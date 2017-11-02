Elizabeth Warren Admits the 2016 Democrat Primary Election Was “Rigged”…

… And here we go. Toldyaso. Right on cue… Elizabeth “Liawatha” Warren outlines to Jake Tapper, the #1 goal of current DNC Chairman Tom Perez is to bring back the Bernie Sanders supporters ahead of the 2018 elections.
.
Of course the part Senator Elizabeth Warren leaves out is that she knew the DNC was under the direction and control of the Hillary Clinton campaign back in 2015, Hillary told her, and that’s why Warren never put her name in the candidacy hat. Duh. Oh, and like none of the-deep-in-the-weeds political reporters knew this? Ohhkay. Sure. Whatevs.
Unfortunately the Bernie crowd is just gullible enough to buy this re-branding strategy. And of course, in an effort to retain their opinion of Teh One, none of the progressives will admit to themselves that President Obama most certainly knew of the plan.
FULL OUTLINE HERE
On the positive side, considering the timing, the Democrats are conceding to lose all remaining special elections in 2017 due to deflated voter enthusiasm. However, that’s a short price to pay for the larger re-branding strategy.
We can only hope…..
I am praying, not just hoping!
Now We wait for our President’s tweets
I don’t think it’s going to work. Do they see the people dressed in black burning things down? Do they know the information people are able to consume on the internet? I think they are definitely underestimating the ability for people, all of us, to see through their games and doubletalk. Also I think they are underestimating, again, the rage the grassroots has towards all political class. Their coalition is totally fractured and they are running out of time.
You read my mind… when people have been screwed/betrayed ( Bernie Supporters) there is often a 180 turn and and a turn from everyone connected. They assume they can get these people back– not sure they can- that train may have left the station. Studies show that the kids are becoming much more conservative and have better relationships with their parents. We shall see…..
Some of them are tossing Hillary (and Obama, wonder of wonders) under the bus in order to position themselves in the category of “other” for said people (I think we’ll hear about what a great, wonderful man Bernie is in the coming months).
This will of course drive the left even further left (they are already bashing Perez and wishing for…wait for it…Keith Ellison as the one, true and righteous man who would have never ever allowed what Hillary and, yep, Obama, did to their party). Yes, you can’t make that sort of scheisse up.
Warren, Brazile, and others are just seeing their chance to 1) escape the poo landslide currently forming; 2) position themselves as the one, true and righteous Dems…”vote for me”!
Hopefully they screw up (ALL OF THEM!) and get shown for the crooked, hypocritical, treasonous little Screwtapes they all really are — not like evidence of that isn’t out there in plain sight.
This also tells me that the Dems’ internals are most likely catastrophic in proportions…if they are doing this in public.
via the DaiyCaller” – Donna Brazille’s article excerpted from her big, fat book deal:
“… Hillary Clinton took control of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in August 2015, almost a year before she was the party’s nominee, which “compromised the party’s integrity,” according to former interim DNC head Donna Brazile.
Not a single current or former DNC official or aide, however, came forward with any inkling of the staggering ethical breach for well over two years — and Brazile only spilled the beans then as part of a lucrative book deal.”
“the Dems’ internals are most likely catastrophic.” I would bet you a right. Nice job Jenny
Never underestimate stupid, lazy, immoral or ignorant. People will vote Dem because they always have. Others believe the MSM lies
Ummmm…. derrrr… duhhhh
#ImWiffHurr
This is absolutely going to back fire 🔥 on them! Some of those Burn Bots went without eating so that they could cough up money to their messiah. If you think for one minute they are going to give money to the DNC, that isn’t happening.
Some of the same Bern Bots are jumping on the Economic Train 🚂! They may hate our President but they love the opportunities he is creating for them. Moms and Dads are ready to kick their asses out of the basement. They can’t afford to donate.
This news to me is an absolute gift from the Heavens! Just think of the commercials the RNC can purchase just highlighting how rigged the Democrats are. The Bern Bots that see those commercials will be enraged and will give them a big FU come next November when the election rolls around!
