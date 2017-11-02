A Twitter “Employee Inadvertently Deactivated” President Trump Account – “Human Error”…

Shortly before 7:00pm EST the personal Twitter account of President Donald Trump was removed by an employee of the company.  Twitter says “human error”:

(LINK)

This is somewhat serendipitous timing as CTH has been compiling some exclusive data for a later research article about internet and social media control agents.

Shorthand preview is the “Vast Russian Conspiracy” narrative is directly related to Google’s ideological efforts, in collaboration with like-minded allies, to retain monopolistic and ideological control over the business side of the internet through e-commerce, revenue controls, and financial exploitation.  ie. “Internet Racketeering”.

  1. Sandra-VA says:
    November 2, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Shannon Bream reported that Twitter is stating that an employee who was on their way out the door (last day) did it.

    Customer Service reps should not have the ability to deactivate important accounts – especially that of the President of the USA.

    Also, the admission that they suppressed trending tweets that were harmful to Hillary during the last two months is DISGRACEFUL. Proves everyone right that had noted the phenomenon.

    I am sick of these control freaks.

  2. andi lee says:
    November 2, 2017 at 11:56 pm

  3. Mari in MD says:
    November 2, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    And yet, despite all the complaints about Twitter, Farcebook, Google, etc., people, including CTH, still use them.

  4. andi lee says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:18 am

    @Ten_GOP was suspended / terminated on Oct 02, 2017.
    (I was following her tweeting on subject: “Las Vegas shooting” for new information.)

    Supposedly, Twitter deemed @Ten_GOP account was a Russian Bot.

    Oh wow, Woww…WOW!
    🚨 🚔 A Congressman?!!

  5. Pam says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:36 am

    RSBN is set to start live coverage in about 15 minutes from now.

  6. backwoodsgirl123 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Shorthand preview is the “Vast Russian Conspiracy” narrative is directly related to Google’s ideological efforts, in collaboration with like-minded allies, to retain monopolistic and ideological control over the business side of the internet through e-commerce, revenue controls, and financial exploitation. ie. “Internet Racketeering”.

    Thank you Sundance!

    That’s a very important issue to me and I hope it makes other people think!
    When that kind of power is consolidated in a very few hands, it’s dangerous!

  7. realgaryseven says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:29 am

    #RICO #CommonCarrier

