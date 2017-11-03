Former DNC Vice-Chair Tulsi Gabbard Weighs-In on 2016 Democrat Primary “Rigging”…

Representative Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) was a former vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who resigned her position in 2016 amid the primary race when it became obvious the DNC was “rigging” the election for Hillary Clinton.
Against the latest admissions by DNC interim Chair Donna Brazile, showing Ms. Gabbard’s concerns in 2016 were accurate and well founded, Rep. Gabbard calls the ongoing scandal “unethical”:
“Today we heard from Donna Brazile that what many suspected for a long time, is actually true: the DNC secretly chose their nominee over a year before the primary elections even occurred, turning over DNC control to the Clinton campaign,” Gabbard said in a statement Thursday, calling the 2016 primary “rigged.”
“The deep financial debt, closed door decision-making, complete lack of transparency, and unethical practices are now front and center.”
Whole lotta cya goin on….somethins coming down the pipe…tax evasion…embezzlement…or money laundering. Wonder who?
Tulsi…you may want to switch sides.
Yes, they suffer all this indignation but will never leave that party. Cry me a river.
Democrats who see this corruption on such a massive scale and stay with the D Party are much like all of the people in Hollywood who saw all of the sexual assaults and kept their mouths shut. They shelve their principals in order to keep what they got.
On most key issues, her positions are similar to Donald Trump’s. I suspect she’s only a Democrat because she’s representing Hawaii, which hasn’t elected a Republican in a general election in over 25 years.
The tide is turning. 😉
On the biggest issues of our time she is NOT similar to Donald Trump. She is an open borders pro immigration Globalist. Her only appealing position is on Syria. She holds the right position for the wrong reasons. She voted ‘yes’ for all other Dem Nation Building intervention. She backed Socialist Bernie Sanders and is for Single Payer Healthcare.
She is gorgeous like so many of those Hawaiian girls.
She is far better on islam than most republicans. And in fact is a lot like Trump in this area.
I can’t stand Democrats! But she is hot! Hope she becomes conservative!
If the Hillary supporters thought they had something to cry about on Election Night, I can’t wait to see the tears over what’s coming down the Pike.
First they have to hear about it. MSM is mum on this revelation.
You are right….on the 3 major networks there wasn’t a single story about Brazile’s expose.
It’s as if we are living in Russia circa 1960
And as a kid, I could never understand how Pravda could exist. And now our press is a western equivalent.
Watched it! This is the new face if the DNC. Mark it.
I doubt the Globalists will give up their stranglehold on the Dem Party. It’s thoroughly embedded from the lowliest local level to the top.
Not gonna happen. There is no “reforming ” the Dem Party.
Tulsi and others will just have to wait for the Dems to collapse and then start from scratch with something new, IMO.
The Hillary Clinton worshippers are not mad at Hillary… . ..They are mad at Brazille, Liawatha Warren, Biden, and others……but….not…..Hillary.
smh
“The Hillary Clinton worshippers are not mad at Hillary… . ..They are mad at Brazille, Liawatha Warren, Biden, and others……but….not…..Hillary. ”
____________
Psychological denial is a powerful phenomenon, and sociopaths (like all DNC leadership) use that to their advantage with full knowledge and understanding.
There are also purported to be ‘stages of grief’, of which “Denial” is the first; and Democrats are just now processing the (now) undeniable truth. It will take a week or two before it fully sinks in, and they realize they have no defense for what their party did, and that the accusations by DJT were 100% correct, no matter how much they hate that.
Also, idol worship / cult of personality is very strong in the Democrat Party, at least since Kennedy, and probably always.
So there is a LOT of psychological baggage here for Democrats to wrestle with, and for the most part they are not accustomed to ‘wrestling’ with anything, they are accustomed to obedience to party Authoritarians.
It is text book group think. Google it.
That’s a good thing – for our side. Divide and conquer.
“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”
― Mark Twain
@InAz don’t forget the “vast right wing conspiracy” against Hillary
The party of “ethics”! Yeah right. Smoke and mirrors as usual.
New pickpocket.
Hopefully, but Tulsi was heavily shunned and all but expelled from the DNC last year. She was a big supported of Bernie who didn’t back Clinton in the general.