There are lots and lots of Bern Outs at The_Donald
Exactly! And after this revelation there will be many more! Also think of the message this sends to Generation Z as they come of age to vote. Our President is already dominating with them. They will love their Lion 🦁 even more.
Let’s hope they start demanding to know just what exactly happened in the Seth Rich case 😉
In other news, would be nice to know the particulars of that KY trucking company that went to Canada, and what was the point of delivery in Europe — vis a vis Uranium One. That could be very…interesting.
The Party of the Haunted House
So let me get this straight. The Queen Cheetah rigged her own nomination. Now the Queen Cheetah and her minions of colluding cheetahs are saying the Russians allegedly cheated them out of the White House?
This admission by them should end all further doubt. Of course that’s if we were dealing with reasonable people.
This is all good & fine, but don’t assume any of the corrupt & criminal dealings of the democrats will be a knock blow to them
The democrats have three major weapons still in play. Those weapons are, fraud, the media & dense democrat voters
They’ll get those Bernie voting sheep back in the corral by feeding them their utopian socialist / progressive gruel. That, along with the racial hatred that’s been whipped up by the dems / media & the usual array of democrat voting imbeciles, the party will have a real chance
That’s why it’s so important to keep up the fight & help get President Trumps MAGA agenda on track
The only thing that will truly kill the democrat “destroy America” agenda is a safe & secure country with a viable & strong economy that offers opportunities & advancement to all citizens willing to work for it
You counter the social justice / socialist nitwits & minority rage with good jobs & upward mobility. Nothing says “f*** socialism” like being able to buy a nice home or a large screen TV
We have to show these idiots the MAGA agenda is the way, & it’s the only way the real power is put back in the peoples hands
Woodruff is shocked…. shocked !!
Don’t kid yourself. The rats are not abandoning the Titanic. The rats are painting the Titanic to look like the iceberg.
Exactly Sundance
Nothing like perp walks in hand cuffs to get the attention of the American voter. When I see that happening We can be assured that the system worked. I have my doubts on that.
Hillary got caught. It will be business as usual at the DNC, whoring itself to the highest bidder.
Hillary is now RADIOACTIVE. Good times.
What will that do? Nothing. It is still going down.
You have to admit though, having Liawatha and Perez as the face of the Democratic Party is about as sweet as it gets. Charisma deficient only begins to describe those sorts of people. And them getting all serious and talking about fighting corruption within their ranks, as if they were good little soldiers somehow shut out from the process, nobody’s going to buy that
I liken it more to a drug dealer running down the street, throwing packets of crack out of their pockets, and once off-loaded cooperating with the police by fingering “the real criminal”.
“The women” decided it in 2015.
The primary being rigged for Hillary was known since at least October 2015, 10 months before the convention.
This article portrays that the fix was in and that it was decided by “the women” in the DNC that it simply must be a woman nominee and a woman President. DNC Vice Chair Tulsi Gabbard raised a fuss about it and was banished or at least iced out.
DNC: Hillary Clinton DNC Supporters ‘Clearing Path’ For Clinton’s Nomination
Oct 16, 2015 04:33 AM EDT
http://www.hngn.com/articles/140793/20151016/dnc-hillary-clinton-supporters-clearing-path-clintons-nomination-sanders-omalley.htm
“A female Democratic National Committee member has accused the committee of “clearing a path” for Hillary Clinton so she can be its presidential nominee for the 2016 elections …
“The five elected women in the DNC’s upper power echelons decided “early on” that Clinton will be the Democratic Party’s nomination …
“The party’s female leaders really want to make a woman the next president … the women in charge seem eager, more and more, to have her skate into the general [election] …”
More on Gabbard:
Democratic Debate: DNC Vice Chairwoman Disinvited From First Debate Because She Called For More Debates
http://www.hngn.com/articles/139662/20151013/democratic-debate-dnc-vice-chairwoman-disinvited-first-called-more-debates.htm
DNC Vice-Chair Resigns, Throws Support Behind Bernie Sanders
http://www.commondreams.org/news/2016/02/28/dnc-vice-chair-resigns-throws-support-behind-bernie-sanders
“Over the course of the campaign, Sanders and his supporters have accused the DNC of having a pro-Hillary Clinton—pro-establishment—bias.”
