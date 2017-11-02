A Twitter “Employee Inadvertently Deactivated” President Trump Account – “Human Error”…

Shortly before 7:00pm EST the personal Twitter account of President Donald Trump was removed by an employee of the company. Twitter says “human error”:

This is somewhat serendipitous timing as CTH has been compiling some exclusive data for a later research article about internet and social media control agents.

Shorthand preview is the “Vast Russian Conspiracy” narrative is directly related to Google’s ideological efforts, in collaboration with like-minded allies, to retain monopolistic and ideological control over the business side of the internet through e-commerce, revenue controls, and financial exploitation. ie. “Internet Racketeering”.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

