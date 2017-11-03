Former DNC Vice-Chair Tulsi Gabbard Weighs-In on 2016 Democrat Primary “Rigging”…

Representative Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) was a former vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who resigned her position in 2016 amid the primary race when it became obvious the DNC was “rigging” the election for Hillary Clinton.

Against the latest admissions by DNC interim Chair Donna Brazile, showing Ms. Gabbard’s concerns in 2016 were accurate and well founded, Rep. Gabbard calls the ongoing scandal “unethical”:

“Today we heard from Donna Brazile that what many suspected for a long time, is actually true: the DNC secretly chose their nominee over a year before the primary elections even occurred, turning over DNC control to the Clinton campaign,” Gabbard said in a statement Thursday, calling the 2016 primary “rigged.”

“The deep financial debt, closed door decision-making, complete lack of transparency, and unethical practices are now front and center.”

