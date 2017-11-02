Elizabeth Warren Admits the 2016 Democrat Primary Election Was “Rigged”…

Posted on November 2, 2017 by

… And here we go.  Toldyaso.  Right on cue…  Elizabeth “Liawatha” Warren outlines to Jake Tapper, the #1 goal of current DNC Chairman Tom Perez is to bring back the Bernie Sanders supporters ahead of the 2018 elections.

.

Of course the part Senator Elizabeth Warren leaves out is that she knew the DNC was under the direction and control of the Hillary Clinton campaign back in 2015, Hillary told her, and that’s why Warren never put her name in the candidacy hat. Duh.  Oh, and like none of the-deep-in-the-weeds political reporters knew this?  Ohhkay. Sure. Whatevs.

Unfortunately the Bernie crowd is just gullible enough to buy this re-branding strategy. And of course, in an effort to retain their opinion of Teh One, none of the progressives will admit to themselves that President Obama most certainly knew of the plan.

FULL OUTLINE HERE

On the positive side, considering the timing, the Democrats are conceding to lose all remaining special elections in 2017 due to deflated voter enthusiasm.  However, that’s a short price to pay for the larger re-branding strategy.

203 Responses to Elizabeth Warren Admits the 2016 Democrat Primary Election Was “Rigged”…

Older Comments
  1. codasouthtexas says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. appadoo9 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Now We wait for our President’s tweets

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. gzuf says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I don’t think it’s going to work. Do they see the people dressed in black burning things down? Do they know the information people are able to consume on the internet? I think they are definitely underestimating the ability for people, all of us, to see through their games and doubletalk. Also I think they are underestimating, again, the rage the grassroots has towards all political class. Their coalition is totally fractured and they are running out of time.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 7:57 pm

      You read my mind… when people have been screwed/betrayed ( Bernie Supporters) there is often a 180 turn and and a turn from everyone connected. They assume they can get these people back– not sure they can- that train may have left the station. Studies show that the kids are becoming much more conservative and have better relationships with their parents. We shall see…..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        Some of them are tossing Hillary (and Obama, wonder of wonders) under the bus in order to position themselves in the category of "other" for said people (I think we'll hear about what a great, wonderful man Bernie is in the coming months).
        This will of course drive the left even further left (they are already bashing Perez and wishing for…wait for it…Keith Ellison as the one, true and righteous man who would have never ever allowed what Hillary and, yep, Obama, did to their party). Yes, you can’t make that sort of scheisse up.
        Warren, Brazile, and others are just seeing their chance to 1) escape the poo landslide currently forming; 2) position themselves as the one, true and righteous Dems…”vote for me”!
        Hopefully they screw up (ALL OF THEM!) and get shown for the crooked, hypocritical, treasonous little Screwtapes they all really are — not like evidence of that isn’t out there in plain sight.

        This also tells me that the Dems’ internals are most likely catastrophic in proportions…if they are doing this in public.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • phoenixRising says:
          November 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

          via the DaiyCaller” – Donna Brazille’s article excerpted from her big, fat book deal:

          “… Hillary Clinton took control of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in August 2015, almost a year before she was the party’s nominee, which “compromised the party’s integrity,” according to former interim DNC head Donna Brazile.

          Not a single current or former DNC official or aide, however, came forward with any inkling of the staggering ethical breach for well over two years — and Brazile only spilled the beans then as part of a lucrative book deal.”

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • starfcker says:
          November 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

          "the Dems' internals are most likely catastrophic." I would bet you a right. Nice job Jenny

          Like

          Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Never underestimate stupid, lazy, immoral or ignorant. People will vote Dem because they always have. Others believe the MSM lies

      Like

      Reply
  4. Brad Hammack says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Ummmm…. derrrr… duhhhh

    #ImWiffHurr

    #ImWiffHurr

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    This is absolutely going to back fire 🔥 on them! Some of those Burn Bots went without eating so that they could cough up money to their messiah. If you think for one minute they are going to give money to the DNC, that isn’t happening.

    Some of the same Bern Bots are jumping on the Economic Train 🚂! They may hate our President but they love the opportunities he is creating for them. Moms and Dads are ready to kick their asses out of the basement. They can’t afford to donate.

