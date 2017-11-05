Interview – Democrats Now Claim Brazile is a Russian Mole, Brazile Responds: “Go To Hell”…

A visibly determined Donna Brazile appeared on ABC news this morning to discuss her stunning claims of Hillary Clinton’s “2016 election primary rigging“. The response from Hillary Clinton’s team has been to claim Donna Brazile is a Russian mole. Mrs. Brazile appears mighty angry that Team Clinton is now attacking her for telling the truth of how Clinton is specifically corrupt.

Mrs. Brazile also outlines her fears and concerns in the aftermath of Seth Rich being murdered during the campaign. Many people, myself included, believe Rich was angered about the internal corruption he knew of, downloaded the DNC emails and leaked them to WikiLeaks to expose the DNC’s alignment with Clinton to the detriment of Bernie Sanders.

Hillary Clinton Response: […] “It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.” “Donna came in to take over the DNC at a very difficult time. We were grateful to her for doing so. She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party. But we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.” (read more)