October 15, 2015 Daily Mail article where a “female committee member” (likely Gabbard not on the record yet) claimed the decision was made “this summer”, which would have been summer 2015, a full year before the Dem nominating convention and before all (?) the primaries, I believe.
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic National Committeewoman says her party is ‘clearing a path’ for Hillary because ‘the women in charge’ want it that way
Published: 12:20 EDT, 15 October 2015 | Updated: 10:57 EDT, 16 October 2015
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3273404/Democratic-National-Committeewoman-says-party-clearing-path-Hillary-women-charge-want-way.html
Pocahontas Warren finally failed to speak with forked tongue…
Sundance, I see this as an internal coup against Hillary. their greatest fear now isn’t Trump but the spectere of another Hillary run and the chaos it will cause.
However if they want to take out Lady MacBeth, they’d better make it good.
I would not want to ride in an aircraft, walk down a lonely street or take a boat ride with either Brazille, Fauxahontas, or Perez. This is a mafia gang fight-a Thermonuclear one..
Buy Popcorn..
Will the liberals and the media take the Red Pill ?
The logical conclusion to the news that Elizabeth Warren and Donna Brazile have publicly admitted DNC rigged the election and lied about it for two years must be: Why should the public suddenly trust the Democrat Party when they cry ‘Russian Collusion’
Fedback, You said “logical conclusion”. Those two words don’t exist in the liberal vocabulary, unfortunately…..good try, though.
Has Jill Stein weighed in yet? How much did she pocket for those bogus recounts?
LikeLiked by 5 people
About $2.5M, if I can recall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😮 Wow!
That was not including any salaries and whatever else she used the funds for. But there was money returned to her from Michgan after all of the anomalies started showing up between ballots and voter rolls.
The breakdown is in the link below.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jill-stein-announces-plans-for-leftover-recount-money/
And I know she’s technically not a dim; she’s Green Party, but she tried to emerge as the new Bernie, courting his voters. Then she pulls the recount stunt which was clearly done on hillary’s behalf.
Absolutely correct. And remember, Donna Brazeal has sour on the Clintons since Bill Clinton phoned her and commanded her to “get those buses rolling” to elect Mary Landreau to the Senate when black voters in New Orleans didn’t turn out at the polls early on election day.
The question is who will the new national democratic flavor be? It must be a young minority candidate with solid Marxist bona fides and CIA grooming. Somewhere on the Seventh Floor, files of the possibles are being shuffled right now.
Scott Adams is the best educator on branding on the political scene now. And he has been spot on in tracking President Trump’s rise. He’s also been a warming Trump supporter since social media powers that be cheated him when he innocuously strayed from their party line, then falsely denying that they had done so. He’s a valuable team member. Of course, our President is the 0th degree black belt master at branding. A big reason he has flourished.
catching up to them
MAN THE LIFEBOATS!!! Hehehehe. There is zero loyalty in the swamp….
Could people doing Twitter please ask Tapper, Blitzer, Maddow and the other news anchors on MSM, why the public and the media should suddenly trust the Democrat Party when they cry Russian Collusion, when they rigged the primaries and lied about it for two years. Thank you
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally. That’s why so many people were vocal about not giving money to the RNC.
zephyrbreeze says: “Totally. That’s why so many people were vocal about not giving money to the RNC.”
I still only give directly to Donald Trump’s website (monthly). (I know that a split does go from there to RNC; but the point still lands IMO).
