Former DNC Vice-Chair Tulsi Gabbard Weighs-In on 2016 Democrat Primary “Rigging”…

Representative Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) was a former vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who resigned her position in 2016 amid the primary race when it became obvious the DNC was “rigging” the election for Hillary Clinton.

Against the latest admissions by DNC interim Chair Donna Brazile, showing Ms. Gabbard’s concerns in 2016 were accurate and well founded, Rep. Gabbard calls the ongoing scandal “unethical”:

“Today we heard from Donna Brazile that what many suspected for a long time, is actually true: the DNC secretly chose their nominee over a year before the primary elections even occurred, turning over DNC control to the Clinton campaign,” Gabbard said in a statement Thursday, calling the 2016 primary “rigged.”

“The deep financial debt, closed door decision-making, complete lack of transparency, and unethical practices are now front and center.”

  1. Garavaglia says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Whole lotta cya goin on….somethins coming down the pipe…tax evasion…embezzlement…or money laundering. Wonder who?

  2. The Boss says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Tulsi…you may want to switch sides.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    If the Hillary supporters thought they had something to cry about on Election Night, I can’t wait to see the tears over what’s coming down the Pike.

  4. Garavaglia says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Watched it! This is the new face if the DNC. Mark it.

    • sunnydaze says:
      November 3, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      I doubt the Globalists will give up their stranglehold on the Dem Party. It’s thoroughly embedded from the lowliest local level to the top.

      Not gonna happen. There is no “reforming ” the Dem Party.

      Tulsi and others will just have to wait for the Dems to collapse and then start from scratch with something new, IMO.

  5. InAz says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The Hillary Clinton worshippers are not mad at Hillary… . ..They are mad at Brazille, Liawatha Warren, Biden, and others……but….not…..Hillary.

    smh

    • scott467 says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      “The Hillary Clinton worshippers are not mad at Hillary… . ..They are mad at Brazille, Liawatha Warren, Biden, and others……but….not…..Hillary. ”

      ____________

      Psychological denial is a powerful phenomenon, and sociopaths (like all DNC leadership) use that to their advantage with full knowledge and understanding.

      There are also purported to be ‘stages of grief’, of which “Denial” is the first; and Democrats are just now processing the (now) undeniable truth. It will take a week or two before it fully sinks in, and they realize they have no defense for what their party did, and that the accusations by DJT were 100% correct, no matter how much they hate that.

      Also, idol worship / cult of personality is very strong in the Democrat Party, at least since Kennedy, and probably always.

      So there is a LOT of psychological baggage here for Democrats to wrestle with, and for the most part they are not accustomed to ‘wrestling’ with anything, they are accustomed to obedience to party Authoritarians.

    • Oldschool says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      It is text book group think. Google it.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      That’s a good thing – for our side. Divide and conquer.

    • AmericaFirst says:
      November 3, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”

      ― Mark Twain

    • jmclever says:
      November 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      @InAz don’t forget the “vast right wing conspiracy” against Hillary

    • FofBW says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      The party of “ethics”! Yeah right. Smoke and mirrors as usual.

    • cynicinchief says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Hopefully, but Tulsi was heavily shunned and all but expelled from the DNC last year. She was a big supported of Bernie who didn’t back Clinton in the general.

      She’s a patriotic member of the military, very anti-war (she met with Trump during the transition to persuade him not to go to war with Syria), and doesn’t seem corrupt or have skeletons in her closet.

      If she becomes the new DNC chair, then it shows the Democrats may have learned their lesson and may have a shot at 2024. It’s more likely she’ll become one of the few MAGA Democrats who still love their country while the rest of her party continues to commit suicide.

  7. Charles Hicks says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    “-where is our Justice Department?”
    Yeah. Good question President Trump.
    Where IS our Justice Department?

    • scott467 says:
      November 3, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      “Where IS our Justice Department?”

      _____________

      Dining and enjoying themselves at the Aloha Snackbar Clinton Bar & Grille, naturally.

      All the best D.C. UniParty insiders are members there.

  8. SteveFrench says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    My question to CTH: Is Gabbard legit or was her stepping down a hedge against the bet that they could pull off the rig and get Hillary elected? In other words, a backup plan to ensure that the party brand could survive if the worst of it was made public knowledge…

    I wouldn’t put it past some crafty DNC leadership pulling off such a move, especially considering how arrogant Hillary was. I think she probably even shocked the Obama wing with how overtly crooked she was

  9. blakeney says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Unlike every other democrat in the congress (house or senate) and many republicans in congress (house and senate), like the depraved muslim brotherhood supporter McCain, she is not islam blind, willful or otherwise.

  10. Bob Thoms says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Our laws aren’t broken = enforcement of our laws is broken.

    Next talking point for the DNC; we need more laws (we can ignore).

  11. maggiemoowho says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    All of the people who donated to Bernie’s campaign should sue Hillary, maybe get their foodstamp funds back. Nothing worse than a hungry, stinky snowflake.

  12. IslandLifer says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Do not let her fool you. You should see some of the email responses I have received from her. Just another gun grabbing liberal.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Once again if folks think this will help the DNC, they are fooling themselves! I have gone to the comment section from The Hill and Yahoo and can tell you that the Bern Bots are sick to their stomach. They despise the DNC and will never give them a single penny. At this point they want HRC thrown in jail as much as we do.

