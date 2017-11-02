A Twitter “Employee Inadvertently Deactivated” President Trump Account – “Human Error”…

Shortly before 7:00pm EST the personal Twitter account of President Donald Trump was removed by an employee of the company. Twitter says “human error”:
This is somewhat serendipitous timing as CTH has been compiling some exclusive data for a later research article about internet and social media control agents.
Shorthand preview is the “Vast Russian Conspiracy” narrative is directly related to Google’s ideological efforts, in collaboration with like-minded allies, to retain monopolistic and ideological control over the business side of the internet through e-commerce, revenue controls, and financial exploitation. ie. “Internet Racketeering”.
Advertisements
Shannon Bream reported that Twitter is stating that an employee who was on their way out the door (last day) did it.
Customer Service reps should not have the ability to deactivate important accounts – especially that of the President of the USA.
Also, the admission that they suppressed trending tweets that were harmful to Hillary during the last two months is DISGRACEFUL. Proves everyone right that had noted the phenomenon.
I am sick of these control freaks.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Gab crossed curved swords are too much Hamas, Islamic symbols.
LikeLike
And yet, despite all the complaints about Twitter, Farcebook, Google, etc., people, including CTH, still use them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No different than all the people who hate what the NFL has become but still watch every week, buy tickets, get the merchandise. There are no other legitimate options for people who love football or love social media. Gab is a great idea but it’s still just a tiny echo chamber. Sundance would reach nobody on Gab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coke and Pepsi…
LikeLike
Well, well, well. I remember a, “Mari in Md”.
(I still remember that lively debate on gun control.) Is that, “you”?
~FederalistPapers
LikeLike
Leaving would be retreat. Why retreat when we’re winning?
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Ten_GOP was suspended / terminated on Oct 02, 2017.
(I was following her tweeting on subject: “Las Vegas shooting” for new information.)
Supposedly, Twitter deemed @Ten_GOP account was a Russian Bot.
Oh wow, Woww…WOW!
🚨 🚔 A Congressman?!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
RSBN is set to start live coverage in about 15 minutes from now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
how come your posting time is off!
It’s 1:21 AM!
LikeLike
Never mind…brain fart! I read your posting time as 1:26 am.
LikeLike
Shorthand preview is the “Vast Russian Conspiracy” narrative is directly related to Google’s ideological efforts, in collaboration with like-minded allies, to retain monopolistic and ideological control over the business side of the internet through e-commerce, revenue controls, and financial exploitation. ie. “Internet Racketeering”.
Thank you Sundance!
That’s a very important issue to me and I hope it makes other people think!
When that kind of power is consolidated in a very few hands, it’s dangerous!
LikeLiked by 3 people
#RICO #CommonCarrier
LikeLiked by 1 person