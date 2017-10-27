BREAKING: Grand Jury Approves First Charges in Mueller Investigation…

Washington (CNN) A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.
The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are. A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment. (read more)
First wave of arrests to begin on Monday?
What is the purpose for sealing an indictment? To be able to arrest (and search for available incriminating evidence) someone who does not know the arrest is coming so they can’t flee.
Sealed Indictments
Sealed indictments are issued by magistrates presiding over felony cases. A magistrate who orders an indictment to be sealed demands that it be kept secret until a specified time. Only those responsible for issuing a warrant against a suspect are made aware of an indictment while it is sealed.
Reasons an Indictment is Sealed
Indictments are sometimes sealed until the suspect is apprehended. Authorities may not want a suspect to know of the indictment in order to make apprehending him easier. Authorities also may want to keep an indictment out of the media spotlight for as long as possible.
Keeping the indictment out of the public spotlight does not seem to be a legitimate purpose (unless the heat created by a sealed indictment is used to see which cockroaches run).
MAGA!!
Mueller must not want the indictment out of the spotlight. His team must have leaked this information to CNN. How else would they know about a sealed indictment against an unknown person for an unknown crime?
Mueller and Rosenstein are the ones who should be arrested.
The confused fruits at CNN sound like they think they know who is going to be indicted…butthen again how often have they been right lately (decades)?
Maybe it’s CNN that was indicted. 😀
Heh. Commenter on the phone discusses how they go after the little fish first in order to get the big fish. Mueller’s FBI put a gag order on a little fish in order to protect the bigger fish.
So what’s it going to be THIS time? This is fully unpredictable. We can make great guesses on both sides of this issue but the one which feels the most like what is going to happen next is Mueller will have someone close to president Trump arrested and DARE him to take action against it.
President Trump is loyal to those loyal to him. It’s a weakness in situations like these.
This whole prosecution is about taking this president down. That is mission #1. We can’t lose sight of that. And the belief appears to be it’s all or nothing because failure means they all hang. So this increasingly absurd campaign is increasingly obvious including some of the most ridiculous things stated by AG Sessions such as a person can investigate himself and believes he will do the right thing without ever stating what that should be.
If this were a Hollywood drama, it would never make it into theaters. It’s too far outside of reality.
AManafort was already subjected to early morning surprise raid and knows he’s a potential target. No need for sealed indictment.
“No need for sealed indictment.”
It makes for better kabuki.
Legitimate need and selfish desire are two different things.
MAGA!!
Manafort’s lawyer just confirmed they haven’t received any hint it’s him. https://twitter.com/JamesRosenTV/status/924096054441717760
SOMETIMES the obstruction of justice and the cover-up can as serious as the original crime and easier to prove.., perjury, payoffs , bribes , Destruction of the evidence.
CNN is NOT a reliable source. CNN is Fake News
CNN “un-names sources”…. doubly so.
Just sayin’ 😎
“The leaks are real – the News is fake”
Mueller had to act, the walls are closing in on him.
Deep State version of the Hail Mary pass. With Uranium One and the fake dossier about to implode all over them here comes Mueller with his fake indictment with faked evidence against most likely Paul Manafort. Did you ever think we would be living at a time when we have the most corrupt federal government in our nation’s history? Folks, they’re desperate and they’re stalling for time. They have to muddy the waters to keep fooling enough of the American people to save their butts. No, not this time. Their day reckoning is now upon us! They can’t cover up their treason anymore!
Trick Or Treat and Lock Her Up!
Bill Krystol got some splainin to do
Bill Kristol.
The “Golden showers” angle had to come from some diseased brain.
Kristol was so, so, so against Trump. He came up with alternates to him etc. Now we know why. How many more of these rats are there?
If the records are sealed, who in the heck leaked this?
The only people who are supposed to know who/what’s in that indictment are the members of the grand jury, the judge, mueller, the prosecutor, and the agency tasked with the arrest.
And court reporter
Probably Mueller. It’s his usual tactic.
Comey’s probably the leaker.
Grand Jury Approves FIRST Charges in Mueller Investigation……..does that mean there’s going to be MORE charges?
yeah, every 6 months when Muellers budget is due he’ll trot another one out
My thoughts, 1…it is Friday, there is history there. 2…if it had something to really do with Trump, it would have been leaked. Watching CNN (ya, I know), Cooper and Little Donnie practically shooting off in their pants at the possibility of someone in Trumps circle being charged. Looking forward to seeing them jump off a building if it has to do with the Hillary camp.
Uranimooooo!
Start small, grow. Debbie W/Shultz
Yesterday, that FBI informant is cleared to testify, today Mueller files charges. Meuller is such a fraud. All of this will only prove to be a gigantic waste of money. Nothing will come of this. No one in DC cares one wit about the law and bringing the lawlessness to account.
Unlikely to be Flynn since his grand jury is based out of Virginia, I believe, which had jurisdiction. CNN says this grand jury is out of D.C.
I think it is the guy who made the video that caused Benghazi.
If someone from the Trump campaign, team, etc., is arrested my cold anger will be ready to boil over. So many blatant crimes and so much corruption in D.C. that Pieces OS like Mueller either ignore or is actually involved in. I’m really getting to the point where I think the good guys will never win (until Jesus returns anyway. Is it wrong of me to wish that for about 15 seconds I could watch these corrupt, vile pieces of excrement suffer before the Lord takes us home?)
Our thirst for justice is righteous. No need to apologize for it.
I suppose it’s too much too hope that Mueller indicted himself?
edit / correction: I suppose it’s too much to hope that Mueller indicted himself?
THIS certainly piques my curiosity …hmm!
They can’t take Manafort without the Podesta group going down.
The charges are either for someone lying to FBI investigators or some other non-campaign related charge. If he starts filling on campaign stuff, Clinton and DNC go down.
Manafort’s stuff about money laundering will be filed in NYC Fed, probably.
I’ve been thinking about this and I want to offer this possible theory:
Remember, that the FBI informant just had his NDA lifted so he could testify before Congress?
I think it’s possible he may have also given testimony before a secret grand jury. If that is the case, it could mean that whoever he named in the testimony just might match the name on the indictment.
Food for thought.
A Comey indictment would blow some minds away!!!
Comey’s name getting a lot of traction. Put it this way, the first charge will indicate the way the winds are blowing.
This was my magical thinking.. because of their history… Mueller and Comey, it would be the very least likely.. so it would be the most wonderful…
My second wish is, of course, HRC herself.
Remember peeps, all the forgotten people crying “lock her up” ??? Well maybe our President planned on that all along…
Sigh. Should have fired this ass months ago.
I’m wondering if the Trump hasn’t been using the whole process to judge the depth of the swamp. x amount of time of mueller investigating his non existent connection to russian gov, now seeing what comes of finding clinton corruption with the uranium deal
My sources report that a ham sammich w/russian dressing has been indicted.