    They see Perez as same old same old leading the DNC. Next November is a non presidential election year. If the Democrats think the Bern Bots are going to come out and running to the polls to vote, they will be shocked by the turnout. Normally older established Americans come out to vote in non presidential year.

    Those folks will vote Republicans in all 50 states. Democrats are going to demand that the Dreamers are taken care of. They will continue to say that they don’t want to hear about the Wall, RAISE Act, E-Verify etc. Those are all non starters for them. They will actually have the government closed down because they will want the DACA situation as part of any agreement on the Budget which needs to be voted on prior to the end of December 8th.

    Lets see how that goes over with the majority of Americans. A terrorist killed 8 and injured another 14 who got into our country through the Diversity Lottery Visa legislation currently on the books. He sponsored an additional 23 family members to get into our country.

    For the Democrats that is not important. What is important is the Dreamers! I look forward to the results next Election Day (2018). There shouldn’t be any surprise why the Democrats get destroyed that day!

  14. d2i says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    For those interested in researching this following are links to key doc’s over at WikiLeaks –

    1. PerkinsCoie counsel to HRC/DNC on pass through via state parties. Email/Attachments outlining the pass through – https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/28540

    2. Talking points used in memo to Sen Horono of Hawaii – email thread – https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/28674

    3. Database with hundreds of DNC emails related to the scheme – https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/?q=HVF%7C%22victory+fund%22&mfrom=&mto=&title=&notitle=&date_from=&date_to=&nofrom=&noto=&count=50&sort=0#searchresult

    4. Database with hundreds of Podesta emails related to the scheme – https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/?q=HVF%7C%22victory+fund%22&mfrom=&mto=&title=&notitle=&date_from=&date_to=&nofrom=&noto=&count=50&sort=6#searchresult

    Happy researching!

  15. 4harrisonblog says:
    November 3, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    New blast for Representative Tulsi Gabbard, we have a limited Republican form of government. President Trump needs you and your party on board with making the United States great again. Get on board or get out of the way.

  16. lastinillinois says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I don’t trust Gabbard.

    Seems like just another political opportunist.

  17. angieunderground says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Her supporters will probably claim that rigging the election was the only way a woman could get elected, sob, sob. What I found interesting, and telling, is that it all happened because Obama put the DNC $24,000,000 into debt with his 2012 campaign, and was in no hurry to pay it back. Ask not what you can do for your party, but what your party can do for you.

  18. USA loves Melania says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    At 1:08 in the video it says “End superdelagates”.

    The word should be spelled “delegate”, not “delagate”. Little things like that annoy me and I’m surprised that neither the congresswoman nor any of her staff caught the mistake.

  19. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    President Trump wants to know where his Justice Department is in this scandal. The only person who might have done anything about it has recused himself from much of his job. The rest are sitting there with a smirk on their faces, doing what they do best: protecting their friends and co-conspirators.

  20. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    To the extent the MSM is covering this story at all, they’re treating it like a “soap opera” in hopes of it blowing over without much damage to the party. Sooner or later even the hardliners at MSNBC will be forced to cover it for what it is: one of the biggest political crimes in history.

  21. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    This is possibly the reason Trump had the meeting with Tulsi after the election.

  22. appadoo9 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    a pretty face softens the blow

  23. A2 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    It seems all the rigging revelations are coming from the Demonwomen–Brazile, Warren, now Gabbard. Where are the Demonmen?

    And, yeah, I don’t trust any of them no matter their gender self-identified selves.

  24. Sentient says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    To my surprise, Gabbard mentioned the only thing that could possibly improve the democrat party’s responsiveness to its voters: eliminate the super delegates. Tulsi can blame the campaign finances rules (and lack of some utopian campaign finance law), but the truth is that Hillary only got those massive campaign contributions because the democrat donors knew she had all of the super delegates in the bag – making her nomination unstoppable. Any/all talk of the democrat party being fixed will be proven bogus by the fact that they WILL NOT abandon the concept of “super delegates”. Leftists’ primary motivation is the will to POWER. Being an elite and ruling over others is the essence of leftism. The super delegates will remain. Anything else is window dressing.

  25. chojun says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Awe shucks, she’s purdy. Now I’ll have to go back and listen to what she said

  26. WVDeplorable (@RednekWV) says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    I’m having a hard time with the “we were broke” explaination and I don’t expect anyone with the DNC to all of a suddent become open and honest, especially a politician.

  27. The Devilbat says:
    November 3, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I am seeing a pattern here. For all the hot air being blown about an inept DOJ, President Trump did not have to go after Hillary to bring her down. He just sat there and watched it happen.

    I believe the democrats were counting on Trump to take her down for them. When he did nothing it forced them to throw her under the buss. Advantage Trump.

    Had Trump taken her down, the democrats and the world’s media would have accused him of all kinds of crimes and wickedness. As it is today, Trump did nothing. Now that’s yuge!!!

    With Hillary under the buss, the democrats are going to have to make sure that the wheels squash her once and for all. Watch as they themselves demand an investigation into the uranium deal and the many serious criminal acts that she committed during the election.

    President Trump will just sit back and watch it happen. He plays chess while the democrats are playing checkers. They never had a cats chance in Hell.

