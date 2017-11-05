Former Bush Presidents Pen Book Specifically To Trash President Donald Trump…

Personally I hold a slow burning fuse…. As a general disposition I also find no value in cussing. However, there are times in the course of current events when a person steps forth that is so arrogant, so condescending, and reflects behavior that is so self-serving, so genuinely and painfully a fraud of the highest order; that there’s just not enough tongue to bite. Fuck George Bush – both of them.
The former presidents have penned a book waxing philosophically about their losing control of the republican party. In the title of the book they have the audacity to call themselves “The Last Republicans”. :::gag:::
Within their high-minded views of their own importance, i.e. as gatekeepers of things righteous within the body politic, they can’t even see their pontificating elitism and how that condescending arrogance destroyed a cherished part of our nation; our middle-class. CONSIDER:
NEWSWEEK – Both former President Bushes had choice words for current President Donald Trump in a new book scheduled to be published later this month, with the elder Bush reportedly calling the billionaire commander-in-chief a “blowhard” and flatly stating he does not “like” him.
Presidents George Bush and George W. Bush, the 41st and 43rd top executives respectively, spoke to author Mark K. Updegrove for the book “The Last Republicans.” It detailed the relationship between the father-and-son presidents and how they were fretful of what Trump had done to the Republican Party.
Furthermore, both ex-presidents admitted they did not vote for Trump. The elder Bush pulled the lever for Democrat Hillary Clinton while the younger told Updegrove he voted for “none of the above.” (read more)
Damn, just think about this.
President George Bush (41) attended the Ohio 2016 GOP convention – where the people’s nominee, Donald J Trump, gave effusive praise to the former President. Yet that man, that slimy creature of pus, filled with bile and self-interest, has the audacity to pen a book telling the world that he voted for Hillary ‘effen’ Clinton.
Screw you slime-ball.
These jackass former Presidents, whom many of us defended while surrounded by a 360 degree furnace of hate, specifically because we uphold honor to the office of the presidency and respect the will of the voters who put them there,… these shallow and small bitter shells of humanity, have the nerve to keep their mouths shut during the entirety of an Obama presidency that destroyed the very fabric of our constitutional values; and now step forth to say the people’s president is a “blowhard” who hurts their delicate sensibilities?
Seriously?
These Globalist idiots who intentionally constructed economic policies (think NAFTA), that sold out the interests of the U.S. to their corporate friends and foreign finance interests, have the audacity to bemoan the goals of an American President who simply wants to rebuild the values of middle-America and restore the economic sovereignty to hard-working blue collar people.
There is no value in hatred. But if there ever was a time when the invalue of hate aligned itself with an accurate target, the Bush family -writ large- would be the visible personification.
This family began a war in Iraq based entirely on a lie. A lie that killed 4,526 soldiers; left more than 32,000 Americans wounded and cost over three trillion dollars.
This family sold out our economy to the highest international bidder; and along with the usurping Democrats of like-minded sentiment, gave away our most important assets while indulging themselves personally within the scheme and graft.
The Bush policies were so inherently anti-American, and so devastating in consequence, that the outcome of them was to exit office having given the Democrats a filibuster proof majority in the Senate, full control of the House, and control of the executive branch to a the only person possibly defined as more inept than themselves, Barack Obama.
As a direct consequence of the Bush failures we were forced to receive ObamaCare, which, ten years later, is still destroying the very fabric of the U.S. economy and collapsing the financial stability of the American worker; and during which time they sat quietly surrounded by their own indulgences and said nothing.
… And they have the audacity to pen a publication to claim themselves as the “Last Republicans”?
Then again, the Bush failures were so well understood, and so well versed and felt by the electorate, the 2016 GOP nominee won the nomination, and later the oval office, specifically by campaigning against the very principles these “Last Republicans” seek to retain.
Indeed, you can make a solid argument that without the Bush Family, which led to an Obama presidency, there would never have been a need for a Donald Trump.
So yeah, the last republicans is probably correct.
I agree wholeheartedly with the posting about the Bushes (except for the “lie” part about Iraq).
Republican Senator Prescott Bush (father to GHW, grandfather to W) voted to condemn Sen. Joseph McCarthy, while Sen. John Kennedy checked himself into the hospital to avoid the procedure and was the only Democrat not to vote on the measure.
BTW, Robert Kennedy was on McCarthy’s staff and had McCarthy be the godfather to his first born daughter, Kathleen.
Speaking of Grandpa Prescott Bush… no one in their right mind would of voted for any of his spawn had they known exactly who this devil was
And ole joe mccarthy actually was right ! Commies have infiltrated ..
Agree. Cussing apropos in this case.