Yes, but I contend that Bernie was no victim. He accepted the role knowing he could never possibly win, from day 1. He was just as surprised as everyone else with the momentum he established, but I am convinced his plan from the get-go was to sell out his supporters. When he did, his followers knew they had been used and the whole thing was rigged with his knowledge.I don’t see Bernie supporters running to DNC in a large group.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie got his payoff (as did Jill Stein), and the youthful voters got royally screwed by their own white knights. Some did wake up to this, for which I am thankful, but others remain just as clueless and desirous of that great socialist utopia in the sky as they ever were. That’s who the new “one, true, and righteous Dems” are trying to get fired up…by making sure they don’t realize that this new crop of “white knights” are the same old crooked scumbags.
Meanwhile, the Republicans have their own issues with same old crooked scumbags disease; they’ll need to rectify that in order to counter these “new, heh, Dems”.
That was always my assessment of Bernie too. Then he sold them out.
Bernie was there to drum up excitement for the DNC, and he did that (and was well paid for his services, similar in a smaller way — Jill Stein). Unfortunately for the DNC (and fortunately for the country) that enthusiasm didn’t carry over to Cabbage Pants.
Some of the Bernie supporters did indeed wake up at this moment, and further revelations about Bernie put a bitter taste in their mouths.
Others however are still as stupidly hooked on the idea of their “great socialist utopia in the sky”….and now Dances with Lizards Warren comes in to be their new “white knight Dem” (and avoid the coming schiesse storm, which she of course knew nothing at all about whatsoever).
Well crud…sorry for the repeat; still my honest assessment of the situation.
You win the whole internet for today! Maybe even for the month …
How did he get that third house on the lake?………
That was obvious at the first debate when he said nobody wants to hear about your emails, Hillary. Rolled over like a dog
Good point sundance.
I think HRC loathes women. The sycophant troupe that adores her has swallowed her playing of the woman’s card hook, line and sinker. On a broader level dem women have not understood that they are being bamboozled and used by the DNC in a similar way that they have held blacks in check for decades.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And young people too. Look what Obama did to them, forced them to purchase health insurance most of them didn’t really need, to use them to support the older people with greater medical costs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I think HRC loathes women”
I agree. Far too many women are more attractive and smell better than her, and she knows it.
The Young Turks are very upset because they knew this was true at the time about Hillary was rigging the election.
Then why did they want Hillary to win? They knew she was corrupt! They’re idiots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Young Turkeys even as stupid as old Turkeys. Just stupid Turkeys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the half-life between their lies and reverse lies gets any shorter, we will reach zero-point energy, and will be able to fuel the world.
Why does it look like Tapper is always about to cry?
Because he realizes that the latest real news makes him look stupid. It makes all the enemedia look like they’ve been PLAYED.
And I thought it was NK that was going to get nuked. Turns out it’s US west and east coasts. I love it.
Is this the Democratic Party’s way of getting rid of Hillary? She won’t go away on her own, it appears they are totally outing her to make everyone hate her so much that nobody would support her if she dared to run again, which I cannot imagine why she would but she’s just that kind of bizarre persistent person.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump has turned everything upside down. 🙂
But per the secret agreement between HRC and the DNC wouldn’t Hillary still be the Boss of the Party? And as they had all assumed she would win that would have been just fine with all the big players. Barring it’s revocation (unlikely on Hillary’s part), they may be very stuck with her and Bill and Chelsea …Oops! MAGA!!!
How much of DNC and Hollywood was known in DC and Trump learned about it all. He told them, “you can come clean or I will tell it all.” They took the path of least evil? Better to admit than be exposed by the other party?
Waiting for tapper to ax beanie sanders the same question.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=carnival+freak+show+barker&qpvt=carnival+freak+show+barker&view=detail&mid=9E5F49B83628E7B5227F9E5F49B83628E7B5227F&FORM=VRDGAR
But what’s a girl to do, when Obama leaves a 24 million dollar debt?