She’s a patriotic member of the military, very anti-war (she met with Trump during the transition to persuade him not to go to war with Syria), and doesn’t seem corrupt or have skeletons in her closet.
If she becomes the new DNC chair, then it shows the Democrats may have learned their lesson and may have a shot at 2024. It’s more likely she’ll become one of the few MAGA Democrats who still love their country while the rest of her party continues to commit suicide.
I agree, cynic. More likely she’ll MAGA then join that Dem sh*t show.
Dem Party Theme song for 2018-2020:
“she was a big [supporter] of Bernie.” Have to agree with the up-thread–she is the new face of the Democrats.
“-where is our Justice Department?”
Yeah. Good question President Trump.
Where IS our Justice Department?
“Where IS our Justice Department?”
_____________
Dining and enjoying themselves at the Aloha Snackbar Clinton Bar & Grille, naturally.
All the best D.C. UniParty insiders are members there.
My question to CTH: Is Gabbard legit or was her stepping down a hedge against the bet that they could pull off the rig and get Hillary elected? In other words, a backup plan to ensure that the party brand could survive if the worst of it was made public knowledge…
I wouldn’t put it past some crafty DNC leadership pulling off such a move, especially considering how arrogant Hillary was. I think she probably even shocked the Obama wing with how overtly crooked she was
She’s the sane part of the Democrat Party…the part the Borg hasn’t assimilated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “sane” part that supported Bernie?
NOTHING is beneath Obama.
Unlike every other democrat in the congress (house or senate) and many republicans in congress (house and senate), like the depraved muslim brotherhood supporter McCain, she is not islam blind, willful or otherwise.
Our laws aren’t broken = enforcement of our laws is broken.
Next talking point for the DNC; we need more laws (we can ignore).
Exactly bob. Same with immigration. We choose not to enforce them, making way for more “laws” like Daca
All of the people who donated to Bernie’s campaign should sue Hillary, maybe get their foodstamp funds back. Nothing worse than a hungry, stinky snowflake.
Do not let her fool you. You should see some of the email responses I have received from her. Just another gun grabbing liberal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But she has such a pretty face……
Sorry, I’m exceptionally cranky today.
Once again if folks think this will help the DNC, they are fooling themselves! I have gone to the comment section from The Hill and Yahoo and can tell you that the Bern Bots are sick to their stomach. They despise the DNC and will never give them a single penny. At this point they want HRC thrown in jail as much as we do.
They see Perez as same old same old leading the DNC. Next November is a non presidential election year. If the Democrats think the Bern Bots are going to come out and running to the polls to vote, they will be shocked by the turnout. Normally older established Americans come out to vote in non presidential year.
Those folks will vote Republicans in all 50 states. Democrats are going to demand that the Dreamers are taken care of. They will continue to say that they don’t want to hear about the Wall, RAISE Act, E-Verify etc. Those are all non starters for them. They will actually have the government closed down because they will want the DACA situation as part of any agreement on the Budget which needs to be voted on prior to the end of December 8th.
Lets see how that goes over with the majority of Americans. A terrorist killed 8 and injured another 14 who got into our country through the Diversity Lottery Visa legislation currently on the books. He sponsored an additional 23 family members to get into our country.
For the Democrats that is not important. What is important is the Dreamers! I look forward to the results next Election Day (2018). There shouldn’t be any surprise why the Democrats get destroyed that day!
I bet the same can be said of young white professional working women who were the rabid core of the Hillary campaign. Millennial women who thought it was their time for a woman in the White House. They now see a DNC cabal trying to throw her under the bus…….
The glass ceiling vote was just thrown under the bus to protect the DNC and Obama legacy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A fellow Treeper named gzuf posted the following which is exactly what I have been reading:
If you want a good laugh, read comments on /r/SandersForPresident about the Donna Brazile article:
“This article is basically a controlled burn to try and placate the upset Sanders wing. “I tried to find corruption, I really did! And there was NONE. Well, except for this bit. Sorry about that – at least I told Bernie! I’m in your side!” Trying to make it out like she is an independent party who smelled a rat. Easy for her to do – she’s no longer the head of the DNC. Until I see the CURRENT leadership of the party admitting fault and adopting actual progressive positions, then I want nothing to do with them.”