Sick men. As if helping Americans will take too much from them; disgusting.
So Trump, who is trying to restore this country to the citizens and financial sanity, isn’t deserving of W’s silence but Obama was.
I met W on a rope line and I got a sense of a condescending person. It wasn’t what he said, it was an attitude. But I had to vote for him lest Al Gore be POTUS. Who could have known what was to come? And for a while I believed he would not do what he did…abandon the middle class.
I always suspected that the Iraq war was really about avenging his father for Saddam threatening to take out 41.
Agree. Cussing apropos in this case.
Sick men. As if helping Americans will take too much from them; disgusting.
Remember the “hanging chads” embarrassment in this idiot’s state?
This seems appropriate so I’ll just leave this video parody of “Thriller” here. It’s seriously funny, and we could all use a laugh about now.
Why does the Dracula remind me of Ted Cruz?….
The Cabal and The Bush’s Are In Complete Panic – They Are Furious
We The American Elected A Lion Warrior Savior To Fight The New World Order NWO.
The NWO Elite including the Democrat – Republican Uniparty Are Scared As Hell Because Their NOW Agenda is Threatened By A Warrior They Never Expected and Which They Under Estimated.
If Anyone Ever Doubted This New World Order Agenda and This Evil Cabal Pushing It – This Blatant Ambush Attack By The Elite Bush’s Should Proof Enough To Leave No More Doubt In Anyone’s Mind.
They are all involved and part of The Cabal – The NWO, The Obama‘s, Clinton’s and the Bush’s.!
President Donald Trump is fighting them alone – he only has us American Patriots to back him up.
Bush Sr. New World Order Video 02:40 Minutes
Bush Jr. New Order of The Ages, Subtle Mention of New World Order Video 01:49 Minutes
GHWB says ~ 1:50 in the video at top: “Peace, security, freedom, and the rule of law”. Fail, Fail, Fail, Fail on every single count.
We’re getting a New World Order alright, a Trump Deplorable MAGA World Order.
Eat your heart out, “Last Republicans”!!
As awful as a Dukakis, Gore, and Kerry presidency would have been.
I am thoroughly ashamed at ever having voted for these two losers.
Maybe worse than having to vote for John McCain.
These people make Carter look better every day.
How sad for all of us–to have this whole family revealed as phonies, hypocrites, hateful snobs. I so regret what little money I donated to W…..
With this self serving book basically congratulating themselves on their own ideologies the Bush family has fully become the First Pathetic Family. The 90+ year old Patriarch in a wheelchair is being accused of sexual misconduct with woman younger than his daughters, George Jr is medicated or a drunk (see video) and third hopeful Jeb! whose wife smuggles in jewelry thru customs…, well “please clap”
Sad.
Jeb’s daughter is a loser, does drugs, always in trouble
Neil is a common criminal also, thug
A son of Jeb stalked a girlfriend and assaulted the girl
And on and on…..Papa Bush the Nazi would be proud of what he produced.
And they have the audacity to smear President Trump.
Holding hands with their besties.
This made me sick the first time I saw it.
I also try to avoid the FU response, but like Sundance, the Bush’s deserve it. They suck.
I remember back in 2000 when I was supporting Buchanan being told by the Bushites that I was a baaad Republican for not supporting the GOP nominee. Guess that argument only works one way. The Bush’s did more than anyone to destroy the Republican party, so for them to accuse Trump or anyone else of ruining the party is beyond laughable. Trump saved the party from itself and the Bushites…….almost like we got a do over with Reagan part II.
The Bush’s know Trump has them by the noose… last LOL will be PDJT
I think Dan Rather’s National Guard documents were real.
There are things God hates (like divorce), so hatred has its purpose.
I hate what God hates–and a few other things. I imagine He hates dishonor, lies, deceit, etc. Meanwhile… My loathing for these Bush people is off the chart.
“As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated” ~Romans 9:3
Trump have I loved, but Bush have I hated. ~AASnowflake
Sundance, my sentiments EXACTLY!!!
I wish they would just go away forever.
It has become fashionable in our country to pay traitors millions of dollars to write books that make it possible possible to shamelessly exhibit themselves naked in front of the American people. Future historians will have it really easy.
It is very satisfying to see the Bushes trash their own legacy. They should title the book “Last of the RINO’s”.
Well, now the Bushes are right down there with obam-bam on the arrogant, self righteous, EVIL nonhuman cretin scale. They had been ratcheting downwards with each new revelation about them to me already.
Now, just…rock bottom. Family of misbegotten orcs with serious personality dysfunction and tendencies to self delusion and megalomania. Treasonous quisling fools.