    This news to me is an absolute gift from the Heavens! Just think of the commercials the RNC can purchase just highlighting how rigged the Democrats are. The Bern Bots that see those commercials will be enraged and will give them a big FU come next November when the election rolls around!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fedback says:
      November 2, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      There are lots and lots of Bern Outs at The_Donald

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        November 2, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        Exactly! And after this revelation there will be many more! Also think of the message this sends to Generation Z as they come of age to vote. Our President is already dominating with them. They will love their Lion 🦁 even more.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Jenny R. says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      Let’s hope they start demanding to know just what exactly happened in the Seth Rich case 😉

      In other news, would be nice to know the particulars of that KY trucking company that went to Canada, and what was the point of delivery in Europe — vis a vis Uranium One. That could be very…interesting.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. appadoo9 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    The Party of the Haunted House

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. RyanG says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    So let me get this straight. The Queen Cheetah rigged her own nomination. Now the Queen Cheetah and her minions of colluding cheetahs are saying the Russians allegedly cheated them out of the White House?

    This admission by them should end all further doubt. Of course that’s if we were dealing with reasonable people.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    This is all good & fine, but don’t assume any of the corrupt & criminal dealings of the democrats will be a knock blow to them

    The democrats have three major weapons still in play. Those weapons are, fraud, the media & dense democrat voters

    They’ll get those Bernie voting sheep back in the corral by feeding them their utopian socialist / progressive gruel. That, along with the racial hatred that’s been whipped up by the dems / media & the usual array of democrat voting imbeciles, the party will have a real chance

    That’s why it’s so important to keep up the fight & help get President Trumps MAGA agenda on track

    The only thing that will truly kill the democrat “destroy America” agenda is a safe & secure country with a viable & strong economy that offers opportunities & advancement to all citizens willing to work for it

    You counter the social justice / socialist nitwits & minority rage with good jobs & upward mobility. Nothing says “f*** socialism” like being able to buy a nice home or a large screen TV

    We have to show these idiots the MAGA agenda is the way, & it’s the only way the real power is put back in the peoples hands

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Woodruff is shocked…. shocked !!

    Don’t kid yourself. The rats are not abandoning the Titanic. The rats are painting the Titanic to look like the iceberg.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Will the liberals and the media take the Red Pill ?

    Will the liberals and the media take the Red Pill ?

The logical conclusion to the news that Elizabeth Warren and Donna Brazile have publicly admitted DNC rigged the election and lied about it for two years must be: Why should the public suddenly trust the Democrat Party when they cry 'Russian Collusion'

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      Fedback, You said "logical conclusion". Those two words don't exist in the liberal vocabulary, unfortunately…..good try, though.

      Like

      Reply
  11. ezpz2 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Has Jill Stein weighed in yet? How much did she pocket for those bogus recounts?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Frank says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Absolutely correct. And remember, Donna Brazeal has sour on the Clintons since Bill Clinton phoned her and commanded her to “get those buses rolling” to elect Mary Landreau to the Senate when black voters in New Orleans didn’t turn out at the polls early on election day.

    The question is who will the new national democratic flavor be? It must be a young minority candidate with solid Marxist bona fides and CIA grooming. Somewhere on the Seventh Floor, files of the possibles are being shuffled right now.

    Scott Adams is the best educator on branding on the political scene now. And he has been spot on in tracking President Trump’s rise. He’s also been a warming Trump supporter since social media powers that be cheated him when he innocuously strayed from their party line, then falsely denying that they had done so. He’s a valuable team member. Of course, our President is the 0th degree black belt master at branding. A big reason he has flourished.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. applevista says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    catching up to them

    Like

    Reply
  14. JAS says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    MAN THE LIFEBOATS!!! Hehehehe. There is zero loyalty in the swamp….

    Like

    Reply
  15. fedback says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Could people doing Twitter please ask Tapper, Blitzer, Maddow and the other news anchors on MSM, why the public and the media should suddenly trust the Democrat Party when they cry Russian Collusion, when they rigged the primaries and lied about it for two years. Thank you

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. sundance says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • zephyrbreeze says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Totally. That's why so many people were vocal about not giving money to the RNC.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • iswhatitis says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:08 pm

        zephyrbreeze says: “Totally. That’s why so many people were vocal about not giving money to the RNC.”