Question here
http://pickeringpost.com/story/wtf-is-a-diversity-visa-lottery-/7734
Answer here
“I like the answer to that I saw on twitter:
Diversity Lottery is affirmative action for terrorists.”
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2017/10/10/tips-october-2017/#comment-88155
For those interested in researching this following are links to key doc’s over at WikiLeaks –
1. PerkinsCoie counsel to HRC/DNC on pass through via state parties. Email/Attachments outlining the pass through – https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/28540
2. Talking points used in memo to Sen Horono of Hawaii – email thread – https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/28674
3. Database with hundreds of DNC emails related to the scheme – https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/?q=HVF%7C%22victory+fund%22&mfrom=&mto=&title=¬itle=&date_from=&date_to=&nofrom=¬o=&count=50&sort=0#searchresult
4. Database with hundreds of Podesta emails related to the scheme – https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/?q=HVF%7C%22victory+fund%22&mfrom=&mto=&title=¬itle=&date_from=&date_to=&nofrom=¬o=&count=50&sort=6#searchresult
Happy researching!
New blast for Representative Tulsi Gabbard, we have a limited Republican form of government. President Trump needs you and your party on board with making the United States great again. Get on board or get out of the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t trust Gabbard.
Seems like just another political opportunist.
Her supporters will probably claim that rigging the election was the only way a woman could get elected, sob, sob. What I found interesting, and telling, is that it all happened because Obama put the DNC $24,000,000 into debt with his 2012 campaign, and was in no hurry to pay it back. Ask not what you can do for your party, but what your party can do for you.
At 1:08 in the video it says “End superdelagates”.
The word should be spelled “delegate”, not “delagate”. Little things like that annoy me and I’m surprised that neither the congresswoman nor any of her staff caught the mistake.
cringe.
@USA loves…I’m surprised you’re surprised…Dems are the party of common core ROFL 😂😂😂
President Trump wants to know where his Justice Department is in this scandal. The only person who might have done anything about it has recused himself from much of his job. The rest are sitting there with a smirk on their faces, doing what they do best: protecting their friends and co-conspirators.
To the extent the MSM is covering this story at all, they’re treating it like a “soap opera” in hopes of it blowing over without much damage to the party. Sooner or later even the hardliners at MSNBC will be forced to cover it for what it is: one of the biggest political crimes in history.
This is possibly the reason Trump had the meeting with Tulsi after the election.
a pretty face softens the blow
It seems all the rigging revelations are coming from the Demonwomen–Brazile, Warren, now Gabbard. Where are the Demonmen?
And, yeah, I don’t trust any of them no matter their gender self-identified selves.
To my surprise, Gabbard mentioned the only thing that could possibly improve the democrat party’s responsiveness to its voters: eliminate the super delegates. Tulsi can blame the campaign finances rules (and lack of some utopian campaign finance law), but the truth is that Hillary only got those massive campaign contributions because the democrat donors knew she had all of the super delegates in the bag – making her nomination unstoppable. Any/all talk of the democrat party being fixed will be proven bogus by the fact that they WILL NOT abandon the concept of “super delegates”. Leftists’ primary motivation is the will to POWER. Being an elite and ruling over others is the essence of leftism. The super delegates will remain. Anything else is window dressing.
Awe shucks, she’s purdy. Now I’ll have to go back and listen to what she said
I’m having a hard time with the “we were broke” explaination and I don’t expect anyone with the DNC to all of a suddent become open and honest, especially a politician.
I am seeing a pattern here. For all the hot air being blown about an inept DOJ, President Trump did not have to go after Hillary to bring her down. He just sat there and watched it happen.
I believe the democrats were counting on Trump to take her down for them. When he did nothing it forced them to throw her under the buss. Advantage Trump.
Had Trump taken her down, the democrats and the world’s media would have accused him of all kinds of crimes and wickedness. As it is today, Trump did nothing. Now that’s yuge!!!
With Hillary under the buss, the democrats are going to have to make sure that the wheels squash her once and for all. Watch as they themselves demand an investigation into the uranium deal and the many serious criminal acts that she committed during the election.
President Trump will just sit back and watch it happen. He plays chess while the democrats are playing checkers. They never had a cats chance in Hell.