Wasn’t 41 a member the CIA when Kennedy was assassinated? Bush’s are afraid the truth will come out and we’ll all know that they murdered their was into the White House just like the Clintons (for whom Bushee bragged he voted for against Trump).
What kine frog is that?
I think it’s called a “sapo.”
POTUS Trump has exquisite taste. Low Energy JEB, not so much.
That’s the best JEB! can do with what he has to work with. In the military they call it a GI-Job.
On his way to a circus midget toss?
Please allow me, please pardon my French, please indulge me Sundance and fellow Treepers: F#*k you to all the Bushes….
That’s you too Barbara and all the other females in that clan.
Take her pearls…and his coat!
Thank God they are the last republicans
For now, the Hard Left is resorting to violence [#AntiFa, #BlackLivesMatter] in the hopes of overthrowing a democratically elected government. Some RINOs are wistful that Trump could be impeached — essentially for the High Crime of not being an Establishment politician. [That Presidents with actual impeachable offenses such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — who betrayed America with impunity — is lost upon them..]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheOriginalDeplorables/permalink/1197525537276227/
The Texas Baptist Church shooter was Antifa, a hard-left group of thugs who are Soros sponsored and were out protesting Trump this weekend. It seems the Soros’ people who didn’t get paid didn’t show up. By the number of people in Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; CA they had a light turnout. Those who didn’t get the Soros money, i.e., $24 hr checks didn’t make it out in the snowy and cold weekend on the Left Coast.
’41 is noted for skydiving in his old age.
Wouldn’t it something if ’41 and ’43 decided to do one last ‘tandem’ jump together…without a parachute?
God, I really do hope that the Bushes are the last Republicans.
Bush Republicans…..getemout.
Linda, Turtle, McStain, Ryno, all of em’ getemout.
I’m curious as to why Sundance held back on the real betrayal by the bushes. We wouldn’t have to try hard to think of many other not very nice names they deserve to be called. As we say in Texas: let’s tear them a new one!
POTUS will tweet about these LITTLE men and soon they will be put place.
GH something about CIA and GW the Iraq war. Can’t wait!
The Bush’s are setting up to defend themselves for murder and treason with a book only the worst-of-the-worst, swamp thangs, and GOPe will bother to purchase and read.
Don’t forget snobby Barbara’s nastiness about Sarah Palin: http://www.nbcnews.com/id/40295984/ns/politics/t/barbara-bush-palin-should-stay-alaska/
She was nasty about Geraldine Ferraro too. People may not have liked her politics, but that was no reason for Barbara to get personal.
Betrayed
Still as of old
Man by himself is priced
For thirty pieces Judas sold
Himself, not Christ.
Jessie Jackson once said, “Stay out the Bush’s”. Only thing he ever said that made any sense.
Well the laugh is on them.
The more the Bushes trash our President…them more it makes Independents & disheartened Dems want to vote for him in 2020.
F*ck the Bushes. Sideways. With a pineapple.
Ack….*the more it makes
Only a Bush and other RINOs would buy this book. Dems like negative stuff about Trump, but would never buy a Bush book.
Remember, if this book “sells well” that the Bushes will have had to spend their own money to buy most of the copies.
I have for some time been ashamed to admit I have always voted for a Republican for President after having voted for both Bushes and McCain. I am very happy with President Trump.
There are no two bigger pieces of dog shlitt in politics than these two contemptible turds.
And that’s a fact.
In 2001, I once personally mailed a special gift to ‘Dubya’, monogrammed and of unique western design–a Trophy Belt Rack with silver hook rings. I received a ‘thank you card’, not from him, but from a correspondence specialist and a call asking the value for their record. Never heard from him. Now, I plan to write him a letter requesting its return, as it represented my faith in him as a gentleman and fellow military flier, and I followed him religiously. All that is now trash. As he has demonstrated more of his ‘bad’ than ‘good’ with this. Shoulda left well enough alone, but I’m pissed and the “Thanks Dubya” car sticker is gone…Bravo Sierra “Turncoat”…!
Picture of three HAS BEENS!
Epic rant, SD. Kudos, well said…
Based on the continuing response from the Bushes culminating with this book; one has to wonder what is coming their way in terms of disclosure.
As been said previously, ‘we must be over the target’.
Nothing happens in Washington by accident.
Oh, and BTW, I forgave Dubya for his drunken stupor DUI’s, dodging his AF Reserve, and Barbara for running over her best friend in a car…but now…this…THIS IS THE LAST STRAW…!
Hope their book sells about as well as Hillarys.
Not even good fireplace starter!
Post-election, how many times can the “scales fall from my eyes”? A lot.
It’s getting less surprising, though.
Now I just sigh and say, that’s another person I’ve come to disrespect.