        I still only give directly to Donald Trump’s website (monthly). (I know that a split does go from there to RNC; but the point still lands IMO).

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • El Torito says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      Yes, but I contend that Bernie was no victim. He accepted the role knowing he could never possibly win, from day 1. He was just as surprised as everyone else with the momentum he established, but I am convinced his plan from the get-go was to sell out his supporters. When he did, his followers knew they had been used and the whole thing was rigged with his knowledge.I don't see Bernie supporters running to DNC in a large group.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

        Bernie was there to try and generate some excitement for the DNC…unfortunately for them the youthful voters Bernie did get excited weren’t altogether gung ho for Cabbage Pants.
        Bernie got his payoff (as did Jill Stein), and the youthful voters got royally screwed by their own white knights. Some did wake up to this, for which I am thankful, but others remain just as clueless and desirous of that great socialist utopia in the sky as they ever were. That’s who the new “one, true, and righteous Dems” are trying to get fired up…by making sure they don’t realize that this new crop of “white knights” are the same old crooked scumbags.
        Meanwhile, the Republicans have their own issues with same old crooked scumbags disease; they’ll need to rectify that in order to counter these “new, heh, Dems”.

        Like

        Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:48 pm

        That was always my assessment of Bernie too. Then he sold them out.

        Like

        Reply
      • Jenny R. says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:49 pm

        Bernie was there to drum up excitement for the DNC, and he did that (and was well paid for his services, similar in a smaller way — Jill Stein). Unfortunately for the DNC (and fortunately for the country) that enthusiasm didn’t carry over to Cabbage Pants.
        Some of the Bernie supporters did indeed wake up at this moment, and further revelations about Bernie put a bitter taste in their mouths.
        Others however are still as stupidly hooked on the idea of their “great socialist utopia in the sky”….and now Dances with Lizards Warren comes in to be their new “white knight Dem” (and avoid the coming schiesse storm, which she of course knew nothing at all about whatsoever).

        Like

        Reply
    • JL says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      You win the whole internet for today! Maybe even for the month …

      Like

      Reply
    • CharlesXXIV says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      Good point sundance.

      Like

      Reply
  17. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    I think HRC loathes women. The sycophant troupe that adores her has swallowed her playing of the woman's card hook, line and sinker. On a broader level dem women have not understood that they are being bamboozled and used by the DNC in a similar way that they have held blacks in check for decades.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      And young people too. Look what Obama did to them, forced them to purchase health insurance most of them didn't really need, to use them to support the older people with greater medical costs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      “I think HRC loathes women”

      I agree. Far too many women are more attractive and smell better than her, and she knows it.

      Like

      Reply
  18. zephyrbreeze says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    The Young Turks are very upset because they knew this was true at the time about Hillary was rigging the election.

    Like

    Reply
  19. youme says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Sayit2016 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Why does it look like Tapper is always about to cry?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Brant says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    And I thought it was NK that was going to get nuked. Turns out it's US west and east coasts. I love it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. covfefe999 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Is this the Democratic Party's way of getting rid of Hillary? She won't go away on her own, it appears they are totally outing her to make everyone hate her so much that nobody would support her if she dared to run again, which I cannot imagine why she would but she's just that kind of bizarre persistent person.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      Trump has turned everything upside down. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • telerider says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      But per the secret agreement between HRC and the DNC wouldn't Hillary still be the Boss of the Party? And as they had all assumed she would win that would have been just fine with all the big players. Barring it's revocation (unlikely on Hillary's part), they may be very stuck with her and Bill and Chelsea …Oops! MAGA!!!

      Like

      Reply
  23. Brant says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    How much of DNC and Hollywood was known in DC and Trump learned about it all. He told them, "you can come clean or I will tell it all." They took the path of least evil? Better to admit than be exposed by the other party?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Elvis Newton says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Waiting for tapper to ax beanie sanders the same question.

    Like

    Reply
  27. appadoo9 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    But what's a girl to do, when Obama leaves a 24 million dollar debt?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. youme says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Mueller grand jury investigating top DC lobbyists https://apnews.com/a7589ef1d4034a08b93d966abbb05017

    Like

    Reply
  29. kpm58 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    More of the Hillary and Obama magic reset button.
    It worked for them with the Russians, why not with the Bernie sheeple?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Howie says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    The Great Black Buffalo tell tale of woe.

