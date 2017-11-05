Former Bush Presidents Pen Book Specifically To Trash President Donald Trump…

Personally I hold a slow burning fuse…. As a general disposition I also find no value in cussing. However, there are times in the course of current events when a person steps forth that is so arrogant, so condescending, and reflects behavior that is so self-serving, so genuinely and painfully a fraud of the highest order; that there’s just not enough tongue to bite. Fuck George Bush – both of them.

The former presidents have penned a book waxing philosophically about their losing control of the republican party. In the title of the book they have the audacity to call themselves “The Last Republicans”. :::gag:::

Within their high-minded views of their own importance, i.e. as gatekeepers of things righteous within the body politic, they can’t even see their pontificating elitism and how that condescending arrogance destroyed a cherished part of our nation; our middle-class. CONSIDER:

NEWSWEEK – Both former President Bushes had choice words for current President Donald Trump in a new book scheduled to be published later this month, with the elder Bush reportedly calling the billionaire commander-in-chief a “blowhard” and flatly stating he does not “like” him.

Presidents George Bush and George W. Bush, the 41st and 43rd top executives respectively, spoke to author Mark K. Updegrove for the book “The Last Republicans.” It detailed the relationship between the father-and-son presidents and how they were fretful of what Trump had done to the Republican Party. Furthermore, both ex-presidents admitted they did not vote for Trump. The elder Bush pulled the lever for Democrat Hillary Clinton while the younger told Updegrove he voted for “none of the above.” (read more)

Damn, just think about this.

President George Bush (41) attended the Ohio 2016 GOP convention – where the people’s nominee, Donald J Trump, gave effusive praise to the former President. Yet that man, that slimy creature of pus, filled with bile and self-interest, has the audacity to pen a book telling the world that he voted for Hillary ‘effen’ Clinton.

Screw you slime-ball.

These jackass former Presidents, whom many of us defended while surrounded by a 360 degree furnace of hate, specifically because we uphold honor to the office of the presidency and respect the will of the voters who put them there,… these shallow and small bitter shells of humanity, have the nerve to keep their mouths shut during the entirety of an Obama presidency that destroyed the very fabric of our constitutional values; and now step forth to say the people’s president is a “blowhard” who hurts their delicate sensibilities?

Seriously?

These Globalist idiots who intentionally constructed economic policies (think NAFTA), that sold out the interests of the U.S. to their corporate friends and foreign finance interests, have the audacity to bemoan the goals of an American President who simply wants to rebuild the values of middle-America and restore the economic sovereignty to hard-working blue collar people.

There is no value in hatred. But if there ever was a time when the invalue of hate aligned itself with an accurate target, the Bush family -writ large- would be the visible personification.

This family began a war in Iraq based entirely on a lie. A lie that killed 4,526 soldiers; left more than 32,000 Americans wounded and cost over three trillion dollars.

This family sold out our economy to the highest international bidder; and along with the usurping Democrats of like-minded sentiment, gave away our most important assets while indulging themselves personally within the scheme and graft.

The Bush policies were so inherently anti-American, and so devastating in consequence, that the outcome of them was to exit office having given the Democrats a filibuster proof majority in the Senate, full control of the House, and control of the executive branch to a the only person possibly defined as more inept than themselves, Barack Obama.

As a direct consequence of the Bush failures we were forced to receive ObamaCare, which, ten years later, is still destroying the very fabric of the U.S. economy and collapsing the financial stability of the American worker; and during which time they sat quietly surrounded by their own indulgences and said nothing.

… And they have the audacity to pen a publication to claim themselves as the “Last Republicans”?

Then again, the Bush failures were so well understood, and so well versed and felt by the electorate, the 2016 GOP nominee won the nomination, and later the oval office, specifically by campaigning against the very principles these “Last Republicans” seek to retain.

Indeed, you can make a solid argument that without the Bush Family, which led to an Obama presidency, there would never have been a need for a Donald Trump.

So yeah, the last republicans is probably correct.

Advertisements