Mueller grand jury investigating top DC lobbyists https://apnews.com/a7589ef1d4034a08b93d966abbb05017 …
More of the Hillary and Obama magic reset button.
LikeLike
The Great Black Buffalo tell tale of woe.
“Unfortunately, the Bernie crowd is just gullible enough to buy this re-branding strategy.”
This might be true but time moves on and people get older and hopefully wiser. Most or many of
Boisterous Bernie’s lefty supporters were very young and I can attest to the fact that many of us are often young and foolish at times in our youth. When a naive young person learns they have been duped by a treacherous political party, they often learn from the experience.
Besides, if she is not in prison in a few years, Empress Hillary will still be the Dem’s Keynote Celebrity Lecturer at special rallies and conventions etc I doubt past Bernie supporters could sit quietly for another Hillary boilerplate lecture after all the lies and betrayals.
These Dems need to all be asked, “what did you know and when did you know it?”
Exactly!!!
They were all in on it and next time it will be rigged for somebody else. That’s how the Dems roll, top down command and control. As far as they are concerned, voters are too stupid to decide anything, so they decide for them.
I just read Donna’s article and it’s pretty shocking. But worse was the fact that Donna and Bernie hid it from voters. Donna Brazile told Bernie about the rigging on Sept 7. Why didn’t Bernie take back his endorsement of crooked Hillary? And why didn’t Donna go public then? Because they are both self-serving b*tches. They thought they would be rewarded for their loyalty if Hillary won. Suckers.
“Why didn’t Bernie take back his endorsement of crooked Hillary?”
Good question. His failure to speak out proves that Bernie is not the Bernie he pretends to be when he lectures others.
Bernie did get some lovely parting gifts; a house and a BRAND NEW CAR!
Thanks for playing The Price Was Right, Bernie.
It occurred to me…….for years, the Republicans always engage in the time honored circular firing squad………I think this is the first time I have ever seen a Democrat circular firing squad…..what is the one thing that has changed……I wonder.
What happened to Donna Brazile that made her feeling like outing Hillary?
I’m wondering if Trump found out about Hollywood escapades and DNC…….gubmint knows everything. He told them, “you can come clean or I will trickle it out……perhaps summer of 2018.” Maybe they figured best to get it out now and hope to survive 2018.
A little birdie told Hillary she was going to be indicted. She cut a deal with the DNC where she gets thrown under the bus and in return… oh, I dunno… perhaps she gets to keep her loot.
Donna is just following orders.
On the other hand, maybe it’s the Democrats that have decided it’s time to
“LOCK HER UP!”
😜
I loved the ending of the video.
Jake “Do you agree it was rigged?”
“Yes…” replied Fauxchahontas Warren.
I’m trying to remember the politician’s name that was mocked for being the 1st to talk about “rigged” party elections.
Now, NOW, Hillary can say, “What Just Happened??!!”
If the Dems are willing to rig their own primary, it stands to reason they would be even more than willing to rig the general election if they could, in any way they could. They are totally corrupt. The party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, the KKK, voter fraud and primary rigging.
WHY? Can’t they see Bernie was in on the deal?
He got his new house.
GOOD BOY Bernie.
He sold out all of his voters.
Every single one of them was feed a line of garbage by him and sold out for money.
I’m sure someone has asked this before.
But if the news is just breaking, when did Warren become aware? Just now? Six months ago?
A year ago?
Like any who will now join the Big DNC bandwagon, at what point did they all become convinced that the election was rigged?
Not one person said or even thought to question it, including Bernie. NOW everyone knows why, and by whom and what happened.
They are all now rock solid in the choir singing the same tune.
BUT what about the 11 plus million voters that supported Bernie. NO One knew or suspected in time to save them.
And one other silly question. Why aren’t they not only ticked off at Hillary, why aren’t they ticked off at Obama and the DNC that was behind all of it?
You can blame Hillary all you want and you should. But as I remember it, it was Obama’s DNC and he said that often.