    Like

    Reply
  31. CharlesXXIV says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    “Unfortunately, the Bernie crowd is just gullible enough to buy this re-branding strategy.”

    This might be true but time moves on and people get older and hopefully wiser. Most or many of
    Boisterous Bernie’s lefty supporters were very young and I can attest to the fact that many of us are often young and foolish at times in our youth. When a naive young person learns they have been duped by a treacherous political party, they often learn from the experience.
    Besides, if she is not in prison in a few years, Empress Hillary will still be the Dem’s Keynote Celebrity Lecturer at special rallies and conventions etc I doubt past Bernie supporters could sit quietly for another Hillary boilerplate lecture after all the lies and betrayals.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    These Dems need to all be asked, "what did you know and when did you know it?"

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. joeknuckles says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    They were all in on it and next time it will be rigged for somebody else. That's how the Dems roll, top down command and control. As far as they are concerned, voters are too stupid to decide anything, so they decide for them.

    Like

    Reply
  34. covfefe999 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    I just read Donna's article and it's pretty shocking. But worse was the fact that Donna and Bernie hid it from voters. Donna Brazile told Bernie about the rigging on Sept 7. Why didn't Bernie take back his endorsement of crooked Hillary? And why didn't Donna go public then? Because they are both self-serving b*tches. They thought they would be rewarded for their loyalty if Hillary won. Suckers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CharlesXXIV says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      “Why didn’t Bernie take back his endorsement of crooked Hillary?”
      Good question. His failure to speak out proves that Bernie is not the Bernie he pretends to be when he lectures others.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • H.R. says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      Bernie did get some lovely parting gifts; a house and a BRAND NEW CAR!

      Thanks for playing The Price Was Right, Bernie.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  35. Brant says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    It occurred to me…….for years, the Republicans always engage in the time honored circular firing squad………I think this is the first time I have ever seen a Democrat circular firing squad…..what is the one thing that has changed……I wonder.

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      What happened to Donna Brazile that made her feeling like outing Hillary?

      Like

      Reply
      • Brant says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:41 pm

        I'm wondering if Trump found out about Hollywood escapades and DNC…….gubmint knows everything. He told them, "you can come clean or I will trickle it out……perhaps summer of 2018." Maybe they figured best to get it out now and hope to survive 2018.

        Like

        Reply
      • H.R. says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:44 pm

        A little birdie told Hillary she was going to be indicted. She cut a deal with the DNC where she gets thrown under the bus and in return… oh, I dunno… perhaps she gets to keep her loot.

        Donna is just following orders.

        On the other hand, maybe it’s the Democrats that have decided it’s time to

        “LOCK HER UP!”
        😜

        Like

        Reply
  36. CharlesXXIV says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    I loved the ending of the video.
    Jake “Do you agree it was rigged?”
    “Yes…” replied Fauxchahontas Warren.
    I’m trying to remember the politician’s name that was mocked for being the 1st to talk about “rigged” party elections.

    Like

    Reply
  37. MaineCoon says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Now, NOW, Hillary can say, "What Just Happened??!!"

    Like

    Reply
  38. joeknuckles says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    If the Dems are willing to rig their own primary, it stands to reason they would be even more than willing to rig the general election if they could, in any way they could. They are totally corrupt. The party of slavery, Jim Crow,

    Like

    Reply
  39. TwoLaine says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    WHY? Can’t they see Bernie was in on the deal?
    He got his new house.
    GOOD BOY Bernie.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. areyoustillalive says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I’m sure someone has asked this before.
    But if the news is just breaking, when did Warren become aware? Just now? Six months ago?
    A year ago?

    Like any who will now join the Big DNC bandwagon, at what point did they all become convinced that the election was rigged?
    Not one person said or even thought to question it, including Bernie. NOW everyone knows why, and by whom and what happened.
    They are all now rock solid in the choir singing the same tune.

    BUT what about the 11 plus million voters that supported Bernie. NO One knew or suspected in time to save them.

    And one other silly question. Why aren’t they not only ticked off at Hillary, why aren’t they ticked off at Obama and the DNC that was behind all of it?
    You can blame Hillary all you want and you should. But as I remember it, it was Obama’s DNC and he said that often.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

