an “Immunity Deal” waiting to happen…. a PROPER immunity deal for a change.

    She is a corrupt liar (Democrat), who HELPED Crooked Hillary steal the primary (Debate questions)… but even so I would loose no sleep if she was not punished… so long as she testified, to assist convicting Crooked Hillary (and others)

  45. Honest Abbey says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    In the above linked interview, Donna Brazile emphatically stated (several times) that she DID NOT receive a salary for her position as Chair of the DNC……However, that statement totally contradicts what is reported in the following article.

    Excerpt:

    In the DNC’s May 2017 reported filed with the FEC, Donna Brazile’s consulting firm, Brazile & Associates, was reimbursed around $354 for travel and postage expenses. In the April 2017 report, they paid Brazile over $88,000 in the month of March in salary, and she received over $42,000 for management consulting right after she left her position as DNC interim chair. The DNC has not responded to a request for comment on these payments.

    http://observer.com/2017/06/dnc-pays-donna-brazile-rewards-debbie-wasserman-schultz/

  46. Bendix says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    The only reason Hillary even had a dumbbell like Donna around HAD TO be because of Barack Obama.
    There is a lot more coming down the pike than election rigging that everybody knew about anyway.

  47. Texian says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    We really dodged one this past election.. If she would’ve remained as DNC chairman, or was on the ticket Sir Trump might have lost.. I had a nanny kind of like her, she was from Louisiana too.. Mom gave her full authority.. If we misbehaved nanny would make us go out to the willow tree and pick our own switches..

  48. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Her book’s title is “Hacks: the inside …” It seems like a double entendre referring to the Russian hacking but maybe also to herself and Hilary Clinton and Podesta as political hacks. Very clever title. I wonder if the publishing company person who suggested it was a Bernie Sanders supporter.

  49. WSB says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Hillary’s open letter is very enlightening. I would call it projection, again.

    “It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”

    There is a Russian mole alright…it’s Hillary.

  50. Abster says:
    November 5, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Black Russian